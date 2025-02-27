7 Best Permanent Makeup Machine Kits to Try in 2023 - ThoseGraces.com (2025)

Are you ready to step up your beauty game in 2023? Look no further because I’ve got you covered with the 7 best permanent makeup machine kits to try.

As a beauty enthusiast, I’ve personally tested some of these products and did extensive research on others.

Whether you’re a beginner or a professional makeup artist, this list has everything you need to create flawless and long-lasting makeup looks.

So, let’s dive in and find the perfect kit for you

READ MORE: Does Permanent Makeup Fade?

FYI, this post contains affiliate links. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, which comes at no extra cost to you.

Table of Contents Best Permanent Makeup Machine Top Picks at a Glance

The 7 Best Permanent Makeup Machines in 2023 #1 BIOMASER Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine Kit-WINNER #2 Guapa Third Generation Tattoo Machine– Best For Professionals #3 Pinkiou PMU Pen MicroPigmentation Machine– Best Budget #4 VideoPUP Tattoo Pen Make up Kit– Best Aesthetics #5 INTELLI Digital PMU Machine– Most Diverse Features #6 BioTouch DELUXE MOSAIC MACHINE Kit 110V #7 Solong Complete Tattoo Kit Rotary – Best Beginner Tattoo kit

Permanent Makeup Machine FAQs Can I do permanent makeup at home? What can you actually do with a permanent makeup machine? How do I get permanent makeup certified?



Best Permanent Makeup Machine Top Picks at a Glance

Don’t have time? Here is a quick comparison of our favorites!

Table could not be displayed.

The 7 Best Permanent Makeup Machines in 2023

The number of non-surgical cosmetic procedures has increased by 44% since 2011. There is no doubt that there is a continuous rise in interest in looking better without undergoing surgery. PMU will continue to be one of the top beauty trends regardless of age, skin type, or color. Hence, the need to analyze the best types of equipment that can accentuate your makeup experience. Below, youâ€™ll find out who these products are most suitable for and the notable features they offer.

No products found.

The BIOMASER tattoo machine for beginners is one of the most beloved machines for permanent makeup.

After trying out this product, I can confidently say it’s perfect for beginners.

It’s a versatile machine that can tackle many tasks, such as fixing eyebrows and lips, covering acne scars, and improving wrinkles and fine lines.

If you’re looking for a machine that can do it all, then this one is definitely worth considering.

It’s been my go-to for all my permanent makeup needs and has proven to be very effective.

Physical Attributes

An adjustable speed controller ranging from 8000r/m -10000r/m

A foot pedal

Needle depth adjustment: needle stroke 0-2.5

Digital touch screen with touch buttons

A12 V strong power Seiss coreless motor.

Quantitative Measurements

Speed: the speed varies between 8000 and 10000 r/m, which is why it suits beginners.

Needle adjustment: the needle is adjustable and can use needles between 0 and 2.5 mm.

Benefits & Drawbacks of BIOMASER Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine Kit

Benefits Drawbacks Itâ€™s more suitable for permanent makeup beginners than professionals Itâ€™s not a high-end machine for permanent makeup It comes with a microblading pigment (one for eyebrows, one for lips): giving users a comprehensive kit. Some users have reported that the foot pedal was missing It can be used with or without a foot pedal. Some users reported it was shutting down on its own It has short circuit protection, meaning it will stop working if the voltage becomes too high or low. Itâ€™s very quiet while operational, although it has a powerful motor.

Additional Benefits

The same Seiss coreless motor responsible for the quiet operation also helps make this a very precise machine. When it comes to permanent makeup, the last thing you want is an “oops” moment.

The kit also comes with a microblading pigment, one for the eyebrows and one for the lips.

If this is your first time undergoing treatment with one of these devices, it also has a practice skin included for you to work on.

Although youâ€™ll be getting an excellent machine for the price, itâ€™s still more suitable for beginners.

No products found.

How it Compares to Others and Why

Itâ€™s pretty easy to compare this product to similar alternatives because no other machine on the list has as many features. Although the price is low, you get a lot by buying a single kit.

It has a foot pedal, which none of the others have. Plus, the equipment features short circuit protection, free pigments, free skin to practice on, a quiet operation portable machine, and lightweight.

How the Product Evolved

The BIOAMSER P300 permanent makeup machine is an upgraded model from the brandâ€™s P300 permanent makeup pen.

Unlike the previous design, this kit includes a foot pedal, practice skin, microblading pigment, and a ring ink cup.

Expert Tips

The BIOAMSTER tattoo machine kit is the best overall product because it allows you to do so much with a single machine.

Permanent makeup artists can use it for brows, lips, skin imperfections, and eyes! Itâ€™s a great kit for beginners; however, it isn’t recommended for professionals who expect high-end performance.

No products found.

Check: Best At Home Microcurrent Device 2021

#2 Guapa Third Generation Tattoo Machine– Best For Professionals

No products found.

Have you ever seen a makeup machine looking so appealing?

After trying out the Guapa Third Generation Tattoo machine, I must say it’s an absolute stunner!

Not only does it work wonders on enhancing the appearance of eyebrows, lips, and eyes, but it also has a med mode that can help with certain insecurities, such as scars.

This machine is definitely a game-changer in the beauty industry.

Using the buttons on display, you can tweak the speed and working voltage for each of the four modes and adapt them to your needs.

Physical Attributes

Adjustable speed 25000r/min-40000 r/min

Touch screen with four modes

Swiss motor

Adjustable needle height: needle stroke 0-3 mm

Made of high-strength aluminum alloy.

Quantitative Measurements

Speed: the speed is adjustable, and it can vary between 25000 and 40000 r/m. This is a high-speed machine and is more suitable for professionals or people who already have experience with makeup tattoo devices.

Needle adjustment: adjustable needle with a height between 0 and 3 mm.

Benefits & Drawbacks of Guapa Third Generation Tattoo Machine

Benefits Drawbacks Four separate working modes (blow, eye, lips, and med) The most expensive machine on the list The kit comes with 50 pieces of needles Some users reported it stopped working after a few uses Can work up to 5 or 6 hours Ergonomic design, lightweight, non-slip design of the pen Powerful motor

How it Compares to Others and Why

Although we wouldnâ€™t recommend the Guapa for beginners, highly advanced PMU artists would love it. It’s a high-quality product that would further enhance professional skills in the field.

Thanks to the high speed and powerful motor, it will help you create the perfect brows. But beware high speed means less precision!

Other than that, the machine is very lightweight and easy to use.

No products found.

How the Product Evolved

The Guapa Third Generation machine upgrades the brandâ€™s wireless makeup pen. The pen does not include a display; therefore, itâ€™s a more affordable product.

The third-generation equipment is a much more advanced version that allows you to use the four different modes and even practice medical tattooing with the med mode.

The pen works for 2.5 to 3 hours, while the machine can work for up to 6 hours. Also, the speed of the pen is between 28000 r/min and 35000 r/min, while the kitâ€™s speed is between 25000r/min-40000 r/min.

Finally, both the pen and the machine have an adjustable needle height, but the penâ€™s needle extends to 2.5 mm, while the machineâ€™s needle rises to 3 mm.

Expert Tips

Anyone ready to pay a little more for a great-quality permanent makeup machine should consider the Guapa Third Generation Tattoo Microblading machine.

The gorgeous exterior might be the first appealing aspect of this permanent makeup device, but the outstanding performance and ease of use will keep you coming back for more.

No products found.

READ MORE: Does Tattoo Eyeliner Hurt?

#3 Pinkiou PMU Pen MicroPigmentation Machine– Best Budget

No products found.

Getting an affordable micro-pigmentation machine is not difficult, but discovering one with decent quality will be highly worthwhile.

For anyone who doesnâ€™t want to pay a lot for one of these machines, the Pinkiou MPU Pen MicroPigmentation Machine is an alternative.

I have to say; this product is a real winner when it comes to being affordable and budget-friendly.

But don’t let the price fool you – it still delivers high-quality results.

Plus, it has many surprising features that I was not expecting. After trying it out, I was really impressed with what it had to offer.

Ladies, itâ€™s time to have your brows, lips, eyes, and even hairline photoshoot ready with a single pen.

Whatâ€™s even better, the pen can perform microblading, microshading, and scalp microblading.

Yes, we were as stunned as you probably are with all its possible features!

Physical Attributes

158 mm long pen with a safety cap

Adjustable speed 10000 r/m- 15000 r/m

Adjustable needle length

Anodized silver surface with aircraft aluminum alloy.

Quantitative Measurements

Speed: middle-range speed, good for beginners, and might not be enough for professionals.

Needle adjustment: adjustable needle length.

Benefits & Drawbacks of Pinkiou PMU Pen MicroPigmentation Machine

Benefits Drawbacks Lightweight pen Doesnâ€™t come with a display Low noise; easy to hold and work with The needle quality can be improved Can be used on the eyes, eyebrows, hairline, and lips Only works with Pinkiou MircoPigmentation makeup needles

How it Compares to Others and Why

The Pinkiou pen doesnâ€™t feature a display; instead, the packaging comes with a micro pigmentation machine, an adapter, and one RL needle.

Although it doesnâ€™t feature a screen with different modes, you can adjust the speed by using a button on the pen.

It’s not complex, and you wouldn’t even notice the lack of a screen, to be honest. It doesnâ€™t get heated up while in use for extended periods, but after completing the microblading treatment, pause for 10 minutes on both brows to allow the pen to rest.

Endeavor not to use this pen with needles from other brands because it’s exclusively intended for Pinkiou needles.

No products found.

How the Product Evolved

A similar design in the Pinkiou pen collection is the brandâ€™s wireless rechargeable eyebrow machine.

It comes at a similar price to the micropigmentation pen, but it is rechargeable and doesnâ€™t need a wire. The wireless pen can also be used for brows, eyeliner, and lips but canâ€™t be used for the hairline.

It has three gears to choose from, and the speed goes up to 35000 r/m. The speed of the micropigmentation pen goes up to 15000 r/m.

When it comes to the design, the wireless pen is made of frosted alloy, with a special accent on the ergonomic shape. It can work up to two hours, while the micropigmentation pen can work longer.

Expert Tips

f you’re in the market for a budget-friendly product that’s suitable for both professionals and beginners, you should definitely give this product a try. I’ve used it myself, and I can attest to its effectiveness in enhancing your brows, hairline, eyeliner, and lips.

Even if you don’t plan on using it frequently, it’s still worth the investment in my opinion. So why not give it a shot and see the results for yourself?

See Also A Comprehensive Guide on Choosing The Right Permanent Makeup Machine

No products found.

#4 VideoPUP Tattoo Pen Make up Kit– Best Aesthetics

No products found.

Another affordable find that wonâ€™t break the bank is the VideoPUP Tattoo Pen Make up Kit.

Iâ€™ve heard so many great things from other PMU artists about this pen, so it was about time I tried it. It features a striking design in black color with a unique golden dragon.

Although itâ€™s quite simple, it does a great job of improving the appearance of the eyebrows, lips, and eyelashes. What surprises us the most is the fact that it can be used to create body tattoos. Amazing, right?

Physical Attributes

Adjustable speed 6500-8000 r/m

Needle size 5 x 0.03 cm

Pen size 12.5 x 2 cm

AC adapter 100-240 V.

Quantitative Measurements

Speed: the tattoo pen features a low speed between 6500 and 8000 r/m, good for beginners.

Needle adjustability: the needle of this kit is not adjustable.

Benefits & Drawbacks of VideoPUP Tattoo Pen Make up Kit

Benefits Drawbacks It can be used on the eyebrows, lips, body tattoos, and for eyelash enhancement. Not the highest quality Itâ€™s lightweight and easy to work with The speed is lower compared to similar designs The needles are easy to change Affordable price

How it Compares to Others and Why

Unlike other makeup devices, this can be used for body tattoos and eyelash enhancement. If thatâ€™s something youâ€™re interested in, aside from permanent makeup, this is the product you need to consider.

No products found.

How the Product Evolved

A similar, more expensive version of the VideoPup pen is the brandâ€™s silver rotary permanent makeup pen. The speed of this product is higher and can be adjusted between 15000 and 30000 r/m.

Itâ€™s faster, and the needle length is adjustable from 0 to 2.5 mm.

The pen comes with a safety cap and can be used for the lips, eyelids, eyebrows, and tattoos. However, according to the product description, itâ€™s not used for eyelash enhancement.

Expert Tips

If youâ€™re a beginner who wants an all-around quality machine, this one is our recommendation. Because of the low needle speed, youâ€™ll have more control over your creations, and itâ€™s perfect for practicing.

In the packaging, youâ€™ll also find 50 needles and 50 needle caps for free. Who doesnâ€™t love freebies? The penâ€™s aesthetic is quite unique, the design is lightweight, and the needles are easy to change.

No products found.

#5 INTELLI Digital PMU Machine– Most Diverse Features

No products found.

The INTELLI Digital PMU machine is a piece of high-speed equipment that is best for professionals but can also be used for beginners because of the 15-speed adjustment options.

This can also pass as the device with the most diverse features. Here’s why.

The machine offers four different modes and can be used for brows, lips, and eyes. It comprises various techniques, including shading, ombre powder brows, nano strokes, and microblading. Thanks to the INTELLI device, lips and brows have never looked better!

Physical Attributes

Adjustable speed 10000 r/m-38000 r/m.

Adjustable needle length 0-3 mm.

Can work up to 3.5 hours when fully charged

LCD screen with a touchscreen feature.

Quantitative Measurements

Speed: 15-speed adjustment, great for both beginners and pros.

Needle adjustability: adjustable needle 0-3 mm.

Benefits & Drawbacks of INTELLI Digital PMU Machine

Benefits Drawbacks Can be used for eyebrows, lip liner, eyeliner Itâ€™s quite powerful, so beginners might find it challenging to work with Can be used for ombre powder brows, microblading, shading, nano strokes Itâ€™s costlier than several products on the list Can be used with or without a foot pedal It has four different modes and 15-speed adjustments to fit your needs. Itâ€™s a quietly operated machine.

How it Compares to Others and Why

This is a product that has numerous options when it comes to permanent makeup.

The other options on the list can be used on brows; however, they are unsuitable for ombre powder brows, nano strokes, and intricate microblading.

No products found.

How the Product Evolved

The MAX PMU Wireless/Cordless eyebrow Machine is a similar product from the same brand but with a cordless design.

The eyebrow machine has a speed of 5000 to 7200 r/, meaning that it is significantly less powerful compared to the INTELLI PMU machine.

Expert Tips

If you want a machine that can do it all, you should add this one to your list.

Several artists who claim to use this device mention their appreciation for its adjustable speed, adjustable needle length, and variety of features.

Now, analyzing it personally, the pen feels very lightweight to hold. The touchscreen display is user-friendly, and it has an attractive, innovative, modern design.

No products found.

Check: 5 Best RF Skin Tightening Machines to Try At Home

Related: Eyebrow Tattoo vs Microblading: What’s the Difference?

No products found.

Being one of the most popular machines, It supports both ROUND and FLAT needles and features a strong rotary motor that provides super smooth, noise-free operation.

The motor part is factory sealed so that it may be sanitized with a cold solution. The Mosaic has a 10,000 rpm engine, whereas the Merlin has an 8,000 rpm engine.

A foot pedal is also offered as an option for hands-free speed control.

Physical Attributes

3 1/2 inches in length

Can be autoclaved (re-used) or utilized with disposable components to save time.

Disposable parts from the engine on down aid in the elimination of cross-contamination.

This is the only up-and-down rotating rotary machine on the market. Instead of zig-zagging, the design moves the needle up and down for an in-and-out operation.

Quantitative Measurements

10,000 rpm and 8,000 rpm with an optional additional pedal for hands-free speed control.

Benefits & Drawbacks of BioTouch DELUXE MOSAIC MACHINE Kit

Benefits Drawbacks Pigment penetrates the skin more effectively.

Therefore less trauma. Some clients complained about the machine overheating

and shutting off Fewer touch-ups are required. Less fading translates to more professional results.

How it Compares to Others and Why

Based on my firsthand experience, this machine is the only one that rotates in an up-and-down motion instead of a zigzag.

This is significant because side-to-side movements can cause skin damage, whereas up-and-down movements only create a small pinhole, resulting in faster healing of the affected area.

No products found.

How The Product Has Evolved

BioTouch DELUXE MOSAIC MACHINE Kit 110V has not evolved much.

Expert Tips

Recommended for Microblading/PMU Artists only.

No products found.

#7 Solong Complete Tattoo Kit Rotary – Best Beginner Tattoo kit

No products found.

Whether you are a novice or a skilled tattoo artist, this kit can produce delicate lines and shading for many types of tattoos on actual flesh, allowing you to enhance your abilities via practice.

You can be confident that this tattoo kit maker is a well-known and reputable brand. As a result, this is the low-cost but high-quality gear you’ll need to advance in the tattoo industry.

Physical Attributes

Made of carbon steel weighing 250g perfect for beginners to handle

Offer a strong LCD power supply and the top foot pedal to initiate a power supply

The kit includes 54 assorted bottles in 5ml ink colors

50 Pro sterile tattoo needles

50 O-ring rubber bands, grommets, and a set of three tattoo gun adjust tools are quite useful for you

Quantitative Measures

Its coil tattoo machine has an ideal operating voltage range that starts at 4V and culminates at 12V.

Benefits & Drawbacks of Solong Complete Tattoo Kit Rotary

Benefits Drawbacks Best for lining and shading Low ink Capacity Various range of tools Machine Gun can Overheat Easy to use and install Needles are small-sized Even Ink Dispersion

How It Compares to Others and Why

From my personal experience, I highly recommend this beginner tattoo kit. The powerful tattoo machines, available in various color options, are perfect for creating beautiful and intricate tattoos.

No products found.

Permanent Makeup Machine FAQs

These are some of the most common questions people ask about cosmetic tattooing machines.

Can I do permanent makeup at home? Yes, you can. Permanent makeup is best done by a skilled and trained professional in the field, but by getting one of these machines, you can also do your permanent makeup at home. Since permanent makeup is similar to tattooing, youâ€™ll need to use needles to create the wanted effect. You will need to practice the procedure since this is not something you can nail on the first try. What can you actually do with a permanent makeup machine? It generally depends on the type of equipment that you own. The most popular techniques use pigment to color the lips, brows, lashes, and hairline and create permanent eyeliner. Some machines are suitable for even more advanced techniques, such as ombre brows or nano strokes. How do I get permanent makeup certified? To become a certified top-rated permanent makeup artist, you must go through a course that offers certification and accreditation, preferably by the Society of Permanent Cosmetic Professionals or the American Academy of Micropigmentation. After finding a licensed makeup school, you must go through the proper education and training process before getting your certificate. There is also the option to find a certified course online if you cannot attend in-person classes.

Final Words

If youâ€™re ready to learn how to do your permanent makeup at home, these five machines are a great way to start. You can get that beauty salon experience and have a machine that will save you many dollars.

Eventually, you can get enough practice to become a certified PMU artist.

If this is something youâ€™re interested in, the makeup kits will give you an excellent opportunity to work on your skills and get ready to attend a course before getting a certification.

With these kits, youâ€™ll definitely be a favorite among your friends. Now, all you need to do is pick which one is the best for you. You already know our favorite!

Top Pick

No products found.

Which one is your favorite best permanent makeup machine? Please share with us!

References: