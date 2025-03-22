ALERT DAY for rain, wind, and snow Tuesday into Wednesday - Jacob (2025)

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:

Light rain tonight

ALERT DAY Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday for heavy rain, wind, and some snow

Turning very mild next week

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:Temperatures will be mild tonight with lows only dropping into the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We'll also see some passing light showers tonight, but then we'll start out Tuesday dry after sunrise. However, heavy rain will move into the region during the afternoon, and that is when the ALERT DAY begins.

EXTENDED FORECAST:We're expecting heavy rain, between 1-2", Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. A rumble of thunder or two may be possible, though severe weather is not expected across southern Wisconsin. Later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, cooler temperatures take over and the rain will turn over to a rain/snow mix then completely to snow by the late morning and afternoon hours Wednesday. Accumulation will be around 1 to 3 inches for areas north and west of Madison, around 1 inch for areas near Madison, and less than 1 inch for areas south and east of Madison. We also will be very windy by Wednesday when the winds shift out of the northwest. Gusts could be up to 45 mph at times Wednesday afternoon. All of the precipitation will clear out and the winds will have calmed down by Thursday morning. We then could see another system move through the Midwest on Friday, although this system looks significantly smaller. Starting Sunday and especially into early next week, temperatures will be well above average. Right now, we are forecasting for our first 60-degree day of the year either Monday or Tuesday next week, and some areas could even flirt with 70s!

