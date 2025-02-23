A hidden danger: lung abscess following inhalation of kerosene-based pyrethroid insecticide spray (2025)

A man in his 50s with a transient psychotic disorder attempted suicide by ingesting sodium hypochlorite and inhaling pyrethroid insecticide after covering his head with a nylon bag and spraying the insecticide inside. He was found by his family members and transported to our hospital.

On his arrival at our emergency department, his airway was open, and his respiratory rate was 20 breaths/min, with an oxygen saturation of 100% on oxygen at 10L/min by mask (100% on room air at ambulance arrival). His blood pressure was 103/73 mmHg, and heart rate was 75 beats per minute. His Glasgow Coma Scale score was 10 (E1V3M6), which improved to 15 (E4V5M6) after about one hour, and his pupils were equal and reactive to light at 3mm bilaterally. His body temperature was 37.0°C. He appeared in no distress, and no injuries were found on physical examination. On auscultation, breath sounds were clear, and the heartbeat was regular without any murmurs. His abdomen was flat, soft, and nontender.

A complete blood count revealed a white blood cell count (WBC) of 10,590/μL, hemoglobin of 14.5g/dL, and platelet count of 250,000/μL. Biochemical testing showed a C-reactive protein (CRP) value of 0.06mg/dL. Arterial blood gas analysis results were pH: 7.393, PaCO 2 : 39.8 mmHg, PaO 2 : 164 mmHg (PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio 164), and lactate: 12mg/dL.

A chest X-ray on arrival revealed bilateral diffuse infiltrates, and chest CT revealed not infiltrative shadow but ground-glass opacities in the right middle lobe and bilateral lower lobes, which suggested only chemical pneumonitis (Fig.1A). He was admitted to the intensive care unit for close monitoring and supportive care. Bronchoscopy was performed, which showed only diffuse mild redness of the bronchial wall. Furthermore, we initially treated him with broad-spectrum antibiotics for pneumonia caused by chemical pneumonitis because polymicrobial pattern were detected in the gram stain of the sputum on day 2. Despite starting antibiotic treatment early, considering the possibility of aspiration pneumonia, his respiratory condition worsened. CT on day 4 showed new signs of atelectasis and pleural effusion in the dorsal side of both lungs, and his pneumonia was worsening (Fig.1B), and he required high-flow nasal cannula therapy with elevated inflammatory markers (WBC 15,430/μL, CRP 22.02mg/dL). Follow-up imaging on day 13 confirmed the development of a lung abscess in the right middle lobe and left lower lobe (Fig.1C). The lung ultrasound showed septa and fibrous components, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa was detected in deep sputum culture via bronchoscopy. The inflammatory response peaked (WBC 31,080/μL, CRP 19.59mg/dL) with increased HFNC settings.

CT scans obtained during pneumonitis and evaluation of lung abscess. A Ground-glass opacities in the right middle lobe and bilateral lower lobes on hospital arrival, suggesting chemical pneumonitis. B Bilateral diffuse atelectasis and pleural effusion in the dorsal side of both lungs on day 4. C Multiple lung abscesses detected in the right middle lobe and left lower lobe on day 13. D Follow-up CT scan showing improvement of lung abscess on day 45 Full size image

We regularly adjusted his antibiotic regimen based on sputum culture results. We considered surgical curettage for the lung abscess, but we continued antimicrobial therapy because the inflammation and abscess on CT obtained on day 45 were improving (Fig.1D), reducing his oxygen requirements and inflammatory markers, achieving room air breathing (WBC 8,080/μL, CRP 4.13mg/dL). In addition, we continued supportive care including oxygen therapy and nutritional support. Pharmacological thromboprophylaxis was not administered during the hospital course as it was not clinically indicated in this case. On day 71, he maintained stable oxygenation and normalized inflammatory markers through the subsequent course. However, during his recovery, the patient experienced two episodes of hemoptysis caused by pulmonary artery pseudoaneurysms. The first occurred on day 71 in the A5 branch (Fig.2), and the second on day 113 in the A8 branch (Fig.3). Both were successfully treated with coil embolization. After each procedure, his condition stabilized, allowing transfer to another hospital for continued antimicrobial therapy.

CT scan showing the first pulmonary artery pseudoaneurysm and fluoroscopic images of coil embolization. A Contrast-enhanced CT obtained to detect pseudoaneurysm in A5 branch (red arrow). B Angiography to identify the responsible vessel (red arrow). C Aneurysm delineated by red dashed circle. D Coil embolization of the pseudoaneurysm (red dashed circle) Full size image