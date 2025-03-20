90 Paulo Coelho Quotes On Love, Life & Dreams – The Random Vibez (2025)

Read the best collection of Paulo Coelho quotes, sayings, and captions to inspire you about love, life, and dreams and set you up for success.

Paulo Coelho is a Brazilian author and lyricist, known for his inspiring and thought-provoking works of fiction. Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1947, Coelho first rose to prominence with the publication of his book “The Alchemist” in 1988.

Coelho’s writing is characterized by its spiritual themes, philosophical insights, and powerful storytelling, making his books popular with readers of all ages and backgrounds.

And his writing often explores universal themes such as love, personal growth, and the pursuit of happiness, making it relevant and accessible to a wide range of readers.

Many of Paulo Coelho’s quotes have become well-known and widely shared, inspiring millions of people around the world.

From his reflections on the power of love and the importance of pursuing one’s passions, to his wise words on courage and the journey of self-discovery, Coelho’s quotes are a testament to the enduring impact of his work.

He continues to be a voice of inspiration and wisdom for millions of people around the world, and his quotes serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of living a meaningful and fulfilling life.

If you’re looking for inspiration, guidance, or just a few words of wisdom, Paulo Coelho’s quotes are a rich and inspiring resource.

Top 10 Paulo Coelho Quotes

“One day or day one. You decide.” ― Paulo Coelho “You are what you believe yourself to be.” ― Paulo Coelho “The world is changed by your example. Not by your opinion.” ― Paulo Coelho “The secret of life is to fall seven times and to get up eight times.” ― Paulo Coelho “You drown not by falling into the river, but by staying submerged in it.” ― Paulo Coelho “When you repeat a mistake, it is not a mistake anymore: it is a decision.” ― Paulo Coelho “If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.” ― Paulo Coelho “When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” ― Paulo Coelho “There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure.” ― Paulo Coelho “Nothing in the world is ever completely wrong. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day.” ― Paulo Coelho

Best Quotes By Paulo Coelho To Live By

Whether you’re a fan of his writing or just discovering his work for the first time, his words are sure to inspire and move you.

"A life without a cause is a life without effect." ― Paulo Coelho "Fortunate are those who take the first steps." ― Paulo Coelho "The enemy is only a pretext to test our strength." ― Paulo Coelho "If it is still in your mind, it is worth taking the risk." ― Paulo Coelho "Happiness is something that multiplies when it is divided." ― Paulo Coelho "Sometimes you have to travel a long way to find what is near." ― Paulo Coelho "If you want to be successful you must respect one rule, never lie to yourself." ― Paulo Coelho "Life doesn't come with any guarantees. You have to risk it to get the biscuit." ― Paulo Coelho "Don't give in to your fears. If you do, you won't be able to talk to your heart." ― Paulo Coelho "Don't allow your mind to tell your heart what to do. The mind gives up easily." ― Paulo Coelho "People never learn anything by being told, they have to find out for themselves." ― Paulo Coelho "Don't waste your time with explanations, people only hear what they want to hear." ― Paulo Coelho "It's what you do in the present that will redeem the past and thereby change the future." ― Paulo Coelho "Certain things in life simply have to be experienced and never explained. Love is such a thing." ― Paulo Coelho "It's only those who are persistent and willing to study things deeply, who achieve the masterwork." ― Paulo Coelho "One day you will wake up and there won't be any more time to do the things you've always wanted. Do it now." ― Paulo Coelho "We always know which is the best road to follow, but we follow only the road that we have become accustomed to." ― Paulo Coelho "You have to take risks. We will only understand the miracle of life fully when we allow the unexpected to happen." ― Paulo Coelho "The more in harmony with yourself you are, the more joyful you are and the more faithful you are. Faith is not to disconnect you from reality – it connects you to reality." ― Paulo Coelho "A bow has no conscience: it is a prolongation of the hand and desire of the archer. It can serve to kill or to meditate. Therefore, always be clear about your intentions." ― Paulo Coelho

Famous Paulo Coelho Quotes From His Books

“Every blessing ignored becomes a curse.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist “Remember that wherever your heart is, there you will find your treasure.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist “They live as if they were never going to die, and die as if they had never lived.” ― Paulo Coelho, What Is Funny About Man “You will never be able to escape from your heart. So it’s better to listen to what it has to say.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist “Anyone who loves in the expectation of being loved in return is wasting their time.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Devil and Miss Prym “The simple things are also the most extraordinary things, and only the wise can see them.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist “Be crazy! But learn how to be crazy without being the center of attention. Be brave enough to live different.” ― Paulo Coelho, Veronika Decides to Die “Life has a way of testing a person’s will, either by having nothing happen at all or by having everything happen at once.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Winner Stands Alone “Waiting is painful. Forgetting is painful. But not knowing which to do is the worst kind of suffering.” ― Paulo Coelho, By the River Piedra I Sat Down and Wept “We always have a tendency to see those things that do not exist and to b blind to the great lessons that are right there before our eyes.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Pilgrimage “The two hardest tests on the spiritual road are the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter.” ― Paulo Coelho, Veronika Decides to Die “When you find your path, you must not be afraid. You need to have sufficient courage to make mistakes. Disappointment, defeat, and despair are the tools God uses to show us the way.” ― Paulo Coelho, Brida “There are moments when troubles enter our lives and we can do nothing to avoid them. But they are there for a reason. Only when we have overcome them will we understand why they were there.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Fifth Mountain “If pain must come, may it come quickly. Because I have a life to live, and I need to live it in the best way possible. If he has to make a choice, may he make it now. Then I will either wait for him or forget him.” ― Paulo Coelho, By The River Piedra I Sat Down & Wept “Everything tells me that I am about to make a wrong decision, but making mistakes is just part of life. What does the world want of me? Does it want me to take no risks, to go back to where I came from because I didn’t have the courage to say “yes” to life?” ― Paulo Coelho, Eleven Minutes

Popular Paulo Coelho Quotes to Set You Up for Success

"Be brave. Take risks. Nothing can substitute experience." ― Paulo Coelho "Fight for your dreams and your dreams will fight for you." ― Paulo Coelho "If you have a dream, don't waste your energies explaining why." ― Paulo Coelho "The danger of an adventure is worth a thousand days of ease and comfort." ― Paulo Coelho "What is success? It is being able to go to bed each night with your soul at peace." ― Paulo Coelho "Life always waits for some crisis to occur before revealing itself at its most brilliant." ― Paulo Coelho "Ever since your goal found out that you were traveling toward it, it has been running to meet you." ― Paulo Coelho "When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better, too." ― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist "We must never stop dreaming. Dreams provide nourishment for the soul, just as a meal does for the body." ― Paulo Coelho "Accept what life offers you and try to drink from every cup. All wines should be tasted; some should only be sipped, but with others, drink the whole bottle." ― Paulo Coelho, Brida

Paulo Coelho’s Quotes On Love And Life

Paulo Coelho believes that love is a force that transforms and improves the quality of life. He writes that love is the strongest power in the world and that it has the ability to heal and conquer all things. Love, according to Coelho, is not just an emotion, but a spiritual journey that requires courage and dedication. He encourages people to pursue love with an open heart and not be afraid of the risks and challenges that come with it.

“Tears are words that need to be written.” ― Paulo Coelho “God always offers us a second chance in life.” ― Paulo Coelho “All battles in life serve to teach us something.” ― Paulo Coelho “Love is what makes you smile when you’re tired.” ― Paulo Coelho “When we love, we always strive to become better than we are.” ― Paulo Coelho “Because true love never keeps a man from pursuing his destiny.” ― Paulo Coelho “Life is short. Kiss slowly. Laugh insanely. Love truly and forgive quickly.” ― Paulo Coelho “Reason lost the battle, and all I could do was surrender and accept I was in love.” ― Paulo Coelho “One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist “So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist “Really important meetings are planned by the souls long before the bodies see each other.” ― Paulo Coelho “Certain things in life simply have to be experienced – and never explained. Love is such a thing.” ― Paulo Coelho “The wise are wise only because they love. The fool are fools only because they think they can understand love.” ― Paulo Coelho “When it’s time for souls to meet, there’s nothing on earth that can prevent them from meeting, no matter where each may be.” ― Paulo Coelho “You must understand that love never keeps a man from pursuing his personal legend. If he abandons that pursuit, it’s because it wasn’t a true love… The love that speaks the language of the world.” ― Paulo Coelho

Inspirational Paulo Coelho Quotes

These insightful quotes are deep and thought-provoking. He encourages readers to follow their dreams and embrace the unknown, even in the face of adversity, as the only way to truly experience the beauty of life.

“Impossible is just an opinion.” ― Paulo Coelho “Dreams are the language of God.” ― Paulo Coelho “Listen to your heart. It knows all things.” ― Paulo Coelho “All battles in life serve to teach us something.” ― Paulo Coelho “The more violent the storm the quicker it passes.” ― Paulo Coelho “Travel is never a matter of money but of courage.” ― Paulo Coelho “It takes a huge effort to free yourself from memory.” ― Paulo Coelho “Whatever you decide to do, make sure it makes you happy.” ― Paulo Coelho “If you think adventure is dangerous, try routine; it is lethal.” ― Paulo Coelho “The best allies are those who do not think like everyone else.” ― Paulo Coelho “Minds are like parachutes – they only function when they are open.” ― Paulo Coelho “The good old days, when each idea had an owner, are gone forever.” ― Paulo Coelho “Don’t allow your wounds to transform you into someone you are not.” ― Paulo Coelho “When you say yes to others, make sure you are not saying no to yourself.” ― Paulo Coelho “It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.” ― Paulo Coelho “You have two choices, to control your mind or to let your mind control you.” ― Paulo Coelho “The ship is safest when it is in port. but that is not what ships were built for.” ― Paulo Coelho “All you have to do is pay attention; lessons always arrive when you are ready.” ― Paulo Coelho “Stress, anxiety, and depression are caused when we are living to please others.” ― Paulo Coelho “People never learn anything by being told, they have to find out for themselves.” ― Paulo Coelho “Things do not happen the way I would have wanted, and it’s best that I get used to that.” ― Paulo Coelho “Never hold back from firing the arrow if all that paralyzes you is fear of making mistakes.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Archer “If you start by promising what you don’t even have yet, you’ll lose your desire to work towards getting it.” ― Paulo Coelho “Everyone seems to have a clear idea of how other people should lead their lives, bit none about his or her own.” ― Paulo Coelho “I can choose either to be a victim of the world or an adventurer in search of treasure. It’s all a question of how I view my life.” ― Paulo Coelho “A child can teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.” ― Paulo Coelho “What is a teacher? I’ll tell you: it isn’t someone who teaches something, but someone who inspires the student to give of her best in order to discover what she already knows.” ― Paulo Coelho “Maybe the journey isn’t so much about becoming anything. Maybe it’s about un-becoming everything that isn’t really you, so you can be who you were meant to be in the first place.” ― Paulo Coelho “Enjoy the questions, because they open several doors. Forget the answers, because they change all the time. We are never going to understand the miracle of life. Isn’t that wonderful.” ― Paulo Coelho “The secret is here in the present. If you pay attention to the present, you can improve upon it. And, if you improve on the present, what comes later will also be better. ” ― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

Top 10 Famous Books/Novels by Paulo Coelho

Each of these books listed below has its own unique story and message that has captivated millions of readers around the world.

Paulo Coelho’s spiritual and philosophical themes and his imaginative storytelling are sure to offer an enriching and uplifting reading experience.

The Alchemist Brida Veronika Decides to Die By the River Piedra I Sat Down and Wept The Devil and Miss Prym The Zahir Aleph The Valkyries Manuscript Found in Accra Warrior of the Light: A Manual