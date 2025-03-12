All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (2025)

Infamy ranks in Skull and Bones determine your power and worth as a pirate. See a list of all Infamy ranks and levels, how to raise infamy rank, all infamy ranks rewards and unlocks, as well as what infamy is in this guide!

All Infamy Ranks

List of All Infamy Ranks and Levels

No. Infamy Levels Infamy Points 1 Outcast 725 pts 2 Scoundrel 2,205 pts 3 Rover 4,055 pts 4 Freebooter 6,555 pts 5 Buccaneer 9,930 pts 6 Brigand 15,305 pts 7 Marauder 21,305 pts 8 Corsair 27,905 pts 9 Cutthroat 39,030 pts 10 Kingpin 40,780 pts

Infamy Ranks in Skull and Bones start at the Outcast level until you reach the highest rank of them all — Kingpin. From there, you can start grinding for Infamy points until you reach higher Kingpin ranks.

Before you reach that though, you need to reach all the other ranks below it first. Here are the different Infamy ranks in the game and how many Infamy points are needed to reach them.

How to Raise Infamy Rank

Complete Open World Activities

Some of the main ways of increasing your Infamy are by completing Main and Side Contracts, participating in World Events, Treasure Hunting, discovering new locations, and engaging in combat with other ships!

How to Raise Infamy Fast

All Infamy Ranks Rewards and Unlocks

Infamy Ship Unlocks

Ship Ship Weapons

Rover

Ship Ship Size/Loadout Potential Unique Perk Defender Hulk SmallBow, Broadsides, Stern Ironclad Reduces Brace Strength depletion by 20% when hit. Increases Brace Strength by 250% and Brace Strength Recovery by 25%. Sentinel Cutter SmallBow, Broadsides Unburden Restores Severe Damage by 0.5% and Hull Health by 0.5% per second. Restores Hull Health of all friendly ships in a 100m radius of a repaired target by 2%. Restores 60% more of Hull Health on a friendly ship while using a Repair Weapon.

Buccaneer

Ship Ship Size/Loadout Potential Unique Perk Firebrand Barge SmallBow, Broadsides, Stern Wildfire Applying the Ablaze effect to a ship will apply the same effect to all enemies in a radius of 125m. Increases weapon damage by 20%. Burning Damage increases Ablaze charge speed by 150%. Blaster Sloop SmallBow, Broadsides Outburst Explosive hits have a 50% chance of triggering an explosion, which deals 1500 damage within a Blast Radius of 150m. Increases damage to structures by 40% and Explosive Damage by 15%.

Brigand

Ship Ship Size/Loadout Potential Unique Perk Bombardier Padewakang MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary Detonate Explosive hits have a 70% chance of triggering an explosion, which deals 1000 damage within a 125m Blast Radius. Increases damage to structures by 50% and Weapon Damage Radius by 12%.

Corsair

Ship Ship Size/Loadout Potential Unique Perk Vanguard Snow MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary Tenacity Recovers Brace Strength by 4% per second, while bracing. Increases Brace Strength by 50% and Brace Strength Recovery by 150%.

Cutthroat

Ship Ship Size/Loadout Potential Unique Perk Hullbreaker Brigantine MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary Bullhorn Increases damage from ramming by 45% and reduces duration of Torn Sails effect by 80%. Applies Flooded to an enemy ship upon ramming. Pyromaniac Sambuk MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary Scorched Deals 5000 Burning Damage when you apply the Ablaze effect to an enemy ship. Ablaze will be applied to enemies in a radius of 150m. Increases damage to ships with Ablaze effect by 50%.

Infamy Ship Weapon Unlocks

Ship Ship Weapons

Scoundrel

Weapon Damage Summary Perks Bombard I Lvl: 15 1500 +150 ・Explosive I - - - - Long Gun I Lvl: 15 1090 - ・Piercing I - - - +109

Rover

Weapon Damage Summary Perks Culverin II Lvl: 30 625 - - - - - - Demi-cannon II Lvl: 30 660 - - - - - - Bombard II Lvl: 30 1875 +187 ・Explosive I - - - - Repair Bombard I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Rover I 1725 - ・Repair Bomb - - - - Long Gun II Lvl: 30 1362 - ・Piercing I - - - +136

Freebooter

Weapon Damage Summary Perks Tearing Culverin I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Freebooter I 552 - ・Tearing II - - - - Flooding Demi-cannon I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Freebooter I 604 - ・Flooding II +30 - - - Fire Bombard I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Freebooter I 1725 +345 ・Explosive II

・Burning I - +172 - -

Buccaneer

Weapon Damage Summary Perks Culverin III Lvl: 45 750 - - - - - - Basilisk I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Buccaneer I 625 - ・Raider

・Piercing II - - - +125 Demi-cannon III Lvl: 45 792 - - - - - - Zamzama I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Buccaneer I 788 - ・Raider

・Burning II - +39 - - Mons Meg I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Buccaneer I 1875 +187 ・Siege

・Explosive I

・Piercing I - - - +187 Long Gun III Lvl: 45 1635 - ・Piercing I - - - +163 Fire Long Gun I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Buccaneer I 1253 - ・Piercing II

・Burning I - +125 - +250 Repair Long Gun I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Buccaneer I 1150 - ・Repair - - - -

Brigand

Weapon Damage Summary Perks Tearing Culverin II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I 744 - ・Tearing II - - - - Flooding Demi-cannon II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I 816 - ・Flooding II +40 - - - Fire Bombard II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I 2325 +465 ・Explosive II

・Burning I - +232 - - Repair Bombard II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I 2325 - ・Repair Bomb - - - - Scurlock's Chasers Lvl: 60 Infamy: Brigand I 1362 - ・Mast Breaker

・Piercing III

・Tearing II - - - +408 Mortar I Lvl: 30 6900 +1035 ・Blast - - - - Sea Fire I Lvl: 38 310 - ・Burning III - +93 - -

Marauder

Weapon Damage Summary Perks Culverin IV Lvl: 75 1000 - - - - - - Basilisk II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Marauder I 825 - ・Raider

・Piercing II - - - +165 Demi-cannon IV Lvl: 75 1056 - - - - - - Bombard III Lvl: 45 2250 +225 ・Explosive I - - - - Bombard IV Lvl: 75 3000 +300 ・Explosive I - - - - Long Gun IV Lvl: 75 2180 - ・Piercing I - - - +218 Fire Long Gun II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Marauder I 1689 - ・Piercing II

・Burning I - +168 - +337 Repair Long Gun II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Marauder I 1550 - ・Repair - - - - Rocket I Lvl: 30 7500 - ・Burning II - +50 - - Ballista I Lvl: 38 1380 - ・Draw

・Piercing II - - - +276

Corsair

Weapon Damage Summary Perks Zamzama II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Corsair I 1040 - ・Raider

・Burning II - +52 - - Mons Meg II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Corsair I 2475 +247 ・Siege

・Explosive I

・Piercing I - - - +247 Repair Long Gun III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Corsair I 1950 - ・Repair - - - - Mortar II Lvl: 40 9300 +1395 ・Blast - - - - Repair Mortar I Lvl: 30 Infamy: Corsair I 6900 - ・Repair Blast - - - - Leopold I Lvl: 33 Infamy: Corsair I 6875 +1031 ・Flooding II

・Blast +1375 - - - Rocket II Lvl: 40 10110 - ・Burning II - +67 - - The Termites I Lvl: 33 Infamy: Corsair I 8160 - ・Siege

・Burning I

・Piercing I - +27 - +27 Ballista II Lvl: 68 1860 - ・Draw

・Piercing II - - - +372 Great Springald I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Corsair I 1500 - ・Draw

・Tearing II

・Piercing II - - - +300 Sea Fire II Lvl: 68 418 - ・Burning III - +125 - - Kallinikos Flame I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Corsair I 337 - ・Raider

・Burning III - +101 - -

Cutthroat

Weapon Damage Summary Perks Culverin V Lvl: 90 1125 - - - - - - Tearing Culverin III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I 936 - ・Tearing II - - - - Demi-cannon V Lvl: 90 1188 - - - - - - Flooding Demi-cannon III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I 1028 - ・Flooding II +51 - - - Bombard V Lvl: 90 3375 +337 ・Explosive I - - - - Fire Bombard III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I 2925 +585 ・Explosive II

・Burning I - +292 - - Repair Bombard III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I 2925 - ・Repair Bomb - - - - Long Gun V Lvl: 90 2452 - ・Piercing I - - - +245 Fire Long Gun III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I 2125 - ・Piercing II

・Burning I - +212 - +425 Repair Mortar II Lvl: 40 Infamy: Cutthroat I 9300 - ・Repair Blast - - - - Leopold II Lvl: 43 Infamy: Cutthroat I 9075 +1361 ・Flooding II

・Blast +1815 - - - The Termites II Lvl: 43 Infamy: Cutthroat I 10770 - ・Siege

・Burning I

・Piercing I - +35 - +35 Great Springald II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Cutthroat I 1980 - ・Draw

・Tearing II

・Piercing II - - - +396 Kallinikos Flame II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Cutthroat I 445 - ・Raider

・Burning III - +133 - - Kallinikos Flame III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Cutthroat I 553 - ・Raider

・Burning III - +166 - -

Kingpin

Weapon Damage Summary Perks Basilisk III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I 1025 - ・Raider

・Piercing II - - - +205 Zamzama III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I 1292 - ・Raider

・Burning II - +64 - - Mons Meg III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I 3075 +307 ・Siege

・Explosive I

・Piercing I - - - +307 Dardanelles Gun Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I 3075 +922 ・Unison

・Explosive III - - - - Scurlock's Long Nines Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I 2234 - ・Mast Breaker

・Piercing III

・Tearing II - - - +670 Mortar III Lvl: 47 11700 +1755 ・Blast - - - - Repair Mortar III Lvl: 47 Infamy: Kingpin I 11700 - ・Repair Blast - - - - Leopold III Lvl: 50 Infamy: Kingpin I 11275 +1691 ・Flooding II

・Blast +2255 - - - Rocket III Lvl: 47 12750 - ・Burning II - +85 - - The Termites III Lvl: 50 Infamy: Kingpin I 13380 - ・Siege

・Burning I

・Piercing I - +44 - +44 Ballista III Lvl: 98 2340 - ・Draw

・Piercing II - - - +468 Great Springald III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I 2460 - ・Draw

・Tearing II

・Piercing II - - - +492 Twin-winch Ballista Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I 4302 - ・Double Draw

・Piercing II - - - +860 Sea Fire III Lvl: 98 526 - ・Burning III - +157 - - Blue Specter Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I 502 - ・Superheated

・Burning III - +150 - -

All Infamy Rewards and Unlocks

What is Infamy?

Level Progression System



Infamy is the core of the game's leveling progression system. In this game, Infamy works similarly to XP, in which you need to raise your level, or in this case, your Rank.

The Infamy system is a crucial aspect of the game and should be one of your main focuses since it is directly tied to the unlockables and upgrades you can obtain. The higher your rank, the better the items and gear you'll have at your disposal!

