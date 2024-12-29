A Scientific, DIY Guide to Dermarolling (2024)

Microneedling may reduce the appearance of scars and wrinkles and support the overall health of your skin. But it’s best handled by a professional. You may wonder, “How in the world is inserting hundreds of little needles into your face relaxing? And why would anyone want to do that?” It sounds unusual, but microneedling has a ton of benefits, including : reduced wrinkles and stretch marks

reduced acne scarring and skin discoloration

increased skin thickness

facial rejuvenation

enhanced product absorption For anyone who’s looking for a way to tackle these concerns at home, microneedling might be your answer. However, microneedling is best when done in an office by a skin care professional. Generally, your home is not as sanitary as a skin care professional’s office. Doing this procedure at home does pose safety risks, such as infection. Here’s what you need to know about this process. Share on Pinterest

What’s microneedling? Microneedling, often referred to as dermarolling or collagen induction therapy, is a cosmetic procedure in which thousands of tiny little needles are inserted into the surface of your skin via a rolling or stamping device. Dermarolling works by creating microscopic wounds that induce collagen and elastin production. Collagen is the most abundant protein found in the human body and is responsible for holding together connective tissue like skin, muscles, tendons, cartilage, and bones. It’s believed that collagen production slows down as you age, which translates to skin thinning and impaired barrier function. Despite how alarming dermarolling may seem, it’s actually considered a minimally invasive procedure with little to no downtime. However, the recovery process does depend largely on the length of the needles used. The longer the needles, the deeper the wound — and that means the longer the recovery time.

How to use a dermaroller Follow these steps precisely to avoid any hazards and unwanted infections. It’s important to remember that the following recommendations are generalized for almost everyone. Most studies on microneedling are case reports or very small studies . Treatment sessions and settings like needle length, depth, and the number of passes need to be further explored. Consider starting with the shortest needle length, depth, and number of passes until you understand how dermarolling affects your skin. Step 1: Disinfect your roller Disinfect your dermaroller by letting it soak in 70% isopropyl alcohol for approximately 5 to 10 minutes. Step 2: Wash your face Thoroughly cleanse your face using a gentle pH-balanced cleanser. If you’re using a dermaroller with needles longer than 0.5 mm, you’ll also need to wipe down your face with 70% isopropyl alcohol before the rolling process. Step 3: Apply numbing cream, if needed Depending on your pain tolerance, you might need to apply an anesthetic cream. However, you’ll most certainly want some numbing cream for anything above 1.0 mm, since that needle length will draw blood via pinpoint bleeding. If you use numbing cream, follow the instructions the manufacturer provides, and make sure to completely wipe it off before you start rolling! Step 4: Begin dermarolling The technique is very important. Visually splitting up your face into sections makes the whole process easier. Here’s a visual of what that looks like: Share on Pinterest Avoid rolling in the shaded area, representing the orbital (eye sockets) area. According to one 2015 literature review, roll in one direction about four times, depending on your skin tolerance and sensitivity, and make sure to lift the roller after each pass. So, roll in one direction. Lift up. Repeat. Share on Pinterest Lifting the dermaroller after each pass prevents “tram track” scarring. After you roll in the same place several times, adjust the dermaroller slightly, and repeat. Do this until you’ve covered the entire section of skin you’re treating. After rolling in one direction, it’s time to go back over the area you just rolled and repeat the process in the perpendicular direction. For example, say you finished rolling across your forehead vertically, now would be the time to go back and repeat that entire process horizontally. Share on Pinterest See Also Microneedling with Dermaroller Contrary to popular belief, we may not need to roll diagonally. Doing so could create an uneven pattern distribution with more stress on the center. If you decide to do this, please be careful and take extra precautionary measures. Step 5: Wash your face with water After you’re done microneedling, rinse your face with water only. Step 6: Clean your dermaroller Clean your dermaroller with unscented detergent. Create a soapy water mix in a plastic container, then swish around the roller vigorously, ensuring the roller doesn’t hit the sides. The reason we use detergents directly after rolling is that alcohol doesn’t dissolve the proteins found in the skin and blood, but detergents contain enzymes that can break down these proteins. According to the Cleaning Institute, the enzyme protease is best for cleaning protein stains, like blood. Step 7: Disinfect your roller Disinfect your dermaroller again by letting it soak in the 70% isopropyl alcohol for 10 minutes. Put it back in its case and store it somewhere safe. Step 8: Continue your basic skin care routine Follow up the dermarolling with a basic skin care routine. That means no chemical exfoliants or active ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, tretinoin, etc. Use a gentle cleanser and moisturizer.

How often should you dermaÏroll? How often you dermaroll also depends on the length of needles you’ll be using. Below is the maximum amount of times you can use a dermaroller within a given time frame. Needle length (millimeters) Frequency 0.25 mm every other day 0.5 mm 1–3 times a week (starting with less) 1.0 mm every 10–14 days 1.5 mm once every 3–4 weeks 2.0 mm every 6 weeks (avoid this length for home use) Use your best judgment here, and make sure your skin is completely recovered before starting another session! Rebuilding collagen is a slow process. Remember, it takes the skin a fair amount of time to regenerate itself.

How to enhance the results of microneedling with aftercare To take your results to the next level, use products that target hydrating, healing, and increasing collagen production. The single best thing you can do post-rolling is to use a sheet mask. Some sheet masks are packed with amazing ingredients for collagen induction, pro-aging support, even skin tone, and barrier function. Not into sheet masks? Look for serums or products with: vitamin C (either ascorbic acid or sodium ascorbyl phosphate )

(either or ) niacinamide

epidermal growth factors

hyaluronic acid (HA) If you choose to use vitamin C (ascorbic acid), take it easy! Its inherently low pH may irritate your skin. Instead, load up on it a few days before a microneedling session. Remember that it only takes three daily applications of 20% ascorbic acid to saturate the skin with vitamin C.

What can I expect after microneedling? After rolling, the skin may: bleed

be red for a couple of hours, sometimes less

for a couple of hours, sometimes less feel like a sunburn

swell initially (very minor)

feel like your face is pulsing and the blood is circulating Less commonly, risks include : dark or light spots on the skin

lines on the face (“tram track” scarring)

cold sore flare-up

swollen lymph nodes

infection People often mistake the minor swelling they experience for overnight success, but the plumping effect you see initially will subside within a few days. But as mentioned earlier, repeated rolling does have permanent results! There will be some minor erythema (redness) for about 2 or 3 days, and the skin might start peeling. If this does occur, try your hardest not to pick at it! The peeling will fall off naturally as time passes.