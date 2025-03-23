8 Best Electric Shavers 2025 List (Full Buying Guide) (2025)

Danish M



If you want to check out the list of best electric shavers, then you'll ENJOY this guide.

I believe that you’ll agree with this when I say:

It’s really DIFFICULT to find the right electric shaver that is best for me.

With the help of this thoroughbuyer’s guideon the electric razor, you will be able to make the right decision to select a good electric shaver for your personal use.

Each year we see new innovations in the world of electric razors made by well-known brands. However, new innovations sometimes result in nothing but a marketing trick, therefore, it is a bit difficult to find the best electric shaver that is just right for you.

Without thorough research, purchasing a brand new electric shaver can be a huge mistake, regardless of the claims made by the manufacturers. Here we will help you pick the best electric razor as per your needs and wants.

Everyone has different facial skin as well as facial hair with different contours. This is the main reason why it becomes quite difficult to determine the right razor.However, there are certain electric shavers that provide you with the best close shaving experience.

Therefore, those shaving machines have constantly been proven as a perfect selection by a majority of men who use electric shavers.

The following table lists the 8 best electric razors. We have carefully reviewed each of these electric shavers while keeping your needs and wants in mind.

Brief Overview

These days we have got so many brands of electricrazors to choose from and it’s human psychology that too many options make us more confused and it becomes difficult to select a good electric shaver that fits your needs and wants.

Having so many brands of electric shavers, we also have got different models of each brand having 2, 3 or more blades of shavers, wet or dry feature, different types of heads and their movements that adjust with the contour of your face and we also have rotary and foil styles shavers that are also needed to be explained.

With all these confusing features and claims that all the brands make can give you a tough time in choosing the right shaver for yourself.

Our Grooming experts select the best electric shavers for men after doing thorough research and testing. Selecting a good electric razor comprises a number of factors like acloser and comfortable shave, look and feel of the shaver, ergonomics, pricing, and durability.

After going through all the above factors, our experts have come up with the best electric shavers 2025 list. There are other websites on the web as well related to electric razors but they don’t offer this much detailed buying guide for electric shavers.

After going through those websites you may still have some questions in your mind that remain unanswered like – which shaver is better rotary or foil shaver? Which one is the right shaver for you? etc.

These are the top questions that we found users are searching for most of the time and we tried to cover them in the following guide.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the list of best electric razors 2025.

Top 8 Best Electric Shavers For Men 2025

1. BraunSeries7-790cc

Braun 7-790cc is the finest electric shaver offered by Braun. It is on our top list of best electric shavers because of its great performance. The comfortable shaving experience and a closer shave that you will have with this electricrazor areincomparable with other brands of electric shavers. It moves smoothly with the facial contours and adjusts well easily.

Braun Series 7 is a foil-type shaver and the shaver’s head comes with 3 cutting mechanisms, 2Optifoil, and one ActiveLift trimmer. The Activelift is a trimmer in the middle that is best for those difficult areas like the neck and chin where the hairs lie flat and are difficult to reach and cut.

The Actilift gently lifts the hair and cuts it out. The other 2 Optifoils cutting system consists of tiny holes that capture the hair and gives you a closer shave.

This Braun shaver has a Pulsonic system that makes 10,000 vibrations per minute, in this way more hairs are captured and cut easily in a single stroke.

The flexible head of this shaver helps to adjust easily to the contours of the face and assists in giving you a closer and more comfortable shave. It has a pop-up trimmer as well that lets you trim the sideburns, beard, and mustache.

It comes with a cleaning and charging system that is alcohol-based that helps clean not just the hair but also hygienically cleans the shaver and gets rid of those harmful bacteria.

This Braun Series 7 is the best electric shaver for sensitive skin since it comes with 3 personalized modes that let you adjust the settings as per the sensitivity of your skin.

The Downside The only downside of the Series 7 790cc shaver is that it does not support wet and dry shaving which means you will not be able to have a wet shave. However, you can get a wet & dry feature with the advanced Braun Series 9 that you can have at a bit of a higher price.

Overall, this shaver is up till now the best option in terms of performance and comfort and it is also packed with all the necessary features like pivoting head, great Optifoil, Actilift technology, and a handy trimmer along with a cleaning and charging station makes this shaver worth the price.

Pros Provides close shave

Provides close shave Under your budget

Under your budget Quality is durable

Quality is durable Doesn’t make noise

Doesn’t make noise Cleaning & charging system Cons No wet shaving Feature

2. Braun Series 9 9095cc

The second best electric razor for men on our list is from Braun as well. It’s the latest model of Braun Series 9 9095cc which is our most preferred and recommended electric shaver.

The body is made up of chrome plastic which looks quite elegant and it also feels quite good to hold in your hand.

You will not feel much of a difference between Braun Series 7 and Braun Series 9.

The major difference is that the Braun Series 9 9095CC has an extra trimmer called “Direct & Cut”. This extra trimmer aligns the uneven facial hairs and cuts them gently.

Braun Series 9 9095CC comes with aWet & Dry featurethat allows you to shave while taking a shower or you may have a dry shave. This Wet&Dry feature is missing inBraun790cc.

If your skin is delicate, Braun Series 9 is the best electric shaver for sensitive skin just like Braun Series 7.

You will also notice that Braun 790cc has the Activelift trimmer whereas theBraun Series 9 9095CC hasHyperLift Trimmer that is a little more advanced and helps to remove the flat-lying hair by lifting it and cutting it off especially in those hard to reach areas such as the neck and chin.

Braun 9095 also comes with aSyncroSonic system that works on 40,000 cross-cutting per minute and it helps to cut the hair even closer and better than Braun790cc. This shaver also comes with a pop-up trimmer.

How come the Braun Series 9 is not on the first spot? With all these advanced features you must be wondering why we have listed it on the 2nd spot in our list. The reason is that the shaver’s head in Braun790cc is made up of metal while the BraunBraun 9095cc is made up of plastic. You will also be paying way lot more for the features that are mostly not used if you are beard is not that tough. There is no doubt that this shaver is better in terms of giving you a comfortable shaving experience.

Pros Additional timmer (Direct & Cut)

Additional timmer (Direct & Cut) Excellent shaving experience

Excellent shaving experience Wet & Dry feature

Wet & Dry feature Doesn’t make noise

Doesn’t make noise Sonic system (40,000 cross-cut a minute) Cons A bit expensive

A bit expensive Full plastic body

3. Panasonic Arc5ES-LV95-S

Panasonic ES-LV95 is at 3rd position on our top shavers list. Panasonic manufactures some of the top-performing electric shavers that are available in stores today. However, Panasonic electric shavers are a bit expensive but they perform really well and it will certainly not going to disappoint you.

The Panasonic Es-LV95 electric razor is specifically designed for individuals who want to have an extremely close shave. It is normally claimed that a manual razor gives a much close shave but the experience of using a Panasonic shaver was excellent and it performs really well. Shaving with this electric shaver is quite easy, simple, and super quick.

This Panasonic shaver consists of a highly effective linear motor that runs at 14000 CPM which is 70,000 cross-cutting actions per minute. For those men who have facial hair that is thick and they are not satisfied with other brands of electric razors then Panasonic Arc5 ES-LV81-Kis the best choice.

The price of this shaver is a bit higher but you will be able to have the best shaving experience after using this electric razor.

It is a foil shaver having 5 blades to give you a closer shave. It has mainly 3 types of foil, Lift-Tech Foil, Finishing Foil, and Quick Combo Blade.

1. Finishing foil – It reaches those difficult areas of the face and captures those uneven thick hairs and slices them off.

2. Lift-Tech Foil– Beard grows in various different ways on the face especially if you have a heavy beard. some facial hairs are uneven and some grow flat along the facial skin. The Lift-Tech Foil lifts up those flat hairs and cut them off.

3. Quick Combo Blade– It takes care of those long facial hair by capturing them and cutting them off.

The Shaver’s head is extremely flexible and adjusts perfectly to the facial contours, especially in the neck and chin areas.

This shaver comes with a cleaning and charging unit but it is extremely easy to clean this shaver even without the cleaning unit under the running tap water unlike other brands of shavers that are difficult to clean manually under the faucet and you would have to require a cleaning station to get it cleaned without hassle.It also comes with a nice handy trimmer for those final touches

The Es-LV95 shaver has a nice LCD screen, this feature is quite useful, it indicates the battery charging as well as the current battery status. It will also remind you that it’s time to clean the shaver and displays how much time you have spent shaving.

Pros Lift-Tech Foil

Lift-Tech Foil Extremely close shave

Extremely close shave Easy to use

Easy to use The display system is quite outstanding

The display system is quite outstanding The cleaning system is also available Cons If you have sensitive skin, you might feel a bit of irritation at first

If you have sensitive skin, you might feel a bit of irritation at first A bit noisy

4. Philips Norelco 9300

Philips Norelco 9300 shaver is a Rotary-styled Shaver having 3 shaving heads. Each shaving head is carefully designedto move in 8 variations and directions.

These shaving heads move efficiently with the contours of your face capturing 20% more hairs and gently cutting them off in a single stroke. The blades of this shaver come with a V-track technology that captures hair in a certain position where it is easily sliced off and helps in providing a 30% more closer shave.

Philips 9300 shaver comes with a wet & dry feature that allows you to have a dry as well as wet shave which means you can shave using a shaving gel or a cream with this shaver for a closer and more comfortable shaving experience.

It has 3 personalized comfort settings that allow you to select the speed of the shaver according to your skin type, you may select the sensitive mode for a sensitive skin type and normal mode for regular use and if you don’t have time to shave and just want a faster and quicker shave then you may select faster mode to get a quick shave.

Philps Norelco 9300 razor comes with 3 attachments which are Beard Styler, Precision Trimmer, and Cleansing Brush, you just need to pull out the shaving heads to connect these attachments separately to trim your sideburns and beard and these great components make this shaver a complete styling kit.

It also comes with a smart cleaning and charging system that allows you to automatically clean and charge the shaver just by a press of a button. It cleans any stuck hair or shaving cream or gel that is left inside the shaving heads without much hassle.

Pros Very flexible shaver’s head

Very flexible shaver’s head Comfortable and closer shave

Comfortable and closer shave Wet & Dry shaving system

Wet & Dry shaving system Easy to Clean (Smart Clean Technology) Cons Non Removable battery

5. Philips Norelco Shaver 8900

Are you in search of the best Rotary electric shaver but you have a tight budget? If your answer is “Yes” then the Philips Norelco Shaver 8900 is the electric razor that is right for you.

There are people who like rotary electric razors over the foil razors and the reason is that the rotary shavers provide the right amount of pressure on the facial skin and perform better with long hair.

There are very minor differences between Philips 9700 and Philips8900 since both the shavers are quite similar in terms of features. If you have a tight budget and you still want to buy Philips 9700, then you must choose Philips 8900 which is quite budget-friendly as compared to Philips 9700.

Philips Norelco Shaver 8900 Shaver has the V-Track Precision Blades technology that is smart enough to cuts 30% closer hair without missing any stubble and gives you an excellent shaving experience.

The shaver headseparately moves in 8 directions using theContour Detect System and cuts hair in those difficult areas of your face by following the facial contours capturing 20% more hair.

This shaver also has the Super Lift system that gets rid of those flat hairs by simply lifting them and cutting them off. The pop-up trimmer is also embedded with the shaver so that you may easily be able to trim your beard, mustache, or sideburns.

The Philips 8900 shaver is 100% waterproof and can be used in the shower with shaving foam or gel and makes your shaving more comfortable and without irritation. SmartClean technology cleans and lubricates your shaver and charges it at the same time.

Pros 3-dimensional flexible shaver’s head

3-dimensional flexible shaver’s head A comfortable and close shaving experience

A comfortable and close shaving experience Wet & Dry Feature

Wet & Dry Feature The wet&dry feature is also available Cons Replacement parts are a bit expensive

Replacement parts are a bit expensive The battery is fixed and cannot be replaced

The battery is fixed and cannot be replaced It can only be charged using the stand



6. Panasonic ES-LA93-KArc4

This Electric razor is good for individuals with a not very heavy beard since this electric shaver consists of a similar motor as Arc 5 which is of 14,000 CPM but the only difference is that the Panasonic ES-LA93-K Arc 4has got 4 blades. This razor will provide you with a great shaving experience. It also makes less noise and it is also not very expensive.

This shaving machine is a foil-style razor and the foils help to lift the facial hair and hold it while the 4 blades cut the whiskers and give you a close shave. Panasonic Arc4 is a wise choice if you have sensitive skin, the flexible shaving head makes it easier for the shaver to glide smoothly against the neck and chin which results in a smoother and comfortable shaving experience.

You can also shave using shaving gel or cream with this shaver in order to get a more comfortable shave. You will also receive a cleaning and charging station along with the shaver that will save you a lot of time and clean your shaver just by a press of a button.

The Global Voltage feature allows you to travel around the world without any issues. The travel safety lock lets you carry it in the bag without being worried that the shaver will turn on by itself.

Pros Good shaving performance

Good shaving performance Not noisy

Not noisy Wet and dry shaving

Wet and dry shaving Cleaning Unit Cons You won’t be able to shave while it’s charging

7. Philips Norelco Shaver 4500 (AT830/41)

If you are the one who likes rotary shavers but don’t want to spend lots of money on those expensive shavers with tons of features and want great quality and excellent shaving experience then Philips Norelco 4500 is the best electric shaver for you.

This razor has DualPrecision shaving technology that is smart enough to capture and cut both long and short hair. The heads are specially designed in a way to give you a closer shave. It also has the Super Lift system that liftsthe hair and cuts it and makes sure that more hairs are cut in a single stroke and you don’t have to make too many passes to get the job done.

The flexible heads of the Philps AT830/41 shaver make the shaving smoother since the heads are able to staycloser to the skin which allows the shaver to glide gently with the contour of your face and makes it easier for you to have a smoother shave without much irritation. This shaver also performs efficiently for shaving the scalp.

The shaver is 100% waterproof and you can have both wet and dry shaves. You may use shaving soap or foam for wet shaving. The pop-up trimmer is also available for you to easily trim your sideburns and mustaches. This shaver is packed with all the major features that an expensive shaver has at an affordable price.

Pros Good for sensitive skin

Good for sensitive skin 100% water-proof (Wet and Dry shave)

100% water-proof (Wet and Dry shave) Cleaning the shaver is easy

Cleaning the shaver is easy Affordable price Cons Shaver’s head is not that much flexible

8. Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s

Braun has always been consistent in manufacturing great quality products, it has delivered some of the best electric razors to its customers at an affordable price.

Therefore, we have selectedBraun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s which is an inexpensive electric shaver that provides an excellent shaving experience without having you spend lots of money.

The most important feature that people expect from a good electric shaver is how easy it is to operate since most of the high-end electric razors come with too many features and require a bit of learning and practice.

Some people find it unnecessary to have too many features in an electric shaver and prefer just basic functionality. The Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s is quite easy and simple to use and does not require lots of practice, you can simply use it without being afraid of messing up the settings.

This shaver comes with an LED display which is quite helpful. All the high-end shavers come with a display feature that indicates you to recharge your shaver if it’s low on battery.

The Braun Series 3 has a wet and dry feature that allows you to use this shaver in the shower and if you don’t have much time and you need a quick shave early in the morning, you can simply have a dry shave without much preparation. Dry shaving is best for people who like to do things fast and have very little time in the morning before they leave for work.

It has a quick 5-minute charging feature that is quite helpful if you forgot to charge your shaver and you need an instant shave, itprovides you enough power to have a full shave.

If we talk about the overall performance of this shaver, Braun Series 3 delivers a great shaving experience at an affordable price while keeping in mind that it won’t be as much excellent as those expensive electric shavers. However, it’s a great choice at a low price and it is quite easy to operate as well.

This Braun shaver is best for sensitive skin and thin facial hair. If you have a thick beard, then you might feel that some stubble is left and need multiple passes to get the job done. However,Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s is an excellent choice, it has all the high-end features that make it is better than many other shavers out there.

Those individuals who don’t like to spend lots of money on expensive electric shavers and at the same time if you don’t like to compromise the performance of the razor, the Braun Series 3 shaver is the right choice for you.

You will love the performance of this electric shaver if you don’t have a very heavy beard. This electric razor is affordable and will provide you with a great shaving experience.

Pros Can be used both Wet or Dry

Can be used both Wet or Dry Comfortable shave as compared to a rotary shaver

Comfortable shave as compared to a rotary shaver Fully waterproof and easy to clean/li>

Fully waterproof and easy to clean/li> Easy to Operate

Easy to Operate Reasonable Price Cons If you have thick facial hair, you might require multiple passes to get a close shave

How To Choose The Best Electric Shaver – Important Factors To Know Before You Buy

If you’re planning to buy a new electric shaver or you want to switch from a manual razor to an electric shaver or you are planning to change your electric shaver, then you must learn the fact that a new electric shaver might take around a couple of weeks to adjust with your facial skin.

As per the research, it is not known by far why this happens. Either it is the facial skin type or the shaving machine itself. It could also be the reason that the skin gets adjusted to the new shaving device.

It is also seen that when you switch your shaver whether from a manual to an electric shaver or you have purchased a new electric razor, people are normally used to shaving the way they have been shaving with their previous razors and overlook the user manual that comes along with the new shaver. It is always advised to read the user guide before using your new electric shaver.

Cutting the long story short, you must not start getting panicky if you don’t feel good or comfortable after using your new electric shaver the very first time, give your skin, and your new shaver some time to adjust.

Some of the major brands of electric razors offer around a 30-day trial period, however, you must always confirm it with the seller before purchasing the shaver since every brand has a different policy for a trial period.

If a brand offers a trial period, then you may not hesitate to request a refund if you’re not satisfied but you must always give some time to both the skin and your new shaver to get used to each other.

All electric shaver brands claim that their shavers are made to give you a closer and more comfortable shave. But everyone has different facial skin and the thickness of the beard also varies from person to person. Some people have got a heavy beard and some have got a light beard, therefore, it is important to understand the type of shavers that you want to use.

The basic function of all razors is almost the same. The manual razor that consists of a single blade moves on the face and lifts the facial hair and cut the stubble, whereas, with the double blade razor, the first blade lifts the hair and the second blade cuts it and if it has the 3rd blade, it slices it even further to give you a closer shave.

The basic function of all manual razors is almostthe same. The manual razor that consists of a single blade moves on the face to cut the stubble and it is possible that you may need multiple strokes in order to get a closer shave.

Keeping in mind that after a couple of uses the blade wore out and may require more strokes to get good results; whereas, with the double blade razor, the first blade cuts the hair and the second blade cuts it even closer as compared to a single blade razor and if the razor has 3rd or 4rth blade then they slice it even further to give you a closer shave. However, electric shavers work a bit differently.

Let’s have a look at some of the important factors that you need to keep in mind before choosing the right electric shaver.

1. Easy to Clean

For better performance and hygiene it is necessary that you keep the electric razor clean after every use. Every electric shaver brand has a different cleaning system and even the same brand of shaver comes with different features of the cleaning system.

A good electric shaver is the one that not only gives a closer or comfortable shave but it must also be easy to clean. Whether it comes with the cleaning system or not, the heads of the razor must easily be detached without any hassle or using extra force so that it is easier to remove any hair that is stuck in the blades and keep the harmful bacteria out of it.

Another significant reason to properly clean the electric shaver besides hygiene is to get the best performance.

If there are hairs accumulatedinside the shaver’s head then it would be difficultfor theblades to perform at their best and there will be a hindrance for the blades to spin properly and this will also put more pressure on the motor that will badly affect the performance of the shaver and the durability of the electric shaver may also get affected.

These days most of the good electric shavers are 100% waterproof which makes them easier to clean since you can simply wash and clean the shaver under the running tap water without much of a hassle.

If money is not an issue then the best electric shavers for men that are available today in the market come with both cleaning and charging unit that makes the cleaning process more simple and easier. It not only cleans the shaver automatically but also charges it at the same time.

You just need to place the electricrazor inside the cleaning unit after using it and it will do the job for you and get rid of all the stuck hair from the shaver and makes it bacteria-free as well.

There are also electric shavers available that comewith an indicator that allows you to know when it’s time to clean the shaver.

2. Efficiency And Speed of the Electric Shaver

When we talk about the speed of the shaver that means it refers to the RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) or CPM (Cycles Per Minute) of the motor inside the shaving machine. The faster it is the betteryour shaver will perform and you will require lesser strokes to get a clean andclosershave without much irritation. Buying an electric shaver having more than 11000 RPM or CPM is good.

3. Power Type

There are several ways an electric shaver is powered with and here we will discuss a few of the types that are commonly used.

1. Wired Cable: This type of electric shaver only works when a wired cable is plugged in. This type of shaver does not require you to charge the shaver but you would require a socket board for it to work.

2. Wired Charger: In this style, you are able to charge the shaver by simply plugging the charger into the power socket. You may also be able to use the shaver while the shaver is charging.

3. Charging Stand: In this kind of power style the shaver comes with a charging stand and when you need to recharge your wireless shaver you just need to place the electric razor in the charging stand and the stand will recharge your shaver for the next use.

4. Cleaning & Charging System: In this power style, the shaver comes with a cleaning and charging unit that not only charges the shaver but also cleans the heads of the shaver. You just need to place the shaver inverted on the head inside the unit and the unit will recharge the razor and clean it as well.

5. Battery Shavers: This kind of shaver is not very common these days and operates with Double-A or Triple-A battery. These are quite convenientwhen you are traveling out of the country.

Types Of Electric Razors (Rotary & Foil Shaver)

There are mainly two types of electric shavers that are available today.

Rotary Shaver Foil Shaver

Let’s find out the difference between the foil and rotary shavers.

Rotary Shaver Rotary Shaver

Rotary refers to spinning and it moves along the contour of the facial skin in a circular motion and the hair slides into the shaver’s head and is sliced off. This sort of circular movement helps to reach those difficult areas like the chin and neck.

It is seen that the rotary razors give an excellent result for cutting longer or thicker facial hair. Rotary shavers are best for those who are not fond of shaving every day, it even performs well for those individuals who have 3 days old stubble.

Foil Shaver Foil Shaver

The head of the foil shaver is covered by a thin sheet of foil with small holes covering the blades. A foil shaver is best if you have sensitive skin. The hair is gently captured by the holes in the foil while the blades cut the hair closely and give you a comfortable and excellent shaving experience. It’s best for individuals who shave daily and need a closer and clean shave.

Trimmer Trimmer

The main purpose of a trimmer is to cut the hair and not completely shave it closely like an electric shaver. Trimmer has 2 blades that move against each other and when you move the trimmer on your face or body it catches the hair between the sliding blades and cuts the hair. There are mainly 2 types of Trimmers,hairtrimmer, andhair clipper. They both have the same function but the only difference is the size of the blades.

Clippers deal with the longer hair and have the settings to adjust the hair length, it’s best for larger areas. Whereas the trimmer is designed to cut shorter hair, especially around the areas behind the neck, around the sideburns, and the chin. There are different types of trimmers available like beard trimmers and body hair trimmers.

There are various types of body trimmers also known as body groomers out there, you may select the one which best suits your needs, you can find specialized back trimmers that are specifically designed for your back, these trimmers come with an extended handle that allows you to easily shave the backside of your body.

You can also find trimmers that are ergonomically designed to trim the hair from your sensitive areas such as balls and groin areas. You must always be a bit careful when you select the best trimmer to shave your balls and groin areas.

I would recommend buying a branded pubic trimmer because your groin area is quite sensitive and cannot afford any deep cuts or irritation caused by careless shaving. The skin of your scrotum is quite delicate and any nicks and cuts can cause excruciating pain and sometimes lead to infection as well.

Which One To Choose Rotary or Foil Shaver?

There are many factors that come into play while selecting between rotary and foil shavers. We don’t like to set standards on who can use which type of shavers because everyone has different facial skin and different types of beards in terms of thickness and length.

It also depends on the shaving style and habits. Therefore, after reading this electric shavers buyer’s guide you may get an idea of which type of shaver will work best for you and you may always try the type of shaver (Rotary or foil) that fits your skin type, facial beard, and the way you shave.

People also get confused with the different models of electric razors. The shavers that belong to the same line of series have the same cutting technology used inside. For example, all the Braun series 7 shavers will have the same technology used inside the motor for cutting hair.

The only difference is going to be the features that would be different on various models of the same series, like Braun series 7 790CC does not have a wet and dry feature which means you cannot have a wet shave with series 7 790CC and you can only have a dry shave with it.

However, Braun Series 9 does offer a wet and dry function which means you can have both wet and dry shaves with this model of Bruan shaver.

Braun Series 7 is no doubt a great option if you’re looking for both performance and comfort, it’s also the best shaver for old age men.

Why Use An Electric Razor (Electric Shaver Vs Manual Razor)

We have seen a long-standing argument on the performance of manual razors vs electric shavers so we decided to do some research and write a comparison on the performance of both manual and electric razors.

After conducting some research and surveys from people who have used both electric and manual razors, we were able to gather a good amount of information and we have written down those points in the form of Pros and Cons which are as follows.

PROS of Using Electric Shaver

We asked people who own electric shavers that why do they prefer shaving machines over manual razors. almost 95% of them replied that they use an electric razor for faster results as it cuts hair faster compared to manual razors. People prefer electric shavers because they can carry them anywhere they like to and get a quick shave wherever they are.

Another most significant reason for using an electric shaver is that it doesn’t need extra products like shaving creams or foams which makes it cost-effective and you also don’t require water or a bathroom to shave. The best part about using an electric shaver is that you get less razor burn and cuts. The shaving machine also reduces the problems related to ingrown hair.

You don’t have to change the blades quite often when it comes to using an electric shaver. Most of the foil shavers require you to replace the foil every 12 months and the blades inside are needed to be replaced every 2 years. The blades for rotary shavers are normally advised to be replaced every 12 months. This reduces the cost in the long run.

The electric shaver is every man’s best friend when it comes to traveling since you can simply carry it anywhere without much hassle and it is portable enough to easily fit in your bag. If you have shaky hands then shaving with a manual razor can be difficult and can increase the risk of cuts and irritation but this problem can be eliminated with an electric shaver.

You can use the shaving machine without any worries about getting cuts because the blades in the electric shavers are not in direct contact with your skin. Since the blades in both the foil shavers as well as the rotary shavers have a covering that prevents the blades to come in direct contact with the skin which reduces the chance ofgetting nicks and cuts.

A good electric shaver also lets you shave without a mirror. Certain skin conditions won’tallow you to shave with a manual razor especially when you have pimples or acne. Whereas, the best electric razor with its advanced cutting technology works great with such skin conditions and provides a close and comfortable shave.

CONS of Using Electric Shaver

The electric shaver does not give a super close shave as compared to the manual razor if you are the one with a medium to heavy beard. People think that shaving with an electric razor requires lots of practice and overlook the fact that an electric shaver is safer than shaving with a manual razor but still, shaving with an electric razor can cause some extent of irritation.

These days we have got some latest electric shavers of top brands that have both wet and dry shaving features but most of the shaving machines won’t come with the wet shaving technology and you may only be able to have a dry shave.

Electric shavers are required to be charged and if they are not properly charged up then the battery may die out while you are shaving. Electric razors require more attention for cleaning and maintenance; however, top brands have made the maintenance and cleaning process of electric shavers much easier and simple.

Electric shavers now come with a cleaning and charging unit that not only cleans the shaver automatically but also charges it at the same time. But the cleaning and charging unit may increase the price of the shaver.

It costs more to own an Electric shaver initially as compared to a manual razor and maintenance cost is also a bit high. But a good quality branded electric razor lasts longer and can save money too in the long run.

Manual Razor (PROS And CONS)

PROS of Using Manual Razor:

There is no doubt that Manual Razors give you the closest shave.Razor cartridges are replaced without much hassle. The cost of a manual razor may increase in the long run but still, it is the most inexpensive shaving method.

CONS of Using Manual Razor:

It requires more time to shave if you are using a manual razor because it requires water and shaving products like shaving cream, foam, or gel in order to get a comfortable shave and this is also an added cost. The blades of the razor get blunt or less effective after a couple of uses and are required to be replaced.

Dull and blunt blades may require you to have more strokes on the face which is time-consuming and quite frustrating and can cause irritation. Shaving with a manual razor causes cuts and irritation even with the brand new blades and increases the chances of ingrown hair.

While shaving with the manual razor the blades of the razor move directly on the facial skin which increases the chance of nicks and cuts. This may also cause ingrown hair and damage the skin.

How To Clean The Electric Shaver For Better Performance

It is possible that the electric razor that you have purchased comes with a self-cleaning kit. However, it is important to be aware of the fact that if you never clean your electric shaver manually and rely on the auto cleaning done by the cleaning unit then it is possible that eventually, your electric shaver will stop performing as it used to.

You may follow some of our simple tips that will help you clean your electricrazorand help you maintain the performance of your shaver.

How Often An Electric Razor Needs Cleaning And Maintenance

If you want your electric shaver to perform great then you must at least dothorough maintenanceevery week and clean the shaver after every use. While cleaning your shaver you need to be assured that all the remaining hairs and dead skin particles inside the shaver’s head are cleaned and removed.

If you get lazy about cleaning your shaver then you are reducing the life of your electric shaver. If there is clogging in your shaver caused by the extra uncleaned hair inside, it will put extra pressure on the machine inside the shaver that will reduce the durability of your razor.

Cleaning the shaver regularly also helps to get rid of the harmful bacteria that are nested inside. Electric Shavers that have cleaning units are also required to be cleaned manually on a weekly basis.

Clean Your Electric Shaver on Daily Basis

The electric shaver that you purchase comes with a user manual that gives you important guidelines on your shaver. The manual helps to guide you to use and maintain the shaver properly.

We have gathered some tips on cleaning and maintenance of the electricrazor. However, We recommend that you read the user manual that is provided with your electricrazor.

1. Switch the electric shaver off and if it is plugged in then unplug it.

2. Now you need to remove the shaver’s head, you may check the user manual if you have difficulty in removing the head of the shaver.

3. Gently clean the head of the shaver using a brush. You may be provided with a brush along with the shaver for cleaning purposes. Tapping the shaver’s head on any object to remove the clogged hair can damage the shaver, therefore, you must not do that.

4. You may further remove the other parts of the shaver that can be detached.

5. With the help of a brush and warm water, you may clean the parts of your shaving machine. You may also use some form of liquid soap or you may use a special cleaning solution that you can order online.

6. Wash theparts of the shaver with warm water and dry them out.

7. After drying out the parts you need to attach the parts back to the shaver.

8. To increase the performance and life of the blades it is highly recommended to lubricate the blades and the metal parts of the shaver’s head. You may also order the lubricant online.

With the help of these simple tips and tricks, you will not only improve the performance and life of your electric shaver but you will also get a close and comfortable shave.

FAQs on Electric Shaver

1. Do electric shavers cut as close as manual razors? The electric shaver is built in a way that the blades do not come in direct contact with the skin and the foil of the electric razor acts as a barrier between the skin and the blades. The manual razor allows a closer shave because the blades move directly on the skin without any barrier in between which increases the chance of nicks and cuts. There’s no doubt that electric shavers are much safer as compared to manual razors and most of the time the users of good quality electric shavers are pretty much satisfied with the performance in terms of closeness. 2. Do you get less skin irritation with an electric shaver? Yes, normally an electric shaver is seen to be more comfortable and performs great for sensitive skin as compared to a manual razor or straight razor. Some electric shavers perform really well when it comes to irritation and sensitive skin and provide a comfortable shaving experience. Foil shavers that are designed by Braun are known to be the best in providing comfortable shave in comparison to the top brands such as Philips and Panasonic. 3. Does shaving with an electric shaver cause ingrow hair? Shaving, in general, can cause ingrown hair no matter which style or method you select. However, if you choose a good electric shaver the chances of getting ingrown hair are lesser as compared to a manual razor. The reason behind this is that the electric razors do not provide as much closer shave as a razor blade. The electric shaver is the best choice if you are dealing with razor bumps or acne problems because you don’t want the blades of the manual razor to move closely over the acne. 4. Is an electric shaver better for sensitive skin? When it comes to sensitive skin there’s no doubt that an electric shaver is a better choice because it lowers the chances of nicks and cuts. However, this doesn’t mean that you will get a 100% irritation-free shave using an electric razor but there’s no doubt that it’s better for sensitive skin.

Closing Comments

Shavershave been there for quite a long time and as per the research people have been shaving even in ancient times but the way of shaving has evolved over time and now shaving is made much easier as compared to the old days. People now have got more shaving options and electric shavers have made shaving much simple and safer.

Shaving is a time-consuming and boring task when you consider doing it the old-fashioned way using a manual razor. Therefore people are more inclined toward electric shavers especially if you are the one with a tight schedule and sensitive skin.

A good electric shaver with better ergonomics and advanced shaving technology has not only made shaving easy but also gives you a safe and comfortable shaving experience.

We constantly work on the improvement of this list and we are already working on the best electric shavers 2026 list.