8 of the best eyelash serums for longer, thicker-looking lashes (2025)

Whether you’re someone who loves lash extensions or you tend to forgo mascara, ensuring your lashes are in top condition is key, especially if you're going sans make-up. Which is where eyelash serums come in. Promising longer, thicker, fuller lashes – without even adding mascara – these serums can work wonders at enhancing that fluttery lash look.

But do they really work, and which formula is best? We’ve done the research so you don’t have to...

How do eyelash serums work?

Eyelashes, much like the hair on your head, are composed of protein and amino acids. For long, healthy lashes, you need to strengthen and nourish them, which is where lash serums come into play.

Eyelash serums operate in a few different ways. Some formulas contain growth-enhancing ingredients designed to stimulate lash growth. Others include ingredients that nourish and repair lashes, allowing them to naturally grow longer and stronger, thus improving their appearance and overall condition.

What are the best ingredients in lash serums?

Eyelash serums often share similar formulas but knowing the standout ingredients can help you choose the right product.

Biotin, a key B-vitamin found in many hair, skin, and nail supplements, is a common ingredient in eyelash serums. It strengthens keratin, the primary protein that makes up your hair and lashes.

Castor oil is another frequent component in lash serums. This nourishing ingredient moisturises lashes, making them appear thicker and fuller. However, beware of DIY castor oil remedies; lash serums undergo rigorous testing to ensure they are safe and effective, whereas unregulated, pure oil near your eyes is risky.

Peptides are also commonly found in lash serums. Believed to stimulate hair growth at the follicle, peptides can increase hair flexibility, reducing breakage and promoting longer, stronger lashes.

How to use an eyelash serum

To incorporate an eyelash serum into your routine, apply it as the final step of your skincare regime. Use it each morning and evening on clean, dry lashes. Some formulas come with a mascara-like wand for easy application, while others have a fine brush to paint the formula onto the lash line.

How long do eyelash serums take to work?

Consistency is key when it comes to using eyelash serums, but generally speaking, you should start seeing noticeable results within four to six weeks of consistent use. During this period, the active ingredients in the serum work to nourish and strengthen the lashes, promote growth, and improve overall lash health. For some, initial improvements in lash length and thickness may be seen as early as two weeks, while for others, it might take up to eight weeks to observe significant changes. Patience and regular application are key to achieving the desired results with eyelash serums.

Are eyelash serums safe?

When used correctly (always read the instructions!), eyelash serums are safe and easy to use. As with any cosmetic product, some individuals might experience allergies so if you notice any tingling, itching, or redness, stop using the serum and consult your doctor.

Best eyelash serums for stronger lashes

1/ Uklash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

2/ The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum is powered by exclusive technologies that help to promote hair density and length. It works to nourish your natural lashes to create the illusion of enviably volumised lashes, while simultaneously targeting hairs to promote the look of fuller lengths.

3/ Olaplex Lashbond Building and Enhancing Serum

Olaplex Olaplex Lashbond Building and Enhancing Serum £64 at LookFantastic Encourage thicker, fuller-looking eyelashes with the Olaplex LashBond Building Serum. Powered by exclusiveBond Building Technology and a new Peptide Complex Technology, the formula nourishes and hydrates to help reduce the feel and appearance of dry, brittle lashes. The highly-concentrated formula works morning and night to condition the eyelashes, while encouraging the illusion of a multiplied effect.

4/ RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Serum

5/ Sweed Eyelash Growth Serum

Sweed Eyelash Growth Serum £42 at Space NK Get longer, stronger lashes with the help of Sweed Eyelash Growth Serum, an eyelash serum that helps to extend the growth phase of each lash. Formulated with an effective blend of ingredients, this serum contains pumpkin seed extract to condition and nourish the lashes and biotin to improve the lashes’ health and strength. It also contains panthenol to help strengthen lashes and hyaluronic acid to nourish and hydrate. In addition, myristoyl pentapeptide-17 works to enhance lash length, thickness and fullness, while keratin helps to improve the health of the eyelashes.

6/ Beauty Pie Lash Fuel XL Super-Advanced Peptide Serum

Beauty Pie XL Super-Advanced Peptide Serum Now 50% Off £45 at Beauty Pie Clinically proven to be suitable for sensitive eyes and contact-wearers.Formulated with‘Redensyl™’ – the same active Beauty Pie use in their bestselling anti-hair-loss spray, this eyelash serum also features a Korean Kimichi-derived postbioticfor the ultimate soothing and conditioning effect. The benefit? Astonishingly thicker, more volumised looking lashes.

7/ Glow For It Lash Growth Serum

Glow For It Lash Growth Serum $35 at Beauty Bay Lengthen and strengthen your lashes with the Glow For It Lash Growth Serum. With a new and improved formula, this scientifically proven lash growth serum filled with natural ingredients (that are ethically and sustainably sourced) enhances the appearance of your lashes in as little as 14 days. Rich with multi-peptides, this serum provides them with essential nutrients and vitamins to stimulate the hair follicle and promote growth for long, strong, and healthy lashes.

8/ Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Lash + Brow Boosting Serum

Kosas Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Lash + Brow Boosting Serum £40 at Sephora A brow-and-lash-boosting serum powered by peptides and vegan keratin to accelerate the appearance of fuller, feathery brows and longer, thicker lashes. Featuring a unique two-in-one applicator to maximize both your brows and lashes, this serum creates the perfect environment for hair to thrive with a clean, 97 percent naturally derived, hyaluronic acid-powered formula with vegan keratin and a trio of peptides. It is also ophthalmologist tested, safe for sensitive eyes, and prostaglandin-free. Use it consistently on a daily basis for 12 weeks to see best results.

