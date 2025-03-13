A Hair Color Chart to Get Glamorous Results at Home (2025)

Roma Blonde

This light blonde shade with cool undertones is best described as a “smoky blonde” with purple and blue undertones. At a level 10, most of the warm pigment in hair has been removed and the rest is toned out with cool tones. If your hair is dark-medium golden blonde this shade would be perfect to use to go lighter for a natural light blonde result.

Roma Blonde (10NVA) is great for blending grays, and perfect for cool, pale skin tones and light eyes. Silver jewelry and pink blush work well with this hair color. For radiant results use on hair color levels 8-10.

