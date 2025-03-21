7 Tips For Turning Eyeshadow Into Eyeliner - Glam (2025)

Eyeliner can be intimidating. There is unspoken pressure to get it just right, but more often than not you may be faced with mistakes you need to clean up. But even when it's not waterproof, eyeliner can be difficult to remove without ruining the rest of your makeup. Makeup artists make it look so easy by covering mistakes with concealer, but those are tricks of the trade that are the result of years of practice. Unless you started slathering your eyes with dark liner all the way back in middle school, you probably don't feel like a pro now.

A simple way to avoid eyeliner mishaps — and to also suddenly have way more shades of it — is to reach for eyeshadow instead. In fact, all of your favorite eyeshadows can double as liners. Simply prime your eyes, grab a trustworthy makeup brush, and consider the following helpful tips for getting the most out of your powder, cream, and everything-in-between shadow pigments.