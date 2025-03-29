Advanced Ear Cleaner (2025)

Your cart is empty
Say goodbye to stubborn wax and blocked ears! Puriear’s gentle vacuum technology effortlessly removes wax and debris—no digging, no discomfort. Just clean, healthy ears in seconds.
Get Clean Ears Now
20,000+ Satisfied Customers
I Need A Puriear
The Smarter, Safer Way to Clean Your Ears
The most commonly used cotton bud is possibly the worst option for ear cleaning because it can push wax deeper, worsening buildup, reducing hearing, and increasing infection risks. Other remedies don’t work well for those who need to clean daily because they can be messy or expensive. Perhaps you’ve tried some or all of these methods and even costly doctor’s visits when nothing else works. Here’s what makes Puriear so different:
Designed Specifically for Safety
We knew we needed a safer solution than the cotton bud, so the Puriear is designed to avoid the common pitfalls of these traditional methods.
Gentle Vacuum Technology
This one-of-a-kind design uses gentle suction to remove earwax without having to dig around in your ear and risk injury.
Clinical Solution, Conveniently at Home
No need to run to the store or schedule a doctor’s visit. One Puriear works perfectly for the whole family, and almost anyone can easily use it themselves.
I Need A Puriear
Our Promise
The Safer, Easier Way to Remove Wax Buildup
When you’re suffering from wax buildup on a regular basis, doing everyday things can become a challenge.
Whether you are struggling to hear the person you are talking to, suffering from repeat ear infections, or you’ve got constant ringing in the ears (known as tinnitus), earwax buildup can be a pain that can impact your life (and wallet!) in big ways.
That’s where Puriear comes in. Rather than having to deal with the hassle of constant earwax buildup, painful infections, and endless over-the-counter remedies, our gentle cleaner saves you loads of money and time. Excessive earwax buildup is a thing of the past!
REMOVE MORE WAX
Why Puriear™ is Perfect for You
Clearer Hearing
Removing excess earwax ensures sound reaches your ears without blockage, resulting in clearer and better hearing.
Gentle Clean
Keeping your ears clean helps prevent germs and infections, reducing the risk of painful earaches and annoying itching.
User-Friendly
Puriear is designed for simplicity and ease, making ear hygiene so convenient, you can effortlessly add it to your daily routine.
Costs Less Than Traditional Methods
You can skip the doctors’ visits, endless cotton buds, and over-the-counter solutions with this one cost-effective, long-term solution.
Safety-First Design
Puriear was engineered with safety as the goal. Traditional methods such as cotton buds can easily damage the inner ear, but our non-invasive Puriear is safe for all to use
One-Size-Fits-All
The versatile design is adaptable to all kinds of users, from babies with normal earwax buildup, to people with specific needs like the ability to adapt to a variety of hearing aids.
I’m Ready for Easy Earwax Removal
ADVANCED EAR WAX CLEANER™
Almost Gone
300 peopleAre Currently Looking At This
Choose your bundle:
- 90-Day Money Back Guarantee
- Free Worldwide Shipping
- 20,000+ 5-Star Reviews
"I always struggled with earwax, causing discomfort and hearing issues. Puriear, gentle and easy to use, has changed that. There's been a significant decrease in wax buildup, my ears are cleaner, and doctor visits have reduced. My hearing has noticeably improved. It's truly been a lifesaver in managing my ear health." - Roy G
ADVANCED EAR WAX CLEANER™
Regular price $39.00
Regular price $39.00 Sale price
Unit price / per
SAVE Sold out
Customer Reviews
Based on 24 reviews
100%
(24)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
D
Dorshan
A Must-Have for Hearing Aid Users
Before Puriear, I was always struggling with blocked ears, which made my hearing aids less effective. I used to use ear drops, but they often made things worse, clogging my ears further. Puriear has made ear cleaning straightforward and convenient. I use it regularly now, and it’s great not having to book appointments with my GP just for wax removal. My hearing has improved, and I feel more balanced. Plus, it’s pain-free, which is a huge plus for me!
T
Tawni
Works well!!
I’ve been dealing with earwax issues for years, and it’s always been a hassle to get my ears cleaned professionally. Puriear is brilliant it’s easy to use, and I feel much more in control of my ear health. My hearing has improved so much, and the itching has stopped. It’s also helped with my balance, as blocked ears used to make me feel unsteady. I’m so glad I found this product!
W
Wolf K.
Super effective
Puriear has been a lifesaver! I have a history of ear infections and tinnitus, and keeping my ears clean was always a chore. I’ve tried everything from cotton buds to ear drops, and nothing worked like this. Not only does it clear the wax easily, but it’s also helped reduce the irritation I usually experience. I’m grateful I found this product it’s simple, safe, and gets the job done without any hassle. Highly recommend for anyone struggling with earwax!
P
Peter
Impressive and Easy to Use
After trying several methods to clear my earwax, including olive oil drops and cotton buds, I decided to give Puriear a go. It’s been fantastic! My ears feel much cleaner, and I’ve noticed a big improvement in my hearing. Plus, it’s quick and convenient no more messy oils or discomfort from syringing. It’s exactly what I needed, and I’m very pleased with the purchase.
S
Susan
Better Than Expected
As someone who’s dealt with earwax issues for as long as I can remember, Puriear has been a revelation. I was always hesitant to try home remedies because of the risk of pushing the wax further in, but Puriear is safe and easy to use. It’s taken away the stress of ear care, and my hearing has definitely improved. I’m very happy with the results so far and would highly recommend it to anyone with similar issues.
O
Omar
Really Helped with My Hearing
I've struggled with earwax buildup for years, constantly visiting clinics and paying a fortune just to hear clearly. Since using Puriear, those trips are no longer necessary. It’s such a relief to manage ear hygiene at home, especially when hearing aids are involved. I was skeptical at first, but it really does clear my ears without any discomfort, and I’m already noticing the difference in my hearing. I can now hear conversations without constantly saying 'pardon,' and the ringing in my ears has reduced significantly. Finally, a product that works and saves me time and money!
90-Day Money Back Guarantee: Providing Exceptional Customer Support Is Our #1 Priority
We want to ensure you’re happy with your new product, and we think you will love it. But if you don’t, you can simply return it within 90 days, and we will give you a full refund. It’s that simple.
You’ve Got Questions? We’ve Got Answers
Who is Puriear for?
Puriear™ is designed with the utmost safety in mind, making it perfectly designed for everyone in the family.
How does Puriear™ work?
We use our gentle vacuum technology to pull the excess earwax from your ear with our non-invasive suction method.
Is it safe for everyone to use?
Absolutely. From infants to people using various hearing aid technology, Puriear is gentle enough for anyone and everyone.
How does the 90-Day Money Back Guarantee work?
Simple! You try the Puriear out for yourself, and if you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase, you just contact us at contact@puriear.com and we will set you up with a full refund, no questions asked – as long as you’re within the 90-day window.
Support email contact@puriear.com or contact us atADShift LLC DBA Puriear, 46 S James Rd Unit #782 Columbus, OH 43213, United States.
