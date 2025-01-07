Agri World - TV Tropes (2025)

With vast galactic empires, it doesn't seem all that likely that every world would be like Earth, which can and does produce enough food in its own right for its entire population. Some planets, after enough urbanization, end up becoming little more than immense planet-spanning complexes which, without the necessary Applied Phlebotinum or artificial gardens, would simply not provide enough food to keep their inhabitants from dying of thirst and hunger.

The solution is to have a planet dedicated to the production of food and other naturally occurring commodities, a purely agricultural world - or, as the Trope Namer Warhammer 40,000 kindly shortened it, Agri World. An Agri World can be a Single-Biome Planet, but in some cases, it seems more likely that the author just described the place as a food production planet and Planetville is in effect.

One problem with many portrayals of this trope is the one-sided flow of matter from an Agri World to other planets. On Earth, the population centers are still located on the same planet on the farms, and matter in food is ultimately returned to the planet and circulated around by the atmosphere and hydrosphere. When farms and population centers are on different planets, matter (whether it's raw sewage, fertilizer, or something else) would need to be transported back to the farms to avoid them becoming barren. May overlap with Pastoral Science Fiction.

Sub-Trope of One-Product Planet. Compare City Planet and Industrial World.

Anime and Manga

Comic Books

Fantastic Four : As part of their extreme methods, the Council of Reeds have conquered multiple worlds and converted them entirely into farmlands to solve all hunger wherever else they reach.

Comic Strips

Dan Dare : The first story involved manned expeditions to Venus in hopes of turning it into one of these to feed an overcrowded Earth.

Film

Rebel Moon : Veldt is known mostly for farming.

Literature

See Also Agricultural Corps/Legends

Deathstalker : Virimonde, the home planet of Owen Deathstalker (the name roughly means "green world" in French) is described as one.

: Known Space : The City Planet homeworld of the Puppeteers has four farm worlds dedicated to growing food for its enormous population.

: The homeworld of the Puppeteers has four farm worlds dedicated to growing food for its enormous population. The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress : Luna, a penal colony, is dangerously close to food riots because they aren't replacing the matter they're forced to export to Earth, in the form of crops. This knowledge incites the Moon to rebel, kicking off the plot.

: Luna, a penal colony, is dangerously close to food riots because they aren't replacing the matter they're forced to export to Earth, in the form of crops. This knowledge incites the Moon to rebel, kicking off the plot. Paradox Trilogy : Heaven's Queen has Atlas 35, a planet which Devi states has been "terraformed to within an inch of its life" in order to be a farm planet where every inch of land is suitable for crop cultivation.

Live-Action TV

Babylon 5 : The Centauri Republic colony world of Ragesh 3 is identified in discussions as an agricultural colony.

Tabletop Games

Traveller Classic: Planets with specific characteristics could have large portions of their economies devoted to agriculture.

Classic: Planets with specific characteristics could have large portions of their economies devoted to agriculture. Warhammer 40,000 , the Trope Namer , has quite a few , which serve as the primary sources of food for its millions of worlds. These aren't just limited to conventional fields and pastures: some grow algae or fungi as crops, and others rear livestock such as gigantic sea creatures or swarms of flying insects. Their biggest customers are the hive worlds , which are massive planet-spanning cities that would make the entire population of Coruscant weep. Their importance in the Imperium's supply chain means they're also potential targets of attack. Sondheim, one Agri-World, was subjected to a planet-spanning battle between Tyranids and Chaos daemons that ended up consuming the planet. There's a tradition in the Imperium of depicting these as bucolic arcadias, although the actual things are pole-to-pole monocultures of high-yield crops tended by mindless cyborgs or indentured workers — a passage in The Lords of Silence describes them as carefully terraformed and heavily managed agricultural wastelands, with atmospheres tinted orange and turned toxic by the sheer amounts of industrial fertilisers and pesticides used here, scourged by winds running across their flattened landscapes, and razed periodically by huge harvesting combines that send the crops to be processed into the huge amounts of standardized rations fed to Imperial citizens. A single growing season can entirely exhaust the soil, requiring planetary amounts of nitrates and phosphates to be sprayed across the plains. The Imperium can keep these worlds pushing along for millennia like this, even as the food quality constantly worsens, although eventually the planet is sucked so thoroughly dry that it becomes nothing more than a sterile waste. The popular image of arcadian, idyllic farmscapes is mostly propaganda to trick people into coming to work here.

Video Games

Elite : Agricultural worlds buy machines and luxuries and produce food and textiles. Notably the player starts in orbit of an agricultural dictatorship called Lave. The default starting point in Frontier: Elite II is a moon in the Ross 154 system whose primary industry is fishing. According to the manual, the player was a worker in a fish processing plant before inheriting a spaceship from their grandfather.

: Agricultural worlds buy machines and luxuries and produce food and textiles. Notably the player starts in orbit of an agricultural dictatorship called Lave. The default starting point in Frontier: Elite II is a moon in the Ross 154 system whose primary industry is fishing. According to the manual, the player was a worker in a fish processing plant before inheriting a spaceship from their grandfather. Escape Velocity Nova: The Polaris have one of these in the form of Tre'ar Helonis, although it's actually a Ring World Planet built by Those Who Came Before . The flavor text states that although the Polaris have only settled 3% of Tre'ar Helonis's surface area, that's enough to grow enough food to feed the entire Polaris population in the galaxy. The Auroran Empire has several. The three straightest ones are Stlap (a highly fertile world whose large and stable food surplus serves as the foundation of the Moash House's affluence), Sorvad (the dedicated food source for the Aurora system itself) and Aria (an entirely water-covered world that is home to the largest aquaculture project in the galaxy. Nibos Prime is a more unusual case, as its primary product is a famous and popular kind of beer.

Nova: Halo : Harvest, as the name implies, is a chiefly agricultural world and covered with extensive areas of farmland. This is not uncommon in the setting — some planets have more hours of daylight than is typical for Earth and happen to have huge tracts of very rich volcanic soil, leading to very large crop yields. Agriculture on such planets is both cheap and productive, and it costs less for other planets to import food from the farm worlds than to grow it locally. This is subverted later as the war rages on, as many of the Outer Colonies where much of the farming goes on are lost, and the Cole Protocol restricts interstellar travel, leading many inner planets to reluctantly take to growing their own food instead of importing it.

: Harvest, as the name implies, is a chiefly agricultural world and covered with extensive areas of farmland. This is not uncommon in the setting — some planets have more hours of daylight than is typical for Earth and happen to have huge tracts of very rich volcanic soil, leading to very large crop yields. Agriculture on such planets is both cheap and productive, and it costs less for other planets to import food from the farm worlds than to grow it locally. This is subverted later as the war rages on, as many of the Outer Colonies where much of the farming goes on are lost, and the Cole Protocol restricts interstellar travel, leading many inner planets to reluctantly take to growing their own food instead of importing it. Mass Effect : Most of humanity's colonies are pushed into specializing in agriculture, more through accident and necessity than by design. Colonies have a semi-independent status in the System Alliance, so they are expected to be self-sufficient and food is the most important aspect to do that. The government also is more focused on spamming new colonies, so actual development is rather slow. Pragia is a failed farm. The batarians had intended to turn the planet into a farm world to feed their empire, but their genetically engineered food crops took to the planet too well , covered it in jungle-like growth and are projected to completely exhaust the soil across the entire planet within centuries. Aya, from Mass Effect: Andromeda , is one-third this. The other two-thirds are "volcanic wastes" and "really cramped city". Most of the farming is done nearer the volcanoes, with all the difficulty that comes from it, both in terms of space and lava. The angara don't have a lot of luxury in this regard, given the other worlds they've got available are "hideously overgrown jungle" and "giant ball of ice".

: Master of Orion : It is possible to set one of these up in all games, create farms, and have everyone work as farmers. usually good climate, poor mineral planets are the ones that do this. Other space 4x games have similar.

: It is possible to set one of these up in all games, create farms, and have everyone work as farmers. usually good climate, poor mineral planets are the ones that do this. Other space 4x games have similar. Myst : While not planets in sensu strictu, many Ages — tiny, self-contained worlds — served a single economic or social function, often quite narrow. For example, the Age of Teledahn was farmed for a type of fungal spore used in D'ni cuisine.

: While not planets in sensu strictu, many Ages — tiny, self-contained worlds — served a single economic or social function, often quite narrow. For example, the Age of Teledahn was farmed for a type of fungal spore used in D'ni cuisine. Scrap Mechanic is set on a dedicated agricultural planet, staffed primarily by robots to reduce costs and the need for human presence. One can guess where that eventually went .

is set on a dedicated agricultural planet, staffed primarily by robots to reduce costs and the need for human presence. . StarCraft II : Agria, as the name suggests, is devoted chiefly to agriculture.

: Agria, as the name suggests, is devoted chiefly to agriculture. Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds : In the Darth Vader campaign, several missions take place on the agri-world of Reytha.

: In the Darth Vader campaign, several missions take place on the agri-world of Reytha. Star Wars: The Old Republic : Uphrades is said directly to be an Agriworld and nicknamed "Coruscant's Granary", and its devastation at the hands of Darth Angral in the Jedi Knight's storyline is a major plot beat.

: Uphrades is said directly to be an Agriworld and nicknamed "Coruscant's Granary", and its devastation at the hands of in the Jedi Knight's storyline is a major plot beat. Stellaris : The "Banks" update changed food from a planet-locked to a "global" resource, enabling players to create specialized planets with all farms. The "Utopia" DLC allows one to take the To Serve Man approach with planets populated by other species. The "Le Guin" update allows planets to have specializations. Any planet where the majority job is "farmer" gains the "Agri World" specialization, gaining an additional bonus to food production.

:

Webcomics

Star Trip depicts the planet Losm, which is mostly farmland as a result of colonization by the Roj species, to the detriment of the local Losites.

Web Original

Mahu : In "Second Chance" the Galactic Commonwealth houses a number of specialized worlds, a few of which are incredibly fertile paradises that produce enough food to feed billions without issue.

Western Animation

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command : Jo-ad, Booster's home planet, is dedicated entirely to agriculture, resembling the American Midwest and specializing in growing gigantic produce, with the majority of the inhabitants being farmers. It provides the food supplies for Capital Planet. Booster first met Buzz when Zurg tried to steal Jo-ad's entire crop so that he could starve them into submission.

: Jo-ad, home planet, is dedicated entirely to agriculture, resembling the American Midwest and specializing in growing gigantic produce, with the majority of the inhabitants being farmers. It provides the food supplies for Capital Planet. Booster first met Buzz when Zurg tried to steal Jo-ad's entire crop so that he could starve them into submission. Shadow Raiders : The Cluster is home to a group of Single Biome Planets that raid one-another for vital resources that they can't produce themselves. One of these worlds is Planet Bone, a fecund swamp planet whose chief resource is abundant food that every race in the system can eat to satisfy their Fantastic Diet Requirements . The people of Planet Rock , for instance, are stated to raid Bone for its lichen. When Planet Bone briefly becomes estranged from the Alliance in Season Two, it's explained that the other worlds will succumb to famine within a week without access to Bone's food supplies, forcing the Alliance to accept the craven Emperor Femur back into the fold.

