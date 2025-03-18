7 Best Oil Blotting Sheets to Combat Shiny Skin ... (2025)

If you have oily skin, oil blotting sheets are a must-have in your beauty arsenal! You can tote these groovy little papers anywhere and they help remove excess oil and keep skin matte and lovely for hours. If you’re new to blotting sheets or are looking into switching brands, check out my list of the seven best oil blotting sheets and welcome matte skin!

Table of contents: Boscia Fashionably Matte E.l.f. Shine Eraser Oil Blotting Sheets Shiseido Pureness Oil-Control Blotting Paper Sephora Collection Blotting Papers NYX Cosmetics Blemish Control Blotting Paper Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers Duo

Snapshot Survey Thanks for sharing your thoughts! Please subscribe for your personalized newsletter:

1. Boscia Fashionably Matte This whimsical set of oil blotting sheets contains two different types of Boscia’s blotting sheets, Green Tea blotting linens and Fresh blotting linens. These blotting linens gently and effectively remove oil from your face without disturbing the rest of your makeup. Perhaps the best thing about this set is the playful and colorful cherry blossom linen holder!

2. E.l.f. Shine Eraser Oil Blotting Sheets e.l.f. is my go-to brand for inexpensive yet good quality beauty products. Their oil blotting papers are only a dollar and successfully remove excess oil without over drying your skin. These blotting papers are super thin, and while some might be a little miffed that the papers sometimes rip, you honestly can’t beat the price!

3. Shiseido Pureness Oil-Control Blotting Paper Shiseido products are usually pricier than other department store brands of beauty products, but they’re often well worth it. Their soft and gentle oil blotting papers are coated with Hydroxyapatite, which they state is a powerful oil-absorbing ingredient, so any excess oil on your face is history! Enjoy longer lasting makeup and radiant skin!

4. Clean & Clear Instant Oil-Absorbing Sheets Clean & Clear’s oil absorbing sheets are one of the first oil blotting sheets I ever experimented with. These blotting sheets are unique in that they don’t have the typical tissue-paper like texture to the sheets. Clean & Clear’s blotting sheets are blue and somewhat rubbery, but they’re still soft, silky and will leave your skin feeling clean and dry.

5. Sephora Collection Blotting Papers Sephora Collection’s blotting sheets offer us five different types of sheets specializing in different areas of skin care to address your individual skin care needs. Choose from Rejuvenating Glacial Clay and Salicylic Acid, Calming Natural Tea Tree, Natural Vitamins C+E, Relaxing Natural Lavender and Mattifying. All of these oil blotting sheets do a great job absorbing oil, but they also offer skin some nice extras that we don’t often see in blotting papers!

6. NYX Cosmetics Blemish Control Blotting Paper NYX Cosmetics is another popular beauty brand with good quality products at great prices. They also have a collection of different oil blotting sheets, ranging from blemish controlling, green tea and tea tree oil blotting papers. Any of these blotting sheets help control oil and minimize pores while keeping skin clean, clear and healthy.

7. Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers Duo Tatcha’s blotting sheets are called Aburatorigami, which literally means oil removing paper in Japanese. These oil blotting papers contain super luxe gold flakes, which are said to be a timeless secret for exquisite skin. This set comes with 30 regular sheets and 40 evening oil blotting sheets to gently absorb oil without disturbing any makeup or moisture from your skin! Lucky for us oily-skinned gals, oil blotting papers come in various types to suit all different skin types and skin care needs! Honestly, these blotting papers are a lifesaver and I couldn’t imagine leaving the house without some of these in tow! What oil blotting sheets do you use?

Feedback Junction Where Thoughts and Opinions Converge While at work you can always use a toilet seat cover. Sounds weird but it works great See Also We Have Hopelessly Oily Skin But These 10 Products Toned Down Our Shiny Complexions My fave used to be the MAC sheets until I discovered CVS drugstore's brand...just as good for less money!!! Hii some tips for dry skin will be loved free one is Starbucks napkins. I read about it online, and how it works..i work at one. And it really does work just as well. I just grab a few to get me through the week.