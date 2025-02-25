8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian (2025)

Protein is critical for many processes going on in your body. For example, a 2022 review in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition emphasizes the importance of eating protein for muscle recovery and strength following resistance training. A 2021 review in Frontiers in Immunology highlights protein's role in immune support. Protein is also important for healthy weight management.

Including protein in your diet every day is important for supporting your overall health. Most Americans should consume around 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight—although this amount can vary based on the individual. So, what can you eat to ensure you are getting enough protein? Whether you consume animal products or not, you can choose from a wide variety of protein sources that can be included in an overall balanced and healthy diet to help you meet your protein needs.

Why Do We Need Protein?

Along with carbohydrates and fat, protein is one of the three macros that plays essential roles in the body. But unlike carbohydrates and fat, protein is made of amino acids—the building blocks of life—and every cell in the human body contains protein.

These amino acids are used to break down food, provide energy for the body, build muscle and much more. Not having enough protein in the diet—and consequently, lacking amino acids in the body—can result in muscle loss, a weaker immune system and even weaker bones in some cases.

To understand which protein sources should be a regular part of your diet—and why you should include a variety of them—it's important to know the difference between essential and nonessential amino acids. There are 20 amino acids found in protein sources. Nine are "essential," meaning that your body can't make them, and therefore it is essential that people consume them from their diet.

Not all protein sources contain all 20 amino acids—some contain a combo of some essential and nonessential amino acids. This is one reason why having a varied diet is important. Eating different protein sources makes you more likely to consume all of the essential amino acids you need while meeting your overall protein needs. Among the many choices out there, here are eight protein choices to eat every week that are nutrient-dense, delicious and versatile.

Pistachios

Pistachios are a popular snack nut and a great source of protein, providing all nine essential amino acids. A 1-ounce serving delivers about 6 grams of protein, per the USDA. In addition, about 90% of the fats found in pistachios are heart-healthy unsaturated fats. A serving of pistachios also gives you about 3 g of fiber and they're a good source of vitamin B6, phosphorus, thiamin and copper.

When it comes to antioxidants, pistachios provide a significant amount. A 2022 study published in the journal Nutrients found that pistachios have an antioxidant capacity that rivals other popular antioxidant-containing foods, including blueberries, pomegranates and cherries.

You can enjoy pistachios by eating , Chai Chia Pudding or .

Eggs

Eggs are a convenient protein source, chock-full of important nutrients, including choline, iodine and vitamin D. One large egg contains 6 g of protein, per the USDA. Enjoying an egg can be as simple as scrambling it in a pan or creating flavorful recipes like our or .

Eggs contain high-quality protein with all of the essential amino acids. And while the yolk has gotten a bad rap due to its cholesterol content, we now know that dietary cholesterol minimally affects our blood cholesterol—so it’s OK to eat the whole egg. Which is great, since nearly half of the egg's protein is in the yolk.

Our 20 Most-Saved High-Protein Dinners

Lentils

Lentils are nutritional powerhouses that pack a serious punch when it comes to their health benefits. They are rich in important nutrients, including fiber, protein, folate, potassium and iron.

According to the USDA, lentils have 9 g of protein per half-cup serving. With all that protein—and fiber—lentils offer a filling alternative to animal proteins. Lentils and other legumes make a perfect complement to cereal grains, as together they provide a complete essential amino acid profile. Cereal grains include wheat, rye, barley, oats, millet and corn. Due to their high nutrient density, lentils and other legumes—like chickpeas or black beans—can be considered both a protein and a vegetable.

Vegan Lentil Soup is a delicious dish that highlights lentils.

Chicken

As the most popular meat consumed in the U.S., per the USDA, chicken is a staple in many homes. From a Classic Chicken Soup to a nostalgic Chicken Waldorf Salad, there is no shortage of ways that people enjoy this protein source. Both dark- and white-meat chicken contain vitamin B12 and choline, which together may promote brain development, help the nervous system function properly and aid cognitive performance in older adults. And a 3-ounce serving provides a whopping 26 g of protein, per the USDA.

I Ate a High-Protein Breakfast for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt can have all three macros—carbs, protein and fat—depending on the type you choose. It also has an especially impressive amount of protein compared to other types of yogurt. According to the USDA, a small container of Greek yogurt (7 ounces) contains 20 g of protein and all nine essential amino acids.

You can use plain Greek yogurt as a substitute for sour cream or mayo. We use half mayo and half plain Greek yogurt in our Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes. It's also a great protein source in smoothies—like in this Pineapple Green Smoothie—or in a simple snack like Greek Yogurt with Strawberries.

Fish

Regularly eating fish is linked to a slew of health benefits, including cardiovascular, neurocognitive and psychological. Unfortunately, according to research, like the 2021 study in Foods, 90% of Americans don't meet the recommendation to eat seafood—which includes fish and shellfish—at least twice a week. Fish, especially oily, cold-water fish, like salmon or tuna, is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for everything from your heart to your brain.

One 3-ounce serving of salmon contains 22 g of protein, per the USDA. And enjoying it in dishes like Ginger-Soy Salmon Bites makes it delicious, too.

You Can Make Protein Powder at Home, and It Actually Tastes Good

Quinoa

Quinoa is often thought of as a carb-rich food, but this grain is also a great plant-based source of complete protein.

One cup of cooked quinoa provides 8 g of protein, per the USDA—plus it's packed with fiber and antioxidants. Our Quinoa Lasagna and are two delicious dishes that showcase this nutritious grain.

Tofu

Tofu is made from soy, which is another source of complete plant-based protein. It's convenient to cook, inexpensive and a popular choice for plant-based eaters and meat-eaters alike. Tofu is also rich in calcium and copper and boasts 22 g of protein per half-cup serving, per the USDA. Try it in a stir-fry, salad, soup or even a smoothie.

The Bottom Line

Protein is one of the three macronutrients, along with carbs and fat. Eating plenty of quality protein is vital for overall health since every cell in your body contains protein. Getting your protein from a variety of sources is important to ensure you get all the amino acids, as well as a variety of other nutrients. Plus, protein helps you stay full and satisfied and helps stabilize blood sugar—which means you'll also stay energized.