All Bugs, Performance Issues, and Known Glitches | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (2025)

This is a list of bugs and known issues in Skull and Bones. Read on for a list of all currently known bugs, glitches, and performance issues, as well as a how to fix and troubleshoot these issues!

List of General Fixes

All Bugs, Glitches, and Known Issues

All Bugs, Glitches, and Known Issues Failed to Join Game Session You Have Crossed The Helm. Prepare to be Hunted! Death Mark Expired KINGFISHER_4 Matchmaking Failure Frequent Crashes Unable to Embark Ship No Server Available

Let the team know about the bugs and issues you experience and their fixes in our comments, and it will be added onto the list!

Failed to Join Game Session

Some players have been experiencing a “Failed to Join Game Session” error in the game. The Skull and Bones team has encountered this error once and we were able to fix it just by reconnecting to the game.

There are other fixes for this error if reconnecting to the game didn't work out for you!

Failed to Join Game Session Error

You Have Crossed The Helm. Prepare to be Hunted!

Much like other players, our team has experienced the error that says “You have crossed the helm. Prepare to be hunted!”. This is immediately followed by a phrase that says a Death Mark has been issued on you.

This seems to just be a bug because it happens randomly in the game. It did happen rather frequently to some members of our team though, so we understand that it can be quite annoying.

As of this writing, we still haven't found a fix for this error. If you know a fix for this bug, please let us know in the comments section and we'll update this page!

Death Mark Expired

A couple of players have also been getting the notification “Death Mark Expired”. It seems to happen randomly but you'll receive a burst of notifications for it which can be quite troublesome.

Our team hasn't experienced anything bad when this notification comes up though. It could just be a harmless bug that the Skull and Bones team can hopefully fix before the full game launches.

KINGFISHER_4

The KINGFISHER-4 error comes up whenever the game can't seem to connect you to the chat servers. An easy fix for this is to disable your “Text Chat” from the settings.

Follow the steps below to disable your text chat:

Go to “Settings” Cycle through the Settings tab until you reach “Interface” Scroll down and look for “Text Chat” Untick the box so that the words beside the box say “Off”

How to Disable Text Chat

Matchmaking Failure

A “Matchmaking Failure” error was also encountered by our team while playing Skull and Bones.

We weren't able to fix it by simply reconnecting to the game. We had to restart our devices to fix the issue. You could do the same thing if you're also experiencing the same error!

Frequent Crashes

The Skull and Bones application may crash out of nowhere from time to time. The team has experienced this on console and PC. Simply booting the game back up again will bring you back to your last known location.

What to Do if Game Keeps Crashing

Unable to Embark Ship

The team has encountered an issue where there was no option or button prompt to embark their ship and set sail while at Sainte-Anne and other outposts.

How to Set Sail

No Server Available

On the launch of the open beta, the game would not let users in due to no server being available for a few minutes. This was mitigated by disabling crossplay and restarting the application.

What to Do When No Server Available

List of General Fixes

Some common bugs and glitches that players experience could be an issue in their PC or console rather than the game. Listed down are a few general fixes and solutions for you to follow.

General Troubleshooting Tips and Fixes Check Official Sources Restart the Game Restart Your PC or Console Update Your PC or Console Update Your Graphics Card Drivers

Check Official Sources

You should always check the official Ubisoft Skull and Bones Bug Reporter and the Skull and Bones Forums for updates to see if the problem you're currently experiencing has any official solutions.

Restart the Game Application

Restarting the game is a common but effective troubleshooting tip that could be the fix for some of the bugs, glitches, or issues you're currently dealing with.

Restart Your PC or Console

If restarting the game doesn't fix your current issue, you should also consider restarting your PC or console. It's possible that restarting your device can stop active bugs and glitches and improve your game's overall performance.

Update Your PC or Console

If your PC or console's operating system is outdated, you may experience more issues and bugs than other players. Developers typically test their games on the latest operating system versions, so a quick software update might fix your game.

Update Your Graphics Card Drivers

For PC players, outdated graphics drivers can cause many issues when playing new games, such as game crashes, performance problems, and visual bugs. Keep your drivers updated from the official AMD, Intel, or Nvidia website to help prevent bugs and glitches from occurring on your device.

