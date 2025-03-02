8 Microcurrent Devices Our Editors Swear By (2025)

While each product featured is independently selected by our editors, we may include paid promotion. If you buy something through our links, we may earn commission. Read more about our Product Review Guidelines here.

If you're a beauty aficionado, chances are that in addition to a fully loaded skin-care routine, you're also well-versed in the different tools you can use to amplify your results. There are plenty at-home options that don't require a trip to the derm's office, like LED masks to combat acne and boost collagen and laser devices that do everything from remove your hair to sculpt your cheekbones.

If you want a more targeted treatment, it's probably time to start shopping for a microcurrent device. For the unfamiliar, microcurrent is "a highly healing, restorative, and regenerative treatment that uses a mild electrical current to stimulate the skin and facial muscles," Samara Bondaroff, founder of SB Skin, previously told POPSUGAR. "Microcurrent triggers the body's production of amino acids and adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which accelerates cell repair and promotes healthier cell production."

There are many options on the market, but choosing the right one for your needs can be difficult. Plus, most microcurrent devices cost a pretty penny, and you want to make sure you get the most bang for your buck. Ahead, we rounded up the best picks, so you can make an informed decision. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite editor-approved microcurrent devices.