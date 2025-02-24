9 Best Amino Acid Supplements of 2023: EAAs & BCAAs Ranked (2025)

Amino acid supplements are a terrific place to start if you’re looking to build lean muscle mass, boost your sports performance, or simply enhance your general health.

With so many options, it can be hard to choose which ones are worthwhile to try, which is why we’ve put together a list of the best amino acid supplements, taking into account factors like their amino acid profile, potency, cost, and more.

You’ll find something here to help you in your search whether you’re a seasoned veteran or brand-new to the supplement world.

Let’s dive in!

Table of Contents What Are the Best Amino Acid Supplements?

Our Top Picks for the Best Amino Acid Supplements Transparent Labs BCAA Glutamine – Best Overall and Best For Muscle Recovery Double Woods Essential Amino Acids – Best Affordable Type Zero Clean Amino Burn – Best Amino Acid Supplement With Clean Ingredients Huge BCAA – Best for Stacking Swolverine BCAA 2:1:1– Best for Reducing Muscle Soreness Optimum Nutrition Superior Amino 2222 – Best Capsule XWERKS Motion – Best for Stress Release and Best With Electrolytes Naked BCAAs – Best BCAA for Vegans Naked EAAs – Best EAA for Vegans Thorne Amino Complex – Best Quality Optimum Nutrition Essential Amino Energy – Best for Energy Now Sports Amino-9 Essentials Powder – Best Unflavored Onnit Total Strength + Performance – Best for Strength

Frequently Asked Questions About Amino Acid Supplements

Wrap Up

The best amino acid supplements usually include a well-balanced mix of essential amino acids (EAAs), which are amino acids that the body cannot make on its own and must get through food or supplementation.

Examples include BCAA supplements, which are frequently used to ease muscle soreness and aid in recovery, and essential amino acid supplements (EAAs), which generally include all nine necessary amino acids needed to build lean muscle mass. Electrolytes and glutamine, which are popular among endurance athletes, are also included in some amino acid supplements.

A healthcare practitioner should always be consulted before beginning any supplement program as individual requirements and dietary limitations might differ.

Transparent Labs BCAA Glutamine – Best Overall and Best For Muscle Recovery

* Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars by 1,062 users on their official website

Overview

CoreSeries BCAA Glutamine is a recovery supplement made by Transparent Labs that contains clinically effective dosages of leucine, isoleucine, valine, and glutamine which has been shown to reduce muscle soreness and fatigue. It’s made with premium fermented vegan BCAAs and contains no colored dyes, unnecessary fillers, or harmful additives. Each serving provides a large dose of 8g of BCAAs in a 2:1:1 ratio and 5g of L-glutamine.

Highlights

Serving size: 1 scoop (19.60g)

Servings per container: 30

Amino acid profile: BCAAs: 8g per serving of premium fermented BCAAs in a 2:1:1 ratio L-glutamine: 5g per serving

Other ingredients: vitamin c (as ascorbic acid), coconut water powder, citric acid, natural flavor, stevia, tartaric acid, calcium silicate, silicon dioxide

Available flavors: sour green apple, tropical punch, strawberry lemonade, blue raspberry, orange

Vegan-friendly: yes

Gluten-free: not stated

Price

$39.99

Bottom Line

Transparent Labs BCAA Glutamine powder is an excellent option for anyone seeking an intra-workout BCAA supplement to enhance longer sessions, as it includes glutamine and additional electrolytes. It’s also a good value option due to its large dose of branched chain amino acids and glutamine per serving.

Double Woods Essential Amino Acids – Best Affordable

* Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars by 30 users on their official website

Overview

Double Wood’s Essential Amino Acid supplement is a high-quality amino acid capsule that provides all 9 essential amino acids. It’s manufactured in the USA, tested for purity and potency, and is soy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Highlights

Serving size: 3 capsules

Servings per container: 75

Amino acid profile: EAAs: 968mg per serving of all 9 essential amino acids BCAAs: 461mg per serving of branched chain amino acids

Other ingredients: gelatin (capsule), cellulose, magnesium stearate

Available flavors: n/a

Vegan-friendly: no

Gluten-free: yes

Price

$19.95

Bottom Line

Double Woods Essential Amino Acid is an excellent choice for anyone looking to build muscle mass as it contains all 9 essential amino acids. It’s relatively inexpensive and convenient to take on the go.

Type Zero Clean Amino Burn – Best Amino Acid Supplement With Clean Ingredients

* Rated 4 out of 5 stars by 627 users on Amazon

Overview

Amino Burn is a clean and effective recovery and pre-workout weight loss drink, featuring vegan branched-chain amino acids for muscle recovery, natural appetite suppressants, and nootropics for clean energy.

Highlights

Serving Size: 1 scoop (12g)

Servings per Container: 30

Ingredients: Vegan BCAA Complex: 5g (L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine, L-Glutamine, Taurine) Weight Management Complex: 1000mg (L-Arginine, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Beta-Alanine, Organic Caffeine) Electrolyte Complex: 1g (Betalain, Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium) Organic Caffeine: 150mg

Other ingredients: Stevia, Erythritol, malic acid, natural flavors, citric acid, silicon dioxide, calcium silicate, beet root powder (for color)

Gluten-free, non-GMO

GMP Certified

Timing of Consumption: Pre-Workout: 2-3 scoops, 30 minutes before training Post-Workout Recovery: 1 scoop, after training

Available Flavors: Watermelon Rush, Piña Colada, Peach Mango, Fruit Punch

It contains zero sugar, artificial additives, and is keto-friendly, making it a healthy choice for fitness enthusiasts

Price

$29.95

Bottom line

Amino Burn is a fantastic pre-workout supplement that’s winning over users with its clean ingredients and effectiveness. People love its clean energy boost without the jitters, despite it being caffeinated, and while others appreciate the delicious flavors, making it a great choice for workouts and daily energy needs.

Huge BCAA – Best for Stacking

* Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by 400 users on their official website

* Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars by 87 users on Amazon

Overview

Huge BCAA is a potent supplement packed with 15 grams of high-quality amino acids, including 8000mg of BCAA’s (2:1:1), as well as essential ingredients like L-Glutamine and Coconut Water Powder, making it suitable for pre, during, or post-workout consumption.

Highlights

Serving size: 1 scoop (20g)

Servings per container: 25

Ingredients: BCAA 2:1:1: 8000mg L-Glutamine: 5000mg Coconut Water Powder: 750mg L-Lysine HCI: 500mg L- Threonine: 500mg L-Tryptophan: 200mg L-Phenylalanine: 175mg L-Histidine HCI: 150mg L-Methionine: 150mg Calcium: 84mg Sodium: 78.4mg Potassium: 38.3mg

Other ingredients: Citric Acid, Naturally and Artificially Flavored, Malic Acid, Silicon Dioxide, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium

Can be used before, during, or after your workout.

Available flavors: Kiwi Blueberry, Bomb Popsicle, Watermelon Lemonade, and Sour Grape

Price

$39.99

Bottom line

It is recommended to stack it with other products like pre-workouts for enhanced workout intensity and optimized recovery, This is a great product if you’re looking for something to help support protein synthesis, muscle recovery, and muscle growth with no post-workout crashes.

Swolverine BCAA 2:1:1– Best for Reducing Muscle Soreness

* Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars by 75 users on their official website

* Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars by 18 users on Amazon

Overview

Swolverine’s BCAA 2:1:1 flavored powder combines essential Branched-Chain Amino Acids, L-glutamine, and electrolytes to enhance muscle growth, support recovery, and maintain optimal hydration during high-intensity workouts.

Highlights

Serving size: 1 scoop (6.5g)

Servings per container: 60

Ingredients: Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) 2:1:1 L-Leucine: 2000 mg per serving L-Isoleucine: 1000 mg per serving L-Valine: 1000 mg per serving L-Glutamine: 1000 mg per serving Electrolytes & Hydration Formula Sodium: 20mg Potassium: 37mg Vitamin B6: 2mg

Other ingredients: Malic Acid, Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Sucralose

Timing of Consumption: Suggested use is to mix one scoop with 8 oz. of water during and after a workout for maximum hydration and recovery

Available flavors: Lemon Lime, Pineapple Passionfruit, and Pomegranate Acai

Price

$49.99 for a bottle with 60 servings (approximately $0.78 per serving)

Bottom line

Swolverine’s BCAA 2:1:1 flavored powder has garnered rave reviews from users who swear by its effectiveness. People have reported reduced muscle soreness, increased energy, and improved recovery after workouts. Its delicious lemon-lime flavor and ability to dissolve well in water make it a convenient and enjoyable addition to your fitness routine.

Optimum Nutrition Superior Amino 2222 – Best Capsule

* Rated 5 out of 5 stars by 29 users on their official website

* Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars by 2,658 users on Amazon

Overview

SUPERIOR AMINO 2222 Tabs offer 2.2 grams of 18 various amino acids per 2-tablet serving. These tablets provide a blend of essential, conditionally essential, and non-essential amino acids from isolated, concentrated, and hydrolyzed protein sources, as well as micronized amino acids.

Highlights

Servings per container: 80, 160

Amino acid profile: EAAs: 937mg per serving including BCAAs BCAAs: 500mg per serving Conditionally essential amino acids (CAAs): 778mg per serving Glutamic Acid / Glutamine: 388mg per serving Nonessential Amino Acids (NAAs): 507mg per serving

Other ingredients: Protein Blend, (Whey Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Whey Peptides), Croscarmellose Sodium, Micronized Amino Acid Blend (L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine, L-Glutamine, L-Arginine), Silica Lecithin, Lecithin, Enzyme Complex (Amylase, Protease, Cellulase, Lactase, Lipase)

Available flavors: n/a

Vegan-friendly: no

Gluten-free: no

Price

$24.98

Bottom Line

This is an excellent option if you’re looking for a convenient amino acid capsule to help promote muscle growth at a great price.

XWERKS Motion – Best for Stress Release and Best With Electrolytes

* Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by 39 users on their official website

* Rated 3.7 out of 5 stars by 42 users on Amazon

Overview

Motion is a performance-enhancing supplement that combines Cluster Dextrin carbohydrates, BCAA’s, electrolytes, and lactate to improve endurance and recovery during intense training sessions. It’s designed to increase energy levels, reduce stress hormone responses, promote muscle growth, and replenish electrolytes.

Highlights

Serving size: 1 scoop (34g)

Servings per container: 30

Ingredients: Cluster Dextrin (Highly Branched Cyclic Dextrin): 25g BCAA’s (2:1:1 ratio of leucine:isoleucine:valine): 3g Electrolyte minerals (calcium, magnesium, sodium)

Other ingredients: Lactate, Citric acid, Sucralose

Contains soy

Dairy-free

Timing of Consumption: Recommended during and after your workout for the best results

Available flavor: Raspberry lemonade

Price

$46.55 (subscribe and save 5%)

Bottom line

It’s praised by customers for its fantastic taste and ease of mixing, providing that extra boost needed to power through intense workouts while keeping you hydrated. Users have reported increased energy during workouts and the ability to maintain peak performance, with some saying it also helps relieve their stress.

Naked BCAAs – Best BCAA for Vegans

* Rated 5 out of 5 stars by 200 users on their official website

* Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by 1,503 users on Amazon

Overview

Naked BCAAs powder is a clean, unadulterated supplement that contains only the 3 BCAAs and sunflower lecithin – that’s it. It’s certified vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and free from GMOs, and has been tested by a third-party lab in the US.

Highlights

Serving size: 1 scoop (5g)

Servings per container: 100

Amino acid profile: BCAAs: 5g per serving of l-leucine, l-Isoleucine, and l-valine in a 2:1:1 ratio

Other ingredients: sunflower lecithin

Available flavors: unflavored

Certifications: Certified Gluten Free, Certified Vegan

Vegan-friendly: yes

Gluten-free: yes

Price

$34.99

Bottom Line

If you follow a vegan diet and are looking for a BCAA supplement with minimal ingredients, this is for you. Although it doesn’t contain all of the essential amino acids, it’s a great choice if you’re looking for a BCAA supplement to help alleviate muscle fatigue and soreness.

Naked EAAs – Best EAA for Vegans

* Rated 5 out of 5 stars by 20 users on their official website

* Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars by 61 users on Amazon

Overview

Naked EAAS is a pharmaceutical-grade blend of essential amino acids designed to support workout performance. It’s leucine-enhanced with the scientifically-backed ratio of 2:1:1 of L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, and L-Valine, which has been proven to be most effective for an extra boost in endurance, strength, and recovery. Just like Naked BCAAs, it’s certified vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and free from GMOs, and has been tested by a third-party lab in the US.

Highlights

Serving size: 1 scoop (10g)

Servings per container: 100

Amino acid profile: EAAs: 10g per serving of all 9 essential amino acids BCAAs: 4.8g per serving of l-leucine, l-Isoleucine, and l-valine in a 2:1:1 ratio

Other ingredients: sunflower lecithin

Available flavors: unflavored

Certifications: Certified Gluten Free, Certified Vegan

Vegan-friendly: yes

Gluten-free: yes

Price

$39.99

Bottom Line

Naked EEAs is an excellent supplement that includes all 9 essential amino acids needed for muscle protein synthesis. If you’re vegan or just looking for a supplement with minimal ingredients, this is for you!

Thorne Amino Complex – Best Quality

* Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by 151 users on their official website

Overview

Thorne Amino Complex is a clinically-validated formula that contains all essential amino acids (EAAs) and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) to promote muscle growth and enhance energy production. Additionally, it’s NSF Certified for Sport® which verifies that it’s free from over 270 substances banned by major athletic organizations. It’s available in lemon and berry flavors and is gluten, dairy, and soy free as well as vegan.

Highlights

Serving size: 1 scoop (7.6g)

Servings per container: 30

Amino acid profile: EAAs: 3.85g of all 9 essential amino acids including BCAAs BCAAs: 2.5g in a 2:1:1 ratio of leucine, isoleucine, and valine Non-essential amino acids: 150mg per serving of cystine

Other ingredients: flavor, citric acid, stevia extract (leaf), fruit and vegetable juice (color)

Available flavors: lemon, berry

Certifications: NSF Certified For Sport, TGA Rated, CGMP Certified

Vegan: yes

Gluten-free: yes

Price

$45.00

Check out WTI’s review of Thorne Amino Complex on YouTube.

Bottom Line

Thorne Amino Complex is one of the best essential amino acid supplements on the market. It’s an excellent choice for athletes or anyone looking for a rigorously tested, great-tasting amino acid powder that includes all 9 essential amino acids.

Optimum Nutrition Essential Amino Energy – Best for Energy

* Rated 5 out of 5 stars by 310 users on their official website

* Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by 36,122 users on Amazon

Overview

Optimum Nutrition Essential Amino Energy is designed to enhance your energy, focus and muscle recovery. Each serving contains 100mg of caffeine from natural sources and 5 grams of amino acids for muscle protein synthesis. Low-calorie and sugar-free, it’s the perfect anytime supplement for active individuals.

Highlights

Serving size: 2 scoops (9g)

Servings per container: 6, 20, 30, 65

Amino acid profile: Amino blend: 5g per serving of EAAs with L-glutamine

Caffeine: 100mg per serving from coffee bean and/or tea leaf

Other ingredients: taurine, green tea leaf extract, green coffee bean extract, citric acid, natural and artificial flavor, malic acid, tartaric acid, silicon dioxide, calcium silicate, sucralose, gum blend (cellulose gum, xanthan gum, carrageenan, sunflower and/or soy lecithin, blue 2, inulin

Available flavors: blue raspberry, blue lemonade, blueberry mojito, concord grape, cotton candy, fruit fusion, green apple, juicy strawberry, lemon-lime, orange, peach lemonade, pineapple, strawberry lime, watermelon, wild berry

Vegan-friendly: no

Gluten-free: no

Price

$11.99 (6 servings)

$27.99 (30 servings)

$49.99 (65 servings)

Check out THE GARAGE’s review of Optimum Nutrition Essential Amino Energy on YouTube.

Bottom Line

Optimum Nutrition Essential Amino Energy is an amino acid supplement with all 9 EAAs and 100mg of caffeine. It’s an excellent choice if you’re looking for a new pre-workout supplement with a lot of different flavor options.

Now Sports Amino-9 Essentials Powder – Best Unflavored

* Rated 5 out of 5 stars by 1 user on their official website

* Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars by 479 users on Amazon

Overview

NOW® Sports Amino-9 Essentials™ is a dietary supplement that contains all 9 essential amino acids required for building muscle. It’s designed to optimize muscle protein synthesis and tissue repair and is dairy, egg, GMO, nut, and soy free. It’s also halal, keto-friendly and kosher.

Highlights

Serving size: 2 ¼ level teaspoons (5.6g)

Servings per container: 59

Amino acid profile: EAAs: 4.9g per serving including all 9 essential amino acids BCAAs: 1.9g per serving of branched-chain amino acids

Other ingredients: none

Available flavors: n/a

Certifications: UL® National Brand Certification Program (NBCP)

Vegan-friendly: no

Gluten-free: made without gluten

Price

$45.99

Bottom Line

Now Sports Amino-9 Essentials Powder is a great choice for anyone looking for an unflavored amino acid powder with no added ingredients.

Onnit Total Strength + Performance – Best for Strength

* Rated 3.7 out of 5 stars by 253 users on their official website

* Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars by 357 users on Amazon

Overview

Total Strength + Performance is a supplement designed to enhance physical performance safely and effectively, backed by clinical studies showing significant improvements in squat, bench press, and deadlift strength compared to a placebo.

Highlights

Serving Size: 2 scoops (10.8g)

Servings per Container: 30

Ingredients: BCAA, L-Glutamine, CarnoSyn, Beta-Alanine: 4.5g Longjack Root Extract, Nettle Root Extract, D-Aspartic Acid: 3.4mg Red Clover Flower Extract, Sophora Japonica Extract, Japanese Knotweed Extract: 490mg BioPerine (Black Pepper Extract): 5mg Vitamin B6: 7.5mg

Other Ingredients: Natural flavors, stevia extract, maltodextrin, sunflower lecithin, dextrin

Gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, vegan, caffeine-free

Informed Sport Certified

Timing of Consumption: <ix two scoops with eight ounces of water 30 minutes before any physical activity and take one to two scoops afterward.

Available Flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, and Pink Grapefruit

Price

$35.97 (40% off from the original price of $59.95)

Check out Living in Los Angeles & Orange County’s review of Onnit Total Strength + Performance on YouTube.

Bottom line

Despite its unpleasant taste, this amino acid supplement has proven effective in enhancing workout performance and aiding in recovery, making it a valuable addition to fitness routines. If you can overlook the flavor, it might become your go-to pre-workout supplement for improved results.

Frequently Asked Questions About Amino Acid Supplements

What Are Amino Acid Supplements? Amino acid supplements are dietary supplements that contain individual or a combination of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. These supplements can be taken orally and are available in a number of forms, including capsules, pills, and powders. Supplements containing BCAAs and EAAs are a few typical examples. They are used for various reasons, including boosting sports performance, enhancing muscle growth and strength, enhancing post-exercise recovery, and more. What Are Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs)? Branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) are a group of three essential amino acids: leucine, isoleucine, and valine. They are called “branched-chain” because of their chemical structure, which is characterized by a “branch” off the main chain of carbon atoms. They are commonly used by athletes, bodybuilders, and people who are looking to reduce muscle soreness and fatigue. What Are Essential Amino Acids (EAAs)? Essential amino acids are a group of amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own, and therefore must be obtained from dietary sources. These amino acids play an important role in many of the body’s functions, including building muscle, repairing tissues, and supporting a healthy immune system. What Are the Nine Essential Amino Acids? Histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine. What is the Difference Between BCAAs and EAAs? BCAAs are a subset of EAAs. BCAAs are three of the nine essential amino acids, while EAAs are all nine essential amino acids.Choosing which of these supplements is best for you will depend on your goals. What is the Difference Between Essential, Non-Essential, and Conditionally Essential Amino Acids? Essential amino acids are those that cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained through diet or supplementation. Non-essential amino acids are those that can be synthesized by the body. Conditionally essential amino acids are those that are usually not essential, meaning the body can synthesize them, but under certain conditions, such as illness, injury, or stress, the body may not produce enough of them and they become essential, meaning they need to be obtained through diet or supplementation. What is L-Glutamine & What Does it Do For Your Body? L-glutamine is a conditionally essential amino acid that is found in high levels in the body, particularly in muscle tissue. It plays a role in many bodily functions, including providing fuel for cells, maintaining a healthy immune system, and supporting gut health. It’s commonly found in amino acid supplements used by athletes and bodybuilders to help promote muscle growth and reduce muscle breakdown. Additionally, it can be beneficial for people with certain medical conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease, as well as those recovering from surgery or injury. It’s also used to reduce the side effects of cancer treatments. It’s considered safe to use at recommended doses, but it’s always best to consult with a healthcare professional before starting to take any supplement

Wrap Up

It’s important to consider factors like ingredient quality, certifications, and price when deciding on the best amino acid supplement for you. It’s also important to keep in mind that these supplements might not be appropriate for everyone and you should speak with a healthcare provider or nutritionist before taking any of the above-mentioned products.

Editorial Process:

Some of the links in this article could be affiliate links, which can provide us compensation at no cost to you if you decide to purchase supplements. These are products we personally stand behind. This site is not intended to provide personal health recommendations and you should connect with a registered dietitian or nutritionist before using any supplements.