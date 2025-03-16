7 Hair Care Tips For Men | Brickell Men's Products (2025)

You take good care of your skin and your body. You work hard to eat right, exercise, and look your best. In fact, you've dared to understand how to look younger, you go-getter, you.

Great. But how’s your hair looking?

If your answer is “not great,” or if you don’t even think much about your hair, you’re making a huge mistake. Think about it: smart grooming doesn’t stop at your hairline! So you need to learn how to take care of your hair properly if you want to stay looking great.

The good news? Hair care for men isn’t as hard as it may seem. Here are 7 essential, easy-to-follow men’s hair care and hair health tips for you.

Understanding the Basics of Hair Care for Men

You might be wondering, what’s the best hair care routine for men? It’s actually quite simple once you understand the basics. A men’s hair care routine is first built by knowing your hair type, hair texture, and hair and scalp conditions.

Is your hair straight, curly, or wavy? Fine or thick (or are you experiencing hair loss?) Do you have oily or dry hair? Frizzy or flat?

Once you’ve identified the factors surrounding your hair type and hair texture, you can now build a hair care routine with products that work best for your hair and scalp. But before using any products, always check out ingredient labels. Many products are filled with harsh chemicals that actually damage your hair, causing dry hair or even hair loss. So whenever possible, choose products made with natural ingredients like Brickell’s hair care products.

From our strengthening shampoo down to our pomade and hair gel, a hair care routine for men built using Brickell can promote healthy hair growth by delivering essential nutrients to your hair, all while targeting specific concerns such as dry hair, dandruff, or hair loss.

Here are some additional key things to keep in mind before we break down the ideal hair care routine for men.

Scalp

A healthy scalp is vital for lustrous hair, so taking care of your scalp is a priority for men's hair health. There are three main types of scalp conditions: oily, dry, and normal.

Each type requires a different hair care routine, but in general, your goal is for your scalp to produce natural oils in a balanced way. The first step to ensuring you take care of your hair and scalp properly is identifying your scalp type.

Oily Scalp

Do you have constant slick and greasy hair (even without any product use)? You have an oily scalp. When your scalp produces too much sebum, the oil can build up, creating a greasy look.

An oily scalp can be caused by various factors, including too much hair washing or reactions to hair care products. Men with straight hair typically experience greasier hair, as sebum can travel more easily down straight hair.

To develop a healthy scalp, avoid excessive hair washing and use products specifically formulated for to treat oily scalp.

Dry Scalp

Flaky hair with an itchy head? You have a dry scalp (and most likely dry hair too.) When your scalp loses moisture quickly, it becomes dry.

Dry scalp can be caused by a number of factors, including weather, hair care products, and even stress. Treatment depends on the severity and factors behind it.

Remedies include using medicated shampoos or switching to an all-natural moisturizing shampoo, reducing the frequency of hair washing, drinking more water, and managing stress levels.

Normal Scalp

Shiny hair with no split ends? You have a normal scalp. A normal scalp is easy to distinguish from dry hair, as it’s free of flakes, redness, and irritation. It should look smooth and clean between hair follicles with no dryness, sunburn, or irritation.

To maintain a normal scalp, follow a hair care routine for men that involves all-natural hair care products. Use men’s hair care products that work best for your hair type. Avoid too much hair washing, as this could lead to dry hair or an oily scalp.

Hair Type

There’s a lot that goes into having healthy hair for men, and it starts with knowing your hair and scalp type. Hair types can be curly, wavy, straight, or kinky.

Whichever one you have out of the different hair types, it’s important that your hair is healthy. To promote healthy hair growth, incorporate the right routine shampoo and conditioner into your hair care routine.

A good hair care routine for men also involves getting regular trims and avoiding excessive heat styling. Here is a breakdown of each hair type and the best way to care for each one.

Curly

Anyone with a curly hair type knows that it can be a bit of a handful. If you have curls, the key to healthy hair growth is to avoid over-washing, use a deep conditioner or hair oil regularly, and get the right haircut that suits your hair type.

When it comes to styling products (or any products in general), avoid anything with harsh chemicals; they’ll only damage your hair texture in the long run. The right hair care routine for men with a curly hair type involves products made with all-natural ingredients. Brickell’s All-in-One Wash for Men quickly cleanses your hair, body, and face.

Wavy

If you have a wavy hair type, your hair is prone to frizz and can be difficult to style. Your hair care routine should therefore involve taming your waves properly. First, avoid overwashing your hair; this can result in dry hair that’s even harder to tame.

Every three days should be plenty. Before shampooing, always detangle your hair either with a wide-toothed comb on dry hair or your fingers on wet hair. Follow up with a conditioner to hydrate and soften your hair, especially if you have dry hair.

Straight

While this hair type is the easiest to maintain, straight hair still requires some TLC. And yes, you can overwash and overbrush straight hair.

Rather, shampoo straight hair every 2 to 3 days followed by hair conditioner to replenish moisture. Then pat your hair dry instead of rubbing to prevent breakage. You can brush your straight hair twice a day; once when you get ready in the morning and in the evening before heading out or after a shower.

Kinky

A kinky hair type is naturally dry, but it can be maintained to promote healthy hair growth. Depending on your lifestyle, shampoo every 7-10 days to avoid stripping your hair of its natural oils, which can result in dry hair.

In between shampoos, use a good conditioner to keep your hair moisturized. Avoid environmental chemicals that can damage your hair, such as those found in pools, in addition to steering clear of hair care products containing harsh chemicals.

How to Take Care of Your Hair: 7 Tips for an Ideal Men’s Hair Care Routine

Here are our 7 top tips for a healthy hair care routine for men:

1. Use Natural, Gentle Shampoo

Your hair deserves to be treated with a product that contains only natural ingredients that cleanse gently. Avoiding shampoos with long lists of harsh chemical ingredients is necessary for men’s hair health.

At Brickell, we’re dedicated to only using the best natural ingredients in all our products. You won’t find any petrochemicals, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or silicones in either of our shampoos. Here’s what we recommend for men’s hair care routine instead:

Daily Strengthening Shampoo

Made with hydrolyzed wheat protein (to thicken and strengthen hair), amino acids (to increase follicle volume and shine), vitamin E (to promote healthy hair growth and men's hair health), and peppermint and tea tree oils (to relieve irritation and soothe the scalp.)

Relieving Dandruff Shampoo

Made with Ziziphus joazeiro bark extract (to eliminate bacteria and fungus that cause dandruff and flakes), jojoba (to dissolve the build-up on your scalp that can lead to flakes), and aloe vera (moisturizes and nourishes to prevent dry hair and scalp.)

2. Don’t Shampoo Every Day To Maintain Your Natural Oils

Hair health for men is as important as it is for women. A lot of guys get in the habit of using shampoo every day, assuming that they should be washing their hair every single time they hop in the shower. But for many men, this is simply not the best thing to do.

The oils your scalp secretes are meant to nourish your hair, protect it, and keep it healthy. Shampooing too often strips those oils out, making your hair look dull, brittle, and weak.

This is a concern if you have naturally thin or dry hair, or if you use a harsh shampoo with sulfates, parabens, and overly drying detergents.

We’re not suggesting that you skip the shampoo altogether (your hair gets sweaty, dirty, and gross - washing it is an essential part of a hair and scalp care routine for men.) Instead, switch to a strengthening, volumizing shampoo and consider adjusting your frequency of hair washing as necessary. Consider your hair type and other factors when thinking about how often to use shampoo.

How Our Daily Strengthening Shampoo Can Help

Great for every hair type, the good-for-your-hair ingredients in our Daily Strengthening Shampoo, such as hydrolyzed wheat protein, amino acids, and vitamin E, strengthen hair follicles and shafts and nourish individual strands.

Hair care for men greatly relies on the products you use, and ours are packed with natural ingredients that put men’s hair health as a top priority.

What About Dandruff?

This is still true even if you’re trying to deal with an outbreak of dandruff. Our Relieving Dandruff Shampoo has the scalp-soothing, dandruff-eliminating effects you need even if you use it every other day - or less often if you have an especially sensitive scalp.

And one more men’s hair health tip to remember: your hair should still feel slightly oily after washing, as that signifies that your natural oils are still intact and you’re not stripping your strands away into nothing. Who would have thought that your hair care routine would include keeping your hair slightly oily?

3. Avoid Dry Hair: Use Hair Conditioner

Sorry guys, but shampoo alone isn’t enough for men’s hair health. Remember: even the most natural shampoo can remove nourishing oils from your hair, and it doesn’t do much to protect your hair against day-to-day damage and the elements.

Choose the Right Hair Conditioner

Regardless of hair type, men’s hair health relies on the right hair conditioner with the best natural ingredients. What does hair conditioner do that makes it different from shampoo? Unlike shampoo, hair conditioner doesn’t simply wash away oil and grime. Instead, it:

Nourishes your hair and scalp

Replaces lost hair oil

Promotes hair growth

Protects and strengthens your hair’s cuticle

Maximizes hair health

This leaves your hair moisturized, strong, and shiny. Our Revitalizing Hair Conditioner supports your scalp and hair with organic aloe, borage oil, and avocado oil. It’s also 100% chemical-free.

How to Take Care of Your Hair Using Conditioner

A good conditioner is a must-have in a men's hair care routine. Unless you have really long hair, you only need to apply a nickel-sized amount of conditioner about two to three times a week.

Make sure that you work the conditioner into your scalp and through the ends of your hair. After all, the scalp is where your hair grows, so making sure that your scalp is part of your hair care routine is necessary for strong, healthy-looking hair.

And don’t worry, no matter your hair type, conditioner won’t make your hair greasy. If you have naturally oily hair, conditioner will actually help moisturize your scalp and hair so that it doesn’t overproduce sebum.

Just make sure to thoroughly rinse the product out to avoid feeling heavy or greasy. Pay attention to how your hair responds and adjust the frequency of application accordingly.

4. Visit Your Barber Regularly

Do you endlessly delay your trips to the barber? Try to put it off until you can’t possibly wait anymore? If so, this is one of the simplest but most important hair health tips for you.

Hair care for men should include regular trips to the barbershop. Though it depends largely on your hair type, style, and the length you like to keep, we recommend that you try to go at least every month.

A barber knows how to style a guy’s hair better than us regular guys! More than being hair stylists, they’re experts in factors such as hair type and texture. They also know what to do in case you have hair loss issues.

Visiting your barber isn’t just about keeping up your look. Men’s hair health is constantly threatened by exposure to the elements, heat, and friction from clothing and day-to-day activity. This weakens strands, leading to split ends and dryer, more damaged hair.

Regular cuts or trims can effectively get rid of this damage, leading to stronger, healthier hair over time.

5. Choose a Hairstyle that Flatters Your Face

The ideal men’s hair care routine should not solely focus on hair health–it should also be about style. Not all hairstyles are created equal. And not all guys will look the same, even with the same haircut. It’s important that you choose a hairstyle that fits and flatters your unique face shape.

First, think about your face shape and your hair type and texture. Then, check out hairstyles that are designed to flatter you (you can learn more about choosing the right hairstyle for your face shape here.)

These men’s hair styling tips aren’t meant to limit your options based on the recommendations; you can always find some version of any style that will work for you. It’s just about understanding what enhances your particular features and how to choose a style that will give you a great look.

6. Hair Health Is All About Taking It Easy on Your Hair

If you’re rough, tough, and careless with your hair and hair care routine when washing and styling, you’re doing yourself a major disservice. (This includes being too rough on things such as back hair removal.) But a lot of guys tend to have a hard time with what might be the easiest techniques in a good hair care routine: being gentle.

Regardless of hair type, your hair will look much better if your hair care routine involves the gentlest treatment, from when you get out of the shower to when you start styling. More specifically, be gentle when:

Drying Your Hair

Don’t aggressively rub and pull at your hair with a towel - that generates strand-weakening friction which is bad for men’s hair health.

Avoid super hot showers - the high temperature water strips away your natural oils and results in dry hair.

Don’t dry hair using extra hot hair dryer. Long-term exposure to such high temperatures will leave your hair brittle and dehydrated, basically looking like hay.

Instead, gently towel-dry your hair when you get out of the shower. And if you do dry hair using a hair dryer, be sure to turn down the heat, keep the dryer moving, and hold the dryer further away from your scalp.

Styling Your Hair

In the same vein, men's hair care routines usually involve yanking on tangles or pulling on your hair when brushing or styling. This is bad for hair health, as it will irritate your scalp and lead to hair thinning over time, especially for guys that have already started to experience hair loss.

One of our top tips for men’s hair styling is to get in the habit of gently brushing your hair (using the right conditioner will make everything smoother and easier) and taking your time working through any tangles you might have.

7. Use Natural Styling Products

Finally, you’ll want to finish up your hair care routine with natural, healthy-for-your-hair styling products.

Too many styling products contain harsh ingredients that not only dry and damage your hair but also leave you with a thick, crunchy look, which is not good for hair health. Plus, a styling product like a hair gel, pomade, or wax is absorbed into your scalp much more than shampoo and conditioner.

So if you’re using a product with potentially harmful ingredients, those chemicals will creep down into your hair follicles and negatively impact your hair growth and hair health in general. Not great.

That’s why you’re better off using a natural and organic styling product that delivers essential nutrients to your hair. This is why even our pomades contain hydrating, non-damaging ingredients, like beeswax, castor oil, vitamin E, and argan oil.

There are lots of options here at Brickell for developing a hair care routine that works for any hair type, so consider the finished look you’re going for.

Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

Perfect for any hair type, our Texturizing Sea Salt Spray adds volume, texture, and natural waves to your hair for a beachy waves-inspired look. It's alcohol-free and contains essential nutrients such as sea salt, vitamin E, and hydrolyzed proteins for a no-shine, matte finish that also strengthens your hair, among other benefits of sea salt spray. To use:

Apply 5 to 10 sprays of Texturizing Sea Salt Spray to damp or dry hair (for a more matte finish, dry hair is best.) Spread the product through your hair using your fingers or a comb. Style your hair as usual.

Classic Firm Hold Hair Gel Pomade

Formulated with natural ingredients, our Classic Firm Hold Gel Pomade is perfect for achieving a high-shine, firm hold for any hair type. It also contains essential nutrients that improve men’s hair health. To use:

Push your fingers into the pomade and pull out a nickel-sized amount. Warm the pomade by rubbing it between your hands until desired consistency is achieved. Work the product into your hair front to back with a comb for the best results. Style the top of your hair as usual.

The more your hair dries, the stronger the hold will be.

Flexible Hold Wax Pomade

Our Flexible Hold Wax Pomade offers all-day flexible hold while conditioning your hair with Vitamin E for a natural healthy shine. To use:

Push your fingers into the pomade and pull out a nickel-sized amount. Warm the pomade by rubbing it between your hands until desired consistency is achieved. Work the product starting from the side and back of your head, working your way to the top of your hair as usual. Style your hair as usual.

Styling Clay Pomade

For a no-shine, matte finish, look no further than our Styling Clay Pomade infused with natural ingredients like argan oil and aloe to provide an all-day hold to any hair type, all while nourishing your hair. To use:

Push your fingers into the pomade and pull out a nickel-sized amount. Warm the pomade by rubbing it between your hands until desired consistency is achieved. Work the product into your hair front to back, using more where necessary. Style the top of you hair as usual.

Shaping Paste Pomade

To add definition and texture while controlling frizz, choose our Shaping Paste Pomade. Not only does our pomade offer low shine, but it’s also formulated with red algae extract and hyaluronic acid to strengthen men’s hair and lock in moisture. To use:

Rub a small amount into your palms. Work the product into your hair with your fingers applying more as needed. Style your hair as usual.

Bonus Hair Care Tips for Men

Healthy hair isn’t just about using the right shampoo and conditioner. It’s about more than just using the right products for your hair type. In addition to understanding your scalp and hair type, you need to make some simple lifestyle changes to keep your hair healthy and prevent hair loss.

Taking these simple extra steps will go a long way toward keeping your hair healthy while maintaining your desired style and hair type. Keep reading to discover these lifestyle bonus tips.

How to Take Care of Long Hair for Men

Anyone with long hair knows that it requires some extra care and attention. Follow the tips already provided above to maintain healthy hair.

Even if you have a thicker hair type, avoid using harsh products and opt for products made with natural ingredients. As an extra precaution, beware of water pH levels when washing hair as low pH levels can lead to dry, brittle hair that is easily tangled.

Hats & Caps

While a beanie might keep you warm on a cold day, it can damage your hair with prolonged wear, making your hair care routine less effective. Tight hats can put pressure on the roots of your hair, causing breakage and limiting new hair growth.

While heat is essential, the extended heat on your head can cause sweating and oil build-up, which makes it more difficult to achieve healthy hair.

Chlorine

While great for killing bacteria, chlorine can strip away your hair’s natural oil. As a result, chlorine-exposed hair becomes dry, brittle, and difficult to manage.

To avoid damaging your hair, wet it with fresh water before jumping into the pool. Once you’re out, follow up with a good conditioner to replenish any moisture lost. A good conditioner is essential for maintaining healthy hair.

Sun Damage

Excessive sun exposure not only harms your skin, it also damages your hair. UV rays can cause your hair to become fried (dry and brittle) leading to breakage and split ends. Those with a thinner hair type are especially vulnerable.

To prevent sun damage, follow the men’s hair tips already provided and wear a loose-fitting hat to shield your hair. Choose one that is breathable so that your scalp doesn’t get too hot.

Cold Water

While hot water might feel more refreshing, cold water is actually better for your hair as part of men’s hair care routine. Cold water helps to block the blood capillaries in your scalp. This decrease in blood flow can actually help to reduce inflammation around the hair follicle making your hair look stronger and healthier. Cold water also helps to retain moisture in your scalp.

Why Choose Brickell For Men’s Hair Care

We Focus on Natural Ingredients

Here at Brickell, we use only the highest-grade natural ingredients because we believe that they make a difference in both the quality of our products and your hair health.

We know that not everyone is as concerned with ingredients as we are. But for those of you who are, rest assured you're getting the best possible product when you add Brickell to your hair care routine.

Products Made Especially for Men

We know that men’s hair is just as important as women’s hair; hair care for men is more than just shampoo and conditioners. That’s why we’ve formulated our hair care products specifically for men, providing a range of products to create the style your hair deserves.

Our products are packed with high-quality ingredients that are not only effective, but they also help you develop a hair care routine you’ll enjoy.

Prioritizing Hair Health for Every Hair Type

Now that you know more about maintaining men’s hair health, it’s time to put these tips into action and create your most ideal hair care routine for men.

Regardless of your hair type, always choose natural, gentle products (e.g. shampoo, conditioner, and pomade) whenever possible and be careful not to overwash your hair. After every shampoo, follow up with a good conditioner. Don’t forget to check in with your barber for regular trims and styling tips.

Ready to get started? Check out our men’s hair care and styling products or learn more in our complete collection of helpful advice for men’s hair maintenance. Here’s to good hair days!