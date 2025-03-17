About Scaleway | Scaleway (2025)

2014

European Code of Conduct award for energetic performances for DC3 datacenter (under our previous brand name Online SAS). Our free cooling systems, introduced in 2012, translate into extremely low PUE (Power Usage Efficiency).

2015

We launched the world’s first Cloud Computing IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) platform backed by ARM BareMetal SSD servers, at 2 eurocents an hour.

2016

Building off our early success, Scaleway becomes the 1st provider to offer full BareMetal.

2017

Scaleway starts the year with a strong growth and gains recognition from the new generation of developers. In parallel, the company begins expanding our product offering.

2018

Launch of our vast transformation and R&D plan: new generation datacenters, massive global scale with intensive recruitment, unique working spaces in Paris and Lille (Les Maisons)… Scaleway is gradually becoming the main brand of Online.

2019

Scaleway obtains HDS certification allowing it to host health data. The company also organized the first edition of ScaleDay’n Night, an IT event with almost 1200 attendees (customers, suppliers, outsourcing managers, press, etc.).

2020

Continuous expansion throughout the EU, Scaleway launched a third European region in Poland. Scaleway comes to the Polish market before the major dominant cloud players and targets both local users and worldwide companies willing to deploy locally. The company also launched Kubernetes Kapsule – its managed Kubernetes clusters offer.

2021

Scaleway introduced Apple silicon M1 as-a-Service, first of its kind in Europe. The company has continued its international expansion, by strengthening its offerings in Spain and Germany. On the occasion of European Heritage Day, Scaleway opened the doors of its DC5 Datacenter to 557 members of the public. The company also released the first European Serverless offering with Serverless Functions and Serverless Containers.

2022

Scaleway launched Elastic Metal combining dedicated performance with flexible pricing. The company became Europe’s first cloud provider to offer resiliency across 3 Availability Zones within the same region, Paris. Continuous expansion throughout the EU, Scaleway opened a second data center in Amsterdam, and in Warsaw.

2023

Scaleway launched first AI Supercomputer In Europe Nabuchodonosor.

2024

Scaleway launches RISC-V servers in the cloud, a world-first.

Meta, Hugging Face, and Scaleway unveil a new program dedicated to open-source AI in Paris for European startups.

Scaleway obtains HDS Certification.

Scaleway launches First Partner Program and new Marketplace.

2025

Scaleway enters the SecNumCloud certification.