7 Best Health Food Stores Online in 2022, According to Registered Dietitians (2025)

More than 150 million shoppers are turning to online grocery services, and for good reason. Not only do they offer convenience and a great selection, but many virtual grocers have expanded to include nutritious options. When you're trying to improve your diet or looking to get the whole family on board with healthy eating, sometimes the nearest health food store is just a click away.

Luckily, there are a variety of online health food stores now offering discounted prices on high-end healthy groceries. Some require a subscription, but the fees may pay for themselves in terms of free shipping and bulk savings. Others allow you to order whenever the mood strikes, without monthly or annual charges and offer same-day services when you're in a pinch to get a healthy meal on the table. To help pare down the search, nutrition experts and culinary pros in the Good Housekeeping Institute tested a variety of services to find the best online health food stores of 2022.

Our top picks:

You can learn more about how we test and evaluate online health food grocers — including tips for finding the best option for you — at the end of this guide. Looking for more nutritious grocery and meal options? Check out our top-tested picks for the best healthy meal delivery services.