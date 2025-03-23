9 Best 3D Nail Art Designs with Pictures (2025)

Nail art is a very popular trend these days. Girls of all ages are trying to give their nails some new styles or creativity these days. There are various trends and patterns for nails arts that we can follow. To recreate some designs can be easy and others a bit tough.

However if you are a nail art lover and love to try out new fashion trends in nail art then you surely must have come across the term “ 3D Nail art”. This type of nail art is actually easy to showcase on your own nails. With term 3D nail art, we are actually referring to various types of nail art Decos.

Nail Decos are decorative materials for nails which can be stuck on to the nails like sequins, rhinestones, bows, famous and other nail art Decor materials which can be stuck on to the nails with either transparent polish or nail art glue.

Latest 3D Nail Art Designs:

Here are 9 simple and best 3D nail art designs to quench your thirst. Hope you will like them and give a shot at trying them out on your own nails.

1. Zebra 3D Bow and Stones Design:

Animal nail patterns are very famous these days. You can easily recreate this design on your nails. You need to buy 3D nail art deco bows and Rhinestones. You can finish off the base design and then stick those on to the nail using nail art glue or transparent top coat.

See More: Zebra Nail Art Designs

2. Matte Nail Polish with Rhine Stone Bows and Spikes:

This nail art can be easily created with the base coat as matte nail polishes of two colours and then sticking on to the nails the 3D rhinestone bows and Spikes and other Decor as you may like with the help of nail art glue or transparent polish.

See More: Nail Art With Crystals Designs

3. 3D Nail art Using 3D Acrylic Bows and Rhinestones:

3D Nail arts can also be created with acrylic nail art materials which are available in nail art stores. You need a brush to take the acrylic gel material and use it in proper shape to form a bow. We are not talking about acrylic or fabric colours here. For the duo colour effect in this nail art you can use a sponge. Stick the rhinestones with nail art glue or transparent polish.

See More: Simple Rhinestone Nail Art

4. Simple 3D Nail Art Design with a Single 3D Bow:

You can easily create this design using a single bow for a single nail and using other colours in permutation and combination as in the picture.

5. 3D Nail Art Using Metal/Plastic Beads and Famous:

Fimo stickers are available in various shapes and colours. This is a very easy medium to create lovely nail art designs if you are bad with painting or drawing things on your nails. You can just stick the famous using transparent polish over a choice of base coat and your nail art is done. Additionally some plastic or metal deco beads are also used in this nail art.

6. 3D Nail art design Using Big Semi Precious Stones and Pearl Beads:

These special beads and special semi precious stones are also available in various deco kits that you may buy and use on your nails. A lovely design isn’t it?

7. 3D Nail Art and Polka Dots:

A nail art like this one can be easily created with dots and some deco bows. Additionally use some small Rhinestones for more beauty.

8. Acrylic 3D Nail Art Roses and Leaves:

For this nail art you have to use acrylic materials. You have to use brushes for the creation of the petals and leaves designs. This will not be an easy task until and unless you have practiced the art of making 3D roses using acrylic materials for a long time to gain perfection.3d flower nail art designs.

See More: Nail Art On Shellac Nails

9. 3D Nail art Using Hello Kitty and Ice Cream Stick Decos:

You can create a 3D nail art like this one easily with the help of 3D decos of hello kitty, small peal beads, rhinestones and other nail art decos in various shapes and sizes like ice cream sticks, etc.

Hope you liked our top 9 picks for 3D Nail art designs. Which of these would you like to give a try? Leave your comment below.