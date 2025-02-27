7 Best Knee Braces and Knee Sleeves for Pain-Free Days (2025)

There are many reasons that warrant investing in a knee brace, but it's important to get the right one for you. “Increasingly, people get knee braces on their own online. Though you won’t hurt yourself by putting yourself in a knee brace, make sure you need it and are using it properly," says Jordan Metzl, M.D, a sports medicine physician. Here are some tips to help you shop for the best knee brace:



✔️ Purpose: "When shopping for a knee brace, first identify the need or purpose of the brace, whether it’s for injury prevention, rehabilitation or pain relief," Heimann says. She recommends choosing the support level based on the severity of the condition, selecting light support for minor discomfort and heavier duty for more severe injuries. "The brace also needs to correspond to the activity level for which it will be used, making it compatible with lifestyle and physical activity," she says. ✔️ Support: While medical-grade quality knee braces will provide the most, you can still obtain some support from standard knee braces. For instance, “knee braces that have metal on the side, as well as a couple of Velcro straps, are meant to control excessive motion in one of two directions: lateral motion [side to side] and rotational motion," explains Lozada. Braces that do not feature metal pieces or stabilizers, on the other hand, mainly provide compression. "The compression can help either decrease inflammation or provide proprioception, which is the awareness of your brain in relation to where your body is in space. If you put a brace on your knee, communication with the brain is improved because of the sense of touch on the area," he explains.

✔️ Style: Knee braces come in various shapes and styles. “If you’re searching for a brace because you have pain around the knee cap, look for one with an opening in the knee cap," advises Lozada, explaining that if it doesn't feature an opening, the material could put pressure on the knee cap and cause even more pain. “If the brace has a gap then it won’t put pressure on the knee cap; instead, it will support it and keep it in place," he says. You can also consider knee braces that feature a built-in silicone gap that lifts the fabric away from the knee cap.

✔️ Comfort: Your knee brace should feel comfortable. “It’s similar to how you would pick the best running shoes," says Dr. Metzl. "Choose what feels best! For the majority of knee braces, if you can feel comfortable and if your knee feels better, you can use it.”

✔️ Size: Always check the manufacturer's sizing guide before purchasing a knee brace and measure your leg accordingly. Also, keep in mind that the length of the brace matters. According to Lozada, "A brace that is short will provide less support than a brace that is longer." He advises shoppers to look for a knee brace that's at least four inches below their knee and four above.

✔️ Fit: A knee brace is meant to have a secure fit. “The brace should be snug because if it’s not snug enough or feels loose it will slide down the leg eventually," says Lozada. However, "it shouldn’t be so tight that it’s uncomfortable." Dr. Metzl points out that some patients may even get rashes if their knee braces are too tight, so it's important to find one that fits well.

Frayna recommends measuring your knee before shopping and says that the knee brace should be snug but not tight enough to harm your circulation. Amir Majidi, DC, BSc, a sports chiropractor and owner of Push Pounds Sports Medicine, adds, "The fit is important because a brace that is too tight will constrict circulation, while one that is too loose will not provide good support."



✔️ Materials: Look for breathability when shopping for a knee brace. "In general, it’s best if the brace is breathable because you will be sweating," says Lozada. Typically, you'll find knee braces made from synthetic fibers, such as nylon or polyester. According to our textile experts, these materials stand out for their durability and moisture-wicking properties but are not made equal and can vary in their construction. You'll also oftentimes find braces containing neoprene, which is a type of foam featuring a squishy, non-rigid texture that can provide cushioning. Dr. Metzl advises shoppers to “find a material that feels durable and sturdy" and to avoid those where you get a sense that they're cheaply made.



✔️ Price: Price may be an indicator of the quality of your brace. Lozada says that there are knee braces that sell for less than $50 online, but they may not offer the same support or last as long as ones that are priced a little higher.