7 Best Curl Enhancers For Wavy Hair In 2024 (2025)

People with naturally curly hair have a statement look. The gorgeous curls are enough to enhance the personality. The good news is that people with wavy or straight hair can also get stunning curls with the right curl enhancer product.

Luckily, many brands work on creating the best curl enhancers, and here we have listed some of them. If you have wavy hair, this article will land you on the best curl enhancers for wavy hair, ensuring frizz-free curls.

Curl Enhancers For Wavy Hair

All these products are infused with hair-loving and nourishing ingredients that give the perfect shine and bounce to your wavy hair while defining the curls. The lightweight formula ensures that it does not weigh the hair down. With all the good features, these products are worth every penny. Check them out!

1. All-in-one Solution: Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream

It is an all-in-one solution that helps give frizz-free and deeply nourished hair

Helps to define and enhance curls, making them look naturally curly and textured

Softens hair and provides a gentle hold

Infused with hair-loving ingredients like argan oil for conditioned curls that are silky smooth, with added shine

for conditioned curls that are silky smooth, with added shine Rich in antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vitamins

What we don’t like: The added perfumes in the product are not liked by everyone. Also, it doesn’t suit sensitive scalps.

2. Ultra-hydrating: Design Essentials Curl Enhancing Mousse, Almond and Avocado Collection, 7.5 Ounces

Infused with the goodness of avocado, almond , vitamin B complex, and olive oil that hydrate hair and bring natural bounce and shine to shine

, vitamin B complex, and olive oil that hydrate hair and bring natural bounce and shine to shine Ensures no crunch, grease, or frizz to hair and best to treat weak and luster-less hair

Lightweight texture, enriched with wheat protein to bring strength and health to hair

It is free from harsh chemicals such as parabens, mineral oil, paraffin, alcohol, and petrolatum

Non-flaking and the quick-drying formula with medium hold

What we don’t like: The formula is a little sticky.

3. Best for Treated Hair: Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse

It is an ultra-nourishing and lightweight mousse loaded with natural and plant-based ingredients like aloe vera, coconut water , mango butter, and light guava oil

, mango butter, and light guava oil Also consists of coconut milk that helps make hair soft with no crunch

that helps make hair soft with no crunch Works best for color-treated wavy hair that is prone to become dry and brittle

Free from harsh chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and silicones

Lightweight and tames frizz

What we don’t like: This product may feel slightly greasy if you have thin hair.

4. Styling Curls: Noughty Wave Hello Curl Taming Cream for Wavy Curly Coily, or Kinky Hair

Helps nourish the frizzy waves, control the curls and reduce the unnecessary volume

Infused with natural ingredients like sea kelp extract, mango butter, wheat extract, red seaweed extract, avocado oil , orange peel, and lemon peel- everything that helps add health and shine to hair

, orange peel, and lemon peel- everything that helps add health and shine to hair Free of toxic chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, silicones

It is an award-winning product that helps manage hair

What we don’t like: It can trigger sensitivity if you are sensitive to certain smells.

5. Plant-based Ingredients: SheaMoisture Strengthen and Restore Rinse Out Hair Conditioner

Enriched with 100% pure Jamaican black castor oil with shea butter, peppermint, and apple cider vinegar that promotes hair health

that promotes hair health Deeply nourishes and strengthens damaged hair without weighing it down and defining their look

without weighing it down and defining their look It reduces breakage and shedding by encouraging scalp health

It is free of silicone, sulfate, paraben, and harsh chemicals

What we don’t like: It will not dissolve in water properly.

6. Deep Conditioner: tgin Honey Miracle Hair Mask for Natural Hair Type 3c and 4c hair

Free of harmful ingredients and infused with olive and jojoba oils that heal damaged hair and provide deep nourishment

that heal damaged hair and provide deep nourishment It is loaded with raw honey, which is a natural hair-nourishing agent

Deeply conditions hair and brings natural softness and shine to them

Manages frizz, reduces breakage, and is suitable for color-treated hair too

What we don’t like: The product’s smell is not liked by every user as it is overpowering.

7. Air Dry Formula: OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream

Suitable for heat-free styling curls and is designed for air-dry hairstyling

Infused with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter that provides deep nourishment to the skin

The presence of natural silicones fights humidity and also helps to maintain hair health

It does not leave buildup on the hair and holds curl bounce with no crunchiness

What we don’t like: Some users didn’t like the overpowering coconut smell of the formula.

Now that you know the best curl enhancers for wavy hair, it’s time to give it a new and pretty look without compromising its health.

