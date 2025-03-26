7 Best Magnetic Pickup Tools [Reviewed in 2023] | The Tooly (2025)

Retrieving small ferrous metal objects has never been easier since the invention of magnetic pickup tools. Most tool users have experienced moments when nails, screws, or small pieces of hardware fall into tight spaces and will require real stress to retrieve. With a magnetic pickup tool, all you have to do is place its magnetic side around the area the hardware fell, and it will find and retrieve lost items. You won’t even need to stress because they have adjustable lengths to get to hard-to-reach places. Plus, some come with flashlights to provide more visibility.

However, many magnetic pickup tools feature magnets with a low magnetic pull and may not retrieve objects efficiently. So, here is a buying guide of the 7 best magnetic pickup tools with superior magnetic pulls. Without further ado, let’s dive in.

Our Top 7 Best Magnetic Pickup Tools Picks: We have handpicked and reviewed the top 7 magnetic pickup tools for your convenience. Have a read- 1. Preciva 5PCS Magnetic Telescoping Pick-up Tool Kit

The Preciva 5 pieces magnetic pickup tool kit will help you locate and pick any ferrous metal nuts, bolts, screws, and other ferrous metal items that weigh from 1lb to 15lb. It consists of one 15lb magnetic pickup rod, one 1lb magnetic pickup road, one 3” x 2” square-shaped inspection mirror, one 2” diameter round-shaped inspection mirror, and a telescoping flexible LED flashlight. They are all made from industrial-grade stainless steel and PVC to last long. Each tool in the Precica tool kit has an extendable length. The 15lb magnetic rod length extends from 7.08” to 30.3”, while the 1lb magnetic rod extends from 5.11” to 25.19”. In the same manner, the square-shaped and round--shaped mirrors extend from 11” to 34.25” and 9.44” to 19.5” respectively. Also, the LED flashlights have flexible necks that extend for easy maneuvering around hard-to-reach areas. The round-shaped/square-shaped inspection mirrors and the LED flashlights can swivel up to 360° to enable you to find and pick up objects in any direction easily. However, only the square-shaped inspection mirror and, of course, the flashlights are equipped with LED bulbs for illuminating dark areas. However, the flashlight LED bulbs aren’t so bright. Be informed that the flashlight has three LED bulbs that work on four LR44 batteries, while the square inspection mirror has two LED bulbs that work on two CR2032 batteries. The batteries aren’t rechargeable. But, there are four extra LR44 batteries for the flashlight in the kit. Pros It comes with five different tools for picking objects easily

Heavy-duty construction is weather proof

Extra batteries

Adjustable length ensures easy operation

It has strong magnets

Great for narrow places Cons The flashlight LED bulbs aren’t so bright



2. Stalwart 75-9990 Magnetic Pickup Tool

The Stalwart 75-9990 magnetic pickup tool magnets can pick up any ferrous metal items like bolts, nuts, washers, screws, etc., that weigh 25lb and below. It is made from durable metal, plastic, and aluminum to offer excellent performance and lasts long. This pickup tool has a length of 27.5” to get to hard-to-reach/compact places. Its 4” wide handle provides excellent grip in the tightest corners. The Stalwart 75-9990 magnetic pickup tool features a quick-release trigger to release picked up items quickly. Note that it picks up only metals that contain irons. However, the magnet gets weaker over time. Pros It works great

Sturdy and durable

The magnetic end can pick up 25lb objects

Wide handle with a quick-release trigger Cons The magnet gets weaker over time



3. Toolwiz 36” Magnetic Sweeper: Best Wheeled Magnetic Pickup Tool

The Toolwiz 36” wide Magnetic Sweeper is an excellent tool for finding and picking nails, screws, washers, nuts, and any ferrous object. It is also useful for picking up loose nails or other things like pieces of sheet metal or sharp metal shavings in a garage. It is made from premium-grade aluminum, plastic, magnet, and iron. This extended magnetic sweeper clears up a large metal mess fast. It features two rugged wheels for smooth maneuvering on concrete floors, grasses, and carpets. Its strong magnet pull picks objects up to 50lb with ease. Thanks to its pickup handle that can extend from 30” to 45”, you can adjust the length to your preferred height and easily control the sweeper movement without experiencing any back pain or discomfort. The handle also has a rubber overlay for a comfortable and secure grip. The Toolwiz 36” wide Magnetic Sweeper wheels clearance from the ground by default is 1.4”, but it can be adjusted lower to 0.8” or higher to 2”. To release the picked up items, pull up the handle lever, and they’ll come off in seconds. However, this magnetic pickup tool can’t grab objects in tight places due to its design. Note that it requires light assembly and has a 1-year warranty. Pros It picks up nails and ferrous objects in large quantity

It has a strong magnetic pull that pulls up to 50lb objects

Rugged wheels

Easy to assemble

Adjustable handles and wheel clearance

Quick-release trigger

1-year warranty Cons It can’t pick up objects in hard-to-reach places



4. RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool: Most Flexible Magnetic Pickup Tool

Whether you are in the HVAC industry, the automotive repair industry, carpentry, or want to carry out DIY projects, the RAK magnetic pickup tool will help you pick up dropped ferrous small metal objects with ease. It is constructed from high-grade aluminum alloy with rigid components to last. It features a 360° flexible neck that’s extendable to 22.5” for easy maneuvering around hard-to-get places. This pickup tool's magnet head has enough pull to retrieve nuts, bolts, screws, washers, etc. Its magnetic head has a flashlight consisting of three extra bright LED lights that brighten dark areas to increase visibility. The LED bulbs are powered by four LR44 batteries, which are included in the package alongside four extra batteries. The RAK pickup tool features a pocket clip for clipping to your pocket/belt for easy transportation within and outside your worksite. Its magnetic base allows free-hand use by placing it on a magnetic surface. This pickup tool is lightweight (5.9 ounces) and very easy to use. It comes in a nice packaging box. Pros Its 360° flexible neck extends up to 22.5”

The flashlight has three super bright LED lights to ensures enough light

It comes with extra batteries

Heavy-duty construction with military grade aluminum alloy

Powerful magnet Cons None



5. Grip Telescopic Magnetic Pickup Tool

The Grip telescopic magnetic pickup tool will be a great addition to your tools collections. It features a wide 3” diameter powerful magnetic head for finding and pulling ferrous materials. The manufacturer says it will pick up 50lb objects, but that’s not the case because the metal head isn’t all-around magnetic. The head is made up of three small magnets strategically placed underneath a metal plate. So, it will pick up small ferrous objects but not up to 50lb. That said, it works underwater too. This pickup tool is lightweight (1.23lb) and easy to use in your garage or Jobsite. Its handle extends up to 36” to pick up objects in hard-to-reach places. To adjust its length, turn the handle counterclockwise, open it to your desired height, and then twist back to lock the handle in place. Thanks to the handle’s contoured rubber grip, it provides a comfortable and secure holding whenever you use it. It is affordable and offers excellent value for money. Pros It works underwater

Extendable handle with contoured rubber grip for comfortable use

Lightweight but great magnetic pick up strength

Affordable and offers excellent value for money Cons It won’t pick up 50lb objects like the manufacturer claims



6. Neiko 53418A Magnetic Pick-Up Sweeper

The Neiko 53418A magnetic pickup sweeper will find and retrieve all the nails, screws, and ferrous metal pieces in your garage or workshop. It has a 36” wide magnetic surface that can pull up to 30lb objects. And comes with two large 7” sturdy wheels for smooth movement and maneuvering on grasses, hardwood floors, and carpets. The wheels’ ground clearance can be adjusted from ¾” to 1½” to work on uneven surfaces. You can increase the magnetic pull by bringing it nearer to the ground. After picking up objects, it has a quick-release lever that, once engaged, drops all the picked-up items. This feature makes it user-friendly. The handle of this magnetic pickup tool has an adjustable height from 29” to 42” to accommodate people of different height without causing any back pain or discomfort. It also has finger grooves for a comfortable grip and minimal hand fatigue. However, the handle is held with cheap hardware, which causes it to loosen up easily. You can change the hardware to a sturdy one, and the tool will be perfect. The Neiko 53418A magnetic pickup sweeper comes with a 30-day hassle-free return guarantee if you don’t like it within 30 days of purchase. However, there is no warranty after the 30-day period elapses. Pros 36” wide magnetic surface with 30 pounds lifting capacity

Sturdy wheels to move retrieving magnet

30-day hassle-free return guarantee

Adjustable handle and wheel-to-floor clearance

Finger grooves on the handle for a comfortable grip and reduced finger fatigue

Good for outdoor use Cons The handle is held with cheap hardware that doesn’t last



7. InstallGear 30” Telescoping Magnetic Pick-up Tool

To round up this buying guide is the extremely affordable InstallGear 30” telescoping magnetic pickup tool. This strong magnetic tip features a strong magnet that quickly retrieves any lost tool or ferrous metal objects up to 16lb. It has a durable stainless steel construction that ensures it lasts for years. You can extend its height from 7” collapsed length to 30” to pick items in hard-to-reach places. Thanks to the foam comfort grip on the long telescopic handle, you won’t experience any discomfort while using this handy tool. The InstallGear 30” telescoping magnetic pickup tool is lightweight (3.98 ounces) and user-friendly. It has a clip for easy transportation by clipping to your pocket or belt. Pros Strong magnet, good for auto repair shops

Can reach spots fast, good for regular use

User-friendly tool extends up to 30 inch

Very affordable yet solid construction

Stainless steel body with cushion grip handle

Incredible range with extended length Cons None