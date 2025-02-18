8 Best Unscented Deodorant For Men In 2025 | FashionBeans (2025)

Men's Grooming

04 November 2024

If fragrance doesn’t agree with you, shopping for deodorant is like being caught between a rock and a hard place. Behind one door is nausea and itchiness from artificial scents, while the other holds body odor you can smell from the high heavens. To strike a happy medium, it’s worth considering the best unscented deodorant, which will neutralize stink without introducing any fragrance into your life (or pits).

Of course, many people have reservations about fragrance-free deodorant. The all-natural stuff can be pretty weak, and some unscented deodorants are still packed with harsh chemicals that aren’t suitable for sensitive skin. However, we’ve quickly found that the best unscented men’s deodorant is powerful enough to keep you fresh without having to succumb to an aroma.

Ready to discover the best nonscented deodorant? Here are our top eight picks to consider, whether you need a mild product or a one-way ticket out of fragrance town.

Key Takeaways

Through tireless research and testing, we have found the best unscented deodorant to be from Native. The brand keeps it simple with a hypoallergenic formula that forgoes harsh chemicals.

As a result, this fragrance-free deodorant is suitable for anyone looking for a gentler product that still has serious odor control. If you’re searching for an unscented antiperspirant, Dead Down Wind uses a milder form of aluminum that aids in keeping underarms dry without irritation.

1. Best Overall: Native Unscented Deodorant

Native is the best unscented deodorant if you’re looking for a dependable option to keep smelly pits at bay. It has all the qualities we love in a holistic deodorant, especially since it’s an aluminum-free deodorant for men without all the nasty stuff like parabens and phthalates.

Great for sensitive skin, Native is hypoallergenic and long-lasting. The tube even has counter appeal—much better than those bright red Old Spice deodorants. Packed with coconut oil and shea butter, reviewers (even skeptics) state that this is the best unscented deodorant. Check out the 56,000+ five-star ratings to see for yourself.

And if you’re open to exploring a bit of fragrance, Native also makes some of the best-smelling deodorants for men and even have spray deodorants if that’s more your cup of tea.

Skin Type: Sensitive | Type: Solid Stick | Aluminum-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

The best unscented deodorant doesn’t have to come at a high cost. This budget-friendly Speed Stick is a dependable option for guys across the world. It’s completely scentless, which means you can pair it with your nicest colognes or scented body lotions to really help them stand out.

In addition to deodorant, it’s also among the best antiperspirants designed to keep you dry for twenty-four hours. As someone who has used Speed Stick a lot in the past, it certainly is long-lasting, but expect to reapply after a few hours in the sun, especially since there’s no scent to mask heavy perspiration.

Skin Type: Normal | Type: Solid Stick | Aluminum-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: No

Natural deodorant can be hit or miss, but Humble is definitely a win in our books. This fragrance-free deodorant also skips aluminum, parabens, and animal testing to create something you can feel good about wearing.

Rather than coming from a deodorant giant, Humble is made in small batches in the USA and packaged in recycled plastic containers. For those committed to mindful consumption, this is the best unscented deodorant for men. Not to mention it mitigates irritation and is great for use on sensitive skin.

Skin Type: Sensitive | Type: Solid Stick | Aluminum-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

4. Best on Amazon: Mitchum Unscented Antiperspirant

Worried about chalky marks ruining your shirts? Mitchum is a gel-based antiperspirant, which means no pesky stains are left behind by residue. This is certainly the best unscented men’s deodorant thanks to its enduring coverage, odor shield, and stress-free application.

However, it’s important to note that although this is labeled as an unscented deodorant, some reviewers state that there is a very slight minty scent. The deodorant also contains aluminum (if this is a concern) but happens to be alcohol-free. I wouldn’t use it as a ball deodorant, but I’ll leave that choice up to you.

Skin Type: Normal / Sensitive | Type: Gel Stick | Aluminum-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: No

Both of my parents have been using this for over a decade, and I can definitely attest to the fact that it’s the best unscented men’s deodorant. Made by powerhouse Arm & Hammer, it uses baking soda to absorb odor, the same way you can leave a box open in your fridge to make it less stinky.

This fragrance-free deodorant is strong but not all-natural. It contains aluminum and alcohol, though as a result, is more heavy-duty than most of the best unscented deodorants on the market—a great choice for men who sweat a lot. The antiperspirant will keep those pits dry, making it a solid option if you’re tired of sweating through your shirts.

Skin Type: Normal | Type: Solid Stick | Aluminum-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: No

As the front runner in all-natural bathroom products, Tom’s of Maine put the best unscented deodorant on the map. Perfecting their craft since the 1970s, this fragrance-free deodorant forgoes any nasty stuff to keep things clean. It’s a top choice for people with allergies and sensitive skin since it skips aluminum and any harsh chemicals.

While it won’t keep you from sweating (it’s a deodorant rather than an antiperspirant), it will combat odors and keep your shirts stain-free.

Skin Type: Sensitive | Type: Solid Stick | Aluminum-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

7. Best Trending Option: Dead Down Wind Unscented Antiperspirant

It may come as a surprise to see a hunting accessory make the cut for the best unscented deodorant, but if you really think about it, it makes perfect sense. Designed to keep you totally incognito, this fragrance-free deodorant will carry you way beyond the woods.

Suitable for sensitive skin, this roll-on stick uses a milder form of aluminum than what you find in most antiperspirants. As a result, it’s gentle but not all-natural. However, it’s certainly one of the best unscented men’s deodorants, especially if you want bone-dry underarms.

Skin Type: Normal / Sensitive | Type: Solid Stick | Aluminum-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: No

Brickell is a frontrunner in the world of natural grooming goods for men. Using organic ingredients and innovative formulas, the brand has a range of products for all types of skin. They make some of the best unscented deodorant for men packed with shea butter, coconut oil, and Vitamin E.

The benefit of Brickell’s formulas is a much more gentle product than mass-market deodorants. Made in small batches, the company is committed to keeping its products free of aluminum, baking soda, and alcohols. Well loved by men across the world, this is definitely the best nonscented deodorant.

Skin Type: Sensitive | Type: Solid Stick | Aluminum-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

What to Look for in the Best Unscented Deodorant

Ingredients

To speak very generally, you’ll typically find two types of unscented deodorant: all-natural deodorant and classic unscented deodorant.

All-natural deodorant forgoes any harsh ingredients and keeps things simple with… You guessed it—a range of all-natural ingredients. These types of deodorants are oftentimes best for people with sensitive skin since they’re quite mild.

On the other hand, there are classic deodorants that skip the scent. This means they may contain more heavy-duty ingredients like aluminum (especially if they’re an antiperspirant) to aid in masking odor and keeping underarms dry. While these types of deodorants are great for people with aversions to fragrance, they can still be pretty harsh, which is worth considering if your pits need a little extra TLC.

Dead Down Wind strikes a happy medium here. As one of the best deodorants for men, it’s completely unscented and an antiperspirant. However, it uses a less abrasive type of aluminum to maintain key qualities without posing risk to wearers.

Skin Type

As mentioned above, if you’re working with very sensitive skin, it’s a great choice to stick with all-natural deodorants that forgo any harmful ingredients. These types of unscented deodorants will keep you fresh over a long period of time without making your skin dry, itchy, or irritated.

That said, many unscented deodorants (even options that aren’t all natural) are still suitable for people with sensitive skin. Taking out the fragrance already mitigates a large number of chemicals, so if this is a primary irritant, you’ll likely be okay with unscented antiperspirants that contain aluminum.

Type of Deodorant

No one, and I mean absolutely nobody on earth, enjoys deodorant stains on their shirts, so it’s worth considering the type of stick you’ll be using every day.

The largest culprits of unsightly stains are classic deodorant sticks that leave behind a chalky white residue. If this is a concern, lean towards gel-based or roll-on deodorants that won’t stain clothes because they go on wet rather than dry.

You may even find that these alternative types of deodorant absorb into the skin faster, making them work more quickly (and over a longer period) than classic white deodorant clumps.

Final Verdict

The best unscented men’s deodorant is made by Native. The combination of a chemical-free formula and a smooth roll-on stick makes it the most attractive option. However, if you’re looking for a more heavy-duty, unscented antiperspirant, we’re big fans of Dead Down Wind which is gentle enough for sensitive skin but will keep you dry throughout the whole day.

FAQ Is it better to wear unscented deodorant? Unscented deodorant is a better choice if you have sensitive skin, aren’t a fan of fragrances, or experience symptoms from heavy-duty antiperspirants. Unscented deodorants are typically much milder than standard sticks, making them a better choice for a variety of reasons. What is the point of unscented deodorant? For people who are sensitive to fragrances or have negative reactions to products that contain them, unscented deodorant is a huge lifesaver. It’s effective at taming body odor the same way any other deodorant does. That said, it tends to neutralize odor more than simply masking it with a scent. It’s definitely worth having in any men’s skincare kit. Can you smell unscented deodorant? Being able to smell unscented deodorant kind of defeats the point of the product. However, there are some unscented deodorants with a very mild scent, like Mitchum Unscented Antiperspirant, which some reviewers report has a slightly minty smell.

