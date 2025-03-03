7 Best Alcohol-Free Shampoos and Conditioners of 2023 (2025)

Things to Consider Before Buying Alcohol-Free Shampoos and Conditioners

a) Harmful Ingredients

There are plenty of ingredients in a shampoo and conditioner that can trigger allergic reactions, irritate, or even damage your scalp and hair. When opting for an alcohol-free shampoo and conditioner, stay away from harmful ingredients such as parabens, sodium laureth sulfate and ammonium lauryl sulfate. If your scalp is naturally sensitive, we urge you to avoid witch hazel as it is prone to causing allergic reactions.

b) Hair Textures and Types

Choose a shampoo and conditioner that is made for tackling your hair woes, for it to deliver more effective results.

If your hair is color-treated, choose a shampoo that is color-safe. Harsh chemicals or ingredients can fade your color and trigger hair loss.

If you have an oily scalp, stay away from shampoos that are packed with essential oils. Otherwise, your hair will feel heavy and greasy.

If you have rather thin or fine hair, do not opt for shampoos or conditioners that will weigh your hair down. Instead, look for products that are lightweight and volumizing.

If you have dry hair, choose a shampoo and conditioner with essential oils as they can help revive your dry and frizzy strands.

c) pH-Balanced Formula

Going after a shampoo or conditioner with very high or very low pH can damage your hair cuticles. A pH balanced shampoo is not only gentle on your scalp, but it will also moisturize and nourish your hair.

d) Moisturizing Ingredients

To maximize the benefits of your shampoo and conditioner, prioritise those with moisturizing ingredients such as milk proteins, silk proteins, aloe vera, coconut milk, argan oil, keratin, jojoba oil, tea tree oil and shea butter. These ingredients work wonders in deeply hydrating your strands and protect it from further damage.

Alcohol-free shampoos and conditioners are essential for those who are looking to repair split ends and tame unruly frizz. Plus, these products are loaded with vitamin E that will protect, and nourish your hair in depth. On top of that, most alcohol-free shampoos and conditioners are free of sulfate, parabens, gluten and silicone. Having said that, it’s also important that you don’t opt for those that will leave oily residues or trigger allergic reactions.

Here is a low down of the best alcohol-free shampoos and conditioners that will only make your hair grow stronger and healthier.