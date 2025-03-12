All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (2025)

Table of Contents
All Infamy Ranks List of All Infamy Ranks and Levels How to Raise Infamy Rank Complete Open World Activities All Infamy Ranks Rewards and Unlocks Infamy Ship Unlocks Infamy Ship Weapon Unlocks What is Infamy? Level Progression System All Infamy Guides All Infamy Guides Skull and Bones Related Guides Skull and Bones Walkthrough Wiki References

All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (1)

Infamy ranks in Skull and Bones determine your power and worth as a pirate. See a list of all Infamy ranks and levels, how to raise infamy rank, all infamy ranks rewards and unlocks, as well as what infamy is in this guide!

List of Contents

  • All Infamy Ranks
  • How to Raise Infamy Rank
  • All Infamy Ranks Rewards and Unlocks
  • What is Infamy?
  • All Infamy Guides
  • Related Guides
See Also
Skull and Bones – 5 Ways To Raise Your InfamyAll Bugs, Performance Issues, and Known Glitches | Skull and Bones｜Game8List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8Skull and Bones: How to Increase Infamy Fast

All Infamy Ranks

List of All Infamy Ranks and Levels

No. Infamy Levels Infamy Points
1 Outcast 725 pts
2 Scoundrel 2,205 pts
3 Rover 4,055 pts
4 Freebooter 6,555 pts
5 Buccaneer 9,930 pts
6 Brigand 15,305 pts
7 Marauder 21,305 pts
8 Corsair 27,905 pts
9 Cutthroat 39,030 pts
10 Kingpin 40,780 pts

Infamy Ranks in Skull and Bones start at the Outcast level until you reach the highest rank of them all — Kingpin. From there, you can start grinding for Infamy points until you reach higher Kingpin ranks.

Before you reach that though, you need to reach all the other ranks below it first. Here are the different Infamy ranks in the game and how many Infamy points are needed to reach them.

See Also
Skull And Bones: How To Increase Your Infamy Quickly

How to Raise Infamy Rank

Complete Open World Activities

All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (2)

Some of the main ways of increasing your Infamy are by completing Main and Side Contracts, participating in World Events, Treasure Hunting, discovering new locations, and engaging in combat with other ships!

How to Raise Infamy Fast

All Infamy Ranks Rewards and Unlocks

Infamy Ship Unlocks

Jump to an Infamy Unlock!
Ship Ship Weapons
Jump to a Ship Infamy Level Unlock!
Rover Buccaneer
Brigand Corsair Cutthroat

Rover

ShipShip Size/Loadout PotentialUnique Perk
Defender Hulk SmallBow, Broadsides, Stern Ironclad Reduces Brace Strength depletion by 20% when hit. Increases Brace Strength by 250% and Brace Strength Recovery by 25%.
Sentinel Cutter SmallBow, Broadsides Unburden Restores Severe Damage by 0.5% and Hull Health by 0.5% per second. Restores Hull Health of all friendly ships in a 100m radius of a repaired target by 2%. Restores 60% more of Hull Health on a friendly ship while using a Repair Weapon.

Buccaneer

ShipShip Size/Loadout PotentialUnique Perk
Firebrand Barge SmallBow, Broadsides, Stern Wildfire Applying the Ablaze effect to a ship will apply the same effect to all enemies in a radius of 125m. Increases weapon damage by 20%. Burning Damage increases Ablaze charge speed by 150%.
Blaster Sloop SmallBow, Broadsides Outburst Explosive hits have a 50% chance of triggering an explosion, which deals 1500 damage within a Blast Radius of 150m. Increases damage to structures by 40% and Explosive Damage by 15%.

Brigand

ShipShip Size/Loadout PotentialUnique Perk
Bombardier Padewakang MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary Detonate Explosive hits have a 70% chance of triggering an explosion, which deals 1000 damage within a 125m Blast Radius. Increases damage to structures by 50% and Weapon Damage Radius by 12%.

Corsair

ShipShip Size/Loadout PotentialUnique Perk
Vanguard Snow MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary Tenacity Recovers Brace Strength by 4% per second, while bracing. Increases Brace Strength by 50% and Brace Strength Recovery by 150%.

Cutthroat

ShipShip Size/Loadout PotentialUnique Perk
Hullbreaker Brigantine MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary Bullhorn Increases damage from ramming by 45% and reduces duration of Torn Sails effect by 80%. Applies Flooded to an enemy ship upon ramming.
Pyromaniac Sambuk MediumBow, Broadsides, Stern, Auxiliary Scorched Deals 5000 Burning Damage when you apply the Ablaze effect to an enemy ship. Ablaze will be applied to enemies in a radius of 150m. Increases damage to ships with Ablaze effect by 50%.

Infamy Ship Weapon Unlocks

Jump to an Infamy Unlock!
Ship Ship Weapons
Jump to a Ship Weapon Infamy Level Unlock!
Scoundrel Rover Freebooter Buccaneer
Brigand Marauder Corsair Cutthroat
Kingpin

Scoundrel

Weapon Damage Summary Perks
Bombard I Lvl: 15 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (9) 1500 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (10) +150・Explosive I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (11) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (12) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (13) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (14) -
Long Gun I Lvl: 15 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (15) 1090 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (16) -・Piercing I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (17) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (18) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (19) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (20) +109

Rover

Weapon Damage Summary Perks
Culverin II Lvl: 30 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (21) 625 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (22) --
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (23) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (24) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (25) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (26) -
Demi-cannon II Lvl: 30 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (27) 660 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (28) --
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (29) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (30) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (31) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (32) -
Bombard II Lvl: 30 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (33) 1875 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (34) +187・Explosive I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (35) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (36) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (37) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (38) -
Repair Bombard I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Rover I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (39) 1725 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (40) -・Repair Bomb
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (41) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (42) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (43) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (44) -
Long Gun II Lvl: 30 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (45) 1362 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (46) -・Piercing I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (47) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (48) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (49) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (50) +136

Freebooter

Weapon Damage Summary Perks
Tearing Culverin I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Freebooter I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (51) 552 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (52) -・Tearing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (53) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (54) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (55) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (56) -
Flooding Demi-cannon I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Freebooter I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (57) 604 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (58) -・Flooding II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (59) +30 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (60) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (61) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (62) -
Fire Bombard I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Freebooter I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (63) 1725 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (64) +345・Explosive II
・Burning I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (65) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (66) +172
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (67) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (68) -

Buccaneer

Weapon Damage Summary Perks
Culverin III Lvl: 45 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (69) 750 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (70) --
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (71) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (72) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (73) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (74) -
Basilisk I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Buccaneer I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (75) 625 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (76) -・Raider
・Piercing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (77) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (78) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (79) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (80) +125
Demi-cannon III Lvl: 45 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (81) 792 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (82) --
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (83) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (84) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (85) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (86) -
Zamzama I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Buccaneer I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (87) 788 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (88) -・Raider
・Burning II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (89) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (90) +39
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (91) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (92) -
Mons Meg I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Buccaneer I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (93) 1875 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (94) +187・Siege
・Explosive I
・Piercing I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (95) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (96) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (97) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (98) +187
Long Gun III Lvl: 45 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (99) 1635 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (100) -・Piercing I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (101) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (102) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (103) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (104) +163
Fire Long Gun I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Buccaneer I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (105) 1253 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (106) -・Piercing II
・Burning I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (107) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (108) +125
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (109) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (110) +250
Repair Long Gun I Lvl: 38 Infamy: Buccaneer I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (111) 1150 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (112) -・Repair
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (113) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (114) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (115) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (116) -

Brigand

Weapon Damage Summary Perks
Tearing Culverin II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (117) 744 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (118) -・Tearing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (119) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (120) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (121) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (122) -
Flooding Demi-cannon II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (123) 816 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (124) -・Flooding II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (125) +40 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (126) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (127) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (128) -
Fire Bombard II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (129) 2325 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (130) +465・Explosive II
・Burning I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (131) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (132) +232
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (133) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (134) -
Repair Bombard II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Brigand I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (135) 2325 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (136) -・Repair Bomb
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (137) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (138) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (139) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (140) -
Scurlock's Chasers Lvl: 60 Infamy: Brigand I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (141) 1362 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (142) -・Mast Breaker
・Piercing III
・Tearing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (143) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (144) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (145) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (146) +408
Mortar I Lvl: 30 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (147) 6900 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (148) +1035・Blast
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (149) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (150) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (151) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (152) -
Sea Fire I Lvl: 38 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (153) 310 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (154) -・Burning III
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (155) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (156) +93
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (157) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (158) -

Marauder

Weapon Damage Summary Perks
Culverin IV Lvl: 75 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (159) 1000 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (160) --
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (161) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (162) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (163) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (164) -
Basilisk II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Marauder I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (165) 825 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (166) -・Raider
・Piercing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (167) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (168) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (169) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (170) +165
Demi-cannon IV Lvl: 75 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (171) 1056 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (172) --
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (173) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (174) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (175) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (176) -
Bombard III Lvl: 45 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (177) 2250 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (178) +225・Explosive I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (179) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (180) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (181) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (182) -
Bombard IV Lvl: 75 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (183) 3000 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (184) +300・Explosive I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (185) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (186) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (187) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (188) -
Long Gun IV Lvl: 75 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (189) 2180 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (190) -・Piercing I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (191) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (192) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (193) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (194) +218
Fire Long Gun II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Marauder I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (195) 1689 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (196) -・Piercing II
・Burning I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (197) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (198) +168
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (199) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (200) +337
Repair Long Gun II Lvl: 68 Infamy: Marauder I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (201) 1550 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (202) -・Repair
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (203) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (204) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (205) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (206) -
Rocket I Lvl: 30 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (207) 7500 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (208) -・Burning II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (209) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (210) +50
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (211) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (212) -
Ballista I Lvl: 38 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (213) 1380 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (214) -・Draw
・Piercing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (215) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (216) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (217) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (218) +276

Corsair

Weapon Damage Summary Perks
Zamzama II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Corsair I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (219) 1040 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (220) -・Raider
・Burning II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (221) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (222) +52
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (223) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (224) -
Mons Meg II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Corsair I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (225) 2475 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (226) +247・Siege
・Explosive I
・Piercing I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (227) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (228) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (229) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (230) +247
Repair Long Gun III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Corsair I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (231) 1950 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (232) -・Repair
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (233) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (234) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (235) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (236) -
Mortar II Lvl: 40 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (237) 9300 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (238) +1395・Blast
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (239) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (240) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (241) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (242) -
Repair Mortar I Lvl: 30 Infamy: Corsair I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (243) 6900 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (244) -・Repair Blast
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (245) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (246) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (247) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (248) -
Leopold I Lvl: 33 Infamy: Corsair I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (249) 6875 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (250) +1031・Flooding II
・Blast
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (251) +1375 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (252) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (253) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (254) -
Rocket II Lvl: 40 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (255) 10110 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (256) -・Burning II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (257) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (258) +67
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (259) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (260) -
The Termites I Lvl: 33 Infamy: Corsair I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (261) 8160 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (262) -・Siege
・Burning I
・Piercing I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (263) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (264) +27
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (265) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (266) +27
Ballista II Lvl: 68 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (267) 1860 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (268) -・Draw
・Piercing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (269) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (270) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (271) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (272) +372
Great Springald I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Corsair I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (273) 1500 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (274) -・Draw
・Tearing II
・Piercing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (275) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (276) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (277) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (278) +300
Sea Fire II Lvl: 68 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (279) 418 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (280) -・Burning III
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (281) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (282) +125
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (283) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (284) -
Kallinikos Flame I Lvl: 52 Infamy: Corsair I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (285) 337 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (286) -・Raider
・Burning III
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (287) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (288) +101
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (289) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (290) -

Cutthroat

Weapon Damage Summary Perks
Culverin V Lvl: 90 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (291) 1125 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (292) --
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (293) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (294) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (295) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (296) -
Tearing Culverin III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (297) 936 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (298) -・Tearing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (299) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (300) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (301) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (302) -
Demi-cannon V Lvl: 90 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (303) 1188 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (304) --
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (305) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (306) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (307) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (308) -
Flooding Demi-cannon III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (309) 1028 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (310) -・Flooding II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (311) +51 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (312) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (313) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (314) -
Bombard V Lvl: 90 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (315) 3375 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (316) +337・Explosive I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (317) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (318) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (319) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (320) -
Fire Bombard III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (321) 2925 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (322) +585・Explosive II
・Burning I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (323) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (324) +292
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (325) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (326) -
Repair Bombard III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (327) 2925 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (328) -・Repair Bomb
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (329) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (330) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (331) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (332) -
Long Gun V Lvl: 90 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (333) 2452 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (334) -・Piercing I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (335) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (336) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (337) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (338) +245
Fire Long Gun III Lvl: 98 Infamy: Cutthroat I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (339) 2125 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (340) -・Piercing II
・Burning I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (341) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (342) +212
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (343) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (344) +425
Repair Mortar II Lvl: 40 Infamy: Cutthroat I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (345) 9300 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (346) -・Repair Blast
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (347) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (348) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (349) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (350) -
Leopold II Lvl: 43 Infamy: Cutthroat I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (351) 9075 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (352) +1361・Flooding II
・Blast
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (353) +1815 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (354) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (355) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (356) -
The Termites II Lvl: 43 Infamy: Cutthroat I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (357) 10770 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (358) -・Siege
・Burning I
・Piercing I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (359) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (360) +35
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (361) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (362) +35
Great Springald II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Cutthroat I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (363) 1980 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (364) -・Draw
・Tearing II
・Piercing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (365) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (366) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (367) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (368) +396
Kallinikos Flame II Lvl: 82 Infamy: Cutthroat I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (369) 445 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (370) -・Raider
・Burning III
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (371) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (372) +133
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (373) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (374) -
Kallinikos Flame III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Cutthroat I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (375) 553 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (376) -・Raider
・Burning III
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (377) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (378) +166
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (379) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (380) -

Kingpin

Weapon Damage Summary Perks
Basilisk III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (381) 1025 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (382) -・Raider
・Piercing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (383) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (384) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (385) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (386) +205
Zamzama III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (387) 1292 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (388) -・Raider
・Burning II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (389) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (390) +64
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (391) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (392) -
Mons Meg III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (393) 3075 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (394) +307・Siege
・Explosive I
・Piercing I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (395) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (396) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (397) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (398) +307
Dardanelles Gun Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (399) 3075 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (400) +922・Unison
・Explosive III
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (401) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (402) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (403) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (404) -
Scurlock's Long Nines Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (405) 2234 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (406) -・Mast Breaker
・Piercing III
・Tearing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (407) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (408) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (409) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (410) +670
Mortar III Lvl: 47 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (411) 11700 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (412) +1755・Blast
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (413) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (414) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (415) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (416) -
Repair Mortar III Lvl: 47 Infamy: Kingpin I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (417) 11700 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (418) -・Repair Blast
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (419) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (420) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (421) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (422) -
Leopold III Lvl: 50 Infamy: Kingpin I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (423) 11275 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (424) +1691・Flooding II
・Blast
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (425) +2255 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (426) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (427) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (428) -
Rocket III Lvl: 47 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (429) 12750 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (430) -・Burning II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (431) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (432) +85
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (433) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (434) -
The Termites III Lvl: 50 Infamy: Kingpin I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (435) 13380 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (436) -・Siege
・Burning I
・Piercing I
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (437) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (438) +44
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (439) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (440) +44
Ballista III Lvl: 98 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (441) 2340 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (442) -・Draw
・Piercing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (443) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (444) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (445) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (446) +468
Great Springald III Lvl: 105 Infamy: Kingpin I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (447) 2460 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (448) -・Draw
・Tearing II
・Piercing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (449) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (450) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (451) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (452) +492
Twin-winch Ballista Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (453) 4302 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (454) -・Double Draw
・Piercing II
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (455) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (456) -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (457) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (458) +860
Sea Fire III Lvl: 98 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (459) 526 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (460) -・Burning III
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (461) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (462) +157
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (463) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (464) -
Blue Specter Lvl: 110 Infamy: Kingpin I All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (465) 502 All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (466) -・Superheated
・Burning III
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (467) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (468) +150
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (469) - All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (470) -

All Infamy Rewards and Unlocks

What is Infamy?

Level Progression System

All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (471)
Infamy is the core of the game's leveling progression system. In this game, Infamy works similarly to XP, in which you need to raise your level, or in this case, your Rank.

The Infamy system is a crucial aspect of the game and should be one of your main focuses since it is directly tied to the unlockables and upgrades you can obtain. The higher your rank, the better the items and gear you'll have at your disposal!

All Infamy Guides

All Infamy Guides

All Infamy Guides
All Infamy Rewards and Unlocks How to Raise Infamy Fast
Kingpin Unlocks and Required Infamy -

Skull and Bones Related Guides

All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (472)

Skull and Bones Wiki Top

Skull and Bones Walkthrough Wiki

Game8 Skull and Bones Guides
Interactive Map Ships
Ship Weapons Ship Armors
Ship Furniture Resources and Materials
Tips and Tricks Main Contracts
World Events Investigations
Side Contracts Treasures
Blueprints Tools
Bounties and Elite Captains All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (488)Infamy
The Helm Achievements
Cosmetics Ship Cosmetics
Factions Vendors and Shops
Battle Pass Seasons
Characters Bugs and Errors
News and Updates Commodities
Food -
All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (2025)

References

Top Articles
Strategic resilience during the COVID-19 crisis
Building Resilience in Your Business Strategy: Four Imperatives for Leaders
From risk management to strategic resilience
Latest Posts
Building Cybersecurity Resilience: Strategies, Technologies, and Best Practices from Industry Leaders
Where To Watch Dune & Dune Part 2 Online — Is It Streaming On Netflix, Hulu, Or Max?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Prof. An Powlowski

Last Updated:

Views: 5887

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. An Powlowski

Birthday: 1992-09-29

Address: Apt. 994 8891 Orval Hill, Brittnyburgh, AZ 41023-0398

Phone: +26417467956738

Job: District Marketing Strategist

Hobby: Embroidery, Bodybuilding, Motor sports, Amateur radio, Wood carving, Whittling, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Prof. An Powlowski, I am a charming, helpful, attractive, good, graceful, thoughtful, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.