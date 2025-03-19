Acrylic Pour Painting – Learn Everything about Acrylic Pouring (2025)

Home / Fluid Painting / ByLarissa Meyer February 12, 2020 July 18, 2024 Updated on July 18, 2024 Fluid Painting

The Most Common Mistakes when Paint Pouring

Here are the most common mistakes of pouring beginners that you should avoid:

Impatience: Your first paintings will not yet be the greatest masterpieces. Take your time and experiment. Use small canvases to save material and learn from your mistakes.

Combine colors wildly: Mixing and pouring different colors rashly without knowledge of color theory is also a common mistake. This way only “muddy” spots of color are created. Knowledge of basic color theory is therefore important.

Too hesitant: After you have completed your research, go and start painting pour art.

Incorrect consistency of the mixture. Many beginners mix their first color mixtures either much too fluid or not fluid enough. If the paint is too fluid, the result is often broken cells, which then completely lose their shape when drying and the paint runs off the canvas too much. If the mixture is too viscous, cell formation is more difficult. Only through practice, and trial and error, can you get closer to the perfect mixture.

Too many air bubbles in the painting surface: It’s worth letting the mixture stand for several hours before starting to pour. That way the air bubbles can escape and you won’t have them on your artwork where it may be difficult, or impossible, to get them out.

How to get Cells in Your Pour Paintings

Cells in the acrylic pour technique form primarily when there is a difference in density between the acrylic paints. There are several tricks to promote cell formation in an acrylic pouring paintings, but the number of cells and their size are largely determined by the difference in density of the colors. This is because different color pigments have different densities. The main techniques to achieve the cells in acrylic casting are:

Different density of the acrylic paints/pigments

Silicone additive

Imparting the cells by means of a torch or hot air blower

Different Density of Color Pigments

The basis for forming cells in your pour paintings is that you work with different color tones in different densities. So make sure you pay attention to this when you combine colors. Each color has a specific weight. White paint in particular is characterized by a very high density due to the color pigments used.

This means, for example: If you layer the denser color on the surface (e.g. white) and the less dense color (e.g. red) on the base of your canvas, the denser color pushes down and the color with the lower density rises upwards in the form of cells. The dense color thus forms the net structure or the outline. In our example, the cells would be red with a white border. This phenomenon is also known as “broken net structure” or “layer”. In simple terms, this is how the cells in your pour art are created.

Pour Art – Encourage Cell Formation with Silicone

By adding silicone oil you can strengthen the cell formation in the acrylic pour technique. The basic principle is that silicone or oil and water do not mix. The water-based acrylic paints or pouring mediums separate themselves from the silicone oil when it is mixed. This chemical reaction leads to more, and possibly larger, cells in your acrylic pour painting.

But it is important not to mix in just any silicone oil. Because silicone oils or sprays always have different chemical compositions and properties, not all of them work equally well for acrylic painting. Some silicone oils produce many small washed-out cells, others large, clearly defined cells, and still others, in the worst case, perhaps none at all. The goal of most pouring acrylic artists is to create as many clearly differentiated, contrasting, and interesting cell patterns as possible. But with which silicone-containing product do you get the most cells, or the largest, most interesting, and sharply delineated cells?

Low Viscosity Silicone Oil

For large cells, you should use a silicone oil with low viscosity

Stronger color gradients are created and the colors flow faster

High Viscosity Silicone Oil

If you prefer smaller, more numerous cells, then you can choose a high viscosity silicone oil

The colors flow more slowly and the cells are usually more clearly delineated. In addition, with these oils, the color separation is often clearer and the colors mix less

How Much Silicone Should I Add to My Mixture?

Usually, 2 or 3 drops are sufficient, which you add to any mixture of paint (except white) and pouring medium. Add the silicone oil to your well-mixed mixture and stir it only briefly. You should not mix the silicone too long or too strongly, otherwise a successful cell effect is less likely, because the cells get smaller and smaller. In order to find your optimal and individual mixture of acrylic paints, pouring medium, and silicone oil, you will need to start experimenting. Finding the right formula is the most important thing when it comes to pouring with acrylic.

Here is a very good basic recipe to begin with:

1 part acrylic paint

1.5 parts of the pouring medium of your choice

2 or 3 drops of silicone in the colors in which the cells should appear

Tip: If you want to create as large cells as possible, you should not stir the silicone too much into the color mixtures. The more you stir, the more the oil cells are divided, so the smaller your cells will be later on in your paintings.

Generating Cells Using Heat

If you want to create even more, larger, or more controlled cells, the additional use of a heat gun or butane torch is highly recommended. The heat will bring the cells more to the surface of your paint layer, making them more visible, and, last but not least, enlarging them. By moving a torch over the mixture after turning the color cup over (e.g. for the Flip Cup), you can get the best out of the cell formation. If you then, after spreading the mixture over the canvas, torch it again for a short time, additional small cells are created, which can give your paintings the final touch and make it even more interesting. If you would like to use a torch to create additional cells, you should not torch too long on, or too close to, the same spot. Only pan BRIEFLY over the areas where you want to “bring out” cells. Otherwise, the paint will get too hot and clumps and dents will appear, or, worst case, your artwork will start to burn. As an alternative to the torch burner, you can also use a hot-air blow-dryer, a crème-brulée burner, or a lighter.

Tip: Less is often more: Over-intensive heating can sometimes produce almost too many cells, so that a pouring appears restless or overloaded, or large cells that have already formed are optically destroyed again. Be careful, the heat effect of the burner will continue to have an effect for a while!

How can You Prevent Cracks in Your Acrylic Pouring Art when Drying?

When your Acrylic Pouring Paintings dry, cracks may appear under certain circumstances. Cracking usually occurs when the top layer of the coating dries much faster than the underlying, still wet layer. If this is the case, the top layer forms a kind of skin. If this skin hardens too quickly and the lower layer is still relatively wet, the top layer breaks and cracks appear. To avoid these unwanted textures in your Acrylic Pouring artwork, you should take the following tips to heart:

Do Not Use too Much Water

If you add too much water to your mixture, this can weaken the binding agent in the acrylic paint and the medium. It will lose some of its adhesive properties, which then increases the probability of cracking. To avoid this, we recommend that you never use more than 50% water in your mixture.

Choose the Correct Pouring Medium

Professional and high-quality pouring mediums largely prevent the formation of cracks, because they were specially manufactured and designed for this purpose. The use of inferior casting mediums or unsuitable PVA adhesives as an alternative medium is more likely to lead to cracking. An additional benefit is that with a high-quality casting medium you often have to add much less water, or none at all, which, as already mentioned, also reduces cracking.

Pay Attention to Room Conditions

Temperature fluctuations, very high or very low temperatures, and too high or too low humidity can also increase the likelihood of cracks in your Pouring Painting. In addition, your paintings should not be exposed to any draughts during the drying process, as these also have a negative effect on the drying process.

Do Not Paint or Varnish too Early

You should not paint or varnish your paintings until your artwork is 100% completely dry. To be on the safe side, you should wait at least 2 weeks before finishing. The longer the better.

Avoid too Many Layers of Paint

Sometimes it can happen that an unsuccessful pouring is re-painted again after drying or even several times if necessary. However, you should avoid many layers of paint on the canvas, as this will definitely lead to cracks in the paintings at some point. Two layers of paint on the canvas is tolerable in most cases. Using a canvas more than twice is not necessarily advisable, especially for large paintings. Alternatively, you can wipe the still-liquid paint off the canvas right away when you notice that the pouring isn’t what you wanted. Then you can, of course, use the canvas several times. If the paint has already dried, you should use a fresh canvas once again – it would be a shame to use that in a successful pouring! 🙂