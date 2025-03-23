7 Best Bullet Vibrators Reviewed (Fall 2022) (2025)

Features to consider when choosing a bullet vibrator

The following are the key features to consider when choosing the best bullet vibe.

Circumference

We have indicated the circumference of all the small bullet vibrators we rounded up so you can choose your preferred girth size. The average male penis is estimated to be 1.5 inches. The featured bullet vibes have circumferences of 2, 2.25 or 2.5 inches.

Insertable and total length

The total length refers to the actual length of the whole vibrator while insertable length is the penetrative part of the vibrator.

Small bullet vibrators are mainly used externally for clitoral stimulation. They, therefore, have shorter insertable length than penetrative vibrators.

Design

Lovehoney Oh! Kiss Me Lipstick Vibrator has one of the most impressive designs. It resembles a real lipstick with a matching red tip and 2 caps that conceal the control button and the tapered tip for clitoral stimulation. Happy Rabbit Bullet Vibrator comes with flexible bunny ears that fit snugly on the clitoris. The best mini vibrator should be compact to fit in your hand or in your purse for travel.

Materials used

Mini bullet vibrators come in contact with your skin whether you are using them internally or externally. For this reason, you need safe material that is free of toxic ingredients that may cause adverse reactions. Manufacturers will indicate if their products are latex-free or phthalate-free.

Another important feature to consider before buying the best bullet vibe is the waterproof rating. Waterproof models can be submerged in water for cleaning or used in baths and showers. On the other hand, splashproof products such as Lovehoney Oh! Kiss Me Lipstick Vibrator can withstand rain and other water for a limited amount of time.

Non-porous ABS plastic is often used to make rigid vibrators that produce intense vibrations. The material is also durable. The next popular material is silicone. It is velvety soft, flexible, waterproof and easy to clean. Both materials can be cleaned easily to prevent growth of harmful microorganisms which could expose you to infections.

The pliable jelly rubber is okay for buyers who are not affected by latex while metal can be found in premium vibrators.

Vibration modes/speeds/patterns

Budget models like Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet Vibrator do not have speed options. The award-winning silver bullet vibrator only comes with one preset speed. Comparatively, Lovehoney Desire Bullet Vibrator includes 3 speeds and 17 different patterns that range in mode and intensity. There are short pulses and long constant vibrations among others. More options let you experiment for different sensations.

Power type

Considering the best mini vibrators are designed for use anywhere, majority of them are powered by batteries. Batteries are convenient for use in places with no electrical power. However, the ongoing battery replacement costs may deter some users.

Advanced models with powerful motors are rechargeable with a USB cable.

Small rechargeable vibrators and sex toys that are connected to a power outlet differ in their charging time and runtime which we will discuss next.

Runtime

There are few things more frustrating than your vibrator running out of power when you are mid-orgasm or just before you climax. This is why you should factor in both the time it will take for the battery to achieve its full capacity and the expected runtime.

The runtime is determined by the battery capacity of your specific mini bullet vibrator. As an illustration, We-Vibe Tango takes 90 minutes to charge for a maximum working time of 2 hours while Lovehoney Desire Bullet Vibrator yields runtime of 60 minutes after charging it for 120 minutes.

Noise

Whisper-quiet sex toys can be used anywhere without raising suspicions. One way to confirm the noise levels is to check for the decibel rating. You can also get the information from online small bullet vibrator reviews by verified buyers.

Purpose

Before buying a vibrator, consider whether you want to use it alone or with a partner. The best wireless bullet vibrator can even allow your partner to control the settings with a remote control such as the one that comes with Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations, or with a smartphone application that breaks distance barriers. Some wireless bullet vibrators even allow users to customize their own settings.