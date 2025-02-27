7 Best Health Food Stores Online in 2022, According to Registered Dietitians (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
We updated this article in November 2022 to add more current information about each featured service based on testing done by the Good Housekeeping Institute.
More than 150 million shoppers are turning to online grocery services, and for good reason. Not only do they offer convenience and a great selection, but many virtual grocers have expanded to include nutritious options. When you're trying to improve your diet or looking to get the whole family on board with healthy eating, sometimes the nearest health food store is just a click away.
Luckily, there are a variety of online health food stores now offering discounted prices on high-end healthy groceries. Some require a subscription, but the fees may pay for themselves in terms of free shipping and bulk savings. Others allow you to order whenever the mood strikes, without monthly or annual charges and offer same-day services when you're in a pinch to get a healthy meal on the table. To help pare down the search, nutrition experts and culinary pros in the Good Housekeeping Institute tested a variety of services to find the best online health food stores of 2022.
Our top picks:
Best Overall Online Health Food Store
Thrive Market
Read more
Best Value Online Health Food Store
Walmart+ InHome
Read more
Best Online Health Food Store for Meal Planning
Hungryroot
Read more
You can learn more about how we test and evaluate online health food grocers — including tips for finding the best option for you — at the end of this guide. Looking for more nutritious grocery and meal options? Check out our top-tested picks for the best healthy meal delivery services.
1
Best Overall Online Health Food Store
Thrive Market
Pros
- Also the best organic online health food store
- Huge assortment of high-quality health foods
- Variety of products including food, household items, pet care, beauty products, supplements and more
Cons
- Membership required
- No fresh produce
This popular online grocer offers practically every healthy staple that you can imagine, focusing on high-quality organic foods and household products at low prices. (It's also our top pick for the best online health food store.) You'll be able to find everything from food and supplements to pet and beauty products, making it a top performer in our tests for its wide variety of exceptional options.
Our registered dietitians were impressed with the best-in-class organic goods available at competitive prices. "I found it to be a great resource for finding organic and generally healthier options for everything from spices to snacks to proteins to beauty supplies," said Amy Fischer, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N, a registered dietitian at the GH Institute. "I also loved the dietary filters, which made it easy to locate items for my particular dietary needs."
Testers loved that they could easily shop for the whole family (including furry friends), and parents, especially, were impressed by the number of exceptional baby products at lower prices than any other health foods store. Both testers and experts appreciated that you can search Thrive Market for products by your lifestyle and even shop from curated sample lists based on specific dietary preferences. Although you have to pay a membership fee, if you don’t save that equivalent cost, then Thrive will add that difference back to your account at year-end.
|Minimum order
|None
|Delivery fee
|$5.95 for grocery orders under $49, free shipping on grocery orders over $49
|Membership
|$59.95 annually or $12 each month
|Availability
|Ships to all residential and commercial addresses in the contiguous U.S.
2
Best Value Online Health Food Store
Walmart+ InHome
Pros
- Large variety of healthy options available at everyday low prices
- Delivery available seven days a week
Cons
- Membership required
- Not all items are curated toward healthy living
It doesn't get much easier and more affordable than Walmart+ InHome, which offers everyday low prices on a great variety of fresh produce, frozen goods and prepackaged health foods. Although not every option is curated toward healthy living, there is a large selection of health foods and related products available through this grocer.
Our testers like that you can coordinate for the delivery associate to bring the groceries into your garage, put them away in your kitchen or place them at your doorstep. Busy families appreciated that InHome delivery is available seven days a week, with deliveries between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
You will have to enroll in a membership for this service but will receive a ton of perks like free shipping on any Walmart items. There are no additional order fees or tips on store delivery (the delivery associates do not accept tips and are paid an hourly rate).
|Minimum order
|$35
|Delivery fee
|Free shipping
|Membership
|$19.95/month or $138/year for Walmart+ membership and InHome delivery
|Availability
|Nationwide from over 3,000 Walmart stores
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Online Health Food Store for Meal Planning
Hungryroot
Pros
- Curated groceries come with dedicated recipes
- Accommodates for a variety of dietary preferences and restrictions
Cons
- Some produce went bad quickly
Don't want to worry about meal planning or shopping and prepping for the week? Online grocery store meets meal delivery with Hungryroot, an AI-powered personalized service that curates healthy groceries and corresponding recipes for your lifestyle. You'll start by taking a quiz that asks questions about how many people you are feeding, your personal goals like reducing food waste or saving time in the kitchen, dietary preferences and restrictions, how much food prep you want to do, what kitchen appliances you have at home, cuisine and flavor favorites and more specifics on your preferences. The brand uses an algorithm to fill your cart with healthy groceries and pair them with easy-to-make recipes based on your answers.
Our testers gave the service top scores across the board and liked that you have the option to edit your cart but found that the predictive technology was spot on for the most part and made healthy grocery shopping a breeze. "I would use this service again because the meals were super easy to make and everything was delicious," a tester raved. Another said, "The quality of the ingredients was amazing. The variety was excellent. I loved everything in the shipment, and the recipes are easy to follow!" Experts point out that the grocer offers 500+ groceries and 8,500+ recipes to choose from, too.
All products carried by Hungryroot are free from partially hydrogenated oils, artificial sweeteners, high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors and artificial preservatives, which makes it a standout to GH's registered dietitian. The smallest plan starts at $70 with free shipping, which consists of 3 two-serving meals.
|Minimum order
|Plans start at $70
|Delivery Fee
|Free shipping
|Membership
|Weekly subscription starting at $70 per week
|Availability
|Delivers to most zip codes in the 48 contiguous states and Washington D.C. The brand does not currently deliver to Alaska or Hawaii
4
Best Online Health Food Store for Families
Amazon Fresh
Pros
- Offers fresh produce and packaged foods
- Option to order for delivery or shop quickly and contactless
Cons
- Requires Amazon Prime membership
If you're an existing Amazon Prime Member, you'll likely want to take advantage of Amazon Fresh, which gives you access to a huge selection of fresh produce, packaged foods and more from the Amazon digital interface you know and love. Our experts were impressed with the quality and quantity of products available on Amazon Fresh, adding that it is a great option for grocery shopping for large families.
You can use the service to shop from Whole Foods, but Amazon Fresh offers an even wider variety of quality products at low prices. Plus, if you live near one of the Amazon Fresh locations, you can visit in person to experience an efficient grocery trip that uses contactless technology and minimizes your time at the store.
For example, Dash Cart involves signing in to the cart using a QR code and then after you're done shopping, you can exit through the store's Dash Cart Lane. The Just Walk Out feature allows you to skip the checkout by automatically updating your virtual cart in real time. While you don't have to be a Prime member to shop in the actual store (you'll use a traditional checkout line instead of the special features line Dash Cart Lane and Just Walk Out), to take advantage of the online grocery delivery and pickup you'll have to be an Amazon Prime member. Current Amazon Prime membership pricing starts at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.
|Minimum order
|None
|Delivery Fee
|$10 for orders below $35, orders above $35 get free delivery in most locations
|Membership
|Free for Amazon Prime members; Amazon Prime membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year
|Availability
|Currently over 40 store locations in eight states with more locations to come
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Sustainable Online Health Food Stores
Misfits Market
Pros
- Sustainably sourced groceries
- No membership fee
Cons
- Does not accommodate for food allergies
Think of Misfits Market as a large scale CSA and more. You'll find organic produce, seafood, high-quality meats, pantry staples and more at up to 40% off standard grocery store prices with this online value grocer. Misfits works directly with farmers and food producers to source its products, helping cut down on food waste and keeping costs low.
Some produce may be a little big or too small, but all are perfectly good to eat and Misfits says that most are typically just surplus. Pantry staples offered by the service are also usually from excess inventory from major brands. When it comes to proteins, Misfits sources directly from suppliers which means fewer resources and costs than traditional grocery stores.
Our experts like that many of the products are sustainably sourced and that you can take advantage of this CSA style service year round. Both experts and testers appreciated that the plan was flexible each week and didn't require a membership fee. One important thing to note, especially for those with dietary restrictions, is that Misfits is unable to honor requests to restrict or eliminate food items at this time as per its website.
|Minimum order
|$35
|Delivery Fee
|Flat rate by zip code starting at $6.99
|Membership
|No membership fee
|Availability
|Deliver to nearly all zip codes in the lower 48 states. They do not deliver to Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico
6
Best Allergen-Friendly Online Health Food Store
Basquet
Pros
- Curated offerings free from the top 9 allergens
- No membership fee
Cons
- No fresh items
- Not as large of a selection as other online grocers
This allergen-friendly online grocer is female-founded by two women who struggle with food allergies themselves. It's meant to serve the needs of individuals and families seeking allergen-friendly products to meet their dietary requirements and lifestyle preferences. You'll find a wide selection of products free from the nine most common allergens, which include tree nuts, milk, sesame, soy, wheat shellfish, fish, coconut, egg and peanuts. The service also sells items that cater to a variety of dietary lifestyles including vegan, kosher, organic, keto and more.
Our experts love that Basquet is a great resource for parents navigating food allergies during the school season. The brand claims that they verify the manufacturing facilities of each respective vendor in order to vet products for its customers. Testers appreciated that the service offered a great variety of products to meet their respective dietary restrictions.
|Minimum order
|None
|Delivery fee
|$5.95 delivery fee for orders under $50; free shipping for orders over $50
|Membership
|No membership fee but auto-ship is available
|Availability
|Delivery available to the contiguous United States. Also available to Canada for a $10 ground shipping fee
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Online Health Food Stores for Supplements
Now Foods
Pros
- High quality supplements and testing standards
- Great product variety and also available on Amazon
Cons
- No fresh items
Since the supplement industry itself is poorly regulated, it can be hard to find a quality option and equally as difficult to know which brands and formulations will meet your needs. This family-owned brand has been a leader in the health and wellness industry for over 50 years thanks to its extensive testing methods and superior quality that ensure you are getting exactly what it says on the supplement bottle.
Our experts were impressed by the level of testing and quality control that Now conducts, and testers appreciated that the brand doesn't just make supplements but also unique offerings like quinoa pasta, essential oils and more.
The brand is geared towards creating natural products and high-quality supplements across the board, from probiotics and vitamins to beauty and sleep health products. You can order directly from its website or take advantage of the convenience of its Amazon storefront. Our experts appreciate that Now tests to make sure their raw materials do not contain harmful levels of heavy metals and also makes sure that the raw materials that come through their facilities, as well as supplements formulated and manufactured off-site, meet GMP standards.
|Minimum order
|None
|Delivery fee
|Flat rate of $6.95 for orders under $50; free shipping for orders over $50
|Membership
|None
|Availability
|Shipping available to the continental 48 U.S. states. Delivery also available to Alaska and Hawaii for an additional fee
How we test online health food stores
Nutrition experts and culinary pros at the Good Housekeeping Institute reviewed dozens of grocery delivery services and subscription boxes. We evaluated food quality, variety, availability, delivery fees, membership offerings and more.
In addition to expert analysis, we recruited a panel of real life testers across the nation to provide feedback on the ordering experience, delivery process, food quality, convenience and more for each service. We scored each service based on combined feedback from our in-house experts and our tester panel. Our top rated online health food grocers received high scores for quality and variety of health foods and products.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
We also prioritized options that minimize multiple trips to the store and can accommodate for various household needs, minimizing trips to other vendors. Our top picks offer excellent solutions for everyone from singles to large families. Some services offer same-day delivery, some are subscription-based and others provide wholesale offerings at competitive prices.
How to choose the best online health food store for you
While all of our picks offer a wide variety of healthy products and convenience, finding the best online health food store for you should take into account the following factors:
✔️ Product selection: Are you looking to use an online health food store for solely purchasing organic baby food for your little one, or do you need it to supply groceries and other household items for the whole family? Services like Thrive Market and Walmart+ InHome offer great product variety, but other services may be more tailored towards specific categories like Now Foods which sells mostly supplements. You can also mix and match services, especially ones without an order minimum or membership fee. If one service has shelf-stable offerings that you love but not fresh produce, consider pairing them with another service to fill in the gaps.
✔️ Dietary restrictions and preferences: Do you follow a strict low-carb or keto diet? Perhaps you need a service that caters to specific food allergies like nut-free offerings, in which case, Basquet may be best for you. Most of these services accommodate dietary restrictions and preferences, but some do much more than others.
✔️ Membership fees: Are you looking to just shop from an online health food store here and there, or do you prefer a subscription-based model? Since subscriptions come with a fee on top of what you are typically paying, you'll want to make sure it's worth it. Typically, the fee covers the shipping and handling and can even offer additional perks and benefits, but it can be a waste if you aren't ordering from the service regularly.
✔️ Return policy: It's worth taking a look at the return policy prior to ordering so you know what to expect since each grocer is different. Services like Thrive Market typically do not accept returns once an item ships, but if you contact them within 21 days of receiving the order, the brand will do its best to remedy the issue and will often refund the product.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Deputy Director of the Nutrition Lab Stefani Sassos recently updated this article with recent Lab testing and new recommendations. She handles all nutrition content, product testing and evaluation for GH and also runs large-scale tests and analyses for products ranging from protein bars to meal delivery services. As a busy working mother, Stefani relies on healthy online grocery services regularly to feed her family and is well-versed in the current services and grocers available.