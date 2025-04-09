ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (2025)

- HOME
- FORUMS
- PROG ROCK GUIDES
- LOG IN
- PROG RADIOS
- PROG LINKS
- FAQ
- ABOUT US
- PROG SUB-GENRES
- Canterbury Scene
- Crossover Prog
- Eclectic Prog
- Experimental/Post Metal
- Heavy Prog
- Indo-Prog/Raga Rock
- Jazz Rock/Fusion
- Krautrock
- Neo-Prog
- Post Rock/Math Rock
- Prog Folk
- Progressive Electronic
- Progressive Metal
- Psychedelic/Space Rock
- RIO/Avant-Prog
- Rock Progressivo Italiano
- Symphonic Prog
- Tech/Extreme Prog Metal
- Zeuhl
- Various Genres/Artists
- Prog Related
- Proto-Prog
- PROG ARTISTS
- A
- B
- C
- D
- E
- F
- G
- H
- I
- J
- K
- L
- M
- N
- O
- P
- Q
- R
- S
- T
- U
- V
- W
- X
- Y
- Z
- #
- VA: SAMPLERS
- VA: CONCEPT ALBUMS
- VA: TRIBUTES
- ALL
- MISC
- Top Prog Albums (all-time)
- Top 2025 Albums
- Top 2024 Albums
- Top DVDs
- Videos
- Interviews
- Gigs Reviews
- Active Topics
- Review,Video
- BUY PROG MUSIC
- Doug Larson's Imports (5% off on orders over $125, 10% over $300, Free shipping over $135)
Alquin
•
Eclectic Prog
From Progarchives.com, the ultimate progressive rock music website
|3.33| 2 ratings | 2 reviews | 0% 5 stars
Write a review
Buy ALQUIN Music
|Boxset/Compilation, released in 1999
Songs / Tracks Listing
Line-up / Musicians
1. Wheelchair groupie (3:10)
Total Time: 67:11
- Hein Mars / bass & vocals
CD Rotation 559091-2 (1999)
and to Agemo for the last updates
Edit this entry
Buy ALQUIN Music
- DOUG LARSON IMPORTS — Buy prog rock music and rarities (5% off over $125, 10% off over $300, 135$+ Free shipping)
- AMAZON — Search « ALQUIN » CDs & Vinyls
ALQUIN Wheelchair Groupie ratings distribution
3.33
(2 ratings)
Essential: a masterpiece of progressive rock music (0%)Excellent addition to any prog rock music collection (50%)Good, but non-essential (50%)Collectors/fans only (0%)Poor. Only for completionists (0%)
ALQUIN Wheelchair Groupie reviews
Showing all collaborators reviews and last reviews preview | Show all reviews/ratings
Collaborators/Experts Reviews
Review byerik neuteboom
PROG REVIEWER
This Dutch formation is pure nostalgia for me, they were the first progrock band I ever witnessed! It was in the early Seventies, I was at about 13 or 14 years old and attended a school party. There I was mesmerized by Alquin (the large line-up almost overcrowded the stage!) who were playing "Wheelchair groupie", a song that was often heard on the rock radiostations but failed to reach the legal charts. Later I bought their albums and I still like their unique progresssive blend of blues, jazz, soul and rock, featuring lots of saxophones, strong, distinctive vocals, often wah-wah drenched guitar work and powerful Hammond organ.
On this comprehensive CD-compilation (60+ minutes) you can enjoy the tasteful and varied Alquin sound from their four studio-albums (recorded between 1972 and 1976), including the single "Wheelchair groupie" (catchy rhythm, strong and inspired vocals and great interplay between the Hammond and fiery electric guitar), "Convicts of the air" (delicate STEELY DAN-like guitar sound), "Revolution's eve" (delivering soli on saxophone, guitar, flute and Hammond organ), "Soft-eyed woman" (very sensitive and moving electric guitar solo with lush organ waves and warm flute play) and the 15 minutes composition entitled "Mountain queen" (a swinging rhythm featuring lots of saxophone soli along wah-wah guitar and flute).
THIS IS UNIQUE PROG FROM HOLLAND
social review comments | Review Permalink
Posted Friday, August 12, 2005 | Review this album | Report (Review #42613)
Latest members reviews
In the mid-70s I attended a school party as a young adolescent, I was curious to a loud sound, coming from the gym. When I arrived it turned out that Dutch band Alquin had just started their concert, on stage I noticed a huge group of musicians, almost the same amount of people that was in the c... (read more)
Report this review (#3032224) | Posted by TenYearsAfter | Friday, March 22, 2024 | Review Permanlink
Post a review of ALQUIN "Wheelchair Groupie"
You must be a forum member to post a review, please register here if you are not.
MEMBERS LOGIN ZONE
As a registered member (register here if not), you can post rating/reviews (& edit later), comments reviews and submit new albums.
You are not logged, please complete authentication before continuing (use forum credentials).
Copyright Prog Archives, All rights reserved. | Legal Notice | Privacy Policy | Advertise | RSS + syndications
Other sites in the MAC network: JazzMusicArchives.com — jazz music reviews and archives | MetalMusicArchives.com — metal music reviews and archives