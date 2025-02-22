'A circle of support': New Bedford Animal Control Officer Avila-Martins wins top award (2025)

Faith HarringtonThe Standard-Times

It is often said that you can tell a lot about a person by the way they treat animals. New Bedford’s AC2 Shelley Avila-Martins has demonstrated the kind of person she is through her commitment to protecting animals over the years.

Her courageous actions have not gone unnoticed by those around her, extending throughout the entire state as she was recently recognized as the 2024 Massachusetts Animal Control Officer of the Year.

"In a world where compassion often goes unnoticed, Officer Shelley Avila-Martins stands as a shining example of dedication and service. Her commitment to animals reflects the very best of what it means to be an Animal Control Officer," said New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira. "Her willingness to go above and beyond — whether through education, outreach, or personal acts of kindness — demonstrates her profound impact. We are proud to celebrate Shelley as the 2024 Massachusetts Animal Control Officer of the Year."

Who is AC2 Shelley Avila–Martins?

Avila-Martins has been an integral part of New Bedford's Animal Control Office for the past seven years. However, she has been aiding animals in the area for more than two decades.

Her love of animals began at home. Avila-Martins described growing up surrounded by ducks, chickens, dogs, and rabbits. This instilled a love and passion for all types of animals and continued as she attended Bristol Agricultural High School working with large farm animals.

“I’ve always loved all different types of animals; they are a huge part of my life,” said Avila–Martins. “For me, it’s always been about making them safe and happy while giving them the best life possible.”

After working as a vet tech, she spent 16 years as a zookeeper at Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford caring for some of the city’s most beloved animals.

Now as an animal control officer, Avila-Martins helps ensure the welfare of all the city’s animals, providing assistance and education to those who need it.

2024 Massachusetts Animal Control Officer of the Year

Each year, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Animal Rescue League of Boston select an animal control officer who has demonstrated a “humane attitude towards animals, enforces pet responsibility laws, participates in public awareness and education programs, and works cooperatively with other agencies.”

This year, they received numerous nominations that praised Avila-Martins’ commitment to animals in the Greater New Bedford area. During the Massachusetts Animal Control Association Banquet, it was announced that she was the recipient of the 2024 Massachusetts Animal Control Officer Award.

“I was shocked,” said Avila-Martins. “I do my job because I like my job, not for recognition.”

After the ceremony, she was handed a file full of letters written on her behalf, many taking her by surprise as they were submitted by members of the fire and police departments, shelters, animal organizations, and even a local pet shop.

“Reading them, I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t even realize I made that much of an impact in just a few meetings with some of these people,’” she continued. “It’s a real honor to know that along with my department, having these interactions can make an impact that creates good relationships and rapport with so many different organizations.”

One example mentioned in a Facebook post by New Bedford Animal Control highlighted Avila-Martins' unwavering dedication to an owner and his dog. The owner, who was receiving treatment at a behavioral health facility, was concerned about his sole family member — his beloved dog. Not only did Avila-Martins temporarily accommodate the canine in her office while he was unable to care for it, but she also coordinated with his providers to arrange visits to the facility. This greatly reduced his anxiety and enabled him to concentrate on his recovery.

‘A circle of support” is crucial as an animal control officer

In order to aid the area’s critters, Avila–Martins says animal control officers work closely with their owners by providing resources to ensure that they get vaccinated, vet care, licensing, and even grooming — sometimes done by Avila-Martins herself.

“It may not be a professional grooming job, but the animal is no longer matted, and their nails are trimmed,” Avila-Martins explained. “The animal is happy and the owners are very appreciative of what we do.”

She emphasizes that education and support are key components of being an animal control officer and that their main goal will always be happy and healthy animals. This may involve educating owners on proper care, providing assistance, transportation, or in some cases removing animals from dangerous situations.

Avila–Martins credits the entire city of New Bedford for working together to care for its animals. From the New Bedford Police and Fire Departments to local shelters and veterinarians, each entity contributes to ensuring the safety and well-being of those unable to speak for themselves.

“Having the support of your supervisors, the police department, the fire department, and everyone in our community allows us to do what we do,” explained Avila-Martins. “Communication with local veterinarians and shelters is crucial, as we rely on a large circle of support to assist everyone in need.”

Avila-Martins doesn’t want community members to be afraid to call animal control, stressing that they are willing to assist you in any way they can.

“We aren’t scary people, I promise,” said Avila-Martins “Just call us, even if it seems like something small, we are here for the animals and their owners — if we don’t know, we can’t help.”