8 Microcurrent Devices Our Editors Swear By (2025)

If you're a beauty aficionado, chances are that in addition to a fully loaded skin-care routine, you're also well-versed in the different tools you can use to amplify your results. There are plenty at-home options that don't require a trip to the derm's office, like LED masks to combat acne and boost collagen and laser devices that do everything from remove your hair to sculpt your cheekbones.
If you want a more targeted treatment, it's probably time to start shopping for a microcurrent device. For the unfamiliar, microcurrent is "a highly healing, restorative, and regenerative treatment that uses a mild electrical current to stimulate the skin and facial muscles," Samara Bondaroff, founder of SB Skin, previously told POPSUGAR. "Microcurrent triggers the body's production of amino acids and adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which accelerates cell repair and promotes healthier cell production."
There are many options on the market, but choosing the right one for your needs can be difficult. Plus, most microcurrent devices cost a pretty penny, and you want to make sure you get the most bang for your buck. Ahead, we rounded up the best picks, so you can make an informed decision. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite editor-approved microcurrent devices.
Best Overall Microcurrent Device
NuFace Trinity Complete ($525)
The NuFace Trinity Complete is an FDA-cleared device with three interchangeable microcurrent and LED red light attachments. The tool works in conjunction with an app so you can follow step-by-step tutorials.
Editor Quote: "While the results were not as dramatic as the transformations I saw on Instagram, I was completely blown away the first time I used it. My face looked lifted and sculpted, and each time I've used it since then, I've seen similar results." — Ariel Baker, assistant editor, beauty
Read the full review here.
Best Microcurrent Device for Acne
Ziip Beauty Electrical Facial Device ($399)
The Ziip Beauty Electrical Facial Device is our pick for those who are looking to help alleviate acne. A purchase of the product gets you lifetime access to the brand's app, where founder Melanie Simon talks you through facial treatments that are specifically tailored to your skin's needs, and there are tutorials that help combat acne. They're easy to follow and the results are visible.
Editor Quote: "Although this tool is most often praised for its ability to noticeably tighten skin, the benefits I noticed most were from the 'Problem Solver' treatment, which is geared toward treating acne. I distinctly remember one night when I had a huge under-the-skin zit I could feel on my chin, and for the next two nights, I dutifully used the Problem Solver treatment. By the third night, the pimple had completely disappeared — before it was ever able to break through the skin." — Renee Rodriguez, staff writer and social producer
Read the full editor review.
Best Microcurrent Device for the Eye Area
Foreo Bear 2 Eyes and Lips ($199)
The skin around your eyes is thinner than the rest of your face, and therefore can be more sensitive to microcurrent treatments, meanwhile the smile lines around your lips can be tricky to treat. Luckily the Foreo Bear 2 is created specifically for those delicate areas. It uses low-voltage electrical currents to contour smile lines as well as plump the lips, and has options for a lifting microcurrent, a tapping microcurrent, and massage. Plus, they have "exerc-eyes" video guides that you can follow for targeted treatments.
Best Microcurrent Device for Beginners
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Toning Device ($329)
If you're just starting out with microcurrent devices, we recommend the FDA-cleared Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Toning Device. It's compact enough that you can fit it inside a purse, but it still packs a punch. It also features an anti-shock system, so you won't ever feel any uncomfortable sensations when using it correctly — making it perfect for beginners.
Best Professional Quality Microcurrent Device
7e Wellness MyoLift Triwave Facial Toning Device ($795)
This FDA-cleared microcurrent product is pricy, but if you want in-office results, the Wellness MyoLift Triwave Facial Toning Device is the best of the best. It's a bit more involved than your typical microcurrent device — and it's also a lot bigger — but the results are well worth it. It comes with three frequency specific waveforms that target different skin concerns, like expression lines, tightening facial muscles, and stimulating the lymphatic system.
Editor Quote: "I've tested quite a few different at-home microcurrent devices, but I've experienced the most noticeable results from this one. I can see a difference instantly, especially when I do one side at a time and compare the two. I've found that using it around my jaw and masseter muscle greatly relieves the tension I experience from my TMJ." — RR
Read the full editor review.
Best Travel-Friendly Microcurrent Device
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro ($384)
Not only is this product loved by stars like Khloe Kardashian, but it's editor-approved, too. The device itself is on the small side, which makes it easy to travel with, and it has six different functions — including microcurrent, electric muscle stimulation (EMS), LED, sonic vibrations, electroporation, and electric needles — so you can tailor the type of treatment best suited to your individual skin's needs.
Best Versatile Microcurrent Device
Therabody Theraface Pro ($399)
This tool has a microcurrent ring for shaping the face as well as a host of other attachments that will keep your skin in tip-top shape. There's red, blue, and red and infrared LED lights, as well as percussive massage to help with tight and sore facial muscles.
Editor Quote: "I take my skin care seriously, and before trying the TheraFace Pro, I had different devices for everything: A microcurrent device, multiple different LED masks, ice rollers — you name it, I had it. This sleek tool essentially eliminated my need for various skin-care tools, which really helped declutter my beauty cabinet. It's also compact, easy to travel with, and it's very user-friendly. Although the large number of included attachments might make things sound complicated, I was able to get the hang of it immediately." — RR
Read the full editor review.
Best Body Microcurrent Device
NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device ($399)
Microcurrent devices aren't just for your face; in fact, they can be used over your entire body. The NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device has double the nodules as its facial tool does, plus a circular handle for easy holding and applying. When used regularly, it can help address loss of firmness and skin elasticity with five minute body sculpting routines that will help tone and smooth.
