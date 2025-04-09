ALQUIN - Wheelchair Groupie (1999) (2025)

Review byerik neuteboom

This Dutch formation is pure nostalgia for me, they were the first progrock band I ever witnessed! It was in the early Seventies, I was at about 13 or 14 years old and attended a school party. There I was mesmerized by Alquin (the large line-up almost overcrowded the stage!) who were playing "Wheelchair groupie", a song that was often heard on the rock radiostations but failed to reach the legal charts. Later I bought their albums and I still like their unique progresssive blend of blues, jazz, soul and rock, featuring lots of saxophones, strong, distinctive vocals, often wah-wah drenched guitar work and powerful Hammond organ.

On this comprehensive CD-compilation (60+ minutes) you can enjoy the tasteful and varied Alquin sound from their four studio-albums (recorded between 1972 and 1976), including the single "Wheelchair groupie" (catchy rhythm, strong and inspired vocals and great interplay between the Hammond and fiery electric guitar), "Convicts of the air" (delicate STEELY DAN-like guitar sound), "Revolution's eve" (delivering soli on saxophone, guitar, flute and Hammond organ), "Soft-eyed woman" (very sensitive and moving electric guitar solo with lush organ waves and warm flute play) and the 15 minutes composition entitled "Mountain queen" (a swinging rhythm featuring lots of saxophone soli along wah-wah guitar and flute).

THIS IS UNIQUE PROG FROM HOLLAND