8 Best Curling Creams for Men: Put a Spring in It in 2025 | FashionBeans (2025)

17 February 2025

Even if you have bouncy curly hair, it’s easy to lose that pattern. Chemicals, overbrushing, and simply the wrong products can inhibit curl’s definition, leaving hair frizz, flay and lank. Fortunately, the best curling cream for men can restore those waves and coils.

Whether it’s for the hair on your head or the beard at your chin, curl creams define curls, infuse lots of hydration, and boost hair strength so it can grow healthy and long. It’s like a leave-in conditioner but specially formulated to enhance curls. It’s pretty much a must if you have curly hair, and conditioner simply isn’t enough.

The best way to use curling cream for men is after combing through the conditioner in the shower and scrunching your hair with a thin T-shirt or towel. Brushing dry, curly hair is the worst thing you can do for your curl pattern. If you don’t already use one, a curl cream is going to change your life.

Now that you know how to use this essential product, let’s take a look at the 8 best curling creams for men.

Key Takeaways

For this assignment, I began by poring over hundreds of photos, customer reviews, and even my own bathroom cabinet (and my husband’s) until I whittled it down to the 8 finalists you see on this list.

Overall, the best curling cream for men is Ouai Curl Cream because it works on all curl types to tame frizz, restore softness, and define curls, all without silicones or waxes. For thick, coarse hair, turn to Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie.

Why it’s great: This is one of the few curl creams out there that is truly suitable for all curl types, from light waves to tight coils. Free of heavy silicones and waxes, it uses natural ingredients to tame frizz, define curls, and restore softness. The key is lightweight yet effective ingredients like flaxseed and even a touch of coconut oil that keeps even the finest hair from feeling greasy.

Who is this for? This hair curling cream for men is an ideal choice for a variety of curly hair types looking for a high-quality product that rinses clean each day.

Flaws but not deal-breakers: They discontinued the unscented curl cream, though the North Bondi scent does smell nice and fresh.

Benefits: Tames frizz, enhances curls, hydrates, softens | Size: 8 oz | Ingredients: Coconut oil, flaxseed oil, babassu oil, panthenol, chia oil, moisturizing alcohols | Scent: Bondi scent | Hair Type: Curly, coily, wavy

Why it’s great: A Holy Grail choice for many, this curling cream for men dries light on the hair, making it soft and manageable while still ensuring that curls are beautifully defined. Even fine hair types can handle it. And no silicones means no build-up and that your curls stay curly over time.

Who is this for? This is for the guy in search of a high-quality choice that to consider as an investment for your hair.

Flaws but not deal-breakers: Because it needs to be applied to towel-dried hair, it is not buildable throughout the day if you need it.

Benefits: Frizz control, heat protection | Size: 5.1 oz | Ingredients: Ceramides, manuka honey | Scent: Floral | Hair Type: Normal

Why it’s great: Easily dispensed from a pump, this highly nourishing curl cream does exactly what you want by providing long-lasting curl separation and definition. Reviewers love that it seems to hold the following day and can easily be spritzed with water to revitalize curls. No, not only does it smell great, but it also leaves curls touchably soft without that dry, crunchy feeling.

Who is this for? For the guy who needs a curl cream to work for at least 24 hours, whether your preferred method is air-drying or heat styling.

Flaws but not deal-breakers: Avoid applying this curling cream for men to your roots if your hair is fine.

Benefits: Defines, nourishes, conditions | Size: 2.53, 8.5 oz | Ingredients: Argan oil, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, polyquaternium 11 | Scent: Original | Hair Type: All curl types

Why it’s great: We often think of thick, luscious hair when we think of curls, but plenty of guys have curly texture and fine hair simultaneously. For that, you need this rich curl cream, which won’t weigh down curls. In fact, its lightweight texture tightens them and actually gives hair more body, making it appear thicker. I came across more than one user who hadn’t been able to find a curling cream that worked on their fine hair until this one.

Who is this for? This hair curling cream for men is ideal for the guy with thin, limp curly hair that has lost some of its definition.

Flaws but not deal-breakers: A couple of customers have said that it leaves hair feeling slightly sticky.

Benefits: Moisturizing, de-frizzing, softening | Size: 5.1, 10.1 oz | Ingredients: Coconut oil, argan oil, monoi oil, lycii berry extract, black currant extract| Scent: Honey | Hair Type: Wavy, curly, coily

Why it’s great: Unlike a lot of curl creams, this one can be applied to dry strands and is actually designed as a touch-up cream that can be added any time of day, as needed. It does an amazing job at taming frizz and flyaways by sealing the cuticle, smoothing the hair, and re-clumping curls. Even if your hair is thin, you’ll notice a lightweight bounce sans that greasy feeling.

Who is this for? Its cuticle-sealing aspect makes this curling cream for men a great choice for guys living in humid climates. And the fact that it’s unscented is nice for those who are sensitive to fragrance.

Flaws but not deal-breakers: Unfortunately, it does contain silicones, which can build-up on the hair over time without regular use of a clarifying shampoo.

Benefits: Defines, smoothens, split end treatment | Size: 1, 4, 8 oz | Ingredients: Glycerin, phenyl trimethicone, avocado oil | Scent: Unscented | Hair Type: Dry, frizzy

Why it’s great: Slathering curls in an enriching buttercream is just what thirsty, dry, and brittle hair needs. This cream comes in a tub and makes hair shiny, smooth, and strong by locking in moisture and reducing frizz. Hair-healthy ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E also help hair grow and provide protection.

Who is this for? Ideal for the guy with dry, damaged, and coarse, thick curly hair that could use some control and definition.

Flaws but not deal-breakers: It may be too heavy for fine hair. If that’s one of your concerns, then I’d go with another pick.

Benefits: Moisturizing, shining, curl-defining | Size: 12 oz | Ingredients: Shea butter, Vitamin E, sweet almond oil | Scent: Not listed | Hair Type: Curly

Why it’s great: Here is a curl cream that sounds good enough to eat. It uses a slew of healthy, natural ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and aloe that thick, coarse curls seem to drink up.

This curling cream for men doesn’t need silicones, sulfates, or parabens to hydrate, strengthen, and re-clump hair, which is good news for your curl pattern. However, perhaps its most flexible feature is the ability to apply it to both damp and dry hair so you can touch up your curls as needed.

Who is this for? The guy looking for a curl cream that can be used night or day on coarse, thick hair.

Flaws but not deal-breakers: So much moisture is a plus, but it might weigh down thin, fine hair types.

Benefits: Smoothes, Protects, Moisturizes | Size: 16 oz | Ingredients: Shea butter, aloe, coconut oil, silk protein, neem seed oil | Scent: Coconut hibiscus | Hair Type: Thick curly

Why it’s great: Protein-packed, this curl cream is the perfect solution to damaged, weakened hair. It uses 94% naturally derived ingredients to boost hydration, minimize frizz, and tame flyaways, no matter if your hair is gently wavy or tightly coiled. Never sticky or crunchy, it provides a touchable, flexible hold that you can wear all day, even if your hair is fine.

Who is this for? Perfect for the guy experiencing weak, brittle hair that might be damaged and/or dry.

Flaws but not deal-breakers: Because this curling cream for men contains a healthy dose of protein, it might not perform well on low-porosity hair.

Benefits: Hydrating, Smoothening, Control | Size: 6 oz | Ingredients: Rice amino, avocado oil, quinoa extract | Scent: Tropical fruit | Hair Type: Wavy, curly, coily

Buying Considerations for The Best Curling Creams For Men

Hair Type

You know that you need the best hair curling cream for men if you have texture and definition but not every curl is the same. And thus, not every curl cream is created equal. A few blessed curl creams work from 2a waves to tight, springy 4c coils, but there are some (looking at you, Ouai). For the most part, it pays to pay attention to the types of curls for which a curling cream for men is created. Otherwise, you might not be getting enough moisturization or there might be too much, and heavy oils will weigh your fine, wavy hair down.

Silicone-free

Silicones are added to hair products to make it look silky, shiny, and smooth. However, in addition to waxes and mineral oils, they leave build-up behind on the hair, which can leave them limp, dry and oily. Over time, this affects the curl pattern you’re trying to enhance.

Your best bet for the best hair curling cream for men is a silicone-free alternative, of which there are plenty. If you like silicone cream, that’s totally fine. Just make sure to use a clarifying shampoo regularly to remove that build-up.

Hydration

One of the best ways to ensure that curly hair is healthy and bouncy is with a curl cream that provides adequate hydration. As you might have already noticed, it’s frizzy, dry hair that causes all the trouble. Look for curl creams that specifically advertise moisturizing properties, and look for ingredients like various oils, panthenol, and silk proteins.

How We Chose

Plenty of curling creams claim to contain ingredients that strengthen, moisturize, and redefine curls. But oftentimes, these products cause curls to fall flat. So, wherever possible, I chose curling creams from reputable brands that have effective, well-known ingredients that they display transparently.

I also sifted through hundreds of customer reviews, landing on my top 8 by choosing curling creams that are highly rated and effective and that consumers would likely buy again.

Company reputation: Does that brand have a good track record over the years in terms of delivering consistently high-quality products on time? The way a company operates is of the utmost importance to me.

Customer reviews: Does the description of the performance given by the company match what customers say online? I pay more attention to how real people view curling creams on their actual curls than anything else.

Transparency: Do they say that a product is ‘all natural’ while sneaking in silicones and other damaging chemicals onto their labels? I prefer a curling cream company that is up-front about what the product contains so you know exactly what you’re getting.

Why Trust Us?

In-house writer Rachel Cascella is fanatical about hair health, both personally and professionally. For years, she wrote about the best hair products, colors, and hairstyles for TheRightHairstyles and uses her 16 years as a model in the fashion and beauty industry, working with top hair stylists, to bolster her research.

You may have seen her work on FashionBeans, covering the best wet hair look products and the best pomades for curly hair, which are a must for styling ringlets and locks. Trust Rachel’s expertise to guide you in finding the perfect curling cream for your hair type and style needs.

Final Verdict

The best curling creams for men should be hydrating, lightweight, and should redefine curls by helping them clump together. My top pick is Ouai Curl Cream because it’s suitable for all curly hair types, doesn’t contains silicones or waxes, and tames frizz while strengthening the hair.

FAQ Can men use curl cream? Anyone with curly hair, even men, can use curl cream to enhance hydration and definition. Which cream is best for curling hair? Any of the curl creams on this list will adequately protect and hydrate hair before curling.

