8 Functional and Versatile Massage Chairs for At-Home Relaxation (2025)

While massage chairs are not a piece of furniture you’ll find in every home, they are a great at-home resource for muscle relief and relaxation. However, the initial investment in these chairs can range from under $1,000 up to $10,000, so it’s important to properly research various brands and understand a chair’s space requirements.
We think the most important qualities to look for are the number of massage functions, heating and recline settings, and height and weight limits listed with each chair. Whether you want a budget-friendly portable back massager or an intense full-body recliner, there's something for everyone.
We’ve included chairs with 3D and 4D massage capabilities, as well as zero-gravity recliners, offering versatility in your massage experience. The main difference between 3D and 4D chairs is that a 4D massage chair can adjust the speed of its rollers, while a 3D massage chair cannot. So, decide what type of massage is best for you before shopping.
Best Overall
Real Relax Massage Chair
What We Like
Dual S-track for full-body massage
Adjustable neck massage
Full body airbags
Multiple zero-gravity positions
What We Don’t Like
Assembly required
Cannot accommodate taller users
Real Relax’s 2024 Massage Chair with Dual-Core S Track model is our best overall pick because it offers innovative features at a reasonable price point. Its dual-core S track and full-body airbags rival those of higher-priced models on our list.
The S track moves the massage nodules along the length of your spine, providing a more effective and realistic massage than those with fixed nodules. Similarly, the full-body airbags gently compress your shoulders, arms, hips, and feet.
We also love that this chair has a heating function on the lower back and rollers in the foot wells. It has six massage modes—kneading, Shiatsu, flapping, tapping, kneading, and tapping, plus kneading and flapping—which you can adjust to focus on different areas.
You can adjust all the settings on the attached LCD screen, and there’s a phone app for more flexibility. We love that this chair has an adjustable neck massage setting, so the nodules hit the right spot on all users. The footrest can also extend an additional 5.9 inches for taller users, but unfortunately, users over 6 feet tall may not comfortably fit in this chair.
This chair requires assembly, and it arrives in two boxes, so we recommend having an additional person available to help and taking your time when unpackaging the parts.
Dimensions: 27.6 x 52 x 43.3 inches | Weight: 143.3 pounds | Upholstery Material: Faux leather | Heat: Yes | Recline: Three positions (initial zero gravity, comfort zero gravity, deep zero gravity)| Weight Capacity: 300 pounds
What We Like
160-degree recline
Timer function
Compact design
What We Don't Like
Only has vibration massage
Lower weight capacity
Simple and sleek in design, we also love Costway’s Wingback Recliner Massage Chair because it’s compact yet still has several thoughtful features at a lower price. The upholstered recliner can adjust between 90 and 160 degrees for optimal comfort, and the footrest raises to 90 degrees.
This chair offers ample massage options: eight massage modes, two vibrating lumbar nodes, and three intensities. It is controlled with a corded remote, so the luxury is in your hands to provide the exact relief you’re looking for. Additionally, you have the choice between 15- and 30-minute massage timers.
In addition to the massage options, this chair features high-density sponge-filled polyester and elastic springs, so it’s focused on your comfort before you even turn the chair on, which we love. Other details that stood out for us include the wider armrests and the curved backrest to accommodate the natural shape of your body.
Where this chair falls short is the 275-pound weight limit, which is lower than many other options on our list. The seat also could be deeper to accommodate taller people. Additionally, you won’t find as much tension relief from this chair since it lacks kneading massage nodules, which you'll find in the most expensive options on our list. However, we still love this chair’s size and simplicity, making it great for small apartments.
Dimensions: 32.5 x 27 x 40 inches | Weight: 54 pounds | Upholstery Material: Polyester | Heat: No | Recline: Up to 160 degrees| Weight Capacity: 275 pounds
Best Portable
HoMedics Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion
What We Like
Easy to transport
Fits most chairs
Allows you to adjust heat and massage direction
What We Don't Like
Doesn’t massage legs or feet
For convenience and feeling good on the go, it’s hard to beat Homedics’ Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion. We tested this pick and loved the four massage nodes that target your entire back while you're working or relaxing.
This compact and portable massager comes with a controller that keeps the massage in your hands, literally. There are two intensities, three massage nodes, and vibration options to choose from. We love that you can choose where to target on your back, simultaneously and individually. It's also clear to see where you're targeting on the remote, which lights up different parts of the mat as you adjust the settings, so you always know the location and intensity of your massage.
The sleek design fits most chairs, allowing you to bring comfort into whatever room you’re in. Two velcro straps attach the cushion to youroffice chairor couch, and we never felt the cushion slipping or sliding while using it. All you need to do to set it up is plug it in, and we found the cord long enough to enjoy anywhere you need.
We love customization when it comes to massage since not every user will enjoy the same experience. Therefore, we love the optional heat function but found it rather faint. Also, there is no feature to massage your legs or feet, so if you have tension in the lower body, this won’t be able to accommodate you.
Dimensions: 29.9 x 8.3 x 17.9 inches | Weight: 18.5 pounds | Upholstery Material: Fabric | Heat: Yes | Weight Capacity: Not Listed
Best Zero-Gravity
Osaki Massage Chair
What We Like
Deep calf-kneading feature
32 compression airbags
4D massage mechanism
What We Don’t Like
Lower weight capacity
Osaki massage chairs are some of the most luxurious designs on the market, and the OS-Pro Maestro is packed with features—including zero-gravity recline—that make it a compelling investment. We love that this chair has a body-scanning function that applies appropriate pressure to different parts of your spine. This scanning function automatically extends the footrest for the perfect leg length for taller users.
Unlike other chairs that only have airbags for leg massages, this chair has a deep calf kneading function and air massagers that rotate on the upper calf. The chair has 32 compression airbags and an SL-track with massage rollers that can move up and down your entire spine. The 4D massage mechanism can also be adjusted between eight functionalities and five strengths, intensities, and speeds.
Although this chair takes up space, we love that it can sit 5 inches from a wall and fully recline to a zero-gravity position. However, it has a surprisingly low weight capacity of 260 pounds. You can control the chair with the attached controller or through the smartphone app, but there’s also a convenient shortcut panel on the inner arm to power it, pause the massage, and enter zero gravity.
Dimensions: 31.9 x 61.1 x 48.1 inches | Weight: 244.6 pounds | Upholstery Material: Not listed | Heat: Yes | Recline: Zero gravity | Weight Capacity: 260 pounds
Best Space-Saving
Synca Wellness CirC Premium Massage Chair
What We Like
Stylish silhouette
Multiple massage settings available
Ambient lighting on headrest
What We Don’t Like
Not be best for tall users
If you’re looking for a massage chair with multiple settings and a compact size, the Synca Wellness CirC Massage Chair is a great choice. Its silhouette is the most attractive on our list, blending perfectly with modern decor.
This chair has an SL track, which offers a more thorough massage along the length of your spine, similar to other chairs on this list. The remote control allows you to access the five massage settings—compression, kneading, rolling, tapping, and infrared heat therapy.
This chair does not recline, but we don’t consider this a downside to its design, given its versatile size for smaller spaces. We also appreciate the ambient lighting on the headrest for a soothing massage experience. This chair may not be best for taller users since it has a compact, non-extendable frame. However, we think it’s a valuable, lightweight, and space-saving design.
Dimensions: 21.6 x 39 x 37 inches | Weight: 70 pounds | Upholstery Material: Faux leather | Heat: Yes | Recline: No| Weight Capacity: 250 pounds
Best Full-Body
iRest SL Track Massage Chair
What We Like
Foot massage rollers
Armrest control buttons
Adjustable massage width
What We Don’t Like
Requires large clearance from wall
A massage chair is no replacement for an actual massage, but a full-body massage chair can provide close to the same relaxation. This model from iRest has compression airbags in every part of the chair, including the arms and neck, so you can experience muscle relief at home.
The massage mechanisms along the SL track are also width adjustable to offer soothing pressure exactly where you need it on your back. Rather than reaching for the remote, you can easily control the chair's main functions on an armrest control panel. Foot rollers, lower back heating, and zero-gravity recline round out the chair’s immersive massage experience.
Our only complaint is the chair requires 20 inches of clearance from a wall, so it will take up a decent amount of room space. Otherwise, we think it’s a comparable, reasonably priced chair design to the more premium options on our list.
Dimensions: 29.92 x 50.39 x 46.46 inches | Weight: 183 pounds | Upholstery Material: Faux leather | Heat: Yes | Recline: Three positions (initial zero gravity, comfort zero gravity, deep zero gravity) | Weight Capacity: 260 pounds
What We Like
Reclines 151 degrees
Includes cup holder and side pocket
What We Don't Like
Not great for taller people
When it comes to affordably priced massage chairs, we love this rocking recliner from Comhoma. It features a 360-degree swivel and 151-degree recline options, so it's versatile as a chair even without the massage features.
In terms of massage power, this chair has an eight-point massage system with five different massage modes for more specialized massaging. Even when it's not being used for massage, the chair is comfortably padded, providing excellent lumbar support, and it also includes a heat option.
Additional features that make this choice stand out include the reclining ability, which also includes the legs, which can handle up to 400 pounds, as well as a side pocket and cup holder to maximize your relaxation while in the chair. Everything can be seamlessly and easily handled through the convenient remote that comes with this chair.
It's worth noting that this chair isn’t made of as durable materials as other products on our list, and you will have to assemble it. Additionally, if you're taller, you might find both the chair's back and footrest to be short.
Dimensions: 37.4 x 35.8 x 40.94 inches | Weight: 97 pounds | Upholstery Material: Faux leather | Heat: Yes| Weight Capacity: 400 pounds
Best for Taller Users
Osaki Os-Pro Admiral AS Massage Chair
What We Like
USB connectivity
24 airbags for compression extension
Zero gravity
Seven inch footrest extension
What We Don't Like
Shorter warranty than competitors
Heavier than most other options on the list
The combination of design and features makes the Os-Pro Admiral AS Massage Chair our favorite for taller users. The 3D massage rollers are specifically designed with range and flexibility in mind, and the user can determine how far out the rollers come from the backrest. The chair also provides five levels of intensity control and a seven-inch extendable footrest to accommodate taller people.
Beneath the back, the SL track roller system extends down to also take care of the glutes and upper hamstrings for a more full-body approach. Important to note is that this chair also includes a scanning feature that will scan your body to determine the optimal pressure in addition to determining your shoulder height.
Beyond the rollers, this option also has 24 airbags located throughout it in the shoulders, arms, lower back, feet, and calf areas for compression and improved blood circulation. Other features that elevate this model include USB connectivity, and zero gravity mode, amongst others.
Before purchasing this model, do be aware that it only features a one-year part and labor and two and three-year parts warranty for free, anything beyond that will cost extra.
Dimensions: 64.2 x 30.7 x 50 inches | Weight: 239 pounds | Upholstery Material: Leather | Heat: Yes | Weight Capacity: 270 pounds
Final Verdict
TheReal Relax 2024 Massage Chair with Dual-Core S Trackis our pick for the best massage chair. With multiple zero-gravity positions, full-body airbags, and six massage modes, this model will definitely make you feel relaxed. We also like theCostway Wingback Recliner Massage Chair, our best value pick, as an additional lower-priced massage chair that could easily blend into any living room decor while offering soothing vibration settings.
How We Picked the Best Massage Chairs
We recognize that massage chairs are an investment and a large piece of furniture to add to your home. To accommodate various household needs, we focused on massage chairs with similar, full-body experiences at variable prices.
We also considered each chair's height and weight capacities. All the chairs on our list can support users who are at least 6 feet tall and weigh at least 260 pounds; some can even support more. Osaki and Human Touch are major brands in the massage chair industry, so we included standout models from each brand in addition to other more accessible options.
How to Choose the Best Massage Chair
Consider the Size of Your Space
Determining the proper size of a massage chair will come down to a few factors, namely your body size, the amount of space available in your living room, home office, or any other viable room, and how heavy you can handle your furniture.
For people looking to take up the least space possible, we recommend theHomedics Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion, our best portable pick. This cushion can be moved from room to room and isn’t an actual chair. It attaches to an office or dining room chair with two Velcro straps. With this option, you could add a separate foot massager if you want that feature.
The most compact massage chair on our list is our best space-saving option, the Synca Wellness CirC Beige Heated SL Track Massage Chair, which has a 21.6-x-39-inch footprint and does not recline. The Synca Wellness chair is about 9 x 24 inches smaller than the largest chair on our list, the Osaki Os-Pro Admiral AS Massage Chair, our best pick for taller users.
However, suppose you are taller and have ample room in your living space. In that case, we recommend investing in a larger option like our best pick for taller users, the Human Touch Certus Chair, which is suitable for individuals up to 6 feet, 9 inches tall. Do note that at over 250 pounds, this chair will be difficult to move around a room unless you have a few sets of hands available to do so.
Know the Types of Massage Chairs
You’ll want to consider a massage chair’s purpose in your home when researching the different types on the market. “Picking something that is appropriate for your personal health care history and preferences is much more important than the specific style,” says Beret Loncar, a licensed massage therapist and owner of Body Mechanics Orthopedic Massage in New York City.
With so many massage styles available it can seem overwhelming, but here are the basics you can expect with certain types of chairs as a place to start:
- 3D: 3D massage chairs, like the Osaki Os-Pro Admiral AS Massage Chair, our best pick for taller users, work to alleviate the issues of traditional massage chairs, such as friction, by gliding and delivering a soothing experience that is more akin to an actual massage. It allows you to adjust between six massage styles.
- 4D: 4D options, such as the Osaki OS-Pro Maestro, our best zero-gravity chair, work to imitate the feeling of actual hands massaging you by offering variable speed options, in addition to the rollers that can move up and down as well as side-to-side.
- Shiatsu: Shiatsu massage is a style of massage that uses finger pressure and stretches. Similarly, shiatsu massage chairs, like our best portable option, the Homedics Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion, also offer spot massage options in addition to the deep kneading function.
- Full Body: Almost all of the chairs on our list are full-body massage chairs, including the Real Relax 2024 Massage Chair with Dual-Core S Track, our best pick overall. These chairs have massage mechanisms like compression airbags and SL- or L-track rollers. They offer relief to your arms, calves, and hips in addition to the muscles along your spine.
- Zero Gravity: Chairs with zero gravity elevate your legs to the same level as your heart, which is not only relaxing but also reduces swelling. Several chairs on our list have this recline function, including the Osaki OS-Pro Maestro (best zero-gravity), Real Relax Massage Chair with Dual-Core S Track (best overall), and Osaki Os-Pro Admiral AS Massage Chair (best for taller users).
Look for Multiple Massage Functions
While not every massage chair has multiple settings and features, all models on our list have some type of adjustability.
- Target zones: Target zones are a particular option to pay attention to. Some models exclusively knead into your back, while others will extend into your glutes and hamstrings. If you experience leg and foot pain, you will want to look into a full-body massage chair like the iRest SL Track Massage Chair Recliner, our best full-body pick. Our best portable option, the Homedics Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion, even has a button to target one spot on your back.
- Speed: Adjustable speed is a common feature in 4D massage chairs, and it’s a good tool for making a massage feel more like a human being is doing it. If you require a more rigorous massage, adjustable speed options like those found in the Real Relax Massage Chair with Dual-Core S Track, our best pick overall, may be worthwhile.
- Massage modes: Different massage modes will be ideal for different needs. Many chairs will feature various styles of massage, or modalities, as Loncar calls them. For example, with the Osaki OS-Pro Maestro, our best zero-gravity chair, you can choose four manual massage modes: kneading, tapping, rolling, and shiatsu.
Why Trust The Spruce?
Emma Phelps, an associate editor at The Spruce, has been covering home furniture since 2022. When researching furniture, she loves finding functional pieces that are also affordable for various households.
For this story, she researched hundreds of at-home massage chairs, considering different budgets, sizes, and massage styles. The standout chairs from industry leaders Osaki and Human Touch were included, as were options from other brands. All the chairs we chose support users who are at least 6 feet tall and weigh at least 260 pounds.
Our Expert:
- Beret Loncar, licensed massage therapist and owner of Body Mechanics Orthopedic Massagein New York City
