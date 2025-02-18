After years of searching for an aluminum-free deodorant that actually works, I've found my holy grail (2025)

When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Curie founder Sarah Moret had been hiking Griffith Observatory when she received a call from "Shark Tank" producers about a last-minute spot. The catch? She needed to get there ASAP. With no time to shower beforehand, she spritzed on Curie's bestselling, aluminum-free deodorant spray and headed to the studio.

Thanks to her razor-sharp business acumen and unabashed ambition, she struck a deal on season 13 with Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban, where the post-handshake celebration included Corcoran lifting Moret's arm up in the air and sniffing her armpit. "Smells great!"

Millions of Americans may have discovered Curie on 'Shark Tank,' but I found out about it in the bathroom of my local SoulCycle studio, where its deodorant spray can be found nationwide.

Its perky packaging drew me in immediately. I remember the first time I used it; I had accidentally forgotten to put on deodorant before class, so I spritzed it on and prayed to the fitness gods that this stuff worked. I cannot overstate how shocked I was when I finished an hourlong SoulSurvivor class still smelling like fresh citrus.

I may have started testing Curie out in sweaty SoulCycle classes, but now it's my everyday go-to.

Sally Kaplan/Business Insider

Curie's spray deodorant is so much better than any other natural or aluminum-free options I've tried. Most formulas have left my underarm skin feeling irritated, and none have actually curbed odor (some have even made me smell worse). But Curie's spray keeps me feeling fresh even after emerging covered in sweat from a super intense spin class. The more I used it, the more I recognized that it wasn't a fluke — it worked really well for me. Now, I just spray it on every morning, let my pits dry before I get dressed, and go about my day.

It doesn't reduce sweat as much as an antiperspirant, but it does control odor extremely well. I asked a dermatologist to explain why.

The most effective way to prevent sweating is to use an aluminum-based deodorant (aka an antiperspirant), which essentially clogs sweat glands to prevent sweating. Most people think natural or aluminum-free deodorants aren't as effective as aluminum-based antiperspirants, but they're technically different products with different functionalities.

Curie's products are deodorants — meaning they're primarily designed to keep you from smelling gross, but the spray does have some element of sweat prevention. I asked cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman about the ingredients used in the spray, and she explained that one of the primary ingredients, witch hazel, is an astringent that can reduce sweat and odor. She also pointed out that the inclusion of probiotics like saccharomyces ferment and lactobacillus ferment can help to balance the skin's microbiome and decrease surface bacteria (the stuff that makes you stink). Lastly, she mentioned that triethyl citrate "helps prevent the breakdown of sweat into odor-causing compounds, so it decreases odor from underarm sweat."

There are a ton of fragrance options for every kind of preference.

I love the Orange Neroli and Grapefruit Cassis scents, but the White Tea is also a fan favorite. There are several other options, like coconut, vanilla, eucalyptus, and peach.

My fellow editor, Maiya Pascouche, tested out the Peach Soleil scent and wasn't a big fan, so the fragrances can be hit or miss — especially if they just don't mix well with your body chemistry.

Curie has several other products, including a stick version of their deodorant, but I definitely prefer the spray.

Sally Kaplan/Business Insider

Curie started with a stick formula first, but I have to say, it's not my favorite. The inclusion of baking soda in the stick version is slightly irritating to my skin, and I didn't find that it helped with odor control (even after testing multiple fragrances). The arrowroot starch in the formula does a good job of absorbing moisture, but in my experience, the stick just doesn't control odor quite as well as the spray.

You can also find products like an armpit detox mask, a moisturizing body and hair oil, a powdered dry shampoo, and even body soap bars from Curie. I've tested the dry shampoo before, and while it's certainly absorbent (thanks to the kaolin clay), it can create buildup if you use it for more than a day.

Pascouche has tested and loves the detox mask. "I use it once every two weeks as an extra body cleansing step and have noticed an instant and lasting improvement in how well my preferred aluminum-free deodorants maintain their odor-masking power."

The bottom line? After years of searching for an aluminum-free deodorant, I found my holy grail.

I can't say enough good things about my experience with Curie, particularly the spray deodorant. It's formulated with ingredients that are proven to reduce odor-causing compounds, keep me smelling fresh, and don't irritate my skin. What more could you ask for?