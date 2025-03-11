9 Valentine's Day Nail Polish Colors That Will Steal Your Heart (2025)

February is the month of fashion and love. And you know what we love perhaps even more than the flowers, chocolates, clothes, and accessories that serve as cornerstones of the month? Gorgeous, themed manicures. While you could easily wear a trending nail polish color, we suggest leaning into the holiday for inspiration. Need help? We chatted with professional manicurists Mazz Hanna and Elle Gerstein to uncover the best Valentine's Day nail polish color ideas for 2025. Check them out, below.

Meet the Experts Mazz Hannais a manicurist and the CEO of Nailing Hollywood, an agency that represents the top talent in the nail industry.

Elle Gerstein is a celebrity manicurist.