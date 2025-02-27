9 Best PMU Machines – Complete Guide - Beautygab.com (2025)

Permanent makeup is rapidly growing in popularity due to its versatility and convenience. Nowadays, permanent makeup can look incredibly natural, and the results are long-lasting.

Permanent makeup is usually applied with a PMU machine, microblading, or tattoo machine. It combines the art of tattooing and makeup into one service. While PMU machines are pretty accessible now thanks to the internet, they may not be safe for everyone, and you might need a license.

Permanent makeup is not to be messed with, and some states require you to go through training and obtain a license to use a PMU machine legally. This ensures that you and your clients are safe. However, PMU machines and permanent makeup can be life-changing.

For example, permanent makeup can bring your brows back to life, create a fuller hairline, or downsize your makeup routine. You can wake up to perfect eyeliner every day without lifting a finger.

What are the best PMU machines? The best PMU machine prioritizes safety and offers versatility. For example, your PMU machine should offer multiple speed settings and needle adjustments; it shouldn’t overheat or skid.

What To Know About PMU Machines Before Purchasing

Who Can Use PMU Machines?

Each state has different laws regarding who can use a PMU machine. However, in most states, you need to be a trained and licensed professional. You must be certified and take a course to learn how to apply permanent makeup properly.

Tattoo artists, estheticians, and cosmetologists are some of the people who can go through this training to become licensed in permanent makeup. Check your state board’s regulations to see what the requirements are.

How Do You Use A PMU Machine?

Most PMU machines are relatively simple to use. First, you will need to insert a needle cartridge and pigment of choice into your PMU machine. Then, you can adjust the depth of the cartridge needle and find the right speed setting.

Every PMU machine can vary, so it’s always wise to follow the directions given to you by your machine’s manufacturer.

How To Pick The Right PMU Machine

How do you know which PMU Machine is suitable for you? There are multiple factors to consider before purchasing a PMU Machine. For example, it’s crucial to know what type of machine you want and its speed and needle settings.

Also, you can find other options like a PMU machine with a touch screen display or a PMU Machine that solely consists of a wireless pen. Evaluate your workflow. Do you need something compact or with all the bells and whistles?

Type Of Machine

There are different types of PMU Machines. Some of the most popular are the Digital Rotary machine. These rotary machines are usually wireless pens that do all the heavy lifting.

Or you can opt for something more concrete like a coil tattoo machine or rotary tattoo machine. These are great options for professional tattoo artists or licensed permanent makeup pros.

Speed

You’ll want a machine that offers multiple speed settings.

The more adjustable settings you have, the more control and versatility you get with your PMU Machine. It will also let you explore and discover new modes and help you decide which ones you like the best.

Needle Depth

Another crucial feature to consider is the needle depth. Your machine should provide multiple settings so you can achieve different lengths with your needle. This will ultimately affect the outcome and design of the permanent makeup.

Also, not all cartridge needles are universal or compatible with every machine, so it’s crucial to ensure you pick the right needle for your device.

Battery Life

Battery life is another essential element, especially if you have a PMU Machine that’s a wireless pen. Most digital rotary pens have a battery life of 2-3 hours. However, they may need the same amount of time to reach total capacity again.

You’ll want to ensure your machine won’t overheat if you have longer battery life. Non-wireless machines can last for longer, but they aren’t as compact or easy to store as wireless pens.

Best PMU Machines

1. Tatlef Wireless Makeup Brow Pen Microblading Machine

If you’re looking for the perfect permanent makeup rotary pen, look no further!

Tatlef is providing a high-quality PMU pen with all the accessories needed to complete a successful service. It will make applying permanent makeup or microblading a breeze.

Tatlef’s PMU pen is multifunctional. For example, you can use it on the eyebrows, lips, eyelids, or other delicate areas. It’s also a wireless permanent makeup pen that allows you to move freely.

You’ll also receive multiple settings within this one PMU pen machine.

For example, Tatlef states you can twist the frame of the machine to adjust the depth of the needles. You can control the speed and change the needle between 0-2.5mm for your desired look.

Tatlef will provide all the tools you need, such as a 1 PMU pen machine, 15 cartridge needles, and two pigments. You’ll also receive two batteries and a type-C charging cable. Also, the PMU pen has a comfortable and ergonomic handle for control.

You’ll notice that Tatlef’s permanent makeup rotary pen is tiny but mighty. A lithium battery powers it, and you get an extra one in the bundle. Also, this PMU pen machine can run for two hours on average before it needs to charge again.

The charge time is also two hours if you want to fill up the battery. Tatlef’s wireless permanent makeup rotary pen is great for professionals who want a compact machine. You’ll achieve smooth and flawless results.

2. Charme Princesse Wireless Permanent Makeup Machine

Permanent Makeup Rotary pens are some of the most popular and convenient PMU machines, especially ones that are wireless. Another easy-to-use permanent makeup pen is the Charme Princesse Wireless Permanent Makeup Pen.

This permanent makeup rotary pen works just as well as it looks. While it’s a beautiful machine with stunning packaging, it’s also a powerful and high-quality tool. The handle of this PMU machine is designed to feel like an actual pen.

Charme Princesse crafted this PMU pen machine with a digital display screen. This digital display screen has a high-resolution voltage display, so you can check the voltage while you’re working and adjust it when needed for more control.

Also, Charme Princesse provides a bundle of products of all the items you could possibly need to complete a successful service. For example, you’ll receive two rechargeable lithium batteries, one PMU pen, ten needles, and a charging cord.

This permanent makeup rotary pen is made of an aluminum alloy material to create an easier grip. You’ll notice there is less vibration, and the exterior won’t get damaged with fingerprints or sweat stains. It’s also lightweight and easy to hold.

Because this PMU pen machine has a lithium battery, you can expect your pen to work for 2-3 hours straight if it’s fully charged. It will take about an hour for the machine to be fully charged again.

So now you can finally tattoo the eyebrows, lips, eyelids, and more with one pen!

3. Aliwod Wireless Permanent Makeup Pen Rotary PMU Machine

Are you looking for a permanent makeup rotary pen that gets the job done without all the extra bells and whistles? Aliwod created a Wireless Permanent Makeup Pen PMU Machine to tackle all your tattooing needs. It’s a simple and effective machine.

This pen offers low noise and vibration so you can have complete and steady control. This PMU machine won’t overheat, so you can take your time during your permanent makeup sessions.

You can also choose to work with this pen wired or wireless. Like most PMU machines on this list, this permanent makeup rotary pen is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery. It also has a durable aluminum alloy exterior.

This pen offers three adjustment speed and needle settings so you can find the right fit for you. ALIWOD offers everything you need for a successful service, like a PMU pen, cartridge needles, and a charging cord.

This PMU machine is also multifunctional. So, for example, you’ll be able to tattoo eyebrows, eyeliner, lips, MTS, hairline, and other small tattoos. The battery life can last for 2-3 hours when it’s fully charged and can recharge in another 2 hours.

The ALIWOD Wireless Permanent Makeup Pen is ideal for certified tattoo or microblading artists who are on the go or want a compact set-up that’s easy to store.

4. Ybeauty Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine Kit

Ybeauty’s Permanent Makeup Micropigmentation PMU Pen offers you versatility. This multifunctional machine will help you apply permanent makeup like eyebrows, eyeliner, lips, and hairlines. It’s easy to use, and you can store it conveniently.

You can use the PMU machine for microblading, microshading, MTS, henna, and small body tattoos. Like most PMU machine pens on this list, this one from Ybeauty is also a rotary pen that offers you control and efficiency.

You can easily adjust the speed and needle depth with this PMU pen. You can adjust the needle depth by rotating the handle and adjusting the speed between 10000r/m-15000r/m. This high-speed machine keeps noise on low.

Other features of this Ybeauty Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine Kit include a 5W motor, a long-lasting work window, and it’s extremely lightweight. You’ll notice this machine has a lower vibration that can help you keep the pen stable.

Ybeauty’s PMU rotary pen also includes different gear adjustments. So, you can alter your PEN to the corresponding color. This will help you control the speed or voltage of your permanent makeup machine. Also, there are four colors as indicators.

Like most PMU machines, this one from Ybeauty also provides other accessories for your PMU pen. For example, you’ll receive the PMU pen, 15 cartridge needles, and an AC/DC adapter. It’s the ideal set for any professional tattoo or microblading artist.

5. Pinkiou Permanent Makeup PMU Pen

The Pinkiou Permanent Makeup PMU Pen is ideal for all microblading, permanent makeup, and tattooing needs. Unlike other pens on this list that provide an entire setup, Pinkiou simply provides one permanent makeup machine pen.

This is an ideal product if you need just a new PMU pen without the fancy add-ons. The PMU pen features a switch button to adjust your speed setting, a rotator to control needle depth, and an opening to secure the cartridge needle.

You’ll notice that Pinkiou’s Permanent Makeup Pen offers a low muffled noise and vibration so you and your client can remain unbothered during a service. The low vibration will ensure you have a stable grip that’s easy to control.

Pinkiou recommends maintaining this machine every 15 days or 30 uses by lubricating the device to ensure it always works to its fullest potential.

The cartridge needle is easy to secure into the pen, and you can twist it left and right to get the ideal length.

This Permanent Makeup PMU pen has an anodized silver surface and aluminum alloy exterior to fight stains and fingerprints. This machine has an ergonomic handle that allows a stable and comfortable grip.

Pinkiou recommends using their cartridge needles for the best results, and other needles may not be compatible with this PMU pen. Pinkiou will provide the PMU pen, a charger, and one needle cartridge to get you started.

6. INTELLI Digital PMU Machine Touch Screen Panel

Are you looking for a hi-tech PMU machine?

This Digital PMU Machine includes a pen and a touch screen panel. Now you’ll be able to customize and control your PMU machine in a straightforward and versatile way. It’s the ideal PMU machine for pros.

This Digital PMU Machine is multifunctional. The LCD control panel has four modes. With this touch screen, you can choose to do eyebrows, eyeliner, lips, and shading.

You can also microblade, create ombre brows, and nano strokes with this device.

Intelli’s Touch Screen Panel Digital PMU Machine has an extensive battery life of three hours. Both your and your clients will be undisturbed thanks to this machine’s low noise and vibration settings. You’ll perform a quiet operation.

Other features include speed and cartridge needle adjustment. This machine’s compatible cartridge needle length ranges from 0 mm-3mm, and the needle depth is easy to adjust. All you need to do is rotate the pen for the desired size.

The touch screen allows you to switch between various modes and five-speed settings. The pen is lightweight, so you can grip the handle with ease without it feeling overpowering. It also has a sleek and modern design.

Intelli provides everything you’ll need to conduct a beautiful permanent makeup service. For example, you’ll receive an LCD touch screen panel, one PMU pen, a box of cartridge needles, and an adapter. Now you’ll have the entire PMU machine setup.

7. Biomaser Permanent Makeup Machine P300

Biomaser has created the ideal permanent makeup machine for anyone who microblades or tattoos professionally. This machine is great for salon use or anywhere in a stable work environment. Also, it’s excellent for beginners to practice.

This permanent makeup machine includes a power supply bank and a PMU pen. The power supply bank includes multiple features such as an A/B display, A/B handpiece changer, speed control buttons, timing, and more. It’s a detailed power supply.

The back includes four outlets, one for a pedal, the adapter, and Out-A/Out-B. The pen also has multiple features like a stable DC port, adjustable needles, needle lock design, and offers a stable operation.

Biomaser’s multifunctional PMU machine can help apply eyebrows and eyeliner with micropigmentation and skin management like skin tightening. Also, this machine has a dual liner and shade-output that can provide seamless results, and it switches with ease.

Biomaser will provide the tattoo pen with a max speed of 10000 RPM. This pen also has an input of 12v, a cordless motor, and an aluminum body. You’ll also receive the power supply makeup device to help adjust your PMU pen settings.

Another thing to note is the foot pedal. The Biomaser Permanent Makeup Machine can be used with a pedal, but it can also function without it. Biomaser does not include a pedal in this bundle, and it needs to be purchased separately.

8. Stylia Permanent Makeup PMU Machine Set

Stylia claims they will elevate your skill and master your art with their Permanent Makeup PMU Machine.

This tattoo pen is great for beginners, and it works wonders to help apply permanent makeup or miniature body art. It’s also easy to use.

This PMU Machine Pen is wireless, so you’ll never have to be locked down to one location again. This PMU machine features two rechargeable lithium batteries, so you don’t have to interrupt your workflow. It has a slim and sleek design too.

Stylia’s microblading machine features a high-speed 5W motor that produces minimal noise and vibration. The low noise feature will ensure your peace isn’t disrupted and that you have complete control over your pen.

Stylia provides everything for the PMU pen.

For example, you’ll receive about 18 cartridge needles so you can have a precise application with every service. Each cartridge needle is sterile, so you can rest assured you and the client will be safe. The needle depth is also adjustable.

Stylia prioritized a sleek and modern design for their PMU machine. The PMU pen has an ergonomic handle that feels comfortable to hold and offers a steady grip. The pen has an aluminum body that provides durability and longevity.

Overall, this is an excellent machine for pros and newly licensed beginners. It won’t leave you trapped in one area because this wireless pen is easy to pack and take with you on the go.

9. MERAKI Wireless PMU/Tattoo Machine

Look no further if you’re looking for a basic PMU machine setup. Meraki will cover all of your bases with their Wireless PMU and Tattoo Machine.

You’ll receive all the necessary components to start microblading or tattooing with ease.

Like most PMU machines on this list, this one from Meraki is also powered by a lithium battery.

The PMU pen is wireless, so you don’t have to be wrapped up in one location because you can work almost anywhere you please.

This PMU Machine has five adjustable speed settings, and it can help you cover a wide variety of permanent makeup needs. For example, you can apply ombre brows, lips, eyeliner, nano brows, microblading, and more. There is a setting for every need.

Another crucial feature of this PMU Machine is that it is quiet and can be controlled easily. For example, this machine is lightweight within the hands and offers low noise and vibration. This allows you to keep a good grip and maintain your control over the pen.

You’ll also notice you can adjust the needle depth and speed setting. This machine offers five-speed settings so you can play around and find the best fit for you. Meraki is compatible with M3 or Intelli needle cartridges.

Overall, you’ll receive one wireless pen, a charging cord, two lithium batteries, and ten cartridge needles. This will also work wonders for all microblading and permanent makeup needs. Meraki crafted this PMU machine for beginners and pros alike.

