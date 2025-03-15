A Guide to Acupuncture and Moxibustion - BHAcuhealth Clinic (2025)

Acupuncture and moxibustion are both ancient Chinese medicine techniques that have consistently been applied for thousands of years. You may expect that advancements in modern medicine would have made these modalities obsolete, but the opposite is true – modern medicine has only strengthened the understanding of the healing benefits of acupuncture and moxibustion, helping to spread them to the West.

Yet, many people are still unaware of these treatments and their health benefits. That is why we wrote this article – we will explain everything you could wish to know about acupuncture and moxibustion, including how they work, their benefits, the conditions they can help with, and how they connect to each other. So, let’s dive straight in.

What Is Moxibustion?

Moxibustion is a type of complementary and alternative medicine originating from traditional Chinese therapy that involves burning moxa sticks and cones in specific places on the body to promote healing. Moxa is made from mugwort, a fragrant herb that has been used for centuries in various cultures for its medicinal properties. In the context of moxibustion, mugwort is dried and processed into moxa, which can be shaped into cones or sticks.

The heat generated by the burning moxa is believed to penetrate deeply into the body, helping to improve the flow of Qi, the vital energy that passes through each person, dispel cold and dampness, and promote overall health and well-being. In traditional medicine, mugwort is highly valued for its warming and blood-regulating properties.

What Moxibustion Is Used For

Moxibustion is applied to address a range of disorders, illnesses, and symptoms, from dysmenorrhea to nausea and vomiting. It can be used to manage conditions associated with cold and dampness, such as joint pain, arthritis, and digestive issues, and it is often utilized in efforts to boost the immune system and improve circulation.

Some practitioners apply moxibustion to support respiratory health, addressing issues like asthma and bronchitis. The therapy is also employed in managing fatigue and helping with overall energy balance, aiming to enhance well-being and vitality.

How Moxibustion Is Done

Moxibustion is performed by placing moxa cones or sticks on or near specific points on the body. The points often include acupuncture sites along meridians associated with various health issues, which is how acupuncture and moxibustion connect, but we will explain that in more detail later.

For now, it is enough to know that there are two types of treatments, indirect and direct moxibustion. The practitioner will light the moxa, allowing it to smolder and release heat. Depending on the treatment, the moxa may be held slightly above the skin (indirect moxibustion) to gently warm the area without direct contact or placed directly on the skin (direct moxibustion) and removed after a short period. The heat is applied for several minutes, enabling the therapeutic warmth to penetrate deeply, enhance circulation, and support the body’s natural healing processes.

The Risks of Moxibustion

Because moxa sticks or cones are burned, the main risks of moxibustion are associated with smoke inhalation, potential burns, and allergic reactions. The smoke produced during the process can be irritating, particularly if the patient has a respiratory issue, such as asthma.

There is also a risk of burns if the moxa is placed too close to the skin or if the treatment is performed by an inexperienced practitioner. Additionally, some people may experience allergic reactions to mugwort. However, despite these risks, moxibustion is considered a safe treatment when performed by a qualified professional.

What Is Acupuncture?

Like moxibustion, acupuncture is an ancient Chinese practice; during acupuncture, needles are inserted into specific points on the body – acupoints – to promote healing and well-being. Traditionally, acupuncture is understood to work by influencing the flow of Qi along pathways known as meridians. According to this perspective, when Qi is balanced and flows smoothly, the body is healthy, but blockages or imbalances can lead to illness.

In modern terms, acupuncture is believed to work through several physiological mechanisms. It is thought to improve circulation and oxygenation in tissue, reduce inflammation, stimulate the production of beneficial chemicals such as endorphins, balance hormone levels, and regulate the functioning of the nervous system. Over the years, many unique types of acupuncture have evolved, but all function based on these same principles.

This dual perspective, rooted in both ancient tradition and contemporary science, makes acupuncture a widely recognized and respected form of complementary and alternative medicine. Some of the short- and long-term benefits of acupuncture treatments include pain management, from muscular to joint pain, stress and anxiety reduction, increased fertility, and help with menstrual issues and PMS symptoms, to name just a few.

Now that you understand the basics of acupuncture and moxibustion, let’s talk about how these two treatments connect.

The Connection Between Acupuncture and Moxibustion

Acupuncture and moxibustion are deeply connected practices, both focusing on acupoints along the body’s meridians to restore balance and promote healing. Acupuncture uses thin needles to stimulate these points and influence the flow of Qi. Moxibustion complements this by applying heat to the same points, often enhancing the effects of acupuncture or addressing conditions where heat is particularly beneficial.

In fact, acupuncture and moxibustion are so deeply connected that UNESCO has listed them together in its List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. A combined treatment typically begins with acupuncture to address immediate imbalances by stimulating specific acupoints. Following this, moxibustion is applied to the same points to introduce therapeutic heat, often by burning the moxa on the acupuncture needle to transfer the heat through the needle into the acupoint.

This approach leverages the benefits of both methods: acupuncture for its precise stimulation and moxibustion for its deep, warming effects. Together, they can be particularly effective in treating conditions such as joint pain, digestive issues, and fatigue, and enhance circulation, reduce muscle tension, and support overall well-being. The purpose of this combined approach of acupuncture and moxibustion is to optimize therapeutic outcomes by utilizing both physical stimulation and heat.

Does an Acupuncture and Moxibustion Treatment Hurt?

Finally, let’s talk about how you would feel during a treatment – in general, acupuncture and moxibustion treatments are not painful. Acupuncture needles are very thin, and most people feel only a slight pricking sensation or no discomfort at all when they are inserted. Any mild pain experienced is usually transient and quickly subsides.

Moxibustion involves the application of heat, which may produce a warming or tingling sensation, but this is typically gentle and not unpleasant. Overall, both acupuncture and moxibustion aim to promote relaxation and healing, and any discomfort is minimal compared to the benefits they offer, when done by experienced practitioners.

