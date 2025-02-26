A Podiatrist Shows us the Right Way to Remove Calluses (2025)

Our product picks are editor-tested, expert-approved. We may earn a commission through links on our site. Why Trust Us?
THE FIRST rule of callus removal is that you shouldn’t actually remove calluses. These hard little nubs on your feet may look unsightly but they serve a very specific purpose. Think of a wobbly restaurant table, says medical pedicurist Marcela Correa, founder of Medi Pedi NYC in New York City. When a table wobbles, you slide a coaster or folded up piece of paper underneath to balance it out. “Calluses serve the same function for your body,” she says, in that they correct imbalances in your feet and gait.
That said, no one wants feet covered in hard, crusty skin—especially with sandal season rapidly approaching. So the question is: how do you actually treat a callus to make it look better but also not wreck your feet in the process? This is what to do and what to use.
Correa recommends a double-sided foot file to soften calluses so you can use one side for one foot and one for the other to avoid cross contamination. “One foot could have athlete’s foot, for instance, and the other could not. You don’t want to spread it.” This one even features replaceable files to keep things extra clean.
The key to callus softening is to not press too hard, says Correa. While she favors manual files, this electric foot file can take some of the elbow grease out of the process. It’s gentle enough that it won’t damage the health skin around the callus.
Should You Remove a Callus?
The short answer is no, says Correa. Remember that restaurant table analogy? Completely removing calluses can bring back imbalances that they develop to correct. “If you want to remove them, you have to first see a podiatrist to see why you have the calluses in the first place,” she advises. “Taking them off completely will change the way you walk.” Instead, focus on exfoliating and hydrating them to soften them up, help make them feel more comfortable and, of course, look better.
How to Soften a Callus
Follow the steps below to safely soften and exfoliate your rough calluses.
1. Never attempt to do this with dry feet. Begin the process after a shower when your feet are soft and “relaxed,” says Correa.
2. After your shower, soak your feet in Epsom salt. Fill a container (or maybe the bathtub) with enough warm water to cover your feet up to your ankle. Add in the Epsom salt so they dissolve and allow your feet to soak for 15 minutes.
3. After your soak, dry your feet with a towel and apply a Urea cream to the callus(es) you’re going to soften. Urea, or uric acid, helps to break down and exfoliate the dead skin of the callus to make it easier to remove. Correa recommends a higher strength urea cream (at least 20%) for this step because “the skin of the foot doesn’t have follicles, so you need a bit more acidity on it so it can penetrate.” Really rub it into the callus and let it soak in.
4. Using a two-sided foot file, gently scrub the callus to help remove the (now softened!) dead skin. Be careful to not use too much pressure or press too hard because “too much pressure can irritate the healthy skin [around the callus],” says Correa. File the callus down until all the dead skin is removed. Use one side for your right foot and the other side for your left foot to avoid cross contamination. Also remember to thoroughly clean the file after you’re done with it (or opt for a version with replaceable files).
A word of caution: never use a scraper or anything sharp to shave or remove calluses, says Correa, as they can cut your feet too easily and cause way more damage than a file.
5. Once you’ve adequately filed down the calluses, apply another cream over the entire foot. Correa recommends a lower strength urea cream (around 10%) or a cream with hydrating jojoba or avocado oils. Only use a little bit—about the size of a fingernail. And always use cream that is specifically designed for feet.
How Often Should You Soften Your Calluses?
Correa recommends exfoliating your feet once a week to help keep them in shape and to remove dead skin and other buildup that can happen. “Most people don’t wash their feet in the shower,” she says, so a dedicated exfoliation session is essential to keeping them healthy. You may not need to go through the whole callus softening shebang every single week, especially if you regularly exfoliate, but at least using an exfoliating urea cream can do the trick.
When Should You Soften Calluses?
The best time to go through the callus softening process is at night, so your feet have ample time to soak in the hydration from the lotions and regenerate. “Don’t do it before intense exercise or running,” Correa advises, as freshly exfoliated foot skin is prone to blisters. “The friction of your shoes will cause freshly exfoliated skin to overheat faster.”