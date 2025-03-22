ALERT DAY for rain, wind, and snow Tuesday into Wednesday - Jacob (2025)

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:
- Light rain tonight
- ALERT DAY Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday for heavy rain, wind, and some snow
- Turning very mild next week
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:Temperatures will be mild tonight with lows only dropping into the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We'll also see some passing light showers tonight, but then we'll start out Tuesday dry after sunrise. However, heavy rain will move into the region during the afternoon, and that is when the ALERT DAY begins.
EXTENDED FORECAST:We're expecting heavy rain, between 1-2", Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. A rumble of thunder or two may be possible, though severe weather is not expected across southern Wisconsin. Later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, cooler temperatures take over and the rain will turn over to a rain/snow mix then completely to snow by the late morning and afternoon hours Wednesday. Accumulation will be around 1 to 3 inches for areas north and west of Madison, around 1 inch for areas near Madison, and less than 1 inch for areas south and east of Madison. We also will be very windy by Wednesday when the winds shift out of the northwest. Gusts could be up to 45 mph at times Wednesday afternoon. All of the precipitation will clear out and the winds will have calmed down by Thursday morning. We then could see another system move through the Midwest on Friday, although this system looks significantly smaller. Starting Sunday and especially into early next week, temperatures will be well above average. Right now, we are forecasting for our first 60-degree day of the year either Monday or Tuesday next week, and some areas could even flirt with 70s!
Madison, WI
Right Now
41°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:28:06 AM
- Sunset: 05:51:32 PM
- Dew Point: 37°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered rain showers. Periods of rain developing in the afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Wind: SE 8-15 MPH
Tonight
Mostly cloudy and mild with periods of rain showers changing to snow for areas north and west of Madison. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Total rainfall of 1 to 2 inches.Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy, windy, and turning colder with scattered rain and snow showers, becoming all snow by the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches north and west of Madison and around 1 inch near Madison.Wind: NW 15-25 MPH, gusts to 45 MPH.
Day
Precip
Temp
Tue
100%
39°
50°
Tue Tuesday
50°/39°
Cloudy with late day rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 06:28:06 AM
Sunset: 05:51:32 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy and mild with periods of rain showers changing to snow for areas north and west of Madison. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Total rainfall of 1 to 2 inches.Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
Wed
100%
22°
41°
Wed Wednesday
41°/22°
Rain/snow mix, windy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s.
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 06:26:25 AM
Sunset: 05:52:45 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: NW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow showers early, otherwise breezy with clearing skies and much colder.Wind: NW 15-25 MPH, gusts to 35 MPH
Thu
10%
28°
40°
Thu Thursday
40°/28°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:24:43 AM
Sunset: 05:53:58 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight
Fri
40%
24°
40°
Fri Friday
40°/24°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:23:01 AM
Sunset: 05:55:10 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: W @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers early.
Sat
10%
25°
42°
Sat Saturday
42°/25°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:21:19 AM
Sunset: 05:56:22 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy and seasonably cold.
Sun
10%
30°
47°
Sun Sunday
47°/30°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:19:36 AM
Sunset: 06:57:34 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy and milder.
Mon
10%
44°
60°
Mon Monday
60°/44°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:17:53 AM
Sunset: 06:58:46 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly clear and milder.
Tue
10%
45°
64°
Tue Tuesday
64°/45°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:16:09 AM
Sunset: 06:59:57 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably mild with a slight chance of rain showers.
Wed
30%
35°
56°
Wed Wednesday
56°/35°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:14:26 AM
Sunset: 07:01:08 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy and not quite as mild with a slight chance of rain showers.
Thu
10%
38°
49°
Thu Thursday
49°/38°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:12:42 AM
Sunset: 07:02:19 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.