All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (2025)

Infamy ranks in Skull and Bones determine your power and worth as a pirate. See a list of all Infamy ranks and levels, how to raise infamy rank, all infamy ranks rewards and unlocks, as well as what infamy is in this guide!
List of Contents
- All Infamy Ranks
- How to Raise Infamy Rank
- All Infamy Ranks Rewards and Unlocks
- What is Infamy?
- All Infamy Guides
- Related Guides
All Infamy Ranks
List of All Infamy Ranks and Levels
|No.
|Infamy Levels
|Infamy Points
|1
|Outcast
|725 pts
|2
|Scoundrel
|2,205 pts
|3
|Rover
|4,055 pts
|4
|Freebooter
|6,555 pts
|5
|Buccaneer
|9,930 pts
|6
|Brigand
|15,305 pts
|7
|Marauder
|21,305 pts
|8
|Corsair
|27,905 pts
|9
|Cutthroat
|39,030 pts
|10
|Kingpin
|40,780 pts
Infamy Ranks in Skull and Bones start at the Outcast level until you reach the highest rank of them all — Kingpin. From there, you can start grinding for Infamy points until you reach higher Kingpin ranks.
Before you reach that though, you need to reach all the other ranks below it first. Here are the different Infamy ranks in the game and how many Infamy points are needed to reach them.
How to Raise Infamy Rank
Complete Open World Activities
Some of the main ways of increasing your Infamy are by completing Main and Side Contracts, participating in World Events, Treasure Hunting, discovering new locations, and engaging in combat with other ships!
How to Raise Infamy Fast
All Infamy Ranks Rewards and Unlocks
Infamy Ship Unlocks
|Jump to an Infamy Unlock!
|Ship
|Ship Weapons
|Jump to a Ship Infamy Level Unlock!
|Rover
|Buccaneer
|Brigand
|Corsair
|Cutthroat
Rover
|Ship
|Ship Size/Loadout Potential
|Unique Perk
|Defender Hulk
|SmallBow, Broadsides, Stern
|Ironclad Reduces Brace Strength depletion by 20% when hit. Increases Brace Strength by 250% and Brace Strength Recovery by 25%.
|Sentinel Cutter
|SmallBow, Broadsides
|Unburden Restores Severe Damage by 0.5% and Hull Health by 0.5% per second. Restores Hull Health of all friendly ships in a 100m radius of a repaired target by 2%. Restores 60% more of Hull Health on a friendly ship while using a Repair Weapon.
Buccaneer
|Ship
|Ship Size/Loadout Potential
|Unique Perk
|Firebrand Barge
|SmallBow, Broadsides, Stern
|Wildfire Applying the Ablaze effect to a ship will apply the same effect to all enemies in a radius of 125m. Increases weapon damage by 20%. Burning Damage increases Ablaze charge speed by 150%.
|Blaster Sloop
|SmallBow, Broadsides
|Outburst Explosive hits have a 50% chance of triggering an explosion, which deals 1500 damage within a Blast Radius of 150m. Increases damage to structures by 40% and Explosive Damage by 15%.
Brigand
|Ship
|Ship Size/Loadout Potential
|Unique Perk
|Bombardier Padewakang
|MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary
|Detonate Explosive hits have a 70% chance of triggering an explosion, which deals 1000 damage within a 125m Blast Radius. Increases damage to structures by 50% and Weapon Damage Radius by 12%.
Corsair
|Ship
|Ship Size/Loadout Potential
|Unique Perk
|Vanguard Snow
|MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary
|Tenacity Recovers Brace Strength by 4% per second, while bracing. Increases Brace Strength by 50% and Brace Strength Recovery by 150%.
Cutthroat
|Ship
|Ship Size/Loadout Potential
|Unique Perk
|Hullbreaker Brigantine
|MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary
|Bullhorn Increases damage from ramming by 45% and reduces duration of Torn Sails effect by 80%. Applies Flooded to an enemy ship upon ramming.
|Pyromaniac Sambuk
|MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary
|Scorched Deals 5000 Burning Damage when you apply the Ablaze effect to an enemy ship. Ablaze will be applied to enemies in a radius of 150m. Increases damage to ships with Ablaze effect by 50%.
Infamy Ship Weapon Unlocks
|Jump to an Infamy Unlock!
|Ship
|Ship Weapons
|Jump to a Ship Weapon Infamy Level Unlock!
|Scoundrel
|Rover
|Freebooter
|Buccaneer
|Brigand
|Marauder
|Corsair
|Cutthroat
|Kingpin
Scoundrel
|Weapon
|Damage Summary
|Perks
|Bombard I Lvl: 15
|1500
|+150
|・Explosive I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long Gun I Lvl: 15
|1090
|-
|・Piercing I
|-
|-
|-
|+109
Rover
|Weapon
|Damage Summary
|Perks
|Culverin II Lvl: 30
|625
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Demi-cannon II Lvl: 30
|660
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bombard II Lvl: 30
|1875
|+187
|・Explosive I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Repair Bombard I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Rover I
|1725
|-
|・Repair Bomb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long Gun II Lvl: 30
|1362
|-
|・Piercing I
|-
|-
|-
|+136
Freebooter
|Weapon
|Damage Summary
|Perks
|Tearing Culverin I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Freebooter I
|552
|-
|・Tearing II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Flooding Demi-cannon I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Freebooter I
|604
|-
|・Flooding II
|+30
|-
|-
|-
|Fire Bombard I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Freebooter I
|1725
|+345
|・Explosive II
・Burning I
|-
|+172
|-
|-
Buccaneer
|Weapon
|Damage Summary
|Perks
|Culverin III Lvl: 45
|750
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Basilisk I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Buccaneer I
|625
|-
|・Raider
・Piercing II
|-
|-
|-
|+125
|Demi-cannon III Lvl: 45
|792
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zamzama I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Buccaneer I
|788
|-
|・Raider
・Burning II
|-
|+39
|-
|-
|Mons Meg I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Buccaneer I
|1875
|+187
|・Siege
・Explosive I
・Piercing I
|-
|-
|-
|+187
|Long Gun III Lvl: 45
|1635
|-
|・Piercing I
|-
|-
|-
|+163
|Fire Long Gun I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Buccaneer I
|1253
|-
|・Piercing II
・Burning I
|-
|+125
|-
|+250
|Repair Long Gun I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Buccaneer I
|1150
|-
|・Repair
|-
|-
|-
|-
Brigand
|Weapon
|Damage Summary
|Perks
|Tearing Culverin II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I
|744
|-
|・Tearing II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Flooding Demi-cannon II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I
|816
|-
|・Flooding II
|+40
|-
|-
|-
|Fire Bombard II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I
|2325
|+465
|・Explosive II
・Burning I
|-
|+232
|-
|-
|Repair Bombard II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I
|2325
|-
|・Repair Bomb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Scurlock's Chasers Lvl: 60 Infamy: Brigand I
|1362
|-
|・Mast Breaker
・Piercing III
・Tearing II
|-
|-
|-
|+408
|Mortar I Lvl: 30
|6900
|+1035
|・Blast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sea Fire I Lvl: 38
|310
|-
|・Burning III
|-
|+93
|-
|-
Marauder
|Weapon
|Damage Summary
|Perks
|Culverin IV Lvl: 75
|1000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Basilisk II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Marauder I
|825
|-
|・Raider
・Piercing II
|-
|-
|-
|+165
|Demi-cannon IV Lvl: 75
|1056
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bombard III Lvl: 45
|2250
|+225
|・Explosive I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bombard IV Lvl: 75
|3000
|+300
|・Explosive I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long Gun IV Lvl: 75
|2180
|-
|・Piercing I
|-
|-
|-
|+218
|Fire Long Gun II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Marauder I
|1689
|-
|・Piercing II
・Burning I
|-
|+168
|-
|+337
|Repair Long Gun II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Marauder I
|1550
|-
|・Repair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rocket I Lvl: 30
|7500
|-
|・Burning II
|-
|+50
|-
|-
|Ballista I Lvl: 38
|1380
|-
|・Draw
・Piercing II
|-
|-
|-
|+276
Corsair
|Weapon
|Damage Summary
|Perks
|Zamzama II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Corsair I
|1040
|-
|・Raider
・Burning II
|-
|+52
|-
|-
|Mons Meg II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Corsair I
|2475
|+247
|・Siege
・Explosive I
・Piercing I
|-
|-
|-
|+247
|Repair Long Gun III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Corsair I
|1950
|-
|・Repair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mortar II Lvl: 40
|9300
|+1395
|・Blast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Repair Mortar I Lvl: 30 Infamy: Corsair I
|6900
|-
|・Repair Blast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Leopold I Lvl: 33 Infamy: Corsair I
|6875
|+1031
|・Flooding II
・Blast
|+1375
|-
|-
|-
|Rocket II Lvl: 40
|10110
|-
|・Burning II
|-
|+67
|-
|-
|The Termites I Lvl: 33 Infamy: Corsair I
|8160
|-
|・Siege
・Burning I
・Piercing I
|-
|+27
|-
|+27
|Ballista II Lvl: 68
|1860
|-
|・Draw
・Piercing II
|-
|-
|-
|+372
|Great Springald I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Corsair I
|1500
|-
|・Draw
・Tearing II
・Piercing II
|-
|-
|-
|+300
|Sea Fire II Lvl: 68
|418
|-
|・Burning III
|-
|+125
|-
|-
|Kallinikos Flame I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Corsair I
|337
|-
|・Raider
・Burning III
|-
|+101
|-
|-
Cutthroat
|Weapon
|Damage Summary
|Perks
|Culverin V Lvl: 90
|1125
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tearing Culverin III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I
|936
|-
|・Tearing II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Demi-cannon V Lvl: 90
|1188
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Flooding Demi-cannon III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I
|1028
|-
|・Flooding II
|+51
|-
|-
|-
|Bombard V Lvl: 90
|3375
|+337
|・Explosive I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fire Bombard III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I
|2925
|+585
|・Explosive II
・Burning I
|-
|+292
|-
|-
|Repair Bombard III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I
|2925
|-
|・Repair Bomb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long Gun V Lvl: 90
|2452
|-
|・Piercing I
|-
|-
|-
|+245
|Fire Long Gun III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I
|2125
|-
|・Piercing II
・Burning I
|-
|+212
|-
|+425
|Repair Mortar II Lvl: 40 Infamy: Cutthroat I
|9300
|-
|・Repair Blast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Leopold II Lvl: 43 Infamy: Cutthroat I
|9075
|+1361
|・Flooding II
・Blast
|+1815
|-
|-
|-
|The Termites II Lvl: 43 Infamy: Cutthroat I
|10770
|-
|・Siege
・Burning I
・Piercing I
|-
|+35
|-
|+35
|Great Springald II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Cutthroat I
|1980
|-
|・Draw
・Tearing II
・Piercing II
|-
|-
|-
|+396
|Kallinikos Flame II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Cutthroat I
|445
|-
|・Raider
・Burning III
|-
|+133
|-
|-
|Kallinikos Flame III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Cutthroat I
|553
|-
|・Raider
・Burning III
|-
|+166
|-
|-
Kingpin
|Weapon
|Damage Summary
|Perks
|Basilisk III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I
|1025
|-
|・Raider
・Piercing II
|-
|-
|-
|+205
|Zamzama III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I
|1292
|-
|・Raider
・Burning II
|-
|+64
|-
|-
|Mons Meg III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I
|3075
|+307
|・Siege
・Explosive I
・Piercing I
|-
|-
|-
|+307
|Dardanelles Gun Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I
|3075
|+922
|・Unison
・Explosive III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Scurlock's Long Nines Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I
|2234
|-
|・Mast Breaker
・Piercing III
・Tearing II
|-
|-
|-
|+670
|Mortar III Lvl: 47
|11700
|+1755
|・Blast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Repair Mortar III Lvl: 47 Infamy: Kingpin I
|11700
|-
|・Repair Blast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Leopold III Lvl: 50 Infamy: Kingpin I
|11275
|+1691
|・Flooding II
・Blast
|+2255
|-
|-
|-
|Rocket III Lvl: 47
|12750
|-
|・Burning II
|-
|+85
|-
|-
|The Termites III Lvl: 50 Infamy: Kingpin I
|13380
|-
|・Siege
・Burning I
・Piercing I
|-
|+44
|-
|+44
|Ballista III Lvl: 98
|2340
|-
|・Draw
・Piercing II
|-
|-
|-
|+468
|Great Springald III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I
|2460
|-
|・Draw
・Tearing II
・Piercing II
|-
|-
|-
|+492
|Twin-winch Ballista Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I
|4302
|-
|・Double Draw
・Piercing II
|-
|-
|-
|+860
|Sea Fire III Lvl: 98
|526
|-
|・Burning III
|-
|+157
|-
|-
|Blue Specter Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I
|502
|-
|・Superheated
・Burning III
|-
|+150
|-
|-
All Infamy Rewards and Unlocks
What is Infamy?
Level Progression System
Infamy is the core of the game's leveling progression system. In this game, Infamy works similarly to XP, in which you need to raise your level, or in this case, your Rank.
The Infamy system is a crucial aspect of the game and should be one of your main focuses since it is directly tied to the unlockables and upgrades you can obtain. The higher your rank, the better the items and gear you'll have at your disposal!
All Infamy Guides
All Infamy Guides
|All Infamy Guides
|All Infamy Rewards and Unlocks
|How to Raise Infamy Fast
|Kingpin Unlocks and Required Infamy
|-
Skull and Bones Related Guides
Skull and Bones Wiki Top
Skull and Bones Walkthrough Wiki
|Game8 Skull and Bones Guides
|Interactive Map
|Ships
|Ship Weapons
|Ship Armors
|Ship Furniture
|Resources and Materials
|Tips and Tricks
|Main Contracts
|World Events
|Investigations
|Side Contracts
|Treasures
|Blueprints
|Tools
|Bounties and Elite Captains
|Infamy
|The Helm
|Achievements
|Cosmetics
|Ship Cosmetics
|Factions
|Vendors and Shops
|Battle Pass
|Seasons
|Characters
|Bugs and Errors
|News and Updates
|Commodities
|Food
|-