After 320 Hours of Testing, These Hairsprays Locked in Our Style Sans Crunch (2024)

To help you find a hairspray that styles sans stiffness, we spoke with top hairstylists and asked them what key factors to prioritize when shopping. We also had testers with all different hair types try out dozens of hairsprays to weed out the ones that just don’t cut it. Below, find the sprays that rose to the top.

Hairspray gets a bad rap. The styling product has a reputation for creating stiff, icky strands or, worse, ‘80s-style helmet heads. But the truth is, the right hairspray can be one of the best tools in your arsenal—helping to set your style and make it last all day. “It’s one of my favorite styling products,” says celebrity hairstylist Valery Joseph of Valery Joseph Salons . “The key is to find a hairspray that delivers the right amount of hold for your hair without stickiness.”

Best Overall Pureology Style + Protect Hairspray $32 at Amazon$32 at UltaView on Pureology.com Why We Love It: This formula proves that maximum hold hairspray doesn’t have to make your strands crunchy or super stiff. Though it holds strands in place, your hair remains brushable and soft. Another benefit? The hold lasts all day, so you can set your style early in the morning and not have to worry about it again after that. The blend of cedarwood, tuberose and almond rose also gives the hairspray a unique scent that is not overpowering but will definitely leaves a nice, light smell on your hair. Who It's For: Ideal for updos or curls, this hairspray will help anyone make their style last. It also contains a small amount of olive oil to give hair a nice shine, making it a good option for anyone who has strands that are on the duller side. To use, hold the can a foot away from strands and lightly mist all over. Size: 10.5 oz | Hold: Maximum















Meredith, tester with 1c hair: “I liked that I was still able to fluff my hair after the product was in so I could still move hair around to where I wanted it to lay. I noticed more shine after I combed through my hair and it was definitely volumizing for my hair type.”

Best for Fine Hair Oribe Free Styler Working Hairspray $46 at Amazon$24 at Nordstrom$46 at Dermstore Why We Love It: Known for their fan-favorite dry texturizer, Oribe’s flexible hairspray is lightweight despite the fact that it contains two different types of oils. Kukui seed oil wards off environmental damage, while cottonseed oil promotes elasticity and adds overall shine. Who It's For: Those with fine hair know that any hair product can weigh down strands and make them look limp. This product from Oribe doesn’t do that because it’s so lightweight your hair maintains its volume, all while still getting the benefits of a flexible hold hairspray. Size: 9 oz | Hold: Flexible Ciara, tester with 1c hair: “My hair felt nice after using it, not too crunchy or coated but you could tell there was some sort of product in it. I was able to run my finger through it which is nice for some bouncy styles. The formula is very lightweight and fast-drying.”









Best Budget Kristin Ess Ultra Fine Workable Hairspray $15$11 at Amazon$11 at Ulta$19$15 at Walmart Why We Love It: The spray comes out in an ultrafine mist, coating strands without leaving you with stiff or sticky patches. It also serves as a heat protectant, so you can spritz on a layer and then use your go-to curling or flat iron to style hair. Who It's For: This hairspray is affordable without forcing you to sacrifice quality. The cruelty-free formula smooths hair and adds shine, while also providing heat protection up to 450 degrees. This option is also safe for color- or chemically-treated hair. Size: 6.7 oz | Hold: Flexible











Lee, tester with 1c hair: “My hair felt almost exactly the same after spraying it with this hairspray—and I'm not mad at that! It was super lightweight and dried almost instantly. My hair remained soft to the touch and I could easily brush and run my fingers through it. This formula was also super fast drying.”

Best Flexible Hold Verb Ghost Hairspray $20 at Amazon$20 at Sephora$20 at Ulta Why We Love It: Though this hairspray says it offers a medium hold, our testers found it left hair brushable and flexible. The citrus-scented formula leaves behind a good amount of sheen and helps to smooth hair that has a tendency to get frizzy. Who It's For: If you’re prone to flyaways, this hairspray can smooth strands while still allowing them to move freely and look natural. It can also be used to add shine to hair that is on the duller side. Size: 7 oz | Hold: Medium







Shannon Bauer, InStyle Associate Editorial Director with 2b hair: “I wore this on a marathon day of errands where I was mostly walking and it was windy—my hair was a little more tousled than when I started, but for the most part it held my curls in place. The nozzle sprayed perfectly and never got clogged, and this is one of the only hairsprays I've tried that didn't have a heavy alcohol scent.”

Best With Heat Protection Living Proof Style Lab Flex Hairspray $32$18 at Nordstrom$18 at Sephora$32 at Ulta Why We Love It: While some people spritz their hair after styling, this spray is supposed to be used on dry hair before you heat style. That’s because along with offering medium hold, it protects from heat up to 410 degrees. Who It's For: This hairspray contains vitamin B5 to add softness to your hair—something strands that are frequently heat styled need. It’s suitable for all hair types and though it offers medium hold, you’ll find you can still run your fingers through your strands. Size: 7.5 oz | Hold: Medium











Michelle, tester with 3c hair: “I love the flexibility of this product and how a little goes a very long way. It provided enough hold and helped my hair to actually look more nourished and healthy than it did before.”

Best Anti-Humidity Alterna City Slay Shielding Hairspray $21 at Dermstore$20 at Walmart Why We Love It: The real question is: What’s not to love about this hairspray? The hairspray protects against humidity and also against heat from styling tools (up to 450 degrees). According to the brand, it also contains white charcoal to help protect your hair from pollutants in the air. This option is also buildable, so if you need more hold—say for a night out—you can just layer on more. Who It's For: If you live in a muggy climate or your hair tends to frizz no matter what, this formula can help keep strands tamed. It’s also ideal for those who appreciate a multitasker, since it can be used as both a hairspray and a heat protectant. Size: 7.4 oz | Hold: Medium See Also Trust: These Hairsprays Won’t Make Your Hair Feel Like a Helmet







Michelle, tester with 3c hair: “I was fully impressed with how well this hairspray performed. It provided the perfect amount of hold while still allowing me to style and even re-style my hair. My hair was definitely less frizzy and much smoother after using the spray and it appeared sleeker and felt more tamed and manageable after using it.”

Best for 3/4 Hair Type Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode Hold Hairspray $37 at Amazon$16 at Nordstrom$37$16 at Sephora Why We Love It: Press the button on this bottle and a superfine mist of hairspray will be released, which is great because it won’t weigh down curls or coils. Not only that, while the hold is flexible, it still can tame more vivacious hair patterns and lock your style in place in a way that looks natural and movable. Who It's For: Calling all curly or coily haired humans—this hairspray is not to be missed. Though it works on all hair types, it is particularly good for those with type 3 or 4 hair. While it’s billed as having a flexible hold, the superfine mist application means you can easily build it up if you need more hold. Size: 10 oz | Hold: Flexible



















Chantia, tester with 4c hair: “My hair looked gorgeous after using the hairspray. My color looks refreshed, my curls have body and it's so light that it can be combined with other products—which is a plus! I feel like the spray made my hair smoother and I didn’t experience any tangles—even with my hair being bleached and colored. The spray always dispensed continuously and was never patchy because the mist is fine when it comes out and there are no droplets which I love, because that tends to make 4c hair frizz.”

Best for Strong Hold R+Co Vicious Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray $37$31 at Amazon$37 at Nordstrom$37 at Bloomingdales Why We Love It: That bad rap hairsprays sometimes get? It’s often thanks to strong hold formulas that leave your strands looking shellacked. This strong hold hairspray from R+Co breaks the mold. Though it locks your style in place and keeps you looking polished for hours and hours, it doesn’t make strands look stiff or crunchy. It dispenses from the can with a light mist making it easy to apply as little or as much as you would like, but a word of warning: A little goes a long way. Who It's For: If you need hairspray that will hold up no matter what against your marathon day (or night), this option is for you. Beyond keeping your style in place, it stands up against humidity and will keep your hair frizz-free. Size: 9.5 oz | Hold: Strong







Katie, tester with 2a hair: “This formula has a superb strong hold that rivals other hairsprays I've tried—and I've tried a lot! The difference with this product is it provides hold without feeling crunchy or stiff. The product also has a pleasant smell that doesn't give off a perfumey vibe and compete with my fragrance of the day.”

Best Anti-Frizz Color Wow Firm + Flexible Hairspray $28 at Amazon$13 at Sephora$28 at Ulta Why We Love It: Talk about smooth moves: This hairspray contains keratin to smooth and strengthen hair as you wear it. It’s also safe to use on color-treated hair and won’t darken blonde hair (a common issue for those with lighter hair colors). Other perks of using this hairspray include the fact that it increases shine and serves as a heat protectant, too. Who It's For: Face frizz frequently? This spray is for you. The smoothing formula is flexible but still sets your style, while leaving behind a pretty shine. Along with serving as a heat protectant, it offers UV protection so is also great for those who spend a lot of time outdoors. Size: 10 oz | Hold: Flexible











Amy, tester with 1c hair: “When I first used this, my hair was a little messy from wearing a hat and the top of my head had little frizzies sticking up. After spraying my head and brushing through, my hair looked shiny, smooth, and less frizzy. I could not detect any residue, and my hair was not greasy—it looked the same except smoother after the hairspray.”

Best Light Hold Amika Fluxus Touchable Hairspray $10 at AmazonView on Loveamika.com$26 at Revolve Why We Love It: On those days you just want a touch of hold, this is the answer. This hairspray comes out in a fine mist that lightly coats strands and helps tame frizz and offer a flexible hold that will still allow you to run your fingers through your hair. Who It's For: All hair types can benefit from this hairspray and it’s particularly good for those who like to wear their hair down and loose. It contains omega 7, which promotes hair elasticity and hydration. Translation: It may even help infuse moisture and nourishment into dry, dehydrated hair. Size: 8.2 oz | Hold: Flexible























Lee, tester with 1c hair: “I like how lightweight and shiny this made my hair look. The flexible hold was nice and I love how my hair was still soft to the touch. I would recommend this for folks looking for a lightweight and flexible hold for blowouts or anyone with fine or frizzy hair who doesn't want their hair weighed down by heavy products.”

Best Non-Aerosol BondiBoost Flex & Shine Aerosol-free Hair Spray for Brushable Hold View on UltaView on Bondiboost.com Why We Love It: Brushable hold? Check. A formula that leaves a pretty shine behind? Yup. This hairspray even helps fight frizz and keep your style smooth. It also comes in an aerosol-free bottle and has a slightly fruity scent that’s quite pleasant. Who It's For: Hate that cloud of hairspray that lingers in your bathroom when you spritz an aerosol can? This pump bottle provides a welcome alternative. Though it’s aerosol-free, the nozzle still disperses a relatively even mist (as long as you keep the bottle far enough from your head and move it as you spray) to give you even coverage. It contains seaweed extract to help protect hair from heat and vitamin B5 to hydrate and plump strands to make them look fuller. Size: 6.76 oz | Hold: Flexible















Cristina, tester with 1c hair: “With this hairspray, my hair was very sleek looking and less frizzy. It initially felt like it had a lighter hold versus your typical aerosol hairspray, but as it dried, it really set in and you could feel the hold.”

Best Medium-Hold Kenra Perfect Medium Spray 13 $21 at Amazon$21 at UltaView on Sleekshop.com Why We Love It: Not too heavy, not too light—this medium hold hairspray can help tame everyday styles, like beachy waves or a sleek ponytail. Though it’s heavier than a flexible formula, you can still brush hair after applying and you’ll find that it adds a pretty sheen to strands. It also dries quickly, so if you want to brush after applying, you’ll want to work quickly. Who It's For: Not quite heavy enough for an event or night out, this medium hold hairspray is best for those who are looking for an everyday option that tames without causing stiffness or stickiness. It does add a fair amount of shine, so be careful if your hair is already on the greasy side (it could make it look extra slick or oily). Size: 10 oz | Hold: Medium











Katherine, tester with 2a hair: “Immediately when applied, this hairspray helped make my hair less frizzy and more controlled. It is not too weak, but also not too aggressive, and the spray of the nozzle remained clean the entire testing period—no buildup or issues.”