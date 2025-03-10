8 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Transform Sparse Areas (2025)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
After years of over-plucking and waxing, we think it's safe to say, thick and full eyebrows aren't just another fleeting trend. Fortunately, even if you were a victim of the early 2000's pencil eyebrow, have experienced a bit of hair thinning or loss due to aging, or naturally always had thinner brows, fuller brows are a look everyone can achieve. To get fuller-looking arches, you could fill in thin brows with an eyebrow pencil, pomade, or wax. Or opt for a long-lasting approach with eyebrow growth serums—products that contain ingredients like biotin, keratin, amino acids, and B vitamins to stimulate hair growth over time.
What to consider when buying an eyebrow serum
Similar to eyelash formulas, eyebrow growth serums are cosmetic products rather than drugs and can't make claims to grow eyebrow hairs, explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Instead, these formulas work by strengthening and hydrating eyebrow hairs to help prevent breakage and promote an optimal environment for growth. Here, the best eyebrow growth products you can get over-the-counter, according to skincare experts.
The experts:
- Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist
- Jeannel Astarita, a celebrity aesthetician and founder of Just Ageless
- Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City
- Sonia Batra, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and cohost of The Doctors
- Rina M. Allawh, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Pennsylvania
1
Best Affordable
LUMIFY Eye Illuminations Nourishing Lash & Brow Serum
Why We Love It
- Affordable compared to other options
What to Consider
- The bottle is smaller than other options on this list
For only $25, shop this nourishing eyebrow serum that you can use on your eyelashes, too. The formula contains strengthening peptides, biotin, and moisturizing hyaluronic acid to help nourish and promote the look of fuller and healthier brows. Swipe it along the brows nightly to see a difference in just four weeks. The formula is also hypoallergenic and free of fragrance, alcohol, sulfates, prostaglandins, mineral oil, PEG, parabens, and phthalates.
|Key ingredients:
|Peptides, biotin, and hyaluronic acid
|Application:
|Once daily
|Size:
|0.12 fl oz
2
Best Dermatologist-Recommended
Obagi Medical Nu-Cil Eyebrow Boosting Serum
Why We Love It
- Promotes environment optimal hair growth
What to Consider
- It's a splurge
"I personally struggle with an autoimmune condition called alopecia areata, which is a disease where the immune system attacks the hair follicles, leaving patches of bald spots," says Gohara. "I have had this for over 20 years, and my eyebrows were most impacted. I started using this serum in August 2022 and by October, I had significant improvement in the thickness, fullness, color, and density. The blend of biotin and hyaluronic acid provides an optimal growth environment for hair. This stuff really works—it changed my life."
|Key ingredients:
|Biotin and hylauronic acid
|Application:
|Once daily
|Size:
|0.17 fl oz
3
Best for Density
RapidLash RapidBrow EyeBrow Enhancing Serum
Why We Love It
- Promotes shine and softness
What to Consider
- Need to use twice a day for best results
"This serum creates fuller-looking and thicker-looking eyebrows in as little as two months with consistent use," says Astarita. How? The award-winning formula includes a mixture of peptides, biotin, keratin, and moisturizing agents that not only help boost eyebrow density but also add shine and softness.
|Key ingredients:
|Biotin, peptides, keratin,
|Application:
|Twice a day
|Size:
|0.1 fl oz
4
Best Vegan
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum
Why We Love It
- Moisturizing formula
- Only need to apply once daily
What to Consider
- Smaller tube than other options on this list
We're big fans of the Grande Cosmetics eyelash serum, so it's no surprise the eyebrow serum is equally as great. "This serum contains a peptide that promotes healthier lashes, which can lead to enhanced thickness and length," says Zeichner. But don't expect an overnight transformation—it takes up to four months to see the full results of the vitamin-, antioxidant-, and amino acid-rich formula.
|Key ingredients:
|Amino acids, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E
|Size:
|.01 oz
|Application:
|Once daily
5
Best for Sensitive Skin
LashFood BrowFood PhytoMedic Eyebrow Enhancer
Now 34% Off
Why We Love It
- Free of potential irritants
What to Consider
- It's more expensive than other options on this list
"This sulfate-, paraben-, and formaldehyde-free product contains a blend of nutrients and peptides that nourish follicles to restore sparse areas of the brows without causing irritation," says Batra. One particularly happy user even touts the product as "seriously life-changing." It's recommend to use once nightly for up to three months.
|Key ingredients:
|Adenosine, aloe vera, and rice protein
|Application:
|Once daily
|Size:
|0.17 fl oz
6
Best for Aging Hair
NEULASH Brow Enhancing Serum
Why We Love It
- Can see results in as little as four weeks
What to Consider
- It's more expensive than other options on this list
If you're experiencing brow thinning due to age, try this serum. "This product contains biotin, which is an important B vitamin, and proteins that help promote healthy hair," says Batra. It also comes with an eyebrow brush to comb the serum evenly through eyebrows for consistent growth. Use it in the morning and evening every day to experience a difference in four to six weeks.
|Key ingredients:
|Biotin and sweet almond protein
|Application:
|Twice daily
|Size:
|0.2 fl oz
7
Best Repairing
RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum
Why We Love It
- Ingredients help prevent breakage
What to Consider
- It's a splurge
This physician-developed eyebrow conditioner is rich in biotin, peptides, B vitamins, and green tea extract—ingredients collectively shown to condition and help prevent hair breakage, says Allawh. Amazon reviewers agree it really works—more than 3,000 customers give the product a full five stars.
|Key ingredients:
|Biotin, peptides, and green tea extract
|Application:
|Once daily
|Size:
|3.0 ml
8
Best Softening
Benefit Cosmetics Hubba Brow Brow Enhancing Serum
Why We Love It
- Moisturizes and softens eyebrow hairs
What to Consider
- Some reviewers say the results are subtle
In clinical studies conducted by the brand, users saw a difference in eyebrow growth in four weeks' time. The formula contains provitamin B5 to help condition brow hair, and biotin and cassia alata leaf extract to help promote the look of thicker hairs, and it's free of potential allergens, like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and fragrance.
|Key ingredients:
|Biotin and cassia alata leaf extract
|Application:
|Once daily
|Size:
|0.15 oz
How We Chose the Best Eyebrow Growth Serums
Our beauty team is dedicated to finding you the best of the best formulas. We spoke with dermatologists to learn about how eyelash growth serums work and got their go-to recommendations. We also researched and tested top-rated and brand-new formulas that hit the market to help you find the best products out there.
