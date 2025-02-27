7 Best Knee Braces and Knee Sleeves for Pain-Free Days (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Bauerfeind Sports Knee Support NBA
Neenca Professional Knee Compression Sleeve
DonJoy Performance Performance Bionic FullStop Knee Brace
It can be frustrating when knee pain is preventing you from being active. Having osteoarthritis, recovering from surgery or healing from an injury can all contribute to knee pain and are examples of when using a knee brace can come in handy. Even if you currently aren’t experiencing any pain, wearing a knee brace while you walk, jog or lift weights can provide extra support to your knees.
Before you buy a knee brace, it’s important to figure out which type best fits your needs and know what to look for when you’re comparing the different options. Our picks for the best knee braces are based on interviews with physical therapists and medical experts with extensive knowledge of what to look for in a knee brace.
The product analysts at the Good Housekeeping Institute test everything from joint supplements for knee pain and cartilage support to handy gear for your feet like compression socks and orthotic insoles. We consulted experts in the field for their recommendations, and researched and reviewed each pair featured below for criteria such as materials, design and price.
Bauerfeind Sports Knee Support NBA
Pros
- High-quality design
- Features gel knee pad and side stabilizers
- Versatile use
Cons
- Pricey
You don’t have to be an NBA basketball player to benefit from this knee brace, which helps support the knee and provide stability to the joint no matter what you’re doing. Fitness enthusiasts and athletes who do participate in high-intensity sports that involve jumping, running and more will appreciate the brace’s comfortable design that’s meant to be equal parts flexible and durable.
We like that the brace is constructed with a cotton knit fabric with ventilated openings that not only offers compression but is machine washable, lightweight and breathable, according to the brand. However, it is pricier than some other knee braces you'll find on the market, making it not the best for those with a limited budget.
Hector Lozada, P.T., D.P.T., O.C.S., CMPT, NCPT, who practices at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, recommends this pick for most individuals without significant knee injuries. “There’s a piece of silicone surrounding the kneecap that provides different functions in one brace,” he explains. Not only should the patella gel pad help provide some pain relief, but it aids in keeping the knee cap in place when active.
|Material
|Cotton knit with ventilated openings
|Sizes
|XS–XXL
Neenca Professional Knee Compression Sleeve
Pros
- Affordable
- Features patella gel pad and side stabilizers
- More than 60k positive reviews on Amazon
Cons
- Hand wash only
Whether you’re suffering from patellar instability or your kneecap needs support, consider this affordable knee brace with more than 60,000 positive reviews on Amazon. We like that it features gel pads that lift the brace’s fabric away from your kneecap to help reduce pressure or pain from that area as well as keep the kneecap in place.
"The product itself is fantastic. It's comfortable, supportive and has made a noticeable difference in managing my knee pain. I was especially impressed by the quality and durability of the brace. It fits perfectly and provides just the right amount of compression without feeling restrictive," one tester shared. Another tester wrote that this knee brace helped them walk comfortably while they were recovering from an injury and appreciated that it didn't slide down.
We also like that the brace has built-in metal sides to help improve stability as well as gel strips to help hold the knee brace in place; this is what prevents it from slipping down your leg. The only downside? It isn't machine-washable. While most online reviewers were satisfied with this pick, many do point out to pay close attention to the sizing chart as it can be misleading.
|Material
|Nylon, polyester, spandex
|Sizes
|XS–XXXL
DonJoy Performance Performance Bionic FullStop Knee Brace
Pros
- Supportive and ideal for athletes
- Features adjustable straps
- Built-in hinges for additional support
Cons
- Not easy to clean
- Expensive
This brace is built with everything you need to support a vulnerable knee, such as hinges to prevent hyperextension and provide additional support as well as four straps to help protect the ACL.
"It's an excellent knee brace for ligament protection while performing higher impact athletic activities," Lara Heimann, PT, says. Sandra Gail Frayna, PT, a physical therapist and the owner of Hudson Premier Physical Therapy & Sports, is also a fan of this knee brace, particularly for post-injury recovery because it's very robust and compresses the knee to stay in place.
We like that the brace's straps are adjustable so you can ensure the most secure fit while staying active. Lozada stands behind DonJoy's quality design and performance, sharing that most knee braces from the brand are for people who need more support, but you’ll find the whole spectrum. If you do opt for this model, our pros warn that it isn’t as easy to clean after workouts as it can’t be thrown in the wash, though it can be rinsed. It's also more expensive than some other knee braces on the market.
|Materials
|Perforated neoprene, mesh, spandex
|Sizes
|S–XL
McDavid McDavid MD4201 Versatile Knee Wrap with Stays
Pros
- Customizable fit
- Easy to put on
- Supportive, according to online reviewers
Cons
- Only one color and design
If you’ve ever worn a knee brace, you’re familiar with how frustrating it can be to take it on and off throughout the day. That’s why we like this pick from McDavid, which features a wrap design that’s not only a breeze to put on but allows you to adjust the compression level to your liking as well as the fit.
"I was first attracted to this brace because I could take it on and off without removing my pants and that has proven a welcome convenience. After using this brace for a few weeks, the big selling point is the criss-crossing multiple layers of velcro straps because it gives me total control over the level and to some degree the location of the compression, and thus support, provided," one tester wrote.
The open kneecap helps isolate the patella and reduce pressure, while the side stabilizers make you feel supported as you walk, hike, jog and more. Online reviewers like that this brace feels supportive without being too stiff, not to mention the flexibility when it comes to sizing. It's enough to make up for the fact that it only comes in one color.
|Materials
|Neoprene, nylon, spandex, polyester
|Size
|S–XL
Bauerfeind Sports Compression Knee Support
Pros
- Sleek, solid color design
- Breathable, according to online reviewers
Cons
- Not offered in many sizes
For a simpler brace from the Bauerfeind brand, our pros like this pick featuring silicone bands to keep it in place. It's a great choice for anyone seeking compression benefits that help improve blood flow and limit swelling while being active, and the microfiber fabric should be breathable (as well as machine washable!).
Online reviewers rave about how comfortable it is, especially when running or playing sports. "I swear by the brand and this is the only brand of knee brace I will ever use. [It's] comfortable, easy to put on and stays in place throughout the workout. [It] gives me some stability in my knees and has helped reduce constant knee pain," one reviewer shared.
Though it's not our go-to for maximum support and doesn't have stabilizers, it will provide moderate joint support as well as proprioception for those who recently had knee surgery or an injury. While we wish it were available in a larger range of sizes, we love the sleek, clean design with more colors available directly on Bauerfeind's website.
|Material
|Microfiber
|Sizes
|S–XL
DonJoy Advantage Deluxe Elastic Knee Sleeve
Pros
- Open knee cap for comfort and support
- Built-in side stabilizers
Cons
- Hand wash only
Ideal for anyone that wants to control everyday knee pain or swelling during low-intensity activities like walking, golfing, yoga and more, this knee brace features a lightweight design and side stabilizers.
It helps stabilize the kneecap and knee without weighing you down with heavy materials or straps. It's also a good choice for people recovering from a knee injury who could benefit from light support. One reviewer wrote that the knee brace was strong enough to support her knee during a rigorous workout, speaking to the durability of the brace.
While this knee brace isn't machine washable, our product analysts like its design and that the brace's kneecap is open, providing both comfort and support for the patella. Though we don’t recommend this pick for athletes hoping to prevent injuries while participating in cutting and pivoting sports like basketball or skiing, online reviewers found the stretchy, knit fabric comfortable and easy to slip on.
|Materials
|Knit fabric with silicone buttress
|Size
|S–XL
Modvel Knee Brace
Pros
- Affordable
- Comes in a set of two
- Comes in a wide range of sizes, from S to XXX-L
Cons
- Design could be more flattering
- Not as supportive as other knee braces
Dealing with swelling and inflammation around the knee? Our pros like this compression sleeve, which can help improve circulation as well as provide some support. An Amazon best seller with more than 60,000 positive reviews, we like that it’s available in a wide range of sizes and machine washable, though do wish it was offered in more colors and neutral designs.
While our product analysts warn that you shouldn’t expect as much stability from this knee brace as ones with side stabilizers and gel knee caps, online reviewers rave about how comfortable and helpful the brace was in managing pain. "I used to dread workouts because of knee pain, but these sleeves provide the perfect amount of support.
They're comfortable enough to wear all day and they really help stabilize my joints. I've noticed a significant decrease in pain and I'm able to push myself harder during workouts," one reviewer raved. Plus, it comes in a set of two so you can alternate sleeves between washes.
|Material
|Spandex, nylon, latex fiber
|Sizes
|S–XXXL
How we chose the best knee braces
For this story, the product analysts at the Good Housekeeping Institute relied on our decades of expertise testing athletic wear and gear as well as anything sports- or fitness-related, from the best running sneakers and leggings to activity recommendations like strength training exercises to our favorite workout apps. We tried out several knee braces firsthand and we reviewed popular picks among online consumers for factors like materials, design, price and more.
Most importantly, we interviewed and consulted top experts, including a sports medicine physician, a board-certified orthopedic specialist and several physical therapists, for their recommendations and to learn even more about what to look for in the best knee braces.
What to look for when shopping for the best knee brace
There are many reasons that warrant investing in a knee brace, but it's important to get the right one for you. “Increasingly, people get knee braces on their own online. Though you won’t hurt yourself by putting yourself in a knee brace, make sure you need it and are using it properly," says Jordan Metzl, M.D, a sports medicine physician. Here are some tips to help you shop for the best knee brace:
✔️ Purpose: "When shopping for a knee brace, first identify the need or purpose of the brace, whether it’s for injury prevention, rehabilitation or pain relief," Heimann says. She recommends choosing the support level based on the severity of the condition, selecting light support for minor discomfort and heavier duty for more severe injuries. "The brace also needs to correspond to the activity level for which it will be used, making it compatible with lifestyle and physical activity," she says.
✔️ Support: While medical-grade quality knee braces will provide the most, you can still obtain some support from standard knee braces. For instance, “knee braces that have metal on the side, as well as a couple of Velcro straps, are meant to control excessive motion in one of two directions: lateral motion [side to side] and rotational motion," explains Lozada. Braces that do not feature metal pieces or stabilizers, on the other hand, mainly provide compression. "The compression can help either decrease inflammation or provide proprioception, which is the awareness of your brain in relation to where your body is in space. If you put a brace on your knee, communication with the brain is improved because of the sense of touch on the area," he explains.
✔️ Style: Knee braces come in various shapes and styles. “If you’re searching for a brace because you have pain around the knee cap, look for one with an opening in the knee cap," advises Lozada, explaining that if it doesn't feature an opening, the material could put pressure on the knee cap and cause even more pain. “If the brace has a gap then it won’t put pressure on the knee cap; instead, it will support it and keep it in place," he says. You can also consider knee braces that feature a built-in silicone gap that lifts the fabric away from the knee cap.
✔️ Comfort: Your knee brace should feel comfortable. “It’s similar to how you would pick the best running shoes," says Dr. Metzl. "Choose what feels best! For the majority of knee braces, if you can feel comfortable and if your knee feels better, you can use it.”
✔️ Size: Always check the manufacturer's sizing guide before purchasing a knee brace and measure your leg accordingly. Also, keep in mind that the length of the brace matters. According to Lozada, "A brace that is short will provide less support than a brace that is longer." He advises shoppers to look for a knee brace that's at least four inches below their knee and four above.
✔️ Fit: A knee brace is meant to have a secure fit. “The brace should be snug because if it’s not snug enough or feels loose it will slide down the leg eventually," says Lozada. However, "it shouldn’t be so tight that it’s uncomfortable." Dr. Metzl points out that some patients may even get rashes if their knee braces are too tight, so it's important to find one that fits well.
Frayna recommends measuring your knee before shopping and says that the knee brace should be snug but not tight enough to harm your circulation. Amir Majidi, DC, BSc, a sports chiropractor and owner of Push Pounds Sports Medicine, adds, "The fit is important because a brace that is too tight will constrict circulation, while one that is too loose will not provide good support."
✔️ Materials: Look for breathability when shopping for a knee brace. "In general, it’s best if the brace is breathable because you will be sweating," says Lozada. Typically, you'll find knee braces made from synthetic fibers, such as nylon or polyester. According to our textile experts, these materials stand out for their durability and moisture-wicking properties but are not made equal and can vary in their construction. You'll also oftentimes find braces containing neoprene, which is a type of foam featuring a squishy, non-rigid texture that can provide cushioning. Dr. Metzl advises shoppers to “find a material that feels durable and sturdy" and to avoid those where you get a sense that they're cheaply made.
✔️ Price: Price may be an indicator of the quality of your brace. Lozada says that there are knee braces that sell for less than $50 online, but they may not offer the same support or last as long as ones that are priced a little higher.
What is a knee brace and what are the different types?
There are several types of knee braces, each serving a distinct purpose. Something that they share in common, according to Dr. Metzl, is that a knee brace should "give the knee support and make it feel better as well as improve functionality."
Dr. Metzl explains that one common type of knee brace includes those that provide structural support to a knee that is having structural support problems. This could be due to a torn ligament, which causes the knee to feel loose or unstable, as well as conditions such as arthritic knees, dislocated kneecaps and more.
"This particular type of brace is used for those with a previous ligament injury or instability. These braces have external support, primarily in the form of plastic or metal posting," says Zach Meineke, PT, DPT, OCS, MTC, the clinic director at Texas Physical Therapy Specialists. He adds that stability braces can be very effective for people with a previous history of ligament sprain in their knee or a history of ACL injury.
There are also knee braces that are medically prescribed and fitted to an individual for a specific reason, for instance, to support the knee post-surgery.
Lastly, you'll find traditional over-the-counter knee braces, including knee sleeves or compression sleeves, that are meant to give a sense of proprioception or help reduce any pain, inflammation or other symptoms. Dr. Meineke explains that one way knee braces with a compression sleeve help reduce knee pain is by improving muscle warmth. "The increased warmth allows the muscles to fire more quickly and efficiently, allowing for better knee function and alignment," he says.
If you have arthritis in your knee, Dr. Meineke says to consider a knee unloader brace, which works by offloading the painful space in the knee (known as a "compartment") so that the weight is more evenly distributed across the full joint.
Who needs a knee brace?
Typically, anyone experiencing pain, inflammation or other symptoms around the knee may want to wear a knee brace. "They can be very useful for everyone, from athletes recovering from injuries to people suffering from chronic conditions like arthritis," Dr. Majidi says. Lozada breaks it down into two distinct categories: “There are the people who want to use a knee brace to prevent injuries [such as athletes] and those who need it because they already have an injury," he says. Additionally, patients who are post-surgery will oftentimes use a medically prescribed knee brace to restrict motion or provide support and protection to the knee as it heals.
Do knee braces really work?
According to medical experts, there's no simple answer when it comes to the benefits of a knee brace. "There is a lot of conflicting data from research," explains Lozada, and it's different for every individual. "The general understanding is that there is some benefit to simple braces without stabilizers, which can help with swelling reduction and proprioception," he says.
For those who have experienced an injury, Lozada explains that a knee brace may also be somewhat helpful with the healing process; likewise, athletes can benefit. "Wearing a knee brace [with stabilizers] may help prevent injury for people who are participating in activities that involve jumping, such as volleyball, basketball, etc. There's enough evidence to suggest that wearing a brace has a protective function to the ALC specifically," which is a key ligament that stabilizes the knee joint. Because the anatomy of the knee is so complex, our pros suggest discussing the benefits of knee braces with a professional who can evaluate you firsthand.
How long should I wear a knee brace?
"Depending on the injury or condition, braces can be used temporarily or more long-term," Heimann says. She says that for acute injuries, a brace can be used to limit mobility and prevent further injury during recovery, which can last a few weeks to a month. With chronic conditions, Heimann says a brace can be used for certain activities to help the wearer feel more comfortable, both mentally and physically.
Knee braces are not meant to be worn all the time. You should always start off slow and only wear your knee brace while moving. “You should not wear a knee brace if you’re not active," suggests Lozada. "If you’re sitting down or watching TV you should not have the brace on as it doesn’t do anything for you and has the potential of putting pressure on blood vessels on the back of your knee.” If you’re flying on an airplane or worried about blood clots and swelling, our pros suggest purchasing compression tights that cover your entire leg and not just your knee.
Dr. Metzl also warns against relying on a knee brace for an extended period of time. "The best knee brace we have are the muscles around the knee," he shares. "If you become dependent on the brace, the muscles around the knee can start to atrophy and the natural knee brace diminishes. I suggest using knee braces for short periods of time and always working the muscles around the knee, hips, glutes, quads, etc.”
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Good Housekeeping Institute Product Analyst Olivia Lipski covers gadgets, health and fitness, home, travel and more. She regularly collaborates with GH’s Wellness Lab to test and review the best fitness gear and wearables, including products like the Apple Watch Ultra, the Oura Ring, barefoot shoes and more. Though she hasn’t yet tested each knee brace on this list, she’s road-tested several while recovering from ACL surgery and knows firsthand what's most important to look for.
For this story, we also spoke to Jordan Metzl, M.D., a sports medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, and Hector Lozada, PT, DPT, OCS, CMPT, NCPT a board-certified orthopedic specialist and physical therapist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Additional experts interviewed for this guide include:
- Physical therapist Lara Heimann, PT
- Zach Meineke, PT, DPT, OCS, MTC, the clinic director at Texas Physical Therapy Specialists
- Sandra Gail Frayna, PT, a physical therapist and the owner of Hudson Premier PR & Sports
- Amir Majidi, DC, BSc, a sports chiropractor and owner of Push Pounds Sports Medicine
Olivia Lipski
Senior Reviews Writer & Analyst
Olivia (she/her) is a senior reviews writer and analyst at the Good Housekeeping Institute, overseeing product testing and covering tech, travel, home, fitness, parenting, health and more. Since joining GH in 2021, she has continued to leverage her extensive product reviews experience by staying on top of the industry’s latest innovations and helping readers make better buying decisions. Olivia is a graduate of the George Washington University, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, political science and French, and she holds a master’s degree in communications from Sciences Po Paris.
Medically reviewed byDr. Karen Litzy, P.T., D.P.T.
Karen Litzy, P.T., D.P.T. is a licensed physical therapist, international speaker, and owner of Karen Litzy Physical Therapy, PLLC. Through her work as a physical therapist, she has helped thousands of people, including Fortune 500 CEOs, royalty and celebrities, overcome painful conditions, recover from surgery, and feel stronger than ever before. As the host Healthy Wealthy & Smart, a top 200 podcast, on Apple Podcasts, she has interviewed influencers in the worlds of health, medicine and entrepreneurship. She also shares how she has prevailed with her own experience of chronic pain.