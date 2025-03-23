7 Best Bullet Vibrators Reviewed (Fall 2022) (2025)

Categories
Reviews of bullet vibrators that will leave you feeling sexually satisfied and content.
By
Reviewed by
Last updated: January 25, 2025
Bullet vibrators are inexpensive and small in size for discreet storage and use. Although they are often used to tease the clitoris, they also provide targeted stimulation on different parts of the body such as nipples and the perineum.
When shopping for the best bullet vibrators, make sure you consider their total and insertable length. Bullet vibrators aimed at clitoral stimulation are usually shorter than penetrative ones. Also don’t forget about the design, as it should be compact to fit in your hand or in your purse for travel. There’s even an option that resembles a lipstick, which can be really convenient and discreet. After reviewing 26 different models, we compiled a list of top 7 picks where the Lovehoney Desire Bullet Vibrator is the ultimate choice.
Quick Summary
-
Editor’s Choice: Lovehoney Desire Bullet Vibrator
"A small but mighty vibrator that boasts of multiple speeds and patterns. Safe silicone material. 4 inches of insertable length. Rechargeable."
-
Premium Pick: We-Vibe Tango
"A rechargeable device that lasts till you’re fully satisfied. 120-minute runtime. Remembers the last chosen speed. 8 speeds to choose from."
-
Best with Remote Control : Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations
"A vibrator that allows your partner to take full control of you. Remote control. 45-minute runtime. 10 patterns; 6 intensity levels."
-
Best for Clitoral Stimulation: Happy Rabbit Bullet Vibrator
"These rabbit’s ears are perfect for all-around clitoral stimulation. Vegan-friendly. 3 speeds and 9 patterns. Comes with a lube."
-
Best Localized Vibrations: Rocks Off Rainbow 7 Function Bullet Vibrator
"A magical-looking vibrator which works wonders in your bed. Tapered tip. 3 speeds and 4 patterns. Powered by batteries."
-
Best Value: Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Vibrator
"A bullet vibrator designed by acclaimed sexpert. Waterproof. 3 colors available. 2.5 inches of insertable length."
-
Best Lipstick Mini Vibrator: Lovehoney Oh! Kiss Me Lipstick Vibrator
"A vibrator that is perfect to secretly store in your purse. Looks like a regular lipstick. Easy to use. Powered by batteries."
Top 7 Bullet Vibrators Review 2022
1
Editor’s Choice
Lovehoney Desire Bullet Vibrator
Features
- Circumference: 3 inches
- Insertable length: 4 inches
- Total length: 5 inches
- Speeds: 3 speeds; 17 patterns
- Material: silicone
- Power type: rechargeable
More features: 60-minute runtime; comes with a zip case
Our Editor’s Choice is also one of the best rechargeable bullet vibrators with a lot of positive reviews by users. Lovehoney Desire Bullet Vibrator is a limited edition whose size is between a bullet vibe and a classic sex toy. The 5-inch long model is 3 inches in circumference with significant insertable length of 4 inches.
It has the widest range of patterns among the best rechargeable bullet vibrator we reviewed; 17 patterns and 3 speeds. A button at the base lets you cycle to your favorite settings.
Waterproof and hypoallergenic silicone is used for construction for sexual adventures in the shower.
The rechargeable bullet vibrator comes with a USB charging cable and a zip case that protects your investment from dust when in storage. You could even lock the pouch with a padlock to add an extra layer of security for your bullet vibrator.
It takes 120 minutes to charge the battery fully for up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted pleasure. While we like the lengthy runtime, the long charging time is inconvenient for users who may need to use the sex toy on demand.
Owners like the toe-curling vibrations and the tip that is angled for precise clitoral stimulation. They mainly complain of having to unscrew the base of this bullet vibe to charge it.
What are its best features?
- Waterproof and hypoallergenic
- Includes cable and storage case
- 3 speeds and 17 patterns
- 60-minute runtime
- Easy to clean
- Rechargeable
- Angled tip
What could be improved?
- Charging requires base removal
- Long charging time
2
Premium Pick
We-Vibe Tango
Features
- Circumference: 2.25 inches
- Insertable length: 2.5 inches
- Total length: 3.5 inches
- Speeds: 8
- Material: hard plastic
- Power type: rechargeable
More features: 120-minute runtime; built-in memory
Our Premium Pick comes sculpted as pink lipstick designed for solo play. It has insertable length of 2.5 inches and 2.25-inch circumference. You can use the angled tip for pinpoint pleasure and the rest of the body for broader stimulation.
We-Vibe Tango boasts of 8 different speed options and built-in memory which saves the last setting that was in use for use in the next session.
Despite the advanced features, only one single button is used to select the settings. This makes it ideal for beginners who would, otherwise, be intimidated by complex controls. Pros with sex toy experience would also relish exploring the different vibration modes.
When you purchase the rechargeable bullet vibe, you also receive a satin drawstring bag and a USB cable. The vibrator runs for up to 2 hours on a single full charge achieved after 90 minutes. A low battery light indicator at the base keeps tabs of battery level for uninterrupted play.
Owners are impressed by the magnetic base and the rumbling vibrations which are evenly spread on the shaft. Some compare them to those generated by powerful wands. It is louder than expected due to the intense output.
This vibrator is made from hard plastic that is 100% waterproof. The manufacturer recommends using the vibrator with a water-based lubricant.
Why is it special?
- Low battery indicator
- 120-minute runtime
- 8 speed settings
- Rechargeable
- One-button control
- Built-in memory
- Includes bag and USB cable
What are the flaws?
- Pricey
- Loud
3
Best with Remote Control
Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations
Features
- Circumference: 2.5 inches
- Total length: 2.5 inches
- Speeds: 10 patterns with 6 intensity levels
- Material: hard plastic
- Power type: rechargeable
More features: 45-minute runtime; remote control
Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations features 10 vibration patterns with 6 speed settings for varied intensity. It is 2.5 inches in length with a circumference of 2.5 inches.
The rechargeable model is charged via USB. It has a substantial runtime of 45 minutes which should provide plenty of orgasms in a single session. However, it takes at least an hour for a full charge. Keep this in mind so you can have sufficient time to charge it beforehand.
It comes with a luxurious satin bag for secure storage, a remote control for convenient hands-free operation and one CR2032 battery for the remote controller.
With the best rechargeable bullet vibrators, you can hand your partner the reins for combined and spontaneous fun. You will need to first press the on/off button on the vibrator for a few seconds, and then use the remote buttons to select the speed and patterns. Use the + and – buttons to select speed and the power button to cycle through the patterns.
This vibrator is made from hard plastic that is devoid of latex and phthalates. The rigid material can be submerged in water without damage.
The noise is so minimal that you can muffle it with a duvet or by closing the door. Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations has memory recall which saves your last setting before you turn off the gadget so you can quickly cycle to it the next time you turn on power.
The Company’s branding is prominent for a remote control bullet vibrator that should be discreet. This is more of a peeve than a deal-breaker.
What stands out?
- 10 patterns with 6 intensity levels
- Ideal for solo and couple play
- Includes storage bag
- Runtime of 45 minutes
- Remote-controlled
- Rechargeable
- Submersible
What cons did we manage to find?
- Long charging time
- Noticeable logo
4
Best for Clitoral Stimulation
Happy Rabbit Bullet Vibrator
Features
- Circumference: 2.5 inches
- Total length: 4 inches
- Speeds: 3 speeds; 9 patterns
- Material: silicone
- Power type: batteries-powered
More features: vegan-friendly; comes with a lube
Happy Rabbit Bullet Vibrator comes in a 2-piece kit that includes lube and a 4-inch shaft with bunny ears that are flexible to hug the clitoris as it vibrates. The toy has sizeable circumference of 2.5 inches.
The pink pocket-sized bullet vibe is designed to tantalize nipples, labia, clitoris and other erogenous parts on the body. You can choose from 3 speeds and 9 patterns.
It is made from silicone which is soft, sturdy and easy to clean. The material is 100% waterproof.
The package includes a 1-fluid ounce glass bottle of vegan-friendly lubricant gel with menthol for a cooling and tingling effect. Owners may also use any water-based lubricant. Buyers are impressed by the broad range of speed and patterns and the pleasurable sensations from the gel. The ergonomic design stimulates more areas including the clitoris and vulva. Owing to the popularity of rabbit vibrators, this is one model that people are likely to figure out if they come across it so it will need to be kept hidden when in storage.
Happy Rabbit Bullet Vibrator is covered by a limited warranty of one year. Several owners wish it was rechargeable for constant use without the accumulative costs of replacing the AAA battery that is acquired separately.
What makes it stand out?
- 12 vibration modes
- Flexible rabbit ears
- Soft silicone
- Vegan-friendly
- Waterproof
- Includes lube
Which disadvantages must you keep in mind?
- Non-rechargeable
5
Best Localized Vibrations
Rocks Off Rainbow 7 Function Bullet Vibrator
Features
- Circumference: 2.25 inches
- Insertable length: 2.5 inches
- Total length: 3.5 inches
- Speeds: 3 speeds; 4 patterns
- Material: hard plastic
- Power type: batteries-powered
More features: tapered tip; shimmering rainbow body
Rocks Off Rainbow 7 Function Bullet Vibrator comes with 3 speed settings and 4 different patterns to accommodate a wide range of personal preferences. Users can select constant vibrations or long and short pulses.
It features a tapered tip that is positioned in different angles for custom stimulation of the right spots and submersible plastic material that makes this mini vibrator a great companion in bedrooms and bathrooms. Waterproof models are also easy to clean.
Although the vibrator comes in a shimmering rainbow body with pretty patterns, it is delivered in an inconspicuous brown package which includes one N battery. After installing the battery, remember to screw on the cap tightly for a proper seal.
We like the various vibration options that you can flick through to select your preferred style and relinquish control to your toy instead of bean-flicking. For ladies who prefer clitoral stimulation, a mini beast bullet such as Rocks Off Rainbow 7 Function Bullet Vibrator should be part of their sex toy collection. It provides precise pleasure for solo play and foreplay with a partner. Some owners add it to their adapters for the latter. It has a circumference of 2.25 inches and insertable length of 2.5 inches.
Pair the vibrator with water-based lubricant and you will be ready to rock your way into ecstasy. To switch it off, press down the control button at the top for about 3 seconds. A number of customers have complained about the button taking time to respond when turning off the vibrator.
What are our favorite features?
- Fun color scheme
- 100% waterproof
- 7 settings
- Tapered tip
- Includes battery
What could be better?
- Takes time to turn off
6
Best Value
Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Vibrator
Features
- Circumference: 2 inches
- Insertable length: 2.5 inches
- Total length: 3.5 inches
- Speeds: 1
- Material: hard plastic
- Power type: batteries-powered
More features: completely waterproof; designed by an acclaimed sexpert
This inexpensive sex toy won the UK Sex Toy Awards in the “Best for Value” category and impressed one of the judges for alleviating migraine. It is named after its maker, Tracey Cox, the renowned expert writer on sex and relationships.
Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Vibrator is made from hard plastic that feels smooth and is completely waterproof for safe submersion in the pool or bathtub. The phthalate-free material is non-porous.
It is one of the best silver bullet vibrators that are also available in pink and black colors. It is operated by push buttons and powered by one AAA battery bought separately. Battery-powered models are convenient because you can use them in areas with no electricity. Twist the cap to remove it and insert the battery and then replace the cap for watertight sealing.
Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Vibrator features a circumference of 2 inches and insertable length of 2.5 inches.
The single-speed pleasure tool packs a punch with high frequency vibration and runs quieter than an electric shaver. The small size makes it easy to pocket it for travel and to hold it comfortably in your palm and stroke yourself to orgasm.
We like the small size, low pricing and the use of a battery type that is common although frequent use may incur additional cost of replacing the batteries. Some customers report that the button stops working after a while. There are also users who wish to have more speed settings that they can set to their preference.
What are our favorite features?
- Made by acclaimed sexpert
- Sex toy award winner
- Available in 3 colors
- Compact for travel
- Submersible
- Affordable
What could be better?
- Non-rechargeable
- Single-speed
- Faulty button
7
Best Lipstick Mini Vibrator
Lovehoney Oh! Kiss Me Lipstick Vibrator
Features
- Circumference: 2 inches
- Total length: 3 inches
- Speeds: 1
- Material: hard plastic
- Power type: batteries-powered
More features: lipstick design; “Best Portable Vibrator” according to The Sun
This small bullet vibrator is a great choice for a limited budget because it falls within the same pricing range as Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Vibrator. It is designed in form of lipstick to disguise its real function to prying eyes. Few people would suspect that your cosmetic is actually a climaxing gadget. There is a cap at the top of Lovehoney Oh! Kiss Me Lipstick Vibrator that conceals the tilted red tip that resembles lipstick and a bottom cap that covers the on/off control button so you don’t turn on the vibrator accidentally. This design blends in with your makeup collection. The only thing that might give you away is the Lovehoney logo.
The Sun named this product as its Best Portable Vibrator. The splashproof toy is made from latex-free ABS plastic and measures 2 inches and 3 inches in circumference and total length respectively. It is available with one N battery stored in a bottom compartment.
As is common with products powered by replaceable batteries, you will need to factor in the cost of battery replacement over time.
We like the angled tip that localizes vibrations wherever you place it on your body. The cost, ease of use and minimalistic settings such as one-button control and single speed makes this model the best small vibrator for beginners. However, multiple adjustable settings would allow you to explore more vibration modes and patterns to find your groove.
The noise is one of the downsides that users will have to work around for privacy.
Why are we impressed?
- Realistic lipstick design
- Inconspicuous design
- Includes battery
- Splashproof
- Inexpensive
What negatives must you be aware of?
- No speed options
- Non-rechargeable
- Loud
Things to Consider
After reviewing the best wireless bullet vibrators that are operated with a remote controller as well as mini vibrators that are powered by batteries, we will now break down the most important features that should play a role in your purchasing decision.
Features to consider when choosing a bullet vibrator
The following are the key features to consider when choosing the best bullet vibe.
Circumference
We have indicated the circumference of all the small bullet vibrators we rounded up so you can choose your preferred girth size. The average male penis is estimated to be 1.5 inches. The featured bullet vibes have circumferences of 2, 2.25 or 2.5 inches.
Insertable and total length
The total length refers to the actual length of the whole vibrator while insertable length is the penetrative part of the vibrator.
Small bullet vibrators are mainly used externally for clitoral stimulation. They, therefore, have shorter insertable length than penetrative vibrators.
Design
Lovehoney Oh! Kiss Me Lipstick Vibrator has one of the most impressive designs. It resembles a real lipstick with a matching red tip and 2 caps that conceal the control button and the tapered tip for clitoral stimulation. Happy Rabbit Bullet Vibrator comes with flexible bunny ears that fit snugly on the clitoris. The best mini vibrator should be compact to fit in your hand or in your purse for travel.
Materials used
Mini bullet vibrators come in contact with your skin whether you are using them internally or externally. For this reason, you need safe material that is free of toxic ingredients that may cause adverse reactions. Manufacturers will indicate if their products are latex-free or phthalate-free.
Another important feature to consider before buying the best bullet vibe is the waterproof rating. Waterproof models can be submerged in water for cleaning or used in baths and showers. On the other hand, splashproof products such as Lovehoney Oh! Kiss Me Lipstick Vibrator can withstand rain and other water for a limited amount of time.
Non-porous ABS plastic is often used to make rigid vibrators that produce intense vibrations. The material is also durable. The next popular material is silicone. It is velvety soft, flexible, waterproof and easy to clean. Both materials can be cleaned easily to prevent growth of harmful microorganisms which could expose you to infections.
The pliable jelly rubber is okay for buyers who are not affected by latex while metal can be found in premium vibrators.
Vibration modes/speeds/patterns
Budget models like Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Vibrator do not have speed options. The award-winning silver bullet vibrator only comes with one preset speed. Comparatively, Lovehoney Desire Bullet Vibrator includes 3 speeds and 17 different patterns that range in mode and intensity. There are short pulses and long constant vibrations among others. More options let you experiment for different sensations.
Power type
Considering the best mini vibrators are designed for use anywhere, majority of them are powered by batteries. Batteries are convenient for use in places with no electrical power. However, the ongoing battery replacement costs may deter some users.
Advanced models with powerful motors are rechargeable with a USB cable.
Small rechargeable vibrators and sex toys that are connected to a power outlet differ in their charging time and runtime which we will discuss next.
Runtime
There are few things more frustrating than your vibrator running out of power when you are mid-orgasm or just before you climax. This is why you should factor in both the time it will take for the battery to achieve its full capacity and the expected runtime.
The runtime is determined by the battery capacity of your specific mini bullet vibrator. As an illustration, We-Vibe Tango takes 90 minutes to charge for a maximum working time of 2 hours while Lovehoney Desire Bullet Vibrator yields runtime of 60 minutes after charging it for 120 minutes.
Noise
Whisper-quiet sex toys can be used anywhere without raising suspicions. One way to confirm the noise levels is to check for the decibel rating. You can also get the information from online small bullet vibrator reviews by verified buyers.
Purpose
Before buying a vibrator, consider whether you want to use it alone or with a partner. The best wireless bullet vibrator can even allow your partner to control the settings with a remote control such as the one that comes with Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations, or with a smartphone application that breaks distance barriers. Some wireless bullet vibrators even allow users to customize their own settings.
FAQ
What lubes can I use with a bullet vibrator?
Water-based lubricants are compatible with most material used to make vibrators. They are the best for bullet vibes because they do not cause a reaction in silicone models or damage their surface. Other options may react negatively to latex and silicone.
Can it be used as a G spot vibrator?
The best rechargeable bullet vibrators are mainly designed for external stimulation. They may feature a tip that is tapered to stimulate your clitoris. However, these are tiny tools with little insertable length so they can’t reach the G-spot. Vibrators for internal use have a pull-out thread or a broadened base so the vibrator doesn’t disappear inside you.
What to clean it with?
The type of cleaning will depend on the construction material and whether it makes the small vibrator waterproof or splashproof. Majority of vibrators are easily cleaned with warm water and soap and waterproof models can be submerged for use or to clean them.
Our Verdict
Our top three positions are dominated by the best rechargeable bullet vibrators that come with storage bags or cases.
The luxurious limited edition Lovehoney Desire Bullet Vibrator has a tapered tip and notable insertable length of 4 inches which is rare in small bullet vibrators. It comes with a charging cable and a protective zip case.
We-Vibe Tango wins with built-in memory that saves time on cycling through several settings and an extended working time of up to hours after charging the device for 90 minutes. Owners also like the rumbling vibrations of this waterproof bullet vibe.
Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations is preprogrammed with 10 patterns with 6 intensity levels. It is one of the best remote control bullet vibrators for solo and couple play. The wireless bullet vibrator also stands out for memory recall and minimal noise.
12 Comments
-
Creedence886 January 3, 2021
Reply
I got a new bullet vibrator that I am playing with. The toy is safe and silicone and it feels good for me to use. There is one problem though, the packaging said I should not “insert” it…but I really want to put it inside my vagina. What would happen if I did? It’s three inches long, which is not that much smaller than my boyfriend’s penis, and I can still use tampons even though they are smaller than this toy. Is there any worry that the toy will get stuck in me?
-
Aleena Liu January 16, 2021
Reply
tampons have a string on them and this string is to get the tampon out. bullets are not safe for use in the vagina unless they are designed for that use. some dildos have openings that bullets can be put into and then used safely in the vagina. be safe
-
-
Renee Barry January 28, 2021
Reply
My friend told me that if Ive never had sex before, the best vibrator to start with is a little bullet vibe. Help are there any virgins to prove it’s good?
-
Ghoulie February 4, 2021
Reply
I have one of those bullets but I don’t like it so much because I can get off with my hand. Idk why people like them so much..
-
-
Savion Salas February 17, 2021
Reply
guys has anyone used double bullet vibrators??
-
Tater Tot99 February 27, 2021
Reply
Hi everyone, is it a good idea to use a bullet vibrator with a partner? Thinking of buying something that could spice things up
-
Manatee March 1, 2021
Reply
Hey, I like to use a bullet vibe with my husband while having penetrative sex, as I get dual stimulation from massaging the clitoris, while he penetrates.
-
Cecelia Tucker March 2, 2021
Reply
my bf enjoys bullet close to climax, drives him crazy… its worth it girl
-
-
-
Peep 0___0 March 25, 2021
Reply
Can anyone tell if a lipstick bullet vibrator from lovehoney is realistic enough to hide in public?
-
Maya Blanchard March 29, 2021
Reply
For sure, it has a lipstick cap and everything. I LOVE that I can bring this with me and nobody knows my secret so I use it anywhere and not worry about it…lol
-
-
Captain Crunch April 11, 2021
Reply
Im a guy. I would like to use a bullet vibrator to have some extra stimulation (Im straight). How can I not lose it if put it up my ass? I was thinking of using a rubber glove like putting the vibrator in it then tying it to my finger so that I don’t lose it…
-
Kamren Holmes April 19, 2021
Reply
man get an anal vibrator and don’t make it up lol
-
