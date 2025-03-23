A whooshing sound, then panic: Claims ‘sonic weapon’ used at protest over train tragedy (2025)

Belgrade: Serbian officials have denied security forces used an illegal military-grade sonic weapon to disperse and scare peaceful protesters at an anti-government rally in the capital that has been described as the biggest ever in the country.

At least 100,000 people descended on Belgrade on Saturday for a mass rally seen as a culmination of months-long protests against Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and his government, with some estimates putting the crowd at more than 300,000.

Opposition officials and Serbian rights groups claimed that a widely banned acoustic weapon – which emits a targeted beam to temporarily incapacitate people – was used during the protest.

They say they will file charges against those who ordered the attack with the European Court of Human Rights and domestic courts.