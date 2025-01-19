65 Inspirational Movie Quotes to Get Through Hard Times — Miss Tea Positive (2025)

In this post, discover some truly inspirational movie quotes from your favorite characters to help you stay motivated.

Reading books and watching movies are excellent ways to inspire oneself and get through tough times. However, if you're short on time, quickly going through some meaningful quotes can also help you stay optimistic.

Here's a list of 65 inspirational movie quotes about life for some motivation:

1. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

“Don’t let anyone ever make you feel like you don’t deserve what you want.”

– Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona

2. All the King’s Men (1949)

“To find something, anything, a great truth or a lost pair of glasses, you must first believe there will be some advantage in finding it.”

– Jude Law as Jack Burden

3. Alice in Wonderland (2010)

“You cannot live your life to please others. The choice must be yours.”

– White Queen

4. Annihilation (2018)

“It’s not destroying. It’s making something new.”

– Natalie Portman as Lena

5. Blade Runner (1982)

“All those moments will be lost in time… Like tears in rain.”

– Roy Batty

6. Braveheart (1995)

“We all end up dead, it’s just a question of how and why.”

– William Wallace

7. Before Sunrise (1995)

”Only if you find peace within yourself will you find true connection with others.”

– Palm Reader

8. Black Hawk Down (2001)

“It’s what you do right now that makes a difference.”

– Struecker

9. Batman Begins (2005)

“Why do we fall, Sir? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up.”

– Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth

10. The Bucket List (2007)

“You know, the ancient Egyptians had a beautiful belief about death. When their souls got to the entrance to heaven, the guards asked two questions. Their answers determined whether they were able to enter or not. ‘Have you found joy in your life?’ ‘Has your life brought joy to others?’”

– Morgan Freeman as Carter Chambers

11. Cast Away (2000)

“I know what I have to do now. I’ve got to keep breathing because tomorrow the sun will rise. Who knows what the tide could bring?”

– Tom Hanks as Chuck Noland

12. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

“Our lives are defined by opportunities, even the ones we miss.”

– Benjamin Button

13. Creed ll (2018)

“If we didn’t do what we loved, we wouldn’t exist.”

– Adonis Creed

14. Dead Poets Society (1989)

“No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world.”

– John Keating

15. The Departed (2006)

“When you decide to be something, you can be it.”

– Frank Costello

16. The Dark Knight (2008)

“The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming.”

– Harvey Dent

17. Django Unchained (2012)

“You had my curiosity. But now you have my attention.”

– Calvin Candie

18. Darkest Hour (2017)

“When will the lesson be learned! You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth!”

– Winston Churchill

19. Eat Pray Love (2010)

“You need to learn how to select your thoughts just the same way you select your clothes every day. This is a power you can cultivate. If you want to control things in your life so bad, work on the mind. That’s the only thing you should be trying to control.”

– Elizabeth Gilbert

20. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

– Ferris Bueller

21. Forrest Gump (1994)

“My momma always said, Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.”

– Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump

22. Fight Club (1999)

“It’s only after we’ve lost everything that we’re free to do anything.”

– Tyler Durden

23. Finding Forrestor (2000)

“We walk away from our dreams afraid we may fail, or worse yet, afraid we may succeed.”

– William Forrester

24. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

“I live my life a quarter-mile at a time.”

– Dominic Toretto

25. Finding Nemo (2003)

"When life gets you down, you know what you gotta do? Just keep swimming."

– Dory

26. First Man (2018)

“When you're down here in the crowd and you look up, it looks pretty big and you don't think about it too much. But when you get a different vantage point it changes your perspective.”

– Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong

27. The Godfather (1972)

“Great men are not born great, they grow great.”

– Don Vito Corleone

28. The Godfather Part II (1974)

“Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”

– Sun Tzu

29. Good Will Hunting (1997)

“Some people can’t believe in themselves until someone else believes in them first.”

– Sean Maguire as Robin Williams

30. Gladiator (2000)

“What we do in life echoes in eternity.”

– Russell Crowe as Maximus

31. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

“It is not our abilities that show what we truly are. It is our choices.”

– Albus Dumbledore

32. Hitch (2005)

“Life is not the amount of breaths you take. It’s the moments that take your breath away.”

– Alex Hitch

33. The Hunger Games (2012)

“Hope. It is the only thing stronger than fear. Little hope is effective. A lot of hope is dangerous. A spark is fine, as long as it’s contained.”

– President Snow

34. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”

– Clarence Odbody, the guardian angel

35. Into the Wild (2007)

“When you want something in life, you just gotta reach out and grab it.”

– Christopher McCandless

36. Inception (2010)

“You mustn’t be afraid to dream up little bigger, darling.”

– Tom Hardy as Eames

37. The Imitation Game (2014)

“Sometimes it is the people who no one imagines anything of, who do the things that no one can imagine.”

– Alan Turing

38. Interstellar (2014)

“Our survival instinct is our greatest source of inspiration.”

– Matt Damon as Dr. Mann

39. Kissing a Fool (1998)

“Love cannot be found where it doesn’t exist, nor can it be hidden where it truly does.”

– Max Abbitt

40. The Lion King (1994)

“Oh yes, the past can hurt. But you can either run from it or learn from it.”

– Rafiki

41. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring (2001)

“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.”

– Gandalf

42. Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

“We can’t retract the decisions we’ve made. We can only affect the decisions we’re going to make from here.”

– Jamie Foxx

43. Moonlight (2016)

“At some point, you’ve got to decide for yourself who you gonna be, can’t let anybody make that decision for you.”

– Juan

44. The Notebook (2004)

“The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds.”

– Noah Calhoun

45. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

“Hey. Don’t ever let somebody tell you… You can’t do something. Not even me. Alright? You got a dream… You gotta protect it. People can’t do something themselves, they wanna tell you ‘you can’t do it.’ If you want something, go get it. Period.”

– Will Smith as Chris Gardner

46. Paper Towns (2015)

“You have to get lost before you find yourself.”

– Margo

47. Rudy (1993)

“In this life, you don’t have to prove nothin’ to nobody but yourself. And after what you’ve gone through, if you haven’t done that by now, it ain’t gonna never happen. Now go on back.”

– Fortune

48. Rocky Balboa (2006)

“Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life, but it ain’t how hard you can hit. It’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It’s how much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.”

– Rocky Balboa

49. Rush (2013)

“A wise man can learn more from his enemies than a fool from his friends.”

– Niki Lauda

50. Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

“Do, or do not. There is no try.”

– Yoda

51. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

“Get busy living, or get busy dying.”

– Andy Dufresne

52. Spider-Man (2002)

“We are who we choose to be.”

– Green Goblin

53. Shrek the Third (2007)

“After a while, you learn to ignore the names people call you and just trust who you are.”

– Shrek

54. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

“To see the world, things dangerous to come to, to see behind walls, to draw closer, to find each other and to feel. That is the purpose of life.”

– Walter Mitty

55. Selma (2014)

“Our lives are not fully lived if we’re not willing to die for those we love, for what we believe.”

– Martin Luther King Jr.

56. Tin Cup (1996)

“When a defining moment comes along, you can do one of two things. Define the moment, or let the moment define you.”

– Roy McAvoy

57. Three Kings (1999)

“The way it works is, you do the thing you’re scared shitless of, and you get the courage after you do it, not before you do it.”

– Archie Gates

58. Taken (2008)

“I don't have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.”

– Bryan Mills

59. The Theory of Everything (2014)

“There should be no boundaries to human endeavor. We are all different. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there’s life, there is hope.”

– Stephen Hawking

60. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

“There’s no place like home.”

– Judy Garland as Dorothy

61. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

“I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way.”

– Jessica Rabbit

62. Willow Pocahontas (1995)

“Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one.”

–Grandmother

63. What a Girl Wants (2003)

“Why are you trying so hard to fit in when you were born to stand out?”

– Ian

64. The Wolf of the Wall Street (2013)

“The only thing standing between you and your goal is the bullshit story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it.”

– Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort

65. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

“Just because someone stumbles and loses their path, doesn’t mean they’re lost forever.”

– Professor X

This concludes our list. I hope these inspirational movie quotes about life have given you some hope.

