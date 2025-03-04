9 Best Magnetic Lashes for Those Tired of Lash Glue (2025)

Magnetic lashes have come a long way over the last few years. They used to be these heavy, awkward double sets that required endless practice to apply. However, things have come a long way with magnetic eyeliners that have totally transformed the application process, making magnetic lashes a reasonable product worth trying!

We’ve selected the best magnetic lashes available right now, with options from mainstream brands as well as ultra-affordable sets from Amazon. No matter what kind of beauty lover you are, you’ll find a magnetic eyelash style that’ll work for you! If you managed to fall in love with the old-school magnetic lash style, we also included a set of those for your adept hands.

In this article:

Our Picks of the Best Magnetic Eyelashes

What to Look for in the Perfect Magnetic Eyelashes for You?

Magnetic Eyelash FAQ

Our Picks of the Best Magnetic Eyelashes

From subtle accents to full-glam strips, these are the best magnetic eyelashes you should consider buying!

1 Best Overall Glamnetic Virgo Magnetic False Eyelashes Glamnetic Nordstrom.com $26.32 SHOP NOW Glamnetic has gotten big recently, with a line of magnetic lashes in a few different styles, for all preferences and eye shapes. We decided to showcase the Virgo lashes, which are incredibly pretty and demure, with a natural style. They’re the best magnetic lashes for day-to-day. The lashes themselves are made of vegan fibers, with little magnets attached to the band at the bottom. Those magnets adhere to a magnetic eyeliner, which is by far the easiest method that exists for applying magnetic lashes. First, you apply the liner, and then the lashes stick on so easily that it’s shocking. If you’re new to using false lashes, they’re as beginner-friendly as it gets, while if you’re a pro with glue or traditional ‘sandwich’ magnets, you’ll be amazed by how speedy these are. They’re not cheap, especially when you consider that the eyeliner is sold separately. If you’re a luxury shopper, the cost is perfectly in line with other luxury false lashes. Buy them at Nordstrom! As for the eyeliner, it’s available both with a brush and with a felt tip. Key Features Material: Vegan

How It Magnetizes: Eyeliner (sold separately)

Style: Natural-looking strip lashes Pros Natural lash style for day-to-day

Wide range of other styles to choose from

Super easy to apply with magnetic eyeliner

Excellent adhesion

Vegan fibers Cons Eyeliner sold separately

2 Best Budget Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit #07 Kiss Ulta.com $16.99 SHOP NOW You’re probably already familiar with Kiss lashes, so consider their magnetic set! These are the best magnetic eyelashes for anyone on a budget. These affordable lashes come with an easy-to-use magnetic liner, making for a very convenient option. Unlike with Glamnetic, these lashes come with the liner included and for a very affordable price. The design itself is gorgeous, with the lashes looking feathery, fluffy, and natural. They have a cat-eye shape that elongates the eyes beautifully. Compared to the pricier counterparts, these lashes have a slightly weaker eyeliner. This means that it applies very elegantly but that it’s also not as powerful. It’s not much of an issue with the #7 Charm lashes, which have a fluffy, lightweight design, but the more dramatic pairs don’t adhere very well. Find them at Ulta! Key Features Material: Vegan

How It Magnetizes: Eyeliner (included)

Style: Fluffy Cat-eye strip lashes Pros Affordable

Simple to use

Easy-to-use eyeliner included

Gorgeous fluffy cat-eye style Cons Eyeliner isn’t strongly magnetic

3 Best Budget Set Latorice Magnetic Eyelashes Kit Magnetic Eyeliner Latorice Amazon.com $18.99 See Also These Magnetic Eyelashes Are Game-Changers — & They're All Under $25 On AmazonThe best magnetic lashes for when glue is too much effort11 Best Magnetic Lashes to BuyThese 15 Magnetic Eyelashes Are Ridiculously Easy To Apply SHOP NOW If you’re an ultra-budget shopper, buying a set of magnetic lashes from Amazon will definitely be the cheapest option. However, it’s important to remember that there’s a sacrifice for buying from an unknown Amazon seller rather than from a well-known brand. To start, the positives: this set comes with two tubes of magnetic eyeliner and ten different pairs of lashes, for about the same price as a single pair of lashes from a mainstream brand. The lashes vary from fluffy and full to very dramatic, although none of the options are particularly natural-looking. The eyeliner itself has a thin texture, so it’s fairly easy to apply, and the magnetism is strong, so the lashes tend to adhere well. However, there are also some drawbacks. First, there’s the simple lack of transparency. The brand doesn’t disclose the ingredients in the eyeliner, so if you have allergies or sensitive eyes, you’ll need to be very careful with it. As for function – they do work well, although at the end of the day, cleaning the liner off of the lashes without damaging them is quite difficult since they don’t have the most durable design. They’re available on Amazon. Key Features Material: Likely synthetic

How It Magnetizes: Eyeliner (2 tubes included)

Style: 10 pairs, varying styles Pros Large, extremely affordable set

Wide range of styles

Very good adherence

Liner is easy to apply Cons Zero transparency about ingredients

Lashes are not very durable

4 Best Accent Lashes Ardell Magnetic Lash Accent #001 Ardell Ulta.com $13.99 SHOP NOW Ardell has been making some of our favorite false eyelashes for many years now. So it is not surprising that they’ve also made some of the best magnetic lashes. They are made of real human hair, and they give a natural-looking accent to the outer corner of the eye and a pleasant cat-eye effect. Since these are sandwich-style lashes, it takes a little bit of practice to learn how to use them. You’ll have to get the pieces of each lash to adhere to each other, which isn’t very easy. That said, when compared to full sandwich-style strips, the accents are a little simpler since they’re smaller, so if you’re set on making sandwich-style magnetic lashes work for you, these are the best to start with. You can get them at Ulta. Key Features Material: Human hair

How It Magnetizes: Sandwich lashes

Style: Wispy cat-eye accent lash Pros Fluffy lashes made of human hair

Wispy, cat-eye style elongates the eye

Accent design is easier than traditional sandwich magnetic lashes Cons Finickier than magnetic eyeliner lashes

5 Best Style Variety easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit easbeauty Amazon.com $16.99 SHOP NOW Like Latorice, this is another budget-friendly set of magnetic lashes with mysterious origins. This set only features five sets of lashes, but we do really love the styles they come in. There’s a cat-eye shape, which is hard to find with these budget sets, as well as a few other designs in both natural and dramatic styles. The liner in the set doesn’t have the best adherence, which is the main flaw with these. Even if they stick at the beginning of the day, the liner often lifts after a few hours. Additionally, as with all of the other sets we’ve seen on Amazon, the brand doesn’t disclose the full ingredient list, so we’d suggest buying liner separately from a reputable brand. Order them from Amazon! Key Features Material: Likely synthetic

How It Magnetizes: Eyeliner

Style: 5 diverse styles Pros Really nice range of styles

Includes a cat-eye shape, which is rare

Reasonable price Cons Poor quality liner

No transparency

6 Best Luxury MoxieLash Essentials Kit See Also These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes MoxieLash Amazon.com $38.99 SHOP NOW MoxieLash is our second favorite luxury brand for magnetic lashes, after Glamnetic, which won our ‘best overall’ spot. Compared to Glamnetic, these lashes are less expensive, but they still cost much more than some of the ultra-budget options. However, we think the cost is justified if you’re picky about the look of your false lashes. These lashes are incredibly beautiful and comfortable. There are options made of both synthetic silk and mink, with extremely soft, natural-looking fibers. They simply look luxurious on the lashes, and it’s clear that a lot of thought was put into their design! They come in a few different sets and bundles, so no matter what kind of style you like, you’ll find something for you. Despite the high price, the lashes are a little delicate, so you’ll need to be very careful when handling them. The eyeliner itself is very serviceable. It’s a little tougher to apply, but once it’s on, the adherence of the lashes is great. It can work with lashes from other brands, as well! They’re sold on Amazon. Key Features Material: Synthetic silk or mink

How It Magnetizes: Eyeliner

Style: Few options Pros Luxurious-looking silk or mink lashes

Comfortable to wear

Various bundle options

Good adherence with eyeliner Cons Lashes are delicate

Eyeliner is tough to apply

7 Best Accent Lashes with Liner Eylure ProMagnetic Magnetic Eyeliner & Faux Mink Accent Lash System Eylure Ulta.com $16.99 SHOP NOW Eylure was one of the first mainstream brands to release magnetic eyelashes with an eyeliner. Their set is affordable and comes with both accent lashes and eyeliner. The accent lashes adhere just to the outer corner of the lash line, providing a subtle enhancement and cat-eye effect with minimal effort! The lashes themselves are very pretty and fluffy, although they’re not one-size-fits-all. They don’t bend easily, so they do tend to fit better on those with straight or almond-shaped eyes, and the accent design can look a touch too abrupt if your natural lashes aren’t very full. The eyeliner itself is very thin and easy to apply, but it’s not as strong as the liners from some of the other brands on our list. You’ll have to apply multiple coats, and even then, the adherence isn’t always great. If the shape works for you, we do recommend these lashes, although they may work better for you with a liner from a different brand. Purchase them at Ulta! Key Features Material: Faux mink

How It Magnetizes: Eyeliner (tube included)

Style: Cat-eye accent Pros Nice accent option with fluffy design

Easier to apply than full strip lashes

Thin, easy-to-apply eyeliner Cons Lashes don’t suit all eye shapes

Weaker liner than other brands

8 Best Doll-Eye-Style Lashes Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit Arishine Amazon.com $17.99 SHOP NOW Arishine used to be the biggest seller on Amazon for magnetic false lashes, although they’ve fallen from greatness in the last year or so. With that said, they still have one of the most reviewed magnetic eyelash kits. The set comes with five lashes. They all have the same basic doll-eye shape that helps to open up the eyes, with very fluffy fibers. The lash lengths and density levels vary, so you can go for a more natural look or a more dramatic one, depending on your mood. The eyeliner itself is a mixed bag. The set comes with two tubes, which is very affordable, but the formula isn’t ideal. It takes a long time to dry, but then at the end of the day, it’s difficult to remove. As the tube starts getting dry, the eyeliner is also prone to lifting from the lid along with the lashes. However, the price is reasonable, and the lashes themselves are pretty, so you can always grab a tube of magnetic liner from a different brand and still use them. Pick them up online from Amazon! Key Features Material: Synthetic

How It Magnetizes: Eyeliner (tube included)

Style: Various doll-eye styles Pros Doll-eye-style for open-eyed look

5 different ‘drama’ levels

Two eyeliners included

Fairly affordable Cons Liner slow to dry and hard to remove

Useless applicator tweezers

9 Prettiest Packaging Lanvier Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit Lanvier Amazon.com $14.99 SHOP NOW If you’re a sucker for gorgeous packaging, this set from Lanvier is very enticing. These magnetic lashes come with a gorgeous little pink compact that holds them securely, as well as a magnetic liner in a fancy tube and a pair of tweezers. The five lashes in the set are quite similar to the ones from Arishine, with a fluttery range of options, from natural to dramatic. All of them have that doll-eye style that makes the eyes look large and round. As is often the case with cheap Amazon lashes, the main flaw is the eyeliner. It doesn’t have the best adherence, and if it runs into your eyes, it can be a little irritating. If you really love the lashes and the compact, just buy a magnetic eyeliner separately from Glamnetic or Kiss. The tweezers themselves are made of metal, so they’re not useful – we suggest using your fingers or a plastic applicator instead. You can pick them up from Amazon. Key Features Material: Synthetic

How It Magnetizes: Eyeliner

Style: Various doll-eye styles Pros Comes with a gorgeous compact

Fluttery lashes make eyes look larger

Budget-friendly Cons Eyeliner is very poor quality

May irritate sensitive eyes

What to Look for in the Perfect Magnetic Eyelashes for You?

So, there are a lot of great magnetic lashes out there, but which will be best for you? Here are some things we suggest you consider as you make your decision.

Eyeliner vs. Sandwich Magnet Style

Magnetic lashes come with two main technologies, so we’ll quickly explain what makes each one of them unique.

Sandwich-Style Magnetic Lashes

What we’re calling “sandwich-style” lashes (sorry, we know it’s not the most elegant name) were the first style of magnetic lashes introduced to the market. These lashes basically come with two sets of strips with magnets attached to their band. To get them on, you have to apply one strip below your lashes and another on top. Those magnets stick together over your lashes like a dramatic lash sandwich.

These lashes don’t require any glue, and they can also easily be used over and over again. Unfortunately, they can be very difficult and finicky to apply, and once they’re on, they’re a little heavy. It’s no wonder that a new innovation came along soon after.

Magnetic Eyeliner

Magnetic eyeliner totally changed the magnetic eyelash game. Instead of two magnetized bands that “sandwich” the lash line, the magnets on the lash band adhere to a magnetic eyeliner! It’s the best of magnetic false lashes and the best of traditional ones. That’s why 8 of the 9 best magnetic eyelashes we’ve selected are designed with magnetic eyeliner.

The eyeliner is designed much like a liquid or gel eyeliner, with iron oxides embedded in the formula. These eyeliners are rarely as elegant as a typical liquid eyeliner, but they’re still serviceable, often with a very dark, opaque color.

Material

False lashes come in all kinds of materials, but the same isn’t quite true for magnetic ones. The magnetic false lashes available on the market today are almost exclusively made of synthetic polyester fibers. This is good news because it also means that they’re vegan! Despite being synthetic, the technology has come so far that they always look soft and natural.

The two exceptions to this rule are MoxieLash, which also produces magnetic lashes with fibers made of mink fur, and Ardell, which produces lashes made of human hair. These options also usually look quite natural, but they’re not necessarily cruelty-free.

Style and Size

The most important thing to consider when shopping for lashes, magnetic or otherwise, is their style! Magnetic lashes come in as many shapes, sizes, and styles as their traditional counterparts, so consider your preferences, lifestyles, and the shape of your eyes when deciding which will work best for you.

For daily wear, opt for more natural lashes. They won’t weigh down your eyes, and they’ll be subtler.

For nights out, feel free to get glam with dramatic lashes! Just remember that they might be a little heavy, especially paired with the magnetic band.

If you’d like lashes that make your eyes look larger and rounder, opt for a “doll-eye” style where the lashes are the longest at the center of the band.

If you’d like your eyes to look more elongated and sultrier, opt for a “cat-eye” shape where the lashes are the longest on the outer edge.

Magnetic Eyelash FAQ

Are you still a little hesitant about magnetic lashes? Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions about magnetic lashes to help get you ready to buy a pair.

Are Magnetic Lashes Safe? It’s fair to be a little concerned about the safety of a new product for the eye area. However, we’re happy to say that, for the most part, magnetic lashes are very safe! Since they adhere with magnets rather than glue, you don’t need to worry about gluing your lashes together or irritating your eyes with harsh ingredients. However, you should still pay close attention to the magnetic eyeliner. Iron oxides, which are the ingredients that make the eyeliner magnetic, are safe for use around the eyes. The issue is with brands that don’t disclose ingredients, as those eyeliners are often likely to cause irritation or allergic reaction. If you purchase a magnetic eyelash set and it comes without full ingredients for the eyeliner, we recommend throwing it out and purchasing eyeliner separately from a reputable retailer. Finally, as with all eye makeup products and tools, never share your magnetic lashes with anyone else since that can lead to an eye infection. How to Clean Magnetic Lashes? Magnetic eyelashes can be cleaned almost exactly like regular false lashes, although you will also want to pay close attention to the magnetic band. The lash band will likely have some magnetic liner residue attached to it, which you’ll need to remove with the help of a cotton swab dipped in an oil-free makeup remover. You can use the same cotton swab to also gently clean the lashes themselves if they happen to have some mascara residue on them. As long as you clean your magnetic lashes carefully, they will last you for ages. Do Magnetic Lashes Stay on? Assuming you use a high-quality magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes absolutely do stay on! They can adhere very well, and in some cases, might even be a little difficult to remove. When compared to traditional false lashes, they might be a little less wind-resistant, and they’re always easier to remove. However, in general, they stay put very well, so you don’t need to worry.

Photos via @jagodafurtado, Amazon