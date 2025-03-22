ALERT DAY for rain, wind, and snow Tuesday into Wednesday - Jacob (2025)

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:

  • Light rain tonight
  • ALERT DAY Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday for heavy rain, wind, and some snow
  • Turning very mild next week

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:Temperatures will be mild tonight with lows only dropping into the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We'll also see some passing light showers tonight, but then we'll start out Tuesday dry after sunrise. However, heavy rain will move into the region during the afternoon, and that is when the ALERT DAY begins.

Madison, WI

Right Now

41°

Cloudy

  • Humidity: 88%
  • Feels Like: 36°
  • Heat Index: 41°
  • Wind: 7 mph
  • Wind Chill: 36°
  • UV Index: 1 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:28:06 AM
  • Sunset: 05:51:32 PM
  • Dew Point: 37°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered rain showers. Periods of rain developing in the afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Wind: SE 8-15 MPH

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and mild with periods of rain showers changing to snow for areas north and west of Madison. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Total rainfall of 1 to 2 inches.Wind: NE 8-15 MPH

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy, windy, and turning colder with scattered rain and snow showers, becoming all snow by the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches north and west of Madison and around 1 inch near Madison.Wind: NW 15-25 MPH, gusts to 45 MPH.

  • Upcoming
  • Radar
  • 10 Day

Day

Precip

Temp

Tue

100%

39°

50°

Tue Tuesday

50°/39°

Cloudy with late day rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.

Chance of Rain: 100%

Sunrise: 06:28:06 AM

Sunset: 05:51:32 PM

Humidity: 75%

Wind: SE @ 10 mph

UV Index: 1 Low

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy and mild with periods of rain showers changing to snow for areas north and west of Madison. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Total rainfall of 1 to 2 inches.Wind: NE 8-15 MPH

Wed

100%

22°

41°

Wed Wednesday

41°/22°

Rain/snow mix, windy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s.

Chance of Rain: 100%

Sunrise: 06:26:25 AM

Sunset: 05:52:45 PM

Humidity: 77%

Wind: NW @ 21 mph

UV Index: 1 Low

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow showers early, otherwise breezy with clearing skies and much colder.Wind: NW 15-25 MPH, gusts to 35 MPH

Thu

10%

28°

40°

Thu Thursday

40°/28°

More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of Rain: 10%

Sunrise: 06:24:43 AM

Sunset: 05:53:58 PM

Humidity: 53%

Wind: WNW @ 11 mph

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Thursday Night

Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight

Fri

40%

24°

40°

Fri Friday

40°/24°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of Rain: 40%

Sunrise: 06:23:01 AM

Sunset: 05:55:10 PM

Humidity: 49%

Wind: W @ 12 mph

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Friday Night

Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers early.

Sat

10%

25°

42°

Sat Saturday

42°/25°

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of Rain: 10%

Sunrise: 06:21:19 AM

Sunset: 05:56:22 PM

Humidity: 50%

Wind: WNW @ 9 mph

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy and seasonably cold.

Sun

10%

30°

47°

Sun Sunday

47°/30°

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of Rain: 10%

Sunrise: 07:19:36 AM

Sunset: 06:57:34 PM

Humidity: 51%

Wind: WSW @ 13 mph

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy and milder.

Mon

10%

44°

60°

Mon Monday

60°/44°

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of Rain: 10%

Sunrise: 07:17:53 AM

Sunset: 06:58:46 PM

Humidity: 44%

Wind: SW @ 13 mph

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Monday Night

Mostly clear and milder.

Tue

10%

45°

64°

Tue Tuesday

64°/45°

Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of Rain: 10%

Sunrise: 07:16:09 AM

Sunset: 06:59:57 PM

Humidity: 45%

Wind: SSW @ 15 mph

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably mild with a slight chance of rain showers.

Wed

30%

35°

56°

Wed Wednesday

56°/35°

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of Rain: 30%

Sunrise: 07:14:26 AM

Sunset: 07:01:08 PM

Humidity: 51%

Wind: SSW @ 15 mph

UV Index: 2 Low

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy and not quite as mild with a slight chance of rain showers.

Thu

10%

38°

49°

Thu Thursday

49°/38°

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of Rain: 10%

Sunrise: 07:12:42 AM

Sunset: 07:02:19 PM

Humidity: 52%

Wind: NW @ 12 mph

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

ALERT DAY for rain, wind, and snow Tuesday into Wednesday - Jacob (2025)

