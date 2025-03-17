About Scaleway | Scaleway (2025)

Founded in 1999, Scaleway, helps developers and businesses to build, deploy and scale applications to any infrastructure.
Located in Paris, Amsterdam and Warsaw, Scaleway’s complete cloud ecosystem is used by 25,000+ businesses, including European startups, who choose Scaleway for its multi-AZ redundancy, smooth developer experience, data centers that run only on renewable energy, and native tools for managing multi-cloud architectures.
With fully managed offerings for bare metal, containerization and serverless architectures, Scaleway brings choice to the world of cloud computing, offering customers the ability to choose where their customer’s data resides, to choose what architecture works best for their business, and to choose a more responsible way to scale.
9 renewable energy-powered data centers
550+ talents
160 countries
1.15 Lowest PUE in Europe
The Scaleway journey
2014
European Code of Conduct award for energetic performances for DC3 datacenter (under our previous brand name Online SAS). Our free cooling systems, introduced in 2012, translate into extremely low PUE (Power Usage Efficiency).
2015
We launched the world’s first Cloud Computing IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) platform backed by ARM BareMetal SSD servers, at 2 eurocents an hour.
2016
Building off our early success, Scaleway becomes the 1st provider to offer full BareMetal.
2017
Scaleway starts the year with a strong growth and gains recognition from the new generation of developers. In parallel, the company begins expanding our product offering.
2018
Launch of our vast transformation and R&D plan: new generation datacenters, massive global scale with intensive recruitment, unique working spaces in Paris and Lille (Les Maisons)… Scaleway is gradually becoming the main brand of Online.
2019
Scaleway obtains HDS certification allowing it to host health data. The company also organized the first edition of ScaleDay’n Night, an IT event with almost 1200 attendees (customers, suppliers, outsourcing managers, press, etc.).
2020
Continuous expansion throughout the EU, Scaleway launched a third European region in Poland. Scaleway comes to the Polish market before the major dominant cloud players and targets both local users and worldwide companies willing to deploy locally. The company also launched Kubernetes Kapsule – its managed Kubernetes clusters offer.
2021
Scaleway introduced Apple silicon M1 as-a-Service, first of its kind in Europe. The company has continued its international expansion, by strengthening its offerings in Spain and Germany. On the occasion of European Heritage Day, Scaleway opened the doors of its DC5 Datacenter to 557 members of the public. The company also released the first European Serverless offering with Serverless Functions and Serverless Containers.
2022
Scaleway launched Elastic Metal combining dedicated performance with flexible pricing. The company became Europe’s first cloud provider to offer resiliency across 3 Availability Zones within the same region, Paris. Continuous expansion throughout the EU, Scaleway opened a second data center in Amsterdam, and in Warsaw.
2023
Scaleway launched first AI Supercomputer In Europe Nabuchodonosor.
2024
Scaleway launches RISC-V servers in the cloud, a world-first.
Meta, Hugging Face, and Scaleway unveil a new program dedicated to open-source AI in Paris for European startups.
Scaleway obtains HDS Certification.
Scaleway launches First Partner Program and new Marketplace.
2025
Scaleway enters the SecNumCloud certification.
We are an engaged corporate citizen
It is our responsibility to be a positive force in society and to collectively design new systems for a better future.
We are committed to powering our fast-growing global digital infrastructure in a smarter, more responsible and renewable way in order to fight climate change and the economic disparities that come with it. We believe that we have a key role to play in catalyzing a transformative change in how we consume and produce energy.
We’ve always challenged the status quo rather than build on normal, and that’s why our data centers are 100% powered by renewable energy. Our latest data center, DC5, uses an adiabatic cooling system which is based on an evaporative process (no air conditioning). DC5 is therefore radically more efficient and uses less energy than a traditional data center.
A common set of simple values drives our business
Transparency
We believe in the transparency of service practices, even when it comes to environmental impact and carbon footprint. It is key to building trust with our customers and communitites.
Mindfulness
The internet serves as the central nervous system of the modern economy and shaping Europe’s digital future relies on the cloud to provide computing power that is flexible, cost effective, reliable, secure and sustainably powered. Not surprisingly, it takes a tremendous amount of energy to assemble, power and support our devices, data centers, and infrastructures.
Empowering our local economy
We assemble our own servers, and manage 7 data centers. With the control over the entire value chain, we are free to set our own ambitious goals in terms of efficiency, performance and environmental footprint.
Customer-centric
We believe infrastructure should be ultra easy, performant and responsible efficient. We are committed to solving real life customer challenges with cutting-edge technology, disruptive products and efficient infrastructures
Disruptive
