ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (2025)

Table of Contents
Alquin Eclectic Prog From Progarchives.com, the ultimate progressive rock music website
  • Doug Larson's Imports (5% off on orders over $125, 10% over $300, Free shipping over $135)

Alquin

Eclectic Prog

From Progarchives.com, the ultimate progressive rock music website

3.33| 2 ratings | 2 reviews

Write a review

Buy ALQUIN Music

Boxset/Compilation, released in 1999

Songs / Tracks Listing

1. Wheelchair groupie (3:10)
2. Fool in the mirror (8:19)
3. Soft royce (6:57)
4. Convicts of the air (3:50)
5. Take any road (5:49)
6. Marc's occasional showers (3:21)
7. You always can change (3:04)
8. Revolution's eve (7:25)
9. Farewell, miss Barcelona (2:56)
10. Soft eyed woman (2:38)
11. Central station hustle (4:57)
12. The mountain queen (14:45)

Total Time: 67:11

Line-up / Musicians

- Hein Mars / bass & vocals
- Paul Weststrate / drums & vocals
- Dick Franssen / organ, piano & electric piano
- Ronald Ottenhoff / soprano, alto, tenor saxophone & flute
- Job Tarenskeen / vocals, alto, tenor saxophone, soprano & percussion
- Ferdinand Bakker / guitar, vocals, piano, violin & ARP-synthesizer
- Michel van Dijk / vocals
- Paul Weststrate / drums & percussion
- Jan Visser / bass

Releases information

CD Rotation 559091-2 (1999)

Buy ALQUIN Music

ALQUIN Wheelchair Groupie ratings distribution

3.33
(2 ratings)

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (3)Essential: a masterpiece of progressive rock music (0%)

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (4)

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (5)Excellent addition to any prog rock music collection (50%)

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (6)

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (7)Good, but non-essential (50%)

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (8)

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (9)Collectors/fans only (0%)

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (10)

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (11)Poor. Only for completionists (0%)

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (12)

ALQUIN Wheelchair Groupie reviews

Collaborators/Experts Reviews

Review byerik neuteboom
PROG REVIEWER

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (13)This Dutch formation is pure nostalgia for me, they were the first progrock band I ever witnessed! It was in the early Seventies, I was at about 13 or 14 years old and attended a school party. There I was mesmerized by Alquin (the large line-up almost overcrowded the stage!) who were playing "Wheelchair groupie", a song that was often heard on the rock radiostations but failed to reach the legal charts. Later I bought their albums and I still like their unique progresssive blend of blues, jazz, soul and rock, featuring lots of saxophones, strong, distinctive vocals, often wah-wah drenched guitar work and powerful Hammond organ.

On this comprehensive CD-compilation (60+ minutes) you can enjoy the tasteful and varied Alquin sound from their four studio-albums (recorded between 1972 and 1976), including the single "Wheelchair groupie" (catchy rhythm, strong and inspired vocals and great interplay between the Hammond and fiery electric guitar), "Convicts of the air" (delicate STEELY DAN-like guitar sound), "Revolution's eve" (delivering soli on saxophone, guitar, flute and Hammond organ), "Soft-eyed woman" (very sensitive and moving electric guitar solo with lush organ waves and warm flute play) and the 15 minutes composition entitled "Mountain queen" (a swinging rhythm featuring lots of saxophone soli along wah-wah guitar and flute).

THIS IS UNIQUE PROG FROM HOLLAND

Posted Friday, August 12, 2005

Latest members reviews

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (15)In the mid-70s I attended a school party as a young adolescent, I was curious to a loud sound, coming from the gym. When I arrived it turned out that Dutch band Alquin had just started their concert, on stage I noticed a huge group of musicians, almost the same amount of people that was in the c... (read more)

Posted by TenYearsAfter | Friday, March 22, 2024

Post a review of ALQUIN "Wheelchair Groupie"

ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (2025)

