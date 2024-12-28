A dermatologist´s guide to derma rolling (2024)

Table of Content:

What is derma rolling? | Derma rolling vs micro-needling | What is the purpose? | Does it work? | Benefits | How to use it? | Can you use it with tretinoin and other ingredients? | How often should you use it? | How to clean it? | What type should I use? | How old should I be to use one? | Results

Our commitment to producing high-quality content: The information presented in this article is based on scientific research and the professional advice of our Content Medical Reviewers, who are experts in the field of Dermatology. Howwewriteourcontent→

If you have heard about micro-needling or derma-rolling and wondered what that is all about, you have come to the right place!

This dermatologist´s guide on derma rollers by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Alpana Mohta, tells you everything you need to know about derma rolling and answers commonly asked questions users have about these commercial devices widely used for an improved skin appearance.

What is derma rolling?

According to Dr. Mohta, derma-rolling (also known as microneedle rolling or skin needling) involves the use of a handheld device called a derma roller. A derma roller consists of a handle with a drum-shaped roller head covered in tiny needles. Unlike professional micro-needling, derma-rolling can be done at home by individuals. It is a less invasive and less precise method compared to professional micro-needling. Derma-rolling is often used for general improvement in skin texture, although it may also be used for some specific skin concerns like acne scars, stretch marks, and superficial wrinkles.

Ok, but what is micro-needling then?

Micro-needling is a professional medical or cosmetic procedure performed by dermatologists or trained professionals. It typically uses a device with motorized or manual needles to create controlled punctures in the skin. The depth and precision of the needle penetration can be adjusted based on the specific needs of the treatment. Micro-needling is often used for fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, open pores and skin rejuvenation1.

Are micro-needling and derma rolling the same?

Micro-needling and derma-rolling are similar procedures that involve the use of tiny needles to create controlled micro-injuries in the skin to stimulate collagen production and improve skin texture. However, they differ in terms of the devices used, the depth of penetration, the level of precision, and whether they are performed by professionals or individuals at home.

It is important to note that the effectiveness and safety of these procedures can vary, so it is essential to consult with a dermatologist before deciding which method is suitable for your specific skin concerns.

What is a derma roller?

A derma roller (also known as a microneedle roller or skin roller) is a handheld skincare device that is designed to improve the appearance and texture of the skin. It consists of a small, cylindrical roller with a handle, and the roller head is covered with 192 tiny needles arranged in eight rows. These needles are made using reactive ion etching on silicon or high-quality stainless steel. These needles are typically very small, ranging from 0.25 millimeters to 2.5 millimeters in length.

What does a derma roller do?

A derma roller creates controlled micro-injuries over the skin’s surface. These micro-injuries are tiny and superficial, but they stimulate the skin’s natural wound healing response. This process triggers the release of growth factors that encourage the production of fresh collagen and elastin, two proteins responsible for skin elasticity and firmness, in the upper layer of the dermis. It also leads to the formation of new blood vessels that help in reducing scars. Thus, the method is rightly named “percutaneous collagen induction therapy” and is used to treat skin aging and acne scars2.

Does derma rolling work?

In the 90´s medical researchers discovered that needle abrasion played a significant role in scar tissue healing during an experiment involving an empty tattoo gun on surgical scars. Building on this insight, in 2002, a group of scientists developed a technique that involved the controlled disruption of the epidermis using a needle drum. Their study, encompassing nearly 500 patients, had remarkable results, showing a substantial 60 to 80% improvement in collagen and elastin fibers. This breakthrough underscored the potential of derma rollers as a viable alternative to non-invasive therapies, capable of stimulating collagen formation while preserving the overall integrity of the epidermis. Researchers have also discovered that a derma roller effectively enhances the action of various anti-aging topical treatments, such as vitamin C, and retinol by facilitating their deeper delivery into the skin2.

Derma roller benefits

Derma rollers are used for a wide variety of purposes from reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to stimulating hair growth.

Improve skin texture and tone

Derma rollers with shorter needles (typically 0.25 to 0.5 millimeters) are often used to improve overall skin texture and tone. They can help stimulate collagen production and enhance the skin’s radiance.

Reduce fine lines and wrinkles

Derma rollers with longer needles (0.5 to 1.5 millimeters) can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. By promoting collagen and elastin production, derma rollers can lead to smoother, firmer skin.

Improve the appearance of acne scars

Derma rollers with longer needles are also used to address acne scars. They can help break down scar tissue and encourage the growth of new, healthier skin cells, gradually improving the appearance of acne scars3.

Minimize enlarged pores

Microneedling can help reduce the size of enlarged pores by promoting collagen production and tightening the surrounding skin.

Enhance the absorption of your topical anti-aging skin care products

The effectiveness of cosmetic anti-aging formulations are constrained by their limited ability to penetrate the stratum corneum, as wrinkles develop deep within the dermis. However, derma rollers were introduced to create a pathway for anti-aging formulations to access the target area and deliver their beneficial effects4.

Reduce hyperpigmentation

Derma rollers may be used to address skin discoloration or hyperpigmentation issues, such as melasma or sunspots. Micro-needling can promote a more even skin tone over time.

See Also This Derma Roller Makes Microneedling at Home Less Scary

Reduce the appearance of stretch marks and scars

Derma rollers can be used to improve the appearance of stretch marks by encouraging collagen production and reducing the visible signs of stretch marks and certain types of scars, including surgical scars5.

Stimulate hair growth

Some people use derma rollers with longer needles on the scalp to stimulate hair follicles and promote hair regrowth in cases of thinning hair or alopecia.

Request a customized formula for anti-aging!

How do derma rollers work on the skin?

When healthy skin undergoes derma rolling, it stimulates a healing response stimulating collagen production and effectively breaking down scar tissue.

When derma rollers are used, they create small pores in the dermis, which is a deeper layer of the skin. These pores set off a complex chemical process in the body. Platelets, which are small blood cell fragments, play a crucial role in this process by releasing different substances. This release starts a chain reaction that eventually leads to the release of additional substances called growth factors. These growth factors act as signals that attract fibroblasts, a type of cell, to the treated area. When fibroblasts gather in the area, they become more active and start producing more collagen and elastin, two proteins important for the health and appearance of the skin6.

So, in essence, derma rollers help stimulate the production of collagen and elastin in the skin, which can improve its texture and appearance.

How to use a derma roller?

Here are Dr. Mohta´s instructions on how to use your derma roller:

Gently wash your face with a mild cleanser to remove makeup, dirt, and oils. Pat your face dry with a clean towel

Divide your face into sections (forehead, cheeks, chin, etc.) for a more systematic rolling

Begin with gentle, steady pressure. Roll the derma roller horizontally, vertically, and diagonally in each section

Avoid rolling too quickly and pressing too hard, as it may cause skin damage

After completing one direction, change the roller’s direction and repeat the process, ensuring thorough coverage

Avoid rolling over the same area too many times

Avoid rolling over the eyes, lips, any active acne breakouts

Avoid using a derma roller if you have active skin infections, eczema or severe rosacea

Be extra gentle in areas with thinner skin

Immediately after rolling, apply a hydrating serum or cream. This helps to nourish and soothe the skin while it’s more receptive to product absorption

Protect your skin from direct sunlight after derma rolling for the next 3-5 days

Use sunscreen with SPF 50 while indoors or outdoors.

Is it safe to use the same derma roller more than once?

Ideally, a derma roller should be used only once and then discarded. However, if you plan to use it multiple times, it’s crucial to consult with your dermatologist or aesthetician to learn the best practices for sterilizing your derma roller. To sterilize it at home, you can use a medical-grade disinfectant like 70% isopropyl alcohol.