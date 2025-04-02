A Step-by-Step Explanation of How to Make Your Own Fluid Acrylics (2025)

Step 9: Experimenting With Fluid Acrylics

Fluid acrylics are good for many different ways of painting. They are the best acrylic paints to use for watercolor-like effects without diluting the color, since it takes less water to thin them than is needed to thin heavier-bodied acrylics. For watercolor effects, thin the paint down evenmore than you normally would. A ratio of one part paint to three parts water should be enough to break down the acrylic binder so that the paint acts like watercolor.

Also use fluid acrylics for glazing over another color, for creating drips (an eye dropper works well for this), for bleeding colors into each other, and for pouring. To get an even surface when pouring, mix fluid acrylics with Pouring Medium (Buy from Amazon) in a ratio of 1 cup of pouring medium to 1 tablespoon of paint.

Watch Liquitex Pouring Medium andUsing Liquitex Pouring Medium, by Michele Thebergeto see how to create a resin-like coat on your paintings.