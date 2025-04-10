A nation in crisis: The consequences of political greed and neglect | The Citizen (2025)

The GNU’s majority party’s absolute disregard of the voices of its citizens who are crying out for help bears a striking resemblance to a different time in history.

“Let them eat cake…” is attributed to Marie Antoinette when she was informed of the hunger of the peasants.

She was France’s last queen during the uprisings in France that led to the French Revolution.

Similarly, the ANC under Ramaphosa has adopted a frivolous disregard for our citizens.

While the so-called political elites are stuffing their faces with massive slices of cake, the people are starving.

Living in his isolated bubble, totally disconnected from the realities of SA, the president and his corrupt cabal ignore the voices who are pleading for improved governance, safety, a growing economy and the restoration of minority rights.

They are begging to be heard. He even had a good laugh on camera when our ambassador to Washington was declared persona non grata and deported back to SA.

Everyone else cringed with embarrassment. The voices of the poor, the hungry, the destitute and the desperate are ignored.

Their aspirations and hopes for this great country are being flushed down the toilet. Their pleas fall on deaf ears in favour of the new oligarchs who continuously seek political favour.

Those who dare to question or speak out are sidelined. Those who want to see all sectors of our nation flourish in what has the potential to once again be a wonderful country are silenced.

Those who want progress are viewed as traitors or they become ostracised. Others apparently find themselves under physical and electronic surveillance to intimidate them into silence.

It is not surprising that so many South Africans are either planning to leave or have already left.

They know the grass isn’t always greener on the other side but it doesn’t help when one’s own grass has become poisoned and toxic.

We are overwhelmed by cadres who have stolen their way into millionaire status. They know they will never be held to account.

After all, in South Africa, the politics of corruption pays handsomely. Our ruling elite and their cadres don’t care that they are wrecking everything.

They will simply eat bigger slices of the corruption cake. And when the cake is no more, they will steal whatever they can find to satisfy their gluttony and greed – or beg the international community they so despise for more money.

Corruption, financial entitlement and greed are part of their DNA. However, with our crime-ridden streets looking more like sewers, where nothing works any more, they might just find themselves having to drink their own poison.

Our open border policy has added to the woes. Illegal mining, murders, home invasions, CIT robberies, farm attacks, and other violent crimes are all part of the president’s great plan to reduce our country to a cesspool of filth and violence.

The call by the president for citizens to revert to solar power to help save the Eskom corruption collapse seems to have simply been another trick to make money.

Those who answered the call, at great expense, will now be punished for switching to more reliable forms of electricity as we must now pay for sunlight.

The president’s well-known view of putting a frog in water and slowly bringing it to the boil is apparent.

His belief is that if you slowly put people into a pot of cool water and allow it to slowly reach boiling point, the people will be too stupid to realise what is happening until it is too late.

But people aren’t as stupid as he and his corrupt cronies believe – and the country is already at boiling point.

And when it does, the problems our corrupt kakistocracy have created will explode in a manner the nepotistic elites never expected.

And it won’t be the civil war distraction they have been fermenting.

Until then, we will never be able to eat cake as government-driven corruption and looting has stolen the entire cake.