7 Best Alcohol-Free Shampoos and Conditioners of 2023 (2025)

Once you understand what synthetic alcohol is capable of doing to your locks, you will indeed look for the best alcohol-free shampoo.
If you don’t know already, alcohol is amongst the most common ingredients used to produce beauty products. While natural sources of alcohol can add shine, synthetic ones will only strip off natural oils from your hair and cause more damage.
The good news is there are a multitude of shampoos that are made without alcohol to keep your hair healthy and strong even through regular shampooing.
Things to Consider Before Buying Alcohol-Free Shampoos and Conditioners
a) Harmful Ingredients
There are plenty of ingredients in a shampoo and conditioner that can trigger allergic reactions, irritate, or even damage your scalp and hair. When opting for an alcohol-free shampoo and conditioner, stay away from harmful ingredients such as parabens, sodium laureth sulfate and ammonium lauryl sulfate. If your scalp is naturally sensitive, we urge you to avoid witch hazel as it is prone to causing allergic reactions.
b) Hair Textures and Types
Choose a shampoo and conditioner that is made for tackling your hair woes, for it to deliver more effective results.
- If your hair is color-treated, choose a shampoo that is color-safe. Harsh chemicals or ingredients can fade your color and trigger hair loss.
- If you have an oily scalp, stay away from shampoos that are packed with essential oils. Otherwise, your hair will feel heavy and greasy.
- If you have rather thin or fine hair, do not opt for shampoos or conditioners that will weigh your hair down. Instead, look for products that are lightweight and volumizing.
- If you have dry hair, choose a shampoo and conditioner with essential oils as they can help revive your dry and frizzy strands.
c) pH-Balanced Formula
Going after a shampoo or conditioner with very high or very low pH can damage your hair cuticles. A pH balanced shampoo is not only gentle on your scalp, but it will also moisturize and nourish your hair.
d) Moisturizing Ingredients
To maximize the benefits of your shampoo and conditioner, prioritise those with moisturizing ingredients such as milk proteins, silk proteins, aloe vera, coconut milk, argan oil, keratin, jojoba oil, tea tree oil and shea butter. These ingredients work wonders in deeply hydrating your strands and protect it from further damage.
Check out 18 best coconut oils for hair here.
Alcohol-free shampoos and conditioners are essential for those who are looking to repair split ends and tame unruly frizz. Plus, these products are loaded with vitamin E that will protect, and nourish your hair in depth. On top of that, most alcohol-free shampoos and conditioners are free of sulfate, parabens, gluten and silicone. Having said that, it’s also important that you don’t opt for those that will leave oily residues or trigger allergic reactions.
Here is a low down of the best alcohol-free shampoos and conditioners that will only make your hair grow stronger and healthier.
7 Best Alcohol-Free Shampoos and Conditioners We Swear By
1. Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo
First off, the best on the list—the Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo by Shea Moisture is ideal for both natural and styled hair. This is a highly clarifying shampoo that can help remove build-up and nourishes your hair without stripping off its natural oil and moisture. This product is formulated with aloe vera juice and panthenol both of which are antioxidant powerhouse. Other ingredients such as natural oils and shea butter work to strengthen chemically treated and heat-damaged hair. This alcohol-free shampoo is also infused with vitamin E-rich black castor oil to give your hair that vitamin and mineral boost. Finally, it also contains peppermint extract for that refreshing feeling after a hair wash.
Key Feature:
Alcohol-free shampoo with hair-loving shea butter, peppermint and Jamaican castor oil.
PRO
Doesn’t contain sulphate, color, mineral oils, petrolatum, paraben, silicone, phthalate
Cruelty-free
Value for money
CONS
Some users experienced an oily residue after washing their hair
2. Ogx Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo
If you’re looking to cut alcohol from your hair products, Ogx’s Argan Oil Moroccan Shampoo is another best alcohol-free shampoo that can help maintain shiny, smooth hair. Suitable for all hair types, this product contains a distinctive, precious blend of argan oil derived from the depths of Moroccan argan tree to effectively penetrate the hair shaft. It is also enriched with natural vitamin E and antioxidants, making it ideal for everyday use. If your hair is chemically-treated or heat-damaged, this shampoo will help to repair those strands, and further hydrate and moisturize your hair.
Key Feature:
Alcohol-free shampoo with Moroccan argan oil, vitamin E and supercharged antioxidants.
PRO
Features a pleasant scent
Doesn’t leave an oily residue
Lathers well
Ultra-moisturizing
Affordable price point
CONS
Some users reported that it made their hair feels rough
3. Hask Argan Oil From Morocco Repairing Shampoo & Conditioner
This alcohol-free shampoo and conditioner duo by Hask Argan Oil works to restore damaged and frizzy hair. These products harness the power of argan oil to intensely moisturize your strands by penetrating deep into the hair shafts. The shampoo gently cleanses your scalp while repairing breakage, taming frizz, and delivering a silky shine. The formula is enriched with omega fatty acids and natural antioxidants that improve hair manageability and repair split ends. Plus, the vitamin E in this formula serves to protect your hair from free radicals.
Key Feature:
Alcohol-free shampoo and conditioner duo that contains argan oil, soybean protein and Panthenol.
PRO
Doesn’t contain sulfate, paraben, gluten, phthalate, silicone and artificial colors
Cruelty-free
Lathers well
CONS
Features an unpleasant scent
4. Ogx Nourishing + Coconut Milk Shampoo
You know the deal when the same brand made it to the list twice. Indulge your tresses in the goodness of creamy coconut milk with the Ogx Nourishing + Coconut Milk Shampoo. The luscious blend of coconut oil, coconut milk and egg white protein strengthens and hydrates your hair to make it appear lustrous than ever. The product’s formula is suitable for all hair textures and types. Boasting an alluring, tropical scent of shea butter, white peach and coconut that lingers, this is one alcohol-free shampoo worth the grab.
Key Feature:
Alcohol-free shampoo with coconut oil, coconut milk and egg white protein.
Free of paraben and sulfate
Has a lightweight formula and creamy texture,
Softens hair
Increases the sheerness of hair
Value for money
CONS
Some users reported that it caused irritation
5. Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Luscious Moisture Shampoo
Should your hair feel coarse and dull, then the Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Luscious Moisture Shampoo is your best bet! You can count on this shampoo to transform your unmanageable hair into a super healthy and soft one from the very first wash itself. It works best in smoothing out dry hair and deeply hydrates it. The aloe vera juice in the product helps to soften your hair and make it more manageable whereas rose extracts and sweet clover give you that additional shine.
Key Feature:
Alcohol-free shampoo and conditioner with aloe vera juice, rose extract, calendula flower and sweet clover.
PRO
Doesn’t contain artificial colors, sulfate, paraben, petroleum, and mineral oils
Features an addicting scent
Value for money
Induces hair sheerness
CONS
Some users found themselves allergic to the product
6. Derma Change Thick & Full Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner
Repairing damaged hair should be your first priority to stimulate new hair growth, and rest assured that the DermaChange shampoo and conditioner can do all that! The formula can effectively reverse and rejuvenate damaged hair by replenishing the lost nutrition with cassava root extract, argan oil, coconut oil and aloe vera acids. The result? You’ll find your locks more hydrated, nourished and healthier than ever. We also love that this alcohol-free shampoo and conditioner duo features a pH level that is gentle and balanced on your hair.
Key Feature:
Alcohol-free shampoo and conditioner with aloe vera juice, coconut oil and tapioca starch.
PRO
Free of sulfate, paraben, dye, cruelty and fragrance
Vegan-friendly
pH-balanced
CONS
Features a greasy texture
7. Mokita Naturals Regenerate Biotin Shampoo
The all-natural Mokita Naturals Regenerate Volumizing Shampoo is packed with seven amazing botanical extracts: biotin, and provitamins B5 that will deeply nourish your hair from the roots to the tips. This will be your best bet if you’re looking for an added volume, minimised hair breakage, and a reduced hair fall. The formula neutralizes the effects caused by heavy styling products and makes dull hair look bouncier and more voluminous. If you’re not satisfied or find your hair incompatible with the product after your purchase, the brand offers a 90-day money back guarantee you can take advantage of.
Key Feature:
Alcohol-free shampoo with biotin, ProVitamin B5 and botanical extracts.
PRO
Vegan
Free of sulfate, phosphate, paraben, and cruelty
Color-safe
CONS
Features an unpleasant scent
Frequently Asked Questions About Alcohol in Shampoos and Conditioners:
a) What are some harmful alcohols in shampoos and conditioners to avoid?
The most common harmful alcohols you should stay away from include ethanol or ethyl alcohol, denatured alcohol, methanol, SD alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, and benzyl alcohol.
b) Should I avoid alcohol in shampoos and conditioners?
Without a doubt, yes! Shampoo formulation with alcohol can strip away your hair’s natural oil and sebum which leads to dryness and frizz.
c) Who should use alcohol-free shampoos and conditioners?
If you suffer from a history of sensitive scalp, eczema, or your hair is colored or chemically treated, using an alcohol-free shampoo and conditioner can be life-changing. These products will help promote and enhance your hair texture without affecting the color.
d) Why is there alcohol in shampoos and conditioners?
Alcohols help to mix the oil and water content in the formulation and stabilize the product for longer shelf life.
e) Do most shampoos and conditioners contain alcohol?
Yes, most shampoos and conditioners on the market are formulated with alcohol hence it is important to double check the ingredients before you buy.
f) What should I do if I’ve already used a shampoo with alcohol in it?
Try applying a hair mask or moisturizing conditioner regularly to restore the pH balance.
Editor's Choice
PRODUCT RECOMMENDATION
Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo
5/5
This is highly clarifying shampoo helps to remove build-up and nourishes your hair without stripping off its natural oil and moisture. It is formulated with aloe vera juice and panthenol both of which are antioxidant powerhouse. Other ingredients such as natural oils and shea butter work to strengthen chemically treated and heat-damaged hair. This alcohol-free shampoo is also infused with vitamin E-rich black castor oil to give your hair that vitamin and mineral boost. Finally, it also contains peppermint extract for that refreshing feeling after a hair wash.
Celine So
Be mindful of your words as they are impactful, which also explains why I am so fond of writing.
PrevPrevious
NextNext