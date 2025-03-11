9 Valentine's Day Nail Polish Colors That Will Steal Your Heart (2025)

If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.
- Nails
February is the month of fashion and love. And you know what we love perhaps even more than the flowers, chocolates, clothes, and accessories that serve as cornerstones of the month? Gorgeous, themed manicures. While you could easily wear a trending nail polish color, we suggest leaning into the holiday for inspiration. Need help? We chatted with professional manicurists Mazz Hanna and Elle Gerstein to uncover the best Valentine's Day nail polish color ideas for 2025. Check them out, below.
Meet the Experts
- Mazz Hannais a manicurist and the CEO of Nailing Hollywood, an agency that represents the top talent in the nail industry.
- Elle Gerstein is a celebrity manicurist.
01of 09
Classic Pale Pink
Up first, we have classic pale pink polish. This light and airy hue nods to the season while still serving as more of a neutral nail look. "Toes in the Sand by PLA is a playful, bubblegum pink that adds a touch of fun to your Valentine's Day manicure," says Hanna. "It's a great option for casual settings or anyone wanting a lighthearted, cheerful color."
Shop The Look
02of 09
Sheer Peachy Pink
Pumping up the saturation a smidge, we have sheer, peachy-pink polish—another of Hanna's picks for Valentine's Day 2025. "Nail Thoughts Strawberry Lemonade offers a warm and vibrant tone," she recommends. "Topped with the Ultra Rainbow Topcoat, it adds a glittery dimension that feels flirty and fun, perfect for those who love a playful Valentine's manicure."
03of 09
High-Shine Red
Whether it's Valentine’s Day or a random Tuesday, you can never go wrong with a classic cherry red polish. To jazz it up a bit for Valentine's Day, Hanna suggests opting for a unique finish, such as glitter, chrome, or "velvet glass."While she likes to use Kokoist's My Favorite Red—a bold orange-toned red—topped off with the brand's Rustic Metal Chrome Palette, if you prefer a one-and-done approach, try one of the high-shine red polishes below.
04of 09
Pomegranate Red
As much as we love juicy cherry red nails, going darker makes for a slightly more neutral look. The way Hanna sees it, pomegranate hues are a must. "Pomegranate by Manucurist is a raspberry red that's bold yet approachable," she says.
05of 09
Deep Red
Now if you go even darker, you're entering into the sultry, sexy side of Valentine's Day nail looks. "On The Down Low by PLA is a deep, romantic red that is sultry and sophisticated," Hanna says. "It's an excellent choice for date nights or anyone looking for a moodier Valentine's look."
06of 09
Chocolate Brown
Shades of pink and red might be most prominent for Valentine's Day, but Gerstein says chocolate brown works, too. "Valentine's Day nails don't have to be so traditional... though red and Barbie pink are always classic," she says. "I'm leaning toward chocolate brown paired with pink or chocolate brown paired with blue, and incorporating hearts into the designs. This is a nice way to see Valentine's Day from a different viewpoint."
Shop The Look
07of 09
Jet Black
Meanwhile, if you're intrigued by the idea of a sultry Valentine's Day nail look, Elle says not to shy away from black polish. Her favorite way to wear the dark nail color for the month of love? In layered jelly and opaque finishes to mimic lacy lingerie.Pro Tip: If you don't have any jelly polish on hand, Elle says you can create your own by mixing an opaque black polish with a clear top coat.
Shop The Look
08of 09
Clean and Chic Milky Neutral
On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have milky neutral manicures, which can lean white or pale pink. No matter which shade you choose, the result is a clean and chic nail look. "Dazzle Dry Prima Ballerina is a sheer, milky pink that's delicate and buildable, making it an excellent base for a French manicure," Hanna points out. "This shade is perfect for anyone seeking a minimal yet polished look for Valentine's Day."
09of 09
Sheer Glitter
Last but not least, we have a glam yet minimalist option you'll want to wear well past Valentine's Day. Say hello to sheer glitter nails, one of Hanna's top suggestions for the month. Her go-to polish to achieve the look? "Kokoist Glistening Flash Top is a sheer sparkle with a reflective glow that glistens under the light," she says. "This option feels romantic without being over the top, making it perfect for those who prefer a softer, understated Valentine's Day vibe."