All Of Our Best Tips For Applying Makeup When You Have Hooded Eyes - Glam (2025)

Everyone's eyes are unique, and the differences create both challenges and opportunities for presenting your own eyes to their best advantage. In the case of hooded eyes, the challenges are multiplied, but don't let that stop you from constructing your own personalized, stunning makeup routine that showcases your fabulous eyes in their best possible light. According toCosmetics à la Carte, a person has hooded eyes if their eyelid crease isn't showing when they look directly in front of them. This comes down tosurplus skin hiding the crease, which can minimize the appearance of the eyes.To determine whether your eyes are considered hooded, hold a mirror parallel to your face and gaze at your reflection to see if you're able to view the creases on your own eyelids when you have your eyes opened. If the crease can't be discerned, your eyes are likely to be hooded.

Advertisement

Makeup for hooded eyes can be tricky, but there are strategies you can use to make the makeup application process easier and more effective.If you aren't confident that you're making the most of your hooded eyes, choosing more flattering makeup looks, prepping your eyes properly before application, and using a few tried-and-tested strategies can enhance those peepers and make them appear their sparkling best.