65 Inspirational Movie Quotes to Get Through Hard Times — Miss Tea Positive (2025)

Reading books and watching movies are excellent ways to inspire oneself and get through tough times. However, if you're short on time, quickly going through some meaningful quotes can also help you stay optimistic.

Here's a list of 65 inspirational movie quotes about life for some motivation:

1. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

“Don’t let anyone ever make you feel like you don’t deserve what you want.”

– Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona

2. All the King’s Men (1949)

“To find something, anything, a great truth or a lost pair of glasses, you must first believe there will be some advantage in finding it.”

– Jude Law as Jack Burden

3. Alice in Wonderland (2010)

“You cannot live your life to please others. The choice must be yours.”

– White Queen

4. Annihilation (2018)

“It’s not destroying. It’s making something new.”

– Natalie Portman as Lena

5. Blade Runner (1982)

“All those moments will be lost in time… Like tears in rain.”

– Roy Batty

6. Braveheart (1995)