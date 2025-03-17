70+ Best Inspirational Movie Quotes to Motivate You (2025)

Nearly all of us love watching movies. And though people do this mainly for entertainment and escapism, movies can also promote one’s personal growth through the great inspirational quotes said by thecharacters.

The inspirational movie quotes will give you new ideas, provide you with a new perspective on things, increase your confidence, encourage you during hard times, and motivate you to take the necessary steps to improve your life and become the best version of yourself.

One would assume that words of wisdom could only come from a film’s heroes because they are the good guys. However, some of thebest inspirational movie quotes are said by villains and morally grey characters.

If you need advice, hope, or the push to take a particular action, this article is a compilation of some of the best inspirational quotes from movies and TV shows to motivate you to improve your life. Read on…

Jump to a Section:

> Inspirational Quotes from Disney Movies

> Inspiring Marvel Movie Quotes

> Favorite Motivational Movie Quotes from DC Movies

> Short Inspirational Movie Quotes to Motivate You

> Best Inspirational Quotes from Movies and TV Shows

Inspirational Quotes from Disney Movies

“Think of the one thing that you’ve always wanted. Now find it in your mind’s eye and feel it in your heart.”— Beast,Beauty and the Beast (2017). “ When life gets you down , do you wanna know what you’ve gotta do? Just keep swimming.”— Dory,Finding Nemo (2003).

“I believe that we need not look outside of our borders for strength or guidance. What we need is right before us, and we need only have courage and be kind to see it.”— Prince Charming/Kit,Cinderella (2015). “The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it .”— Rafiki,The Lion King (1994). “There comes a day when you’re gonna look around and realize happiness is where you are.”— Moana, Moana (2016). “Don’t be held back by what you think should be. Think of only what is.”— Sir Grimsby,The Little Mermaid (2023). “Success doesn’t come for free. You have to be willing to do whatever it takes to seize your moment .”— Ernesto,Coco (2017). “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.”—The Emperor of China, Mulan (1998). “You’ve worked so hard to get here, it’s what you wanted since you were a kid. You can’t quit.”— Bellwether,Zootopia (2016). “If you focus on what you left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead.”— Gusteau, Ratatouille (2007).

Inspiring Marvel Movie Quotes

“The hardest choices require the strongest wills.”—Thanos, Avengers: Infinity War (2018). “It’s not about how much we lost. It’s about how much we have left. ”— Tony Stark, Avengers: Endgame (2019). “With great power comes great responsibility.”— Uncle Ben,Spider-Man (2002). “What would be the point of all the pain and sacrifice if I wasn’t willing to stand up and keep fighting?”— Sam Wilson,The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). “Just because someone stumbles and loses their path , doesn’t mean they’re lost forever.”— Professor Charles Xavier,X-Men: First Class (2011).

Favorite Motivational Movie Quotes from DC Movies

“If you’re good at something, never do it for free.”— The Joker,The Dark Knight (2008).

“You are not just anyone. One day, you’re going to have to make a choice. You have to decide what kind of man you want to grow up to be. Whoever that man is, good character or bad, it’s going to change the world.”— Jonathan Kent,Man of Steel (2013). “Some people can read “War and Peace” and come away thinking it’s a simple adventure story. Others can read the ingredients on a chewing gum wrapper and unlock the secrets of the universe.”— Lex Luthor, Superman (1978). “Some people want to see you fail. Disappoint them!”— The Joker*. “ What you really fear is inside yourself. You fear your own power. You fear your anger, the drive to do great or terrible things.”— Henri Ducard,Batman Begins (2005).

Short Inspirational Movie Quotes to Motivate You to Improve Your Life

“No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world.”— John Keating,Dead Poets Society (1989). “ Worrying means you suffer twice.”— Newt Scamander,Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016). “When you’re not sure where you stand, sometimes a leap of faith is the only move you can make.”— Elle Evans, The Kissing Booth 2 (2020). “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.”— Gandalf the Grey,Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001). “When you got nothing, you got nothing to lose.”— Jack Dawson,Titanic (1997). “ Let the past die . Kill it if you have to. It’s the only way to become who you were meant to be.”— Kylo Ren, The Last Jedi (2017). “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while you could miss it.”— Ferris Bueller,Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986).

“Don’t let anyone ever make you feel like you don’t deserve what you want.”— Patrick Verona,10 Things I Hate About You (1999). “It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.”— Albus Dumbledore,Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001). “If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything.”— Dr. Emmett Brown,Back to the Future (1985). “Life finds a way.”— Dr. Malcolm,Jurassic Park (1993). “With enough courage, you can do without a reputation .”— Rhett Butler,Gone with the Wind (1939). “You can be too old for a lot of things, but you’re never too old to be afraid.”— Marley,Home Alone (1990). “I always think that everything could be a trap, which is why I’m still alive.”— Prince Humperdinck,The Princess Bride (1987).

“You don’t get to commit to sin and then ask all of us to feel sorry for you when there are consequences.”— Kitty Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer (2023). “Be thankful for the hard times , for they have made you.”— Leonardo DiCaprio,The Man In the Iron Mask (1998). “Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.”— Galadriel,Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001). “You cannot live your life to please others . The choice must be yours.”— White Queen,Alice in Wonderland (2010). “Life’s barely long enough to get good at one thing. So be careful what you get good at.”— Rustin Cohle,True Detective (2014). “Do you want to take a leap of faith or become an old manfilled with regret waiting to die alone?”— Saito,Inception (2010). “You can’t lift the stone without being ready for the snake that’s revealed.”— J. Robert Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer (2023). “ Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light.”— Albus Dumbledore,Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004).

“If you don’t take risks, you can’t create a future!”— Monkey D. Luffy,One Piece. “Hard work is worthless for those that don’t believe in themselves .”— Naruto Uzumaki,Naruto. “I don’t want to be just one thing. I can’t be. I want to be brave, and I want to be selfless, intelligent, and honest and kind.”— Four,Divergent (2014). “Life is choice. You can choose to be a victim or anything else you’d like to be.”— Socrates,Peaceful Warrior (2006). “Nobody can make you feel inferior without your consent.”— Joe,The Princess Diaries (2001). “Doubt is useful, it keeps faith a living thing. After all, you cannot know the strength of your faith until it is tested.”— Adult Pi Patel,Life of Pi (2012). “I say never be complete. I say stop being perfect . I say let’s evolve, let the chips fall where they may.”— Tyler Durden,Fight Club (1999). “Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”— Andy,The Shawshank Redemption (1994). “What we do in life echoes in eternity.”— Maximus, Gladiator (2000). “The only person standing in your way is you . It’s time to let her go. Lose yourself.”— Thomas Leroy,The Black Swan (2010).

Best Inspirational Quotes from Movies and TV Shows

“This is what you should be thinking about: Who you are in this moment of time and who you want to be. You get one life. You decide how you’re gonna spend it.”— Principal Bentley,Jumanji. “Never forget what you are, the rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor and it can never be used to hurt you.”— Tyrion Lannister, Game of Thrones. “Your future hasn’t been written yet. No one’s has. Your future is whatever you make it , so make it a good one.”— Dr. Emmett Brown,Back to the Future III (1990).

“Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life, but it ain’t how hard you can hit. It’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It’s how much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.”— Rocky Balboa,Rocky Balboa (2006). “Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the judgment that something is more important than fear. The brave may not live forever, but the cautious do not live at all.”— Meg Cabot,The Princess Diaries (2001). “I figure life’s a gift and I don’t intend on wasting it. You never know what hand you’re gonna get dealt next. You learn to take life as it comes at you.”— Jack Dawson,Titanic (1997). “Some people show off their beauty because they want the world to see it. Others try to hide their beauty because they want the world to see something else.”— Kostos,The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants (2005). “At some point, everything’s gonna go south on you… everything’s going to go south and you’re going to say, this is it. This is how I end. Now you can either accept that, or you can get to work .”— Mark Watney, The Martian (2015). “Sometimes you’re flush and sometimes you’re bust, and when you’re up, it’s never as good as it seems, and when you’re down, you never think you’ll be up again, but life goes on.”— Fred Jung,Blow (2001). “You steer the ship the best you know. Sometimes it’s smooth. Sometimes you hit the rocks.” — Corrado Soprano, The Sopranos.

“You got a dream… You gotta protect it. People can’t do somethin’ themselves, they wanna tell you you can’t do it. If you want somethin’, go get it. Period.” — Christopher Gardner, Pursuit of Happyness (2006). “Sometimes to gain ground, you need to slow down .”— Zeddicus Zu’l Zorander,Legend of the Seeker. “Unleash holy hell on anyone who tries to hold you back.” — Jacqueline Carlyle, The Bold Type. “Some people choose to see the ugliness in this world, the disarray. I choose to see the beauty.”— Dolores Abernathy, Westworld. “The first rule of truly living is to do the things you’re most afraid of.” — Rebekah Mikaelson,The Vampire Diaries.

“Life can’t ever be all bad or all good you know. Eventually things have to come back to the middle .” — Scott McCall,Teen Wolf. “Why don’t you stop worrying about sounding smart and just be yourself?”— Monica, Friends. “Change is uncomfortable, growth is uncomfortable, and hell, adulting is uncomfortable. We have to learn to sit in the uncomfortable.”— Coop,All American. “You need to stop focusing on the darkness behind you. The past is the past. Nothing can change what we’ve done.”— Walter White,Breaking Bad. “Therearethree choicesin thislife: begood,get good, orgive up.”— Dr. Gregory House, House MD. In the darkest times, hope is something you give yourself. That is the meaning of inner strength. — Uncle Iroh , Avatar: The Last Airbender. “It doesn’t matter that you fell down. Everybody falls down. What matters is what comes next. Do you make it right or do you just make it worse?” — John Nolan, The Rookie. “ When you hit rock bottom , you still have a way to go until the abyss.”— Tokyo, Money Heist.

Final Thoughts

And there you have them. The above are some of the best inspirational movie quotes that can motivate you to improve your life.

These great words of wisdom frommovie characterswill encourage you during difficult times, help youchange your way of thinking, motivate you to make bold decisions that improve your life, and inspire you to be a better version of yourself.

As you can probably tell, this motivational movie quotes list is incomplete. There are countless films and TV series with characters who say powerful lines. Thus, there are many more great inspirational quotes from movies and TV shows we didn’t mention here that could have a big impact on you.

Were any of your favorite motivational quotes from movies oland TV shows on this list? Did you find new ones you like?

Read and share these best inspirational movie quotes with your loved ones and acquaintances to inspire and motivate them to improve their lives as well.

