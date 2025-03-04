8 Incredible Benefits of Rose Essential Oil — Science of Essentials (2025)

“The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose.” -Kahlil Gibran

Aroma and characteristics

The aroma of rose essential oil is rich, sweet-floral and earthy. It is pale yellow or olive yellow in color. Unadulterated rose essential oil is very viscous and solidifies when it cools. It can be liquefied by holding the bottle in the warmth of the hand for a few minutes before use.



Principal Constituents

Rose essential oil contains a number of compounds however its core components are citronellal (16-44%), geraniol (15-25%) and nerol (4-9%) with many other trace constituents (3).



Uses

Rose essential oil hosts many therapeutic benefits: antidepressant, antiphlogistic, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, astringent, antibacterial, antiviral, aphrodisiac, sedative, nervine, uplifting and comforting aroma.

8 Incredible Benefits of Rose Essential Oil

Supports Menstruating and Menopausal Symptoms

Rose essential oil may support women’s health by assisting with menopausal and PMS symptoms such as menstrual cramping and moodiness. Several studies have shown that rose essential can be beneficial when inhaled or applied topically for menstrual discomfort. In one study, it was found that massage with rose essential oil reduces the severity of primary dysmenorrhea, in comparison with massage therapy alone. (4)

A randomized control trial in 2016 evaluated the effects of rose essential on primary dysmenorrhea in combination of the medication diclofenac sodium. The results showed that those who inhaled vaporized rose oil combined with medication had significantly lower pain than those who used the medication alone. (5)

May Assist During Childbirth

Rose essential oil may ease stress and anxiety during childbirth. It is also thought to help tone the uterus. (6) One study with 120 women in the first stage of labor found that anxiety scores were significantly reduced for those study participants who received a 10-minute inhalation and foot bath using rose essential oil. (7) In another study of 8,058 women in labor, rose essential oil was noted as the most effective oil for calming anxiety. (8)

Rose essential oil may also be supportive following casarean section. In a double-blind randomized control trial in 2020, patients in the intervention groups inhaled a few drops of either lavender or rose essential oil on a cotton ball following C-sections. It was found that aromatherapy could reduce the severity of anxiety and pain, with rose essential oil showing a greater effect than lavender. (9)



Uplifts Mood

Rose essential oil is known for having the power to uplift mood and nourish the heart. It is referenced by many cultures as being the healer of the mind, body and spirit. Some say it can relieve heartache and seasons of sadness.

“The compassion of the flower is revealed through its ability to heal emotional wounds. When rejection or loss has injured our capacity for self-love and nurturing, rose oil brings a sweet, gentle comfort, binding the heartstrings of the mind. Bringing warmth to a soul grown cold through abuse or hurt, rose oil can touch the deepest despair, restoring the trust that makes it possible to love again.” -Gabriel Mojay (10)

The scent of rose is mildly sedative and can be helpful to uplift moods related to emotional trauma or shock as well as during seasons of grief or sadness. In a small pilot study of 28 postpartum women, it was found that a 2% diluted blend of lavendula angustifolia and rose otto used twice a week for four weeks, significantly decreased postnatal depression scores. (11)

Decreases Stress and Anxiety

In addition to uplifting moods, several studies have shown that rose essential oil may help reduce stress and anxiety. One study showed the relaxing effect after rose essential oil was applied topically to the skin. After application, blood pressure, heart rate, breathing rate, cortisol levels all decreased. (12)

A 2022 randomized controlled trial evaluated the effects of inhalation of Damask Rose on anxiety and sleep quality of 80 operating room personnel. It was found that rose essential oil can be effective in reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality. (13)