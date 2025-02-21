9 Best Insoles for Plantar Fasciitis (Dr. Recommended Shoe Inserts) (2025)

Plantar fasciitis pain is a nightmare. I know firsthand that suffering from plantar fasciitis can make simple tasks like walking much more challenging. Luckily, there are lots of ways to treat PF, including many simple remedies you can try at home. In this article, I’ll share my best picks for over-the-counter insoles for plantar fasciitis.

As a doctor who often works with athletes, I know how important proper shoewear can be. Shoes are great, but sometimes you still need some extra support. Whether you’re a weekend warrior or you simply walk a lot as part of your job, you might consider trying out some shoe inserts for plantar fasciitis.

Best Shoe Inserts For Plantar Fasciitis

Here is my list of the best plantar fasciitis shoe inserts. Remember to keep the below-mentioned considerations in mind as you search for the ideal shoe insole.

This insole is a bit on the pricier side, but it’s a popular choice among plantar fasciitis sufferers. It’s also recommended by many people who suffer from knee pain.



What People Love

They provide pain relief and support for flat feet

They also provide nice support for people with high arches

Slide easily into and out of a pair of shoes

Provide comfort and pain relief for people suffering from knee issues

A less expensive alternative to customized orthotics

What People Hate

They take a while to break in

Some durability issues

Squeak inside the shoe

Uncomfortable in the arches for some

Caused discomfort in the toe area for some

Recommended For

Wide feet

Most arch types

Running

Not Recommended For

Very high arches

Sensitive feet

This 2-pack (2 pairs) of insoles for plantar fasciitis features a gel heel cup in each insert. They’re reasonably priced and represent good value for money.



ProFoot Heel Pain & Plantar Fasciitis, Women's 6-10 Key Features Arch support designed to target the plantar fascia and heel pain

Deep heel cup for stability and support

Gel insert in heel protects feet and absorbs shock $14.49 Buy on Amazon

What People Love

Very versatile, can be worn in many different kinds of shoes

Soft sole is comfortable

Can be switched out easily and don’t leave any sticky residue

Provided PF pain relief for many wearers

Heel padding is very comfortable, especially for people with heel spurs

What People Hate

Can take some time to break in and get used to

Wore down quickly for some wearers

Not full-length and therefore don’t provide full support/cushioning

Arch support not enough for some wearers

Recommended For

Running

Shorter periods on feet

Not Recommended For

People requiring more arch support

All-day wear

This insole features an odor-eliminating topcloth and a deep heel cup, which might make it a good choice for athletic use. However, it is a bit on the pricier side.



What People Love

Very comfortable and make a big difference from many PF sufferers

Design helps with correcting gait and stride

Slim supports fit into most kinds of shoes

Lightweight without sacrificing cushioning and shock absorption

What People Hate

Too wide for some people with narrower feet

Not enough cushioning for some people

Caused blisters and discomfort for some wearers

Wore down too quickly for some people

Some people were not impressed with the quality of the materials and said they felt cheap

Recommended For

Low arches

High arches

Walkers

Not Recommended For

Narrow feet

Flat feet

These orthotic inserts with gel padding are available in small, medium, or large sizes. They might be a good pick if you’re looking for something to wear with sandals or dressier shoes.



What People Love

Great support for all-day wear

Can be easily moved from one pair of shoes to another

Odor reduction works really well

Sticky back means they stay in place well for most users

What People Hate

The sticky back can collect dirt

Sticky back wore out after a few washes for some wearers

Uncomfortable and caused pinching for some

Arch support too high for some

Can take a while to get the position just right

Recommended For

Flat feet

Use in sandals

Not Recommended For

High arches

Athletic use

These are an extremely popular choice among plantar fasciitis sufferers. Many people found that they provided good cushioning and stability.



What People Love

Provided PF pain relief for many wearers

Comfortable cushioning for all-day wear

Supportive for ankle stability

Easy to swap them in and out of different pairs of shoes

What People Hate

Some quality issues with the insoles falling apart very quickly

Caused toe blisters and discomfort for some wearers

Fabric didn’t rid of odors, stunk after a while

Bulky and don’t always fit well into non-athletic shoes

Not enough cushioning for many wearers

Recommended For

High arches

Flat feet

Not Recommended For

Sensitive Feet

People with odor issues

These insoles are on the lower end of the price range. They feature antimicrobial materials and are available in three colors.



What People Love

Comfortable with good cushioning

Keep feet nice and cool and don’t cause sweating

Firm support means good heel positioning

Fit well into shoes with minimal/no slipping

Good quality with durable materials

What People Hate

Can be uncomfortable because the cushioning is too firm

Didn’t always fit into smaller/narrower women’s shoes, maybe not the best choice for smaller women’s feet

Color leaked onto some people’s socks

A bit bulky for some people

Sizing a bit tricky to get right

Recommended For

Athletic use

Fallen arches/flat feet

Not Recommended For

Smaller feet

People wanting a springier step/feel

These Dr. Scholl’s inserts are very reasonably priced and might be a good choice for moderate cases of plantar fasciitis.



What People Love

Option to trim is convenient and can be cut to fit shoes perfectly

Lightweight with springy cushioning

A comfortable amount of heel cushioning

Alleviated heel pain for many wearers

What People Hate

Sizing runs a bit small

Too flimsy for some

Durability issues with the top fabric peeling off quickly

Not enough support for flat feet or fallen arches

Didn’t always align properly

Heel pad not soft enough for some people

Recommended For

Lighter cases of PF

Casual walking

Not Recommended For

More serious cases of PF

All-day wear/long walks or runs

Flat feet/fallen arches

These arch support inserts are in the middle of the price range and might be a good choice for workwear or exercising. They come in a variety of men’s and women’s shoe sizes.



What People Love

Many people found that they were long-lasting and durable

Firm support good for PF

Reduced pain for many wearers

Design helps correct overpronation

Great arch support

What People Hate

Insole not thick enough for some heavier people

Arch support is high, but the insole lacks cushioning in the rest of the foot

Wore down too quickly for some wearers

Pad is too wide for many women’s shoes

Too stiff and uncomfortable for some wearers

Recommended For

Wide feet

Flat feet

Not Recommended For

Narrow feet

Heavier people

People wanting more cushioning in the heel

Choosing Plantar Fasciitis Inserts

Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common problems my patients have. This painful condition occurs when the tissue along the bottom of the foot, known as the plantar fascia ligament, becomes torn and inflamed. If you’re here, you probably already know how painful this can be.

Orthotic inserts, or insoles, can be a great tool in the fight against PF pain. A good pair of plantar fasciitis insoles should provide cushioning and support your feet. Insoles are designed to help reduce pain. Some inserts can even help correct your gait, which also reduces pain over time.

Some people do need customized orthotic insoles. You can talk about this option with your doctor. However, many people can purchase a pair right off the shelf (or the internet!).

Why Wear Orthotics for Plantar Fasciitis?

Although buying a pair of supportive shoes is a very wise idea, you might find you still require extra support for plantar fasciitis relief.

There might also be times when your most comfortable shoes don’t cut it, and you need to wear a less supportive pair. For instance, maybe you need to wear a dressier but less supportive shoe for a fancy occasion or an important meeting. This is where insoles come in.

How To Choose The Best Plantar Fasciitis Insoles For Your Feet

A good pair of insoles should provide cushioning, arch support, and heel support. They should fit properly in your shoe and be comfortable to walk around in.

Before you buy, consider these things:

Cushioning

A good insole might take a while to break in, but ultimately it should feel very comfortable. Good cushioning will not only keep your foot comfortable, but it will also aid stability and alignment.

Arch Support

This is important for comfort and pain reduction. Make sure to consider your specific needs. Some insoles work better for people with low or fallen arches, while others work better for high arches. Either way, the arch support should completely cradle your arch to take the pressure off your heel.

Heel Support

A deep heel cup will help with shock absorption. It will also help with stability and alignment.

Material

If you want to use the insoles for athletic wear, look for breathable, antimicrobial material. If your PF pain is severe, you might want to look for an insole that features a gel cushion. This will add extra spring to your step and reduce heel pain.

Popular Shoe Insert Brands

Superfeet

ProFoot

Vionic

SOUL

Powerstep

Nazaroo

Dr. Scholl’s

Footminders

Common Questions About Insoles

Will Arch Supports Help Your Plantar Fasciitis Pain? Arch supports can help to relieve plantar fasciitis pain by preventing overpronation and reducing tension on the plantar ligament. Overpronation occurs when your foot rolls to the inside when you walk, causing your arch to flatten out. You’ll know you’re an overpronator if your soles tend to wear out on the inside. The right arch supports worn inside your shoes can keep your feet from flattening, thus relieving pain. However, not all arch supports are the same, just like all feet aren’t the same. Dr. Marciano of texasfootdoctor.org recommends purchasing “good arch support or shoes that can accommodate arch supports” based on your arch type. Do insoles help plantar fasciitis? Yes, they can! Wearing insoles can reduce the stress placed on the plantar fascia. The arch support and heel cushioning provided by insoles can reduce the stress on the plantar fascia. Insoles also help better position your foot so that the weight is distributed more evenly. Wearing insoles can leave your feet feeling better. Do Dr. Scholl’s inserts work for plantar fasciitis? Yes, they can. You’ll see that I included a pair of Dr. Scholl’s inserts on my list. I think these inserts can be an affordable, easy-to-find option for many people. However, you might decide that you need a more supportive pair of insoles. Check out my list above for more options. What are the best shoes to wear with plantar fasciitis? A good support shoe is key. Be sure to check out my lists of the best running shoes for plantar fasciitis and my list of the best overall shoes for plantar fasciitis for my top recommendations. Of course with insoles, you can wear many different kinds of shoes, not necessarily those specifically made to address PF or foot pain. Are gel insoles good for plantar fasciitis? Yes! A gel insole can add extra spring to your step and reduce pain over time. Gel insoles also tend to be really comfortable to walk around in. I’ve included many insoles with gel cushioning in my list above. What is the fastest way to cure plantar fasciitis? It’s very important to sort out your shoe situation. Worn-out and improper footwear is a leading cause of plantar fasciitis. However, I believe the fastest way to heal is through physical therapy. Stretching and rehab exercises can make a huge difference in recovery time.

And those are my top picks for orthotic insoles for plantar fasciitis.

If you’re still trying to make up your mind, I’d recommend the Superfeet GREEN Full Length Insole. They are a little expensive, but they tick all the boxes: good arch support, a deep heel cup, and odor-eliminating materials.

If you need something a little more subtle to wear with sandals or dress shoes, I recommend the SOUL Micro-Size Insole. It provides discrete arch support and has antimicrobial properties to keep your feet fresh.

If you’re looking for something to wear in work boots, the Footminders COMFORT insoles might be a good choice. These are designed specifically for workwear and athletic shoes, and they feature really nice arch support.

If you have severe pain, consider contacting your primary care Physician or Podiatrist – they might recommend custom orthotics. I do suggest that you try exercising and over-the-counter insoles before taking the custom orthidic route.

The right type of shoe can also go a long way.

I hope this list has helped you decide which insoles are right for you!