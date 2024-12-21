After 320 Hours of Testing, These Hairsprays Locked in Our Style Sans Crunch (2024)

Hairspray gets a bad rap. The styling product has a reputation for creating stiff, icky strands or, worse, ‘80s-style helmet heads. But the truth is, the right hairspray can be one of the best tools in your arsenal—helping to set your style and make it last all day. “It’s one of my favorite styling products,” says celebrity hairstylist Valery Joseph of Valery Joseph Salons. “The key is to find a hairspray that delivers the right amount of hold for your hair without stickiness.”
To help you find a hairspray that styles sans stiffness, we spoke with top hairstylists and asked them what key factors to prioritize when shopping. We also had testers with all different hair types try out dozens of hairsprays to weed out the ones that just don’t cut it. Below, find the sprays that rose to the top.
Why We Love It: This formula proves that maximum hold hairspray doesn’t have to make your strands crunchy or super stiff. Though it holds strands in place, your hair remains brushable and soft. Another benefit? The hold lasts all day, so you can set your style early in the morning and not have to worry about it again after that. The blend of cedarwood, tuberose and almond rose also gives the hairspray a unique scent that is not overpowering but will definitely leaves a nice, light smell on your hair.
Who It's For: Ideal for updos or curls, this hairspray will help anyone make their style last. It also contains a small amount of olive oil to give hair a nice shine, making it a good option for anyone who has strands that are on the duller side. To use, hold the can a foot away from strands and lightly mist all over.
Size: 10.5 oz | Hold: Maximum
Meredith, tester with 1c hair: “I liked that I was still able to fluff my hair after the product was in so I could still move hair around to where I wanted it to lay. I noticed more shine after I combed through my hair and it was definitely volumizing for my hair type.”
Why We Love It: Known for their fan-favorite dry texturizer, Oribe’s flexible hairspray is lightweight despite the fact that it contains two different types of oils. Kukui seed oil wards off environmental damage, while cottonseed oil promotes elasticity and adds overall shine.
Who It's For: Those with fine hair know that any hair product can weigh down strands and make them look limp. This product from Oribe doesn’t do that because it’s so lightweight your hair maintains its volume, all while still getting the benefits of a flexible hold hairspray.
Size: 9 oz | Hold: Flexible
Ciara, tester with 1c hair: “My hair felt nice after using it, not too crunchy or coated but you could tell there was some sort of product in it. I was able to run my finger through it which is nice for some bouncy styles. The formula is very lightweight and fast-drying.”
Why We Love It: It was love at first sniff with this hairspray. The clean scent—a mix of jasmine, sandalwood, and Madagascar vanilla—lingered long after spraying it on, but was never overpowering. The flexible hold formula leaves hair brushable, while still keeping it in place. It works on all hair types and contains prune oil to condition and provide light shine.
Who It's For: This formula is ideal for those who wear their hair down and want to set curls or waves while imparting a bit of shine. And, of course, those who like clean smelling hair will like the powdery, slightly floral scent it leaves behind.
Size: 7.7 oz | Hold: Flexible
Maria, tester with 1b hair: “The spray came out continuously in a full mist at a medium strength. It has a nice, light scent that is not too strong.”
Why We Love It: The spray comes out in an ultrafine mist, coating strands without leaving you with stiff or sticky patches. It also serves as a heat protectant, so you can spritz on a layer and then use your go-to curling or flat iron to style hair.
Who It's For: This hairspray is affordable without forcing you to sacrifice quality. The cruelty-free formula smooths hair and adds shine, while also providing heat protection up to 450 degrees. This option is also safe for color- or chemically-treated hair.
Size: 6.7 oz | Hold: Flexible
Lee, tester with 1c hair: “My hair felt almost exactly the same after spraying it with this hairspray—and I'm not mad at that! It was super lightweight and dried almost instantly. My hair remained soft to the touch and I could easily brush and run my fingers through it. This formula was also super fast drying.”
Best Flexible Hold
Verb Ghost Hairspray
Why We Love It: Though this hairspray says it offers a medium hold, our testers found it left hair brushable and flexible. The citrus-scented formula leaves behind a good amount of sheen and helps to smooth hair that has a tendency to get frizzy.
Who It's For: If you’re prone to flyaways, this hairspray can smooth strands while still allowing them to move freely and look natural. It can also be used to add shine to hair that is on the duller side.
Size: 7 oz | Hold: Medium
Shannon Bauer, InStyle Associate Editorial Director with 2b hair: “I wore this on a marathon day of errands where I was mostly walking and it was windy—my hair was a little more tousled than when I started, but for the most part it held my curls in place. The nozzle sprayed perfectly and never got clogged, and this is one of the only hairsprays I've tried that didn't have a heavy alcohol scent.”
Best With Heat Protection
Living Proof Style Lab Flex Hairspray
Why We Love It: While some people spritz their hair after styling, this spray is supposed to be used on dry hair before you heat style. That’s because along with offering medium hold, it protects from heat up to 410 degrees.
Who It's For: This hairspray contains vitamin B5 to add softness to your hair—something strands that are frequently heat styled need. It’s suitable for all hair types and though it offers medium hold, you’ll find you can still run your fingers through your strands.
Size: 7.5 oz | Hold: Medium
Michelle, tester with 3c hair: “I love the flexibility of this product and how a little goes a very long way. It provided enough hold and helped my hair to actually look more nourished and healthy than it did before.”
Best Anti-Humidity
Alterna City Slay Shielding Hairspray
Why We Love It: The real question is: What’s not to love about this hairspray? The hairspray protects against humidity and also against heat from styling tools (up to 450 degrees). According to the brand, it also contains white charcoal to help protect your hair from pollutants in the air. This option is also buildable, so if you need more hold—say for a night out—you can just layer on more.
Who It's For: If you live in a muggy climate or your hair tends to frizz no matter what, this formula can help keep strands tamed. It’s also ideal for those who appreciate a multitasker, since it can be used as both a hairspray and a heat protectant.
Size: 7.4 oz | Hold: Medium
Michelle, tester with 3c hair: “I was fully impressed with how well this hairspray performed. It provided the perfect amount of hold while still allowing me to style and even re-style my hair. My hair was definitely less frizzy and much smoother after using the spray and it appeared sleeker and felt more tamed and manageable after using it.”
Best for 3/4 Hair Type
Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode Hold Hairspray
Why We Love It: Press the button on this bottle and a superfine mist of hairspray will be released, which is great because it won’t weigh down curls or coils. Not only that, while the hold is flexible, it still can tame more vivacious hair patterns and lock your style in place in a way that looks natural and movable.
Who It's For: Calling all curly or coily haired humans—this hairspray is not to be missed. Though it works on all hair types, it is particularly good for those with type 3 or 4 hair. While it’s billed as having a flexible hold, the superfine mist application means you can easily build it up if you need more hold.
Size: 10 oz | Hold: Flexible
Chantia, tester with 4c hair: “My hair looked gorgeous after using the hairspray. My color looks refreshed, my curls have body and it's so light that it can be combined with other products—which is a plus! I feel like the spray made my hair smoother and I didn’t experience any tangles—even with my hair being bleached and colored. The spray always dispensed continuously and was never patchy because the mist is fine when it comes out and there are no droplets which I love, because that tends to make 4c hair frizz.”
Best for Strong Hold
R+Co Vicious Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray
Why We Love It: That bad rap hairsprays sometimes get? It’s often thanks to strong hold formulas that leave your strands looking shellacked. This strong hold hairspray from R+Co breaks the mold. Though it locks your style in place and keeps you looking polished for hours and hours, it doesn’t make strands look stiff or crunchy. It dispenses from the can with a light mist making it easy to apply as little or as much as you would like, but a word of warning: A little goes a long way.
Who It's For: If you need hairspray that will hold up no matter what against your marathon day (or night), this option is for you. Beyond keeping your style in place, it stands up against humidity and will keep your hair frizz-free.
Size: 9.5 oz | Hold: Strong
Katie, tester with 2a hair: “This formula has a superb strong hold that rivals other hairsprays I've tried—and I've tried a lot! The difference with this product is it provides hold without feeling crunchy or stiff. The product also has a pleasant smell that doesn't give off a perfumey vibe and compete with my fragrance of the day.”
Why We Love It: Talk about smooth moves: This hairspray contains keratin to smooth and strengthen hair as you wear it. It’s also safe to use on color-treated hair and won’t darken blonde hair (a common issue for those with lighter hair colors). Other perks of using this hairspray include the fact that it increases shine and serves as a heat protectant, too.
Who It's For: Face frizz frequently? This spray is for you. The smoothing formula is flexible but still sets your style, while leaving behind a pretty shine. Along with serving as a heat protectant, it offers UV protection so is also great for those who spend a lot of time outdoors.
Size: 10 oz | Hold: Flexible
Amy, tester with 1c hair: “When I first used this, my hair was a little messy from wearing a hat and the top of my head had little frizzies sticking up. After spraying my head and brushing through, my hair looked shiny, smooth, and less frizzy. I could not detect any residue, and my hair was not greasy—it looked the same except smoother after the hairspray.”
Why We Love It: On those days you just want a touch of hold, this is the answer. This hairspray comes out in a fine mist that lightly coats strands and helps tame frizz and offer a flexible hold that will still allow you to run your fingers through your hair.
Who It's For: All hair types can benefit from this hairspray and it’s particularly good for those who like to wear their hair down and loose. It contains omega 7, which promotes hair elasticity and hydration. Translation: It may even help infuse moisture and nourishment into dry, dehydrated hair.
Size: 8.2 oz | Hold: Flexible
Lee, tester with 1c hair: “I like how lightweight and shiny this made my hair look. The flexible hold was nice and I love how my hair was still soft to the touch. I would recommend this for folks looking for a lightweight and flexible hold for blowouts or anyone with fine or frizzy hair who doesn't want their hair weighed down by heavy products.”
Why We Love It: Brushable hold? Check. A formula that leaves a pretty shine behind? Yup. This hairspray even helps fight frizz and keep your style smooth. It also comes in an aerosol-free bottle and has a slightly fruity scent that’s quite pleasant.
Who It's For: Hate that cloud of hairspray that lingers in your bathroom when you spritz an aerosol can? This pump bottle provides a welcome alternative. Though it’s aerosol-free, the nozzle still disperses a relatively even mist (as long as you keep the bottle far enough from your head and move it as you spray) to give you even coverage. It contains seaweed extract to help protect hair from heat and vitamin B5 to hydrate and plump strands to make them look fuller.
Size: 6.76 oz | Hold: Flexible
Cristina, tester with 1c hair: “With this hairspray, my hair was very sleek looking and less frizzy. It initially felt like it had a lighter hold versus your typical aerosol hairspray, but as it dried, it really set in and you could feel the hold.”
Why We Love It: Not too heavy, not too light—this medium hold hairspray can help tame everyday styles, like beachy waves or a sleek ponytail. Though it’s heavier than a flexible formula, you can still brush hair after applying and you’ll find that it adds a pretty sheen to strands. It also dries quickly, so if you want to brush after applying, you’ll want to work quickly.
Who It's For: Not quite heavy enough for an event or night out, this medium hold hairspray is best for those who are looking for an everyday option that tames without causing stiffness or stickiness. It does add a fair amount of shine, so be careful if your hair is already on the greasy side (it could make it look extra slick or oily).
Size: 10 oz | Hold: Medium
Katherine, tester with 2a hair: “Immediately when applied, this hairspray helped make my hair less frizzy and more controlled. It is not too weak, but also not too aggressive, and the spray of the nozzle remained clean the entire testing period—no buildup or issues.”
Best Texturizing
Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair Texturizing Hairspray
Why We Love It: This flexible hairspray adds a bit of texture to your hair, too. It will slightly separate strands and add movement, but you can still run your fingers through your hair—something that isn’t always possible with more heavy duty texturizers.
Who It's For: If tousled, Blake Lively beach waves are your vibe, look no further. Along with setting, it adds texture and volume. Plus, testers say the light coconut and vanilla scent is sweet and appreciated.
Size: 7.9 oz | Hold: Flexible
Trisha, tester with 1c hair: “After using this hairspray I would describe my hair as soft and textured—yay for an appropriate product name that is descriptive, emotive and accurate. Often when I use hairspray, it either makes my hair feel greasy or crunchy and I know I will either have to commit to washing my hair by the end of the day or commit to wearing my hair in a bun the next day I didn’t feel like I had to wash my hair the day after using this one.”
Our Testing Process
InStyle editors spent two weeks trialing nearly two dozen hairsprays taking note of the level of hold, how hair felt after using, and the overall results. After reading through reviews and taking a look at scores, only the best of the best made this list—keeping in mind hair types and textures and preferences when shopping for hairspray.
What to Keep in Mind
- Hold Level: Generally speaking, hairsprays come in flexible (also called working or light), medium, or strong hold. What you select will really depend on what you’re using it for. A flexible hairspray provides structure but no crunch for day-to-day use, while elaborate styles or hair that needs to last through an event will be better off with a strong hold formula, says Rogério Cavalcante, hairstylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon in New York City. If you really want hair to stay put, Cavalcante recommends applying hairspray to dry hair before heat styling it and then misting a little more at the very end to finish it off.
- Ingredients: Pay attention to the ingredients in your hairspray. “Look for alcohol denat on the list to keep your hair styled and frizz-free,” says Cavalcante. “It helps by drying any extra moisture. It also contains silicone-based ingredients that create a protective shield and smooth the hair.” One word of caution: If your hair tends to be on the drier side you may want to avoid anything with alcohol, which can dry out already dehydrated strands. “You can look for products with beneficial ingredients like proteins, vitamins, and natural extracts to improve hair health,” says Cavalcante. Many of the options on our list also contain some sort of oil, which can leave strands looking shiny and healthy.
- Hair Type: Along with type of hold, many hairspray will denote what hair type they work best on. If the one you select doesn’t, use this cheat sheet: Fine hair benefits from lightweight, volumizing sprays because they won’t weigh down hair, while thicker or curlier hair needs a stronger, anti-humidity hairspray to manage frizz and maintain style, says Jennifer Korab, a celebrity hairstylist and owner of Renaissance Salon & Spa in New Jersey.
Your Questions, Answered
Can you use hairspray on all hair textures?
Good news: “Hairspray is suitable for all hair textures,” says Korab. “That said, it's important to choose the right type and apply it correctly based on the hair's specific characteristics.” For example, Korab notes that fine hair benefits from a light hold hairspray, which offers control without weighing the hair down, helping to preserve its volume. Medium textured hair can typically work with a variety of hairsprays, providing versatility in styling. For thick or coarse hair, Korab says a strong-hold hairspray is usually needed to keep the style in place and manage frizz or fly aways.
How can you prevent hair from getting crunchy when you use hairspray?
What hairspray you choose and how you apply your product can go a long way in terms of preventing crunchy strands. “Apply from a distance and use good products,” affirms Cavalcante. “A good quality hairspray won’t make your hair crunchy.” In terms of application, most hairsprays come with directions printed on them. Generally, you’ll want to hold the bottle 8-12 inches from your head and continuously move the product as you spray—this will help you avoid having any spots where the product is too concentrated.
What is workable or flexible hairspray?
Workable or flexible hairspray are just other names for light hold hairspray. These can be good for everyday use, as they are lightweight and keep your hair soft, says Joseph. “Plus, you can always add more if you need it. It’s much harder to remove hairspray if strands become too crunchy or sticky with a stronger hold spray,” he adds.
Can you use hairspray on wet hair?
You can apply hairspray to wet hair to add volume as a styling trick, says Cavalcante, who points out that this isn’t something you should do frequently. “Wet hair is already more fragile and breaks quickly and adding an alcohol-based spray will make it even more delicate,” says Cavalcante. You’re better off using products specifically intended for wet hair—like an air-dry product or mousse.
