Alumni of Otis College of Art and Design: class of 2013 (2025)

All 1960-1984 1985-1988 1989-1991 1992-1994 1995-1997 1998-2000 2001-2002 2003-2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016-2018 2019 2022
Graduates of 2013
Jungyeon Jane Min
Vancouver, Canada Area
Roto Animation Artist at ScanlineVFX
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Experience
ScanlineVFXJanuary 2015 - Present
Gener8 Digital Media CorpJanuary 2014 - December 2014
Zoic StudiosMay 2012 - August 2012
Brickyard VFXMay 2012 - June 2012
Ahndi Flores
Los Angeles, California
Junior Graphic Designer at Telescope
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Graphic Design/Advertising
Experience
TelescopeJanuary 2014 - Present
Swart AdvertisingJuly 2013 - January 2014
NBCUniversal, Inc.January 2013 - May 2013
Academy of Television Arts & SciencesJune 2012 - August 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignNovember 2011 - January 2012
Hawaii State Department of HealthJune 2010 - August 2010
Scion HawaiiOctober 2008 - October 2008
Beta Beta Gamma HawaiiOctober 2008 - October 2008
Queen Liliuokalani Children's CenterJune 2008 - July 2008
AnnaMaria Coppi
Los Angeles, California
Jr. Designer at Jakks Pacific
Entertainment
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Digital Media
Experience
Jakks PacificJuly 2014 - Present
Chavvo Animation StudiosJuly 2013 - December 2014
Yankee PeddlerMay 2014 - June 2014
Spiritclips from HallmarkMarch 2014 - May 2014
Yankee PeddlerJanuary 2014 - February 2014
Twistory StudiosAugust 2012 - October 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2011 - May 2013
Tofu GirlsMay 2012 - August 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignMay 2012 - July 2012
Becky M. Yang
Greater Los Angeles Area
Brand Assurance Coordinator at Cartoon Network
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Communication Arts - Illustration
Experience
Cartoon NetworkDecember 2014 - Present
Angela King
Culver City, California
Associate Designer at Agron, Inc.
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor's degree, Industrial and Product Design, 3.84
University of California, Irvine2001—2005
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Theater Design, 3.39
Experience
Agron, Inc. (Licensee for Adidas accessories)September 2013 - Present
Jobar InternationalMay 2013 - August 2013
Otis College of Art and Design2009 - 2013
Aspen Medical ProductsMay 2012 - December 2012
Morgan DrexenApril 2009 - August 2009
Fix Auto USAJune 2002 - February 2009
Annamarie Zucco
Los Angeles, California
Retail / Music Professional
Retail
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
Continuing Education, Printmaking
Sanford High School1997—2001
Experience
H&M2011 - 2013
Maine Campus Bookstore2008 - 2013
Bull Moose Music2000 - 2008
Audrey Densmore
Greater Los Angeles Area
Gallery Attendant at MOCA | The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
Fine Art
Education
California Institute of the Arts2013—2017
Bachelor of Fine Arts BFA, Fine Art
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Experience
MOCA The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles2015 - Present
Banty Castellanos
Los Angeles, California
Artist Assistant at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Museums and Institutions
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fine/Studio Arts, General
Experience
Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMay 2012 - Present
Becky Stafford
Los Angeles, California
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
University of California, Los Angeles2007—2010
Bachelor's degree
Experience
¡samplista!January 2015 - Present
Ben Dodd
Costa Mesa, California
Web Designer at Quiksilver
Design
Education
University of Vermont2006—2010
Bachelor of Arts, Studio Art
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
Continuing Ed., Graphic Design
University of Hawaii at Manoa2007—2008
Experience
QuiksilverNovember 2013 - Present
Benjamin DoddAugust 2013 - Present
Outdoor Tech®July 2012 - October 2013
PalettesFebruary 2012 - July 2012
Something More CreativeJune 2010 - September 2010
Bowen Jiang
Greater Los Angeles Area
Freelance CG Artist at PETROL Advertising
Animation
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Digital Media
Experience
PETROL AdvertisingMay 2014 - Present
Logan.tvApril 2014 - May 2014
Logan.tvJuly 2013 - March 2014
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2012 - May 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2011 - May 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignApril 2011 - May 2013
PETROLJune 2012 - August 2012
42 ProductionsMay 2009 - June 2009
Brittney Dreher- Metts
Anaheim, California
3D Modeler, Texture Artist
Computer Games
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
BFA in Digital Media
Experience
Simpson Strong-TieApril 2015 - Present
Nomi StudioMarch 2015 - March 2015
Simpson Strong-TieNovember 2014 - January 2015
BuckJune 2014 - June 2014
BuckNovember 2013 - May 2014
PixelbionicMay 2013 - July 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2010 - December 2011
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2010 - December 2010
Robert TownsendMarch 2010 - June 2010
Calvin Trinh
Los Angeles, California
Internship at inXile Entertainment
Entertainment
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Digital Arts
De Anza College2006—2009
Experience
inXile EntertainmentJanuary 2015 - Present
Hard Hat GamesDecember 2013 - October 2014
Digital ConfectionersJanuary 2014 - March 2014
PumaOctober 2008 - January 2009
La Patisserie French BakerySeptember 2007 - December 2007
Caroline Fullerton
Greater Los Angeles Area
NSW Materials Designer at Nike
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor, Product Design, 3.98
Southridge Highschool2005—2009
IB Diploma and Scholar, Specialized in Art, Biology, Danish and English, 3.8
Parsons School of Design2008—2008
Fashion Design Summer Program, Fashion Design, 4.0
Birkerød Gymnasium2007—2008
IB Diploma, Specialized in Art, Biology, Danish and English, 3.8
Experience
NikeJuly 2013 - Present
Fullerton WinesNovember 2012 - Present
LooptworksMay 2013 - July 2013
USC Viterbi School of EngineeringFebruary 2012 - September 2012
The Other Side of Basketball / MaekoMay 2012 - August 2012
Michael Schmidt StudiosApril 2012 - May 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2011 - November 2011
Trimera GroupJune 2011 - August 2011
OMSIMay 2010 - August 2010
Milestone SystemsJune 2009 - August 2009
Casey Massimino
Venice, California
Creative Content Designer at Zealot Networks
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Commercial and Advertising Art, with Honors
Penn State University2007—2008
Graphic Design
Experience
Zealot NetworksFebruary 2015 - Present
Dirty Girls ProjectMay 2014 - Present
whitmass creativeJune 2014 - Present
FarmBox LANovember 2013 - July 2014
Neighbor AgencyAugust 2012 - November 2013
IMAXMay 2010 - August 2010
BigTown GalleryMay 2008 - June 2009
Catherine Rex
Greater Los Angeles Area
Marketing Director at WAMI APP
Higher Education
Education
Claremont McKenna College2010—2014
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Psychology
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
Life Drawing, Architecture
SIT Chile: Comparative Education and Social Change2012—2013
Spanish Language, Education, Human Rights
Universidad de Alicante2011—2011
Spanish Language and Literature
Viewpoint School2003—2010
high school diploma
Experience
WAMI APPMarch 2015 - Present
Lark Artisan MarketJune 2014 - Present
Catherine Rex ArtJune 2014 - Present
Behavioral Support PartnershipJuly 2014 - December 2014
Claremont Autism Center, Claremont McKenna CollegeJanuary 2011 - June 2014
Claremont Autism Center, Claremont McKenna College2011 - June 2014
The Children's School at Claremont McKenna CollegeJanuary 2013 - June 2013
Viewpoint SchoolJune 2012 - August 2012
Body LearningJanuary 2012 - May 2012
cathy pak
Greater Los Angeles Area
Assistant buyer at Joia Accessory
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Industrial and Product Design
Chad De La Iglesia
Greater Los Angeles Area
3D Animator
Animation
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Character Animation
Experience
Internet BrandsSeptember 2014 - Present
Elastic PicturesJune 2013 - September 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2012 - May 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2012 - November 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignJuly 2011 - May 2012
ChangHyun Elly Kim
Culver City, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor's degree, Industrial and Product Design
Channing Martinez
Greater Los Angeles Area
Artist/Photographer at Channing L Martinez Photography
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor's Degree, Bachelor of Fine Art- Fine Art Photography
El Camino College2006—2009
Photography
Experience
Labor Community Strategy CenterAugust 2013 - Present
Channing L Martinez PhotographySeptember 2009 - Present
Los Angeles LGBT CenterApril 2014 - April 2014
Kimberly Metz PhotographerMay 2011 - January 2012
J Paul Getty MuseumOctober 2009 - September 2010
Los Angeles Unified School DistrictMay 2006 - January 2008
Cheryl Tarnofsky
Los Angeles, California
Textile Artist
Design
Education
Savannah College of Art and Design2009—2011
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fibers
University of The Arts2007—2008
Fibers
LA City College
Psychology
Otis College of Art and Design
Printmaking
Experience
Kelly WearstlerJanuary 2012 - Present
Kelly WearstlerSeptember 2011 - January 2012
Campus Kids Summer CampJune 2008 - August 2010
Chloe Xianghua Li
Los Angeles, California
Design Assistant at Colosseum Athletics
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
Colosseum AthleticsSeptember 2013 - December 2013
BCBGMAXAZRIAGROUPJune 2012 - August 2012
Chris Cherrie
Los Angeles, California
Founder and CEO at Fraternize
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelors of Fine Arts, Communication Arts, Advertising Design, Graphic Design
Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts2005—2009
Diploma, Fine Arts - Visual Arts
Experience
a verynice design studioJune 2013 - Present
a l m projectJune 2013 - October 2013
Public FictionMay 2013 - July 2013
mOceanMay 2012 - July 2012
FIVE33January 2012 - May 2012
Local MagazineMay 2011 - August 2011
TDSBMay 2011 - August 2011
Canadian Trustee NetworkMay 2011 - August 2011
PartiePoche Co.January 2011 - April 2011
Toronto District School BoardMay 2010 - August 2010
Christabel Kim
United States
Motion Graphics Animator/Designer
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
B.F.A., Digital Arts
Experience
Pop Media GroupNovember 2014 - Present
TVGNNovember 2014 - January 2015
Syndrome StudioOctober 2014 - October 2014
Baked FXSeptember 2014 - September 2014
133 Inc. (Formerly known as Will&Tale)August 2014 - September 2014
Fish EggsJuly 2014 - August 2014
NoSlate ProductionsJuly 2014 - July 2014
WILL & TALEJune 2014 - July 2014
SunnyBoy EntertainmentFebruary 2014 - May 2014
Pic AgencyDecember 2013 - February 2014
Christina Caballeros
Los Angeles, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
BFA in Product Design, Industrial and Product Design
El Shaddai School
Christina Ooi
Greater Los Angeles Area
Forward by Elyse Walker at Sales Analyst
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Carnegie Mellon University2007—2011
Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
Continuing Education, Fashion/Apparel Design
Fashion Institute of Technology2010—2010
Continuing Education, Fashion Design
Nyack High School2003—2007
Experience
FORWARD by Elyse WalkerJanuary 2014 - Present
REVOLVEclothingNovember 2012 - Present
Queen of MayhemNovember 2008 - Present
MicrosoftJuly 2011 - November 2012
Little Black DressSeptember 2010 - May 2011
Carnegie Mellon UniversityNovember 2007 - April 2011
Organic Recycling, Inc.May 2010 - August 2010
SharedStyleSeptember 2009 - December 2009
Carnegie Mellon UniversityJune 2009 - August 2009
MSL ProductionsJune 2006 - August 2006
Christopher Fong
Los Angeles, California
Associate Designer at Agron/Adidas
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Industrial and Product Design
Santa Monica College2005—2009
Associate of Arts (AA), Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies
Experience
Agron, Inc. (Licensee for Adidas accessories)January 2015 - Present
Chris Basil FongMay 2014 - Present
The Outdoor Recreation GroupOctober 2013 - January 2015
Brendan Ravenhill StudioSeptember 2013 - October 2013
Aguiniga DesignMay 2012 - June 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignJanuary 2012 - May 2012
Beanstones2012 - 2012
Art & Living MagazineSeptember 2008 - November 2008
Lost PlanetMay 2006 - August 2006
Colas Gauthier
Los Angeles, California
Concept Artist & Illustrator
Entertainment
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Digital Media
Experience
Persistence of VisionMay 2013 - July 2013
Section StudiosMay 2013 - June 2013
Cryptozoic EntertainmentOctober 2012 - December 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2012 - December 2012
DaiJavette McOvery
Inglewood, California
Design Sales Assistant at Adesso Eclectic Imports
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Architecture/Landscape/Interiors
The Art Institute of Dallas2009—2010
Interior Design
Experience
AllSaintsOctober 2013 - Present
Adesso Eclectic ImportsDecember 2014 - June 2015
Interior IllusionsJune 2014 - March 2015
MAK Center for Art and ArchitectureJune 2013 - October 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignJune 2012 - August 2012
Ilan Dei StudioFebruary 2012 - May 2012
ICEF Public SchoolsAugust 2010 - December 2010
Group ExcellenceJanuary 2010 - May 2010
Dami Kim
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
University of Pennsylvania 학생
Education
University of Pennsylvania2013—2016
architecture, Master of Architecture (M.Arch.)
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Architecture / Landscape / Interiors, Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.)
Danica Davies
Portland, Oregon
Artist and Illustrator
Arts and Crafts
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts, Communication Arts, Illustration
Experience
Sherwim WilliamsFebruary 2014 - Present
I Love DanceJanuary 2014 - May 2014
Adult Swim Animated Shorts ProgramJuly 2013 - September 2013
Jeff EamerMay 2012 - August 2013
Palau Freedom MemorialJanuary 2012 - June 2012
Linda HudsonMay 2011 - August 2011
Danna Darma
Chatsworth, California
Designer at MGA
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
MGA Entertainment2014 - Present
Bob MackieNovember 2012 - Present
Christopher WickAugust 2012 - Present
WildfoxJuly 2013 - August 2014
Stewart+BrownNovember 2011 - May 2012
BleuAugust 2011 - May 2012
Rep et touisJune 2010 - September 2010
David Bang
Los Angeles, California
Assistant Designer at Thomas Wylde
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
Thomas WyldeAugust 2014 - Present
BCBGMAXAZRIAGROUPJanuary 2014 - August 2014
n/a, Freelancer2012 - 2013
DD yousun Cho
Los Angeles, California
Art Director at Davis Elen Advertising
Marketing and Advertising
Education
De Anza College2014—2016
music
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Communication Arts, Advertising Design
Experience
Davis Elen AdvertisingMarch 2014 - July 2014
Davis Elen AdvertisingJuly 2013 - March 2014
Johnson & Johnson KoreaJuly 2012 - September 2012
Delana Gbenekama
Pasadena, California
Public Information Coordinator
Public Relations and Communications
Education
University of Southern California2006—2008
M.A., Journalism (Broadcast Emphasis)
Occidental College2001—2005
B.A., Independent Pattern of Study
Syracuse University2004—2004
Paris Noir: Literature, Art, & Contemporary Life in Diaspora (Study Abroad Program, Paris, France)
Otis College of Art and Design
Experience
City of PasadenaDecember 2013 - Present
MetrolinkDecember 2010 - November 2013
MarketwireAugust 2008 - December 2010
KTLAJanuary 2008 - May 2008
Voice of AmericaMay 2007 - July 2007
Donald Ah Sue
Los Angeles, California
West Coast Regional Visual Manager at CELINE
Retail
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Fashion Design
Experience
CELINEAugust 2015 - Present
Barneys New YorkOctober 2013 - April 2015
Barneys New YorkJuly 2005 - October 2013
Dustee Womack
Orange, California
Designer Mattel
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Toy Design
Orange Coast College2008—2009
Art/Art Studies, General
San Diego State University-California State University1999—2004
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Information Science/Studies
Experience
MattelJune 2013 - Present
Spin Master Ltd.May 2012 - August 2012
HapeJanuary 2012 - June 2012
MattelJune 2011 - August 2011
Elaine Shiao
Greater Los Angeles Area
Associate Designer, XOXO Sportswear
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Fashion/Apparel Design
Central Saint Martins2008—2009
Diploma, specialized in textile print
Experience
XOXO SportswearMay 2014 - Present
AG JeansOctober 2013 - May 2014
Bob MackieJanuary 2013 - May 2013
Rolling SushiAugust 2009 - January 2013
Christopher WicksAugust 2012 - December 2012
HurleyJune 2012 - August 2012
Stewart and BrownJanuary 2012 - May 2012
Bleu with Rod BeattieAugust 2011 - December 2011
Victoria’s SecretApril 2008 - August 2008
Elbert Payra
Greater Los Angeles Area
Design Consultant & Fabricator at Miri Chais | Studio
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Architecture / Landscape / Interiors / Architectural Lighting
Experience
Miri Chais StudioMay 2014 - May 2015
Lighting Design AllianceMay 2012 - February 2013
Elizabeth Vitiello
Los Angeles, California
Assistant Designer at Lucky Brand
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Fashion/Apparel Design, with honors
Lewis and Clark College
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Fine Art & French Studies, with honors
Experience
Lucky BrandJuly 2014 - Present
Juicy CoutureSeptember 2013 - July 2014
Lucky BrandJune 2013 - August 2013
Ralph LaurenJune 2012 - August 2012
burnham designAugust 2010 - June 2012
Kelly WearstlerJune 2011 - August 2011
J.Crew2007 - 2009
Elizabeth Wallenius, MBA, LSBB, USPAP, CQA, CISM
Greater Los Angeles Area
IT Cybersecurity & Compliance Systems Analyst
Utilities
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
Metal and Jewelry Arts
University of California, Irvine2012—2013
Certificate in Project Management, Information Technology Project Management, A = 3.93 GPA
SSD Global Solutions2010—2011
Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Business Process Management and Improvement
The College for Appraisers2007—2009
USPAP Certified Personal Property Appraiser, Antiques, Collectibles, Furnishings, Classic Automobiles
University of California Cooperative Extension Los Angeles County Common Ground Program2005—2005
Master Gardener Certification, Sustainable Vegetable Gardening
Los Angeles Trade Technical College1997—1998
Certification, Sample Making for Production Garment Manufacturing
California State University, Dominguez Hills1983—1985
Master of Business Administration (MBA) with Concentration in Computer Information Systems, Business / Computer Information Systems
Boston University - School of Education1974—1976
Bachelor of Science (BS Ed), Secondary Education and Massachusetts Secondary Teaching Credential
Pine Manor College1972—1974
Associate of Arts (AA), Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities, Cum Laude
Experience
Southern California EdisonSeptember 2012 - Present
ISACA2013 - 2013
Southern California EdisonJune 2011 - August 2012
Southern California EdisonAugust 2007 - May 2011
Escoe Bliss Professional ResourcesMarch 2007 - July 2007
Countrywide Mortgage Services2002 - February 2007
Downey SavingsApril 2003 - August 2003
Electronic Clearing HouseMarch 2001 - December 2002
Downey SavingsSeptember 2000 - March 2001
California Ranchwear - H BAR CNovember 1996 - September 2000
Elvis Duc Le
Los Angeles, California
Men's Design at Guess
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
GUESS?, Inc.July 2013 - Present
Pacific SunwearMay 2012 - August 2012
Chic Gal2007 - 2011
Erica (Erica Gomez) Chan
Greater Los Angeles Area
Sr. Recruiter, Forever 21 Global HQ
Human Resources
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
Chaffey College1997—1999
Experience
Forever 21, Global HQJune 2014 - Present
Forever 21, Global HQSeptember 2013 - June 2014
Forever 21, Global HQOctober 2012 - September 2013
BCBG Max Azria GroupMarch 2010 - October 2012
AppleOne Employment ServicesDecember 2008 - January 2010
Ajilon Professional StaffingJune 2007 - October 2008
Scott-Thaler Associates2006 - 2007
Ameriquest Mortgage2004 - 2005
Forever 21 Inc. HQ2002 - 2004
BCBG Max Azria2000 - 2002
Felix Quan
Greater Los Angeles Area
Government Administration
Education
California State University-Northridge
Master of Science (M.S.), Environmental and Occupational Health
University of Southern California
Bachelor of Science (BS), Safety and Health
Otis College of Art and Design
certificate, Lighting Design
Fernanda Larriva
Greater Los Angeles Area
Freelance Graphic Designer at Los Elegidos
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Graphic Design
Experience
Los Elegidos (Regional Mexican Duo)February 2013 - Present
Children's Total WellnessFebruary 2013 - April 2013
Pacific SunwearApril 2007 - April 2013
TOMSFebruary 2013 - February 2013
Epic RecordsMay 2012 - September 2012
A+D MuseumJanuary 2012 - September 2012
Florent Raffray
Los Angeles, California
Compositor
Entertainment
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor's degree, Digital Media, Graduated with Honors
Experience
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2011 - Present
Media Services World Wide, Carlsbad, CAJune 2009 - July 2010
Frank Shi
Los Angeles, California
3D Artist
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
BFA, Digital Arts
lynbrook high school2005—2009
Experience
Iron ClawJuly 2015 - July 2015
Logan.tvJune 2015 - July 2015
Iron ClawMay 2015 - June 2015
Greenhaus GFXFebruary 2015 - April 2015
Logan.tvFebruary 2015 - March 2015
flavorJanuary 2015 - February 2015
Ingenuity EngineApril 2014 - January 2015
LoganJanuary 2014 - May 2014
Visual CreaturesOctober 2013 - December 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignDecember 2011 - July 2013
Gina Kang
Los Angeles, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Experience
Live in Arts Inc.January 2014 - January 2015
MGA Entertainment2012 - 2012
Giovanni Barrera
Greater Los Angeles Area
Toy Designer/Graphic Designer at Imperial Toy
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts, Toy Design
East Los Angeles College2009—2009
Cathedral High School2004—2008
High School Diploma
Experience
Strottman InternationalDecember 2013 - May 2015
Mighty Fine Inc.October 2014 - March 2015
HasbroMay 2012 - December 2012
Forever 21June 2011 - August 2011
Jakks PacificMay 2010 - August 2010
Giselle Hernandez
Greater Los Angeles Area
Art Director at Someware & OhLolly
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
University of Hawaii at Manoa2005—2007
BFA, Graphic Design
Experience
SOMEWARE // somewaregoods.comMay 2012 - Present
OHLOLLY // ohlolly.comMay 2013 - Present
Critical MassJuly 2012 - January 2013
SapientJuly 2009 - April 2012
The GroopMay 2009 - June 2009
Amauta LabSeptember 2008 - November 2008
Schematic - Los AngelesSeptember 2007 - May 2008
University of HawaiiSeptember 2006 - May 2007
Hallie Breene
Los Angeles, California
Artist
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fine Arts
Palos Verdes High School
Experience
Yadda-Yadda Design Co.September 2015 - Present
Law Office of John S. TootleFebruary 2015 - September 2015
Cad FabulousNovember 2014 - May 2015
Cad FabulousMarch 2014 - November 2014
18th Street Arts CenterFebruary 2013 - May 2013
Lisa Soto StudiosAugust 2012 - May 2013
Heidi Suh
Los Angeles, California
Otis College of Art and Design 학생
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2006—2013
Toy, Bachelor's degree
Experience
Jakks PacificNovember 2014 - Present
Jakks Pacific2014 - Present
Jakks PacificMay 2009 - August 2009
MattelMay 2008 - August 2008
Ignacio Ocegueda
Greater Los Angeles Area
Toy designer student at Otis College of Art and Design
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Experience
Jakks PacificFebruary 2014 - April 2014
Jakks PacificDecember 2013 - January 2014
Otis College of Art and Design libraryFebruary 2010 - May 2013
Spin Master Ltd.May 2012 - August 2012
meenobabiesMay 2012 - May 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignMay 2011 - August 2011
Jack Barnhill
Playa Del Rey, California
Artist and Teacher at Otis College of Art and Design
Arts and Crafts
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2003—2013
N/A, Fine and Studio Arts
American Military University1997—1998
Master of Arts (MA), American Military History
Virginia Military Institute1974—1978
Bachelors, Civil Engineering
Experience
Otis College of Art and DesignJanuary 2010 - Present
Northrop Grumman Information SystemsJanuary 1995 - January 2013
US Army Corps of Engineers1979 - 1995
Jamal Polk
Greater Los Angeles Area
Graphic Designer at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Graphic Design
Experience
Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation AuthorityOctober 2013 - Present
Mathnasium - The Math Learning CenterAugust 2013 - October 2013
Sumatra FilmsJune 2013 - September 2013
Otis College of Art and Design2012 - 2013
JANE BYON
Newhall, California
Teachers Aide at Heritage Christian Preschool
Education Management
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts, Communication Design
Experience
Heritage Christian PreschoolSeptember 2014 - Present
Self-Employed, Arts and DesignMay 2013 - Present
Forever 21July 2013 - August 2014
Los Angeles County Museum of ArtOctober 2012 - May 2013
Vision KidsJuly 2012 - August 2012
Brighten AcademyJune 2011 - August 2011
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2009 - May 2010
Jeff Fontelera
Greater Los Angeles Area
Graphic Designer at Twigtale
Graphic Design
Education
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona2001—2006
BFA, Graphic Design
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Continuing Education, Web Page, Digital/Multimedia and Information Resources Design
Experience
TwigtaleSeptember 2015 - Present
CoScentrixMarch 2012 - August 2015
Maesa HomeAugust 2006 - March 2012
GAS Creative GroupAugust 2004 - August 2006
Brandstorm InternationalMarch 2006 - June 2006
Jennifer T Chong
Porter Ranch, California
Associate Designer at Burning Torch Inc.
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2007—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
Burning Torch Inc.November 2014 - Present
Thomas WyldeDecember 2013 - November 2014
VinceSeptember 2013 - November 2013
VinceJune 2012 - August 2012
Jennifer Thou
Greater Los Angeles Area
Girl's Toy Designer at Spin Master Ltd.
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Toy Design
UCLA2009—2011
Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.), Architectural Studies
Experience
Spin Master Ltd.July 2014 - Present
SkyRocket ToysJanuary 2014 - June 2014
MattelJune 2013 - August 2013
Jakks PacificMay 2012 - August 2012
Chiu Tung Chang Architect & AssociatesJune 2009 - September 2009
Jennifer Vue
Greater Philadelphia Area
Design Assistant
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Bachelor's degree, Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
Free PeopleSeptember 2013 - Present
TheonneMay 2013 - June 2013
Jenny Jooyeon Kim
Los Angeles, California
3D Artist / Designer+Animator/Editor
Automotive
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Digital Media
Experience
MBC AMERICAFebruary 2014 - Present
Farmer BrownMay 2012 - June 2012
Jessica Dillon
Santa Monica, California
ARTIST
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
BFA, Sculpture/New Genres
Santa Monica College2005—2010
Penn State University2004—2004
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Experience
Krysten Cunningham, Artist2014 - 2014
PR.VIDEO.TV2014 - 2014
Krysten Cunningham, ArtistJuly 2013 - 2014
Krysten Cunningham, Artist2013 - 2014
The Hilltop Show2013 - 2014
Alison O'Daniel, artistJune 2013 - June 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignJanuary 2013 - May 2013
UCLA Physics LabJuly 2013 - 2013
Jonas Becker, Artist2013 - 2013
Krysten Cunningham, Artist2013 - 2013
Jessica Minckley
Los Angeles, California
Artist, Educator, Curator, Writer & Illustrator
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Studio
Otis College of Art and Design2001—2005
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Painting
Experience
Otis College of Art and DesignJanuary 2012 - Present
Long Beach City CollegeAugust 2014 - December 2014
Santa Monica CollegeAugust 2014 - December 2014
Santa Monica CollegeFebruary 2012 - August 2014
American Musical and Dramatic AcademyJanuary 2011 - August 2011
Musicians InstituteJanuary 2010 - June 2010
The Wizard of ArtJune 2009 - June 2010
Regen ProjectsJune 2007 - July 2008
Richard Telles Fine ArtJanuary 2006 - July 2006
Jesyka Cheng
Los Angeles, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Industrial and Product Design, Dean's List
Experience
Boiling PointJune 2012 - Present
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2011 - May 2013
AnthropologieJune 2012 - August 2012
Tian Hua TempleJuly 2010 - July 2012
Taiwanese American Chamber of Commerce - Northern CaliforniaAugust 2011 - June 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignFebruary 2011 - May 2011
Lord of the Light Art StudioJanuary 2008 - August 2010
JI SUN KIM
Greater Los Angeles Area
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Jj Liu
San Gabriel, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
JoAnna Seiter
Los Angeles, California
Graphic Artist at Allegro
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Pursuing Certificate for Textile Design, Textile Design
University of Cincinnati2000—2005
Bachelor of Science, Fashion Design
Experience
AllegroNovember 2013 - Present
JoAnna SeiterNovember 2012 - Present
Ella Moss/ SplendidDecember 2012 - April 2013
Tokidoki2011 - September 2012
Topson DownsMarch 2008 - January 2011
William Rast / People's Liberation2006 - 2007
Lion Uniform Group and G&K ServicesJune 2005 - September 2006
Joey Leech
Ojai, California
Intern at Corpus Christi Art Center
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Experience
Corpus Christi Art CenterJune 2012 - Present
Ojai Music FestivalFebruary 2009 - Present
The CrewJune 2005 - August 2008
Carolyn Moskowitz
Los Angeles, California
Concept Artist & Illustrator
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Digital Media - Concept Art and Illustration
Experience
Lanard ToysMarch 2015 - April 2015
Section StudiosMay 2012 - August 2012
Mind Over MatterMay 2009 - August 2011
Bliss n EsoMay 2010 - August 2010
Cecilia Baron
Los Angeles, California
Character Designer, Visual Development, Illustrator
Animation
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Digital Media
Experience
Imaginary ForcesJanuary 2013 - March 2013
Captive Style, LLC ( Tofugirls.com )May 2012 - August 2012
Shelley RogeJune 2011 - January 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignDecember 2010 - January 2011
Pacific Collegiate SchoolAugust 2006 - May 2009
Santa Cruz County ElectionsNovember 2007 - November 2008
Brook Knoll Elementary SchoolAugust 2005 - May 2008
Angela Chong
Chatsworth, California
Designer at Syndrome Studio
Motion Pictures and Film
Education
Gnomon School of Visual Effects2015—2015
2D Animation
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Bachelor's degree, Digital Arts
Pierce College2007—2010
Illustration
Experience
Syndrome StudioSeptember 2015 - Present
SunnyBoy EntertainmentAugust 2015 - September 2015
WildlifeJune 2015 - July 2015
SarofskyFebruary 2015 - May 2015
loyalkasparOctober 2014 - December 2014
Aspect RatioSeptember 2014 - October 2014
SunnyBoy EntertainmentAugust 2014 - September 2014
Ingenuity EngineMarch 2014 - June 2014
Brand New SchoolFebruary 2014 - March 2014
Steelehouse ProductionsAugust 2013 - January 2014
Cinthia Costa
Greater Los Angeles Area
Management Supervisor at Conill Advertising
Marketing and Advertising
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Fashion Design
Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro2000—2004
Bachelor, Advertising and Marketing
Experience
Conill AdvertisingJuly 2011 - Present
Wingman MediaJanuary 2010 - June 2011
JWTJuly 2008 - November 2009
DM9DDB - DDB BrazilOctober 2005 - July 2008
Datamidia,FCBiJanuary 2005 - October 2005
Intelig TelecomMay 2004 - January 2005
Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda.April 2003 - May 2004
Jessica Kim
Los Angeles, California
Freelance Concept Designer
Entertainment
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Digital Arts
Concept Design Academy
Concept design
Red Engine Studios
Concept Design
Workshops
Experience
Concept Designer/Illustrator2013 - Present
Oishii CreativeMay 2013 - July 2013
Zoic StudiosMay 2011 - August 2011
She By Sheri BodellMay 2010 - June 2010
Alexis Lim
Los Angeles, California
Freelance Designer
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Digital Communication and Media/Multimedia, 3.55
Experience
Laundry Design LLCMay 2015 - May 2015
Imaginary ForcesApril 2015 - April 2015
FrameworkApril 2015 - April 2015
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2012 - April 2013
BuckMay 2012 - August 2012
Danielle Aguilar
Greater Los Angeles Area
Visual Artist
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelors of Fine Arts, Communication Arts
Domonique Brown
Greater Los Angeles Area
Graphic Designer l PR Specialist l Illustrator l Marketing Specialist
Public Relations and Communications
Education
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona2013—2015
Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Communication: Public Relations
Mount San Antonio College2011—2015
Associate of Arts (A.A.), Commercial Art and Entertainment: Graphic Design
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
Digital Arts
Ryman Arts2010—2011
Fine/Studio Arts, General
Experience
Best Choice ProductsSeptember 2015 - Present
WestFestMallNovember 2014 - Present
Dolby TheatreJuly 2011 - Present
Replicator DepotMay 2015 - September 2015
United States Postal ServiceApril 2013 - April 2015
FairplexJanuary 2013 - April 2013
TargetNovember 2012 - January 2013
Sears, Roebuck and Co.September 2012 - December 2012
Club NokiaApril 2012 - May 2012
Julia Bloomquist
Greater Los Angeles Area
Design Assistant at BCBGMAXAZRIA Runway
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
BCBGMAXAZRIAGROUPSeptember 2014 - Present
Bleach StudioMarch 2014 - September 2014
The Dock Group - CrippenAugust 2013 - January 2014
Bob Mackie Design Group, Ltd.January 2013 - May 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2009 - May 2013
Juicy CoutureJune 2012 - August 2012
JULI KYUN
Greater Los Angeles Area
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
June Ahn
Los Angeles, California
Motion Graphic Artist & Compositor
Motion Pictures and Film
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Digital Arts
Experience
NFL NetworkApril 2015 - Present
ColourmovieJanuary 2015 - March 2015
Conor Simpson ProductionFebruary 2015 - February 2015
Laundry Design LLCAugust 2013 - December 2014
F360/ Easton Studio LabAugust 2013 - August 2013
Alpha ProfitMay 2012 - August 2012
Sushi CatAugust 2010 - July 2011
VIP Plastic Clinic and Siloam ClincMay 2009 - August 2010
Yebon PreschoolJanuary 2004 - December 2005
JungMi Hwang
Greater Los Angeles Area
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Justin Altman
Greater Los Angeles Area
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Justin Altman
Playa Del Rey, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Juston Gordon
Greater Los Angeles Area
Story Artist at Sony Pictures Animation
Animation
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Bachelors, Animation
Experience
Sony Pictures ImageworksJanuary 2014 - Present
Warner Bros. PicturesMarch 2015 - July 2015
Six Point HarnessOctober 2013 - January 2014
Blue Sky StudiosJune 2013 - September 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2008 - May 2013
Pixar Animation StudiosJune 2012 - September 2012
film romanSeptember 2011 - November 2011
Karen Jee
Greater Los Angeles Area
Project Manager
Consumer Goods
Education
University of California, Los Angeles2007—2011
Bachelor of Arts
Otis College of Art and Design
Certification
Experience
Fuhu, IncMarch 2015 - Present
Karina Chan
San Francisco Bay Area
Intern at Stanford Neuroscience, President of Palo Alto High School DECA, Verde Magazine Art Director
Graphic Design
Education
Palo Alto High School2012—2016
Barnard College2015—2015
Entrepreneurship, 12th Summer
California Institute of the Arts2015—2015
Visual Arts, 12th Summer
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
High School, Digital Art
Experience
Stanford NeuroscienceJune 2015 - Present
Works of ArtJanuary 2014 - Present
Palo Alto High School DECASeptember 2014 - Present
Palo Alto High School: Verde MagazineJanuary 2014 - Present
Karina Grigory
Greater Los Angeles Area
Events Services
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Associate of Arts (A.A.), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
Owner/designer/event coordinatorJanuary 2007 - Present
Kate Gnetetsky
Los Angeles, California
Copy Editor at BuzzFeed
Writing and Editing
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Graphic Design
Joe Blasco Make-up and Special Effects Center2005—2006
SFX certification, Special Effects Make-up
Experience
BuzzFeedJuly 2015 - Present
Hudson JeansJune 2013 - July 2015
Studio DestroMay 2012 - September 2012
826LAMay 2012 - August 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2011 - May 2012
Beacon Arts BuildingJuly 2011 - August 2011
Kathleen Kaller
Greater Los Angeles Area
Kathleen Kaller Art
Arts and Crafts
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2006—2013
Painting, Art Education
MiniYogis2008—2008
Certificate, Yoga For Kids
Emerson College1997—2001
BFA, Film, Art History
School of the Museum of Fine Arts2000—2000
Painting
Experience
Kathleen Kaller ArtJanuary 2008 - Present
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)October 2014 - March 2015
Blue Tangerine ArtApril 2011 - April 2013
TruYoga StudioSeptember 2008 - January 2011
Creative FireOctober 2008 - June 2009
Young, Fabulous, & BrokeJune 2006 - May 2008
Katie Thoma
Los Angeles, California
Art Conservation/Restoration Technician at Silverlake Conservation
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Master of Fine Arts (MFA)
University of Florida2005—2010
Bachelor of Arts (BA)
Experience
Silverlake ConservationMay 2013 - Present
Katy Sena
Los Angeles, California
Fashion and Costume designer
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Industrial and Product Design
Experience
PalamonSeptember 2015 - Present
MGA EntertainmentMay 2015 - September 2015
Los Angeles Academy of Performing ArtApril 2015 - May 2015
Sky Hosiery Inc.March 2014 - October 2014
Honey punchJune 2013 - December 2013
Katy Sena
Los Angeles, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Kirby Israelson
Greater Los Angeles Area
Creative Director at LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Illustration and Creative Writing
Pasadena City College2006—2011
Fine and Studio Arts
Experience
LAX Coastal Chamber of CommerceOctober 2013 - Present
Kirby Painted ThisOctober 2012 - Present
Pigments of Our ImaginationOctober 2012 - Present
Just KirbySeptember 2011 - Present
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2011 - May 2013
Aaron BrothersJuly 2007 - August 2011
Kristin Bramson
Greater Los Angeles Area
Owner at Kristin Bramson Interiors
Design
Education
Interior Designers Institute2014—2015
Certificate of Interior Design, Interior Design, A
Otis College of Art and Design
Interior Design and Art, A
Experience
Kristin Bramson InteriorsApril 2015 - Present
kyungmin (kacy) Rhu
Los Angeles, California
Fashion Graduate of Otis College of Art and Design
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fahsion Design
Experience
VinceSeptember 2013 - January 2014
BCBGMAXAZRIAGROUPMay 2012 - August 2012
Cecico.incMay 2011 - August 2011
Lauren Tom
Greater Los Angeles Area
Freelance Designer + Animator at Gentleman Scholar
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Experience
Gentleman ScholarFebruary 2014 - Present
Wolf & CrowApril 2014 - April 2014
MnetJune 2013 - January 2014
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2011 - May 2013
Yankee PeddlerOctober 2012 - December 2012
Duck StudiosMay 2012 - August 2012
The ArmoryMay 2012 - August 2012
ColourmovieJune 2011 - August 2011
Leilani Wayne
Santa Monica, California
Contract Product Designer at Hasbro
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Arts
University of California, Los Angeles2007—2009
Bachelor of Arts
Lemi Jo
Cerritos, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Media
California State University-Long Beach
Lilit Garibian
Seattle, Washington
Associate Designer at Eddie Bauer
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
BFA, fashion design
2006—2008
AA, Fashion Design
Experience
Eddie BauerAugust 2013 - Present
Betsey Heimann / Western Costume Co.November 2012 - May 2013
Twelfth Street by Cynthia VincentAugust 2012 - May 2013
LF USAJune 2012 - August 2012
Todd OldhamNovember 2011 - May 2012
Bisou Bisou by Michelle BohbotJune 2011 - August 2011
TQM Apparel GroupAugust 2008 - January 2010
Cerbae Street CoutureSeptember 2007 - December 2007
Lindsey Kugler
Greater Los Angeles Area
Multidisciplinary Graphic Designer
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Digital Media Arts & Graphic Design
The Ohio State University - The Max M. Fisher College of Business2003—2007
Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Experience
Lindsey Kugler Graphic DesignOctober 2014 - Present
MattelNovember 2012 - July 2014
MattelJune 2010 - November 2012
Universal McCannFebruary 2009 - May 2010
Universal McCannApril 2008 - February 2009
MullenAugust 2007 - April 2008
Luciana Pinchiero
Brooklyn, New York
Artist
Fine Art
Education
Parsons School of Design2013—2015
Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Fine and Studio Arts. Interdisciplinary.
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Fine Arts with honors, Photography and Video. Art History major, GPA: 3.89
Instituto Universitario Nacional del Arte2006—2009
ongoing studies, Visual Arts and Set Design
Universidad de Palermo2001—2005
ongoing studies, Interior Design
Experience
The New SchoolAugust 2014 - December 2014
LJC produccionesMarch 2005 - April 2008
Lucy Kim
Los Angeles, California
Animator at Elastic
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Motion Graphics
Experience
ElasticAugust 2014 - Present
Shilo TVJuly 2014 - July 2014
BlindJuly 2014 - July 2014
Imaginary ForcesJune 2014 - July 2014
Shilo TVJune 2014 - June 2014
Sony Pictures EntertainmentMarch 2014 - May 2014
NUVOtvNovember 2013 - March 2014
FerroconcreteDecember 2013 - December 2013
BlindOctober 2013 - October 2013
Gentleman Scholar StudiosOctober 2013 - October 2013
Mabel Moore
Los Angeles, California
Fine Art Professional
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Sculpture New Genres/Painting
Colegio Franklin Delano Roosevelt
International Baccalauratte Diploma
Experience
Ben Maltz GalleryApril 2013 - Present
Self-employed2009 - Present
Mable Song
Torrance, California
Graphic Designer at GMJ Beauty
Arts and Crafts
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Illustration
Experience
GMJ BeautySeptember 2013 - November 2013
Madison Givens
Los Angeles, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Marisa Alexandra Henry
Los Angeles, California
Assistant designer
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
Juicy CoutureNovember 2013 - Present
Juicy CoutureJuly 2013 - November 2013
Juicy CoutureJune 2012 - August 2012
Anna SuiMarch 2010 - May 2010
mary park
Cerritos, California
Web / Graphic Designer at Bachrach
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
bachelors of fine arts, Digital Communication and Media/Multimedia
Experience
Combatant GentlemenOctober 2014 - Present
BachrachOctober 2013 - October 2014
The SkandlAugust 2012 - September 2013
Matthew Mecenas
Greater Los Angeles Area
Freelance Storyboard Artist
Motion Pictures and Film
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
BFA, Digital Media
Experience
MPCMarch 2015 - Present
Logan.tvAugust 2014 - Present
Infinity Eight ProductionsOctober 2014 - May 2015
Mikhail ProductionsAugust 2014 - November 2014
Logan.tvMarch 2014 - September 2014
RDG AdvertisingJune 2014 - June 2014
AmeriParkAugust 2011 - June 2014
Trailer MetalOctober 2013 - December 2013
140 ProofJune 2013 - August 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2011 - May 2013
Michele Troxell
Greater Los Angeles Area
President at Troxell Design Concepts, Inc.
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Certified in Interior and Home Design
UCLA, Cal State Northridge1985—1988
Accounting and Taxation
San Diego Mesa College & UCSD1974—1977
Theater Arts/Technical Theatre
Experience
Troxell Design Concepts, Inc.February 2004 - Present
Stone Wolf CreationsDecember 2001 - Present
Troxell Management Co., Inc.June 1984 - August 2010
Various Production CompaniesApril 1977 - June 1985
Michelle Samson
Greater Los Angeles Area
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Computer Games
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
BFA, Digital Media
Experience
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2012 - June 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2012 - December 2012
Miles Gracey
Los Angeles, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Mona Sheybani
Orange County, California Area
Teaching Associate at UC Irvine
Fine Art
Education
UCI2013—2016
Master of Fine Arts (MFA)
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
(BFA), Fine Art Photography
Santa Monica College2007—2010
Associate of Arts Degree in Photography and Liberal Arts, Certificate of Achievement in Photography
Experience
UC IrvineJanuary 2014 - Present
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2011 - May 2013
Kimberly Metz PhotographerMay 2012 - August 2012
Advanced Skin & Hair Inc.May 2010 - September 2010
Santa Monica CollegeJanuary 2010 - May 2010
Vivandi GroupJanuary 2006 - December 2009
GBL TradingJuly 2005 - December 2005
The Iranian-Canadian NetworkOctober 2003 - May 2005
muykim lim
Downey, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
naz onderoglu
Greater New York City Area
Illustrator | Toy & Product Designer | Sculptor | Fashion
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Toy Design
American Collegiate Institute2004—2009
International Baccalaureate, High School/Secondary Diplomas and Certificates
Experience
Soot & Tusk [style lab]May 2014 - Present
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2011 - December 2011
Hot Buttered Elves, Inc.September 2011 - October 2011
Pretty In PlasticMay 2011 - August 2011
Otis College of Art and Design2010 - 2011
Otis College of Art and Design2010 - 2011
Nick Agid
Greater Los Angeles Area
Fabrication Design & Materials Advising Director at SyncFab
Arts and Crafts
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2005—2013
Senior Lecturer
Art Center College of Design2002—2008
professor, Materials, Model Construction 1 &2, " Made in LA" factory tours, TDS with 10, 000 Village.s
Claremont Graduate University2003—2005
MFA, Fine Art
Coop Studio: Pietrasanta Italy1984—1989
California State University-Dominguez Hills1980—1983
BA, Small College Civilizations
University of Utah1978—1979
Experience
SyncFabJanuary 2014 - Present
AgidArts.comApril 2010 - Present
Material ConnexionJanuary 2000 - Present
ArtistJanuary 1984 - Present
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2007 - December 2013
Art Center College of DesignOctober 2002 - December 2007
John Natsoulas Gallery2000 - 2001
Pauline Felix
Greater Los Angeles Area
Footwear and Fashion Accessories Designer
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Product Design
Experience
Onna EhrlichOctober 2014 - Present
Joel Bell Industrial DesignSeptember 2014 - May 2015
Charles DavidApril 2013 - October 2013
HapeMay 2012 - June 2012
Petra GallerieSeptember 2011 - September 2011
Pedro Said Mendoza
Los Angeles, California
Generalist at Logan.tv
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Digital Communication and Media/Multimedia
Experience
Logan.tvNovember 2014 - Present
Social ControlAugust 2014 - August 2014
CollegeHumor.comJune 2014 - August 2014
Electus LLCJanuary 2014 - June 2014
Zoic StudiosJanuary 2014 - May 2014
Otis College of Art and DesignJanuary 2013 - May 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignJanuary 2013 - May 2013
Pinkie Kwan
Greater Los Angeles Area
Illustrator/Designer
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Illustration
Experience
Sports Museum of Los AngelesJanuary 2013 - May 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignJanuary 2013 - May 2013
P'lar Miller
South Pasadena, California
Barista at Starbucks
Retail
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Fashion/Apparel Design, Junior
Experience
StarbucksNovember 2007 - Present
P'lar Miller-Garcia
Greater Los Angeles Area
Assistant Fashion Designer at Manhattan Beachwear
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Fashion/Apparel Design
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Experience
Manhattan BeachwearApril 2015 - Present
StarbucksNovember 2007 - April 2015
Brian Lichtenberg, llcOctober 2014 - December 2014
J.Y. RaysApril 2014 - September 2014
Bebe LA Design StudioJune 2012 - August 2012
Karolyn Kiisell CoutureAugust 2005 - July 2011
St. Baldricks FoundationJanuary 2007 - June 2007
Rachel Cassidy Yates
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Assistant Designer Jackets/Outerwear at Free People
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor's degree, Fashion/Apparel Design
Parsons School of Design2008—2008
Fine Art
Experience
Free PeopleSeptember 2014 - Present
Denim Lounge IncAugust 2013 - August 2014
Bob Mackie Design Group, Ltd.October 2012 - June 2013
HalstonAugust 2012 - December 2012
BCBG Max AzriaMay 2012 - August 2012
Todd OldhamOctober 2011 - April 2012
red carter swimwearAugust 2011 - November 2011
American Rag CieMay 2011 - August 2011
Rachel Choi
Greater Los Angeles Area
VFX Compositor
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), digital media
Experience
Method StudiosSeptember 2015 - Present
MiradaAugust 2015 - September 2015
Logan.tvJuly 2015 - July 2015
Comen VFXJune 2015 - June 2015
Gentleman ScholarApril 2015 - May 2015
KilographMarch 2015 - March 2015
Logan.tvJanuary 2015 - March 2015
Comen VFXOctober 2014 - December 2014
Proof IncJanuary 2014 - September 2014
Cantina CreativeOctober 2013 - January 2014
Rachel Surnow
Los Angeles, California
Art Department Coordinator at Paramount Animation
Media Production
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Illustration/Graphic Design
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
BFA, Communication Arts
Experience
Paramount AnimationMarch 2014 - Present
ONE/xOctober 2013 - March 2014
Princes and CrowsSeptember 2013 - March 2014
DreamWorks AnimationJune 2012 - December 2012
Ramon Alexander
Los Angeles, California
Owner of Pink Wall Gym Tattoo Studio & Gallery
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
BAchelor's in Fine Art, Digital Communication and Media/Multimedia
Experience
Pink Wall Gym Tattoo Studio & GallerySeptember 2014 - Present
Tattoo StudioJanuary 2006 - Present
West Coast Digital GSM2004 - 2006
American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles2000 - 2001
Rini Merdjanov
Greater Los Angeles Area
Sustainable Apparel Group, Threads for Thought
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Fahsion Design
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
Sustainable Apparel Group, Threads for ThoughtSeptember 2014 - Present
BCBGMAXAZRIAGROUPJanuary 2014 - September 2014
Senior Mentorship Western Costume with Betsey HeimanJanuary 2013 - May 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2009 - May 2013
Senior design mentorship with Halston and Humane SocietySeptember 2012 - November 2012
VinceMay 2012 - August 2012
AnthropologieNovember 2011 - January 2012
Red Carter SwimwearSeptember 2011 - November 2011
Aviva ClohingMarch 2009 - October 2010
Rodrigo Zayas
Los Angeles, California
Project Designer at Nakada + Associates
Architecture & Planning
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Architecture
Experience
Nakada + AssociatesJune 2013 - Present
Otis College of Art and DesignDecember 2010 - May 2013
Rose Germaine
Windsor, California
Designer at Nancyrosenro@etsy.com
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design
Metal and Jewelry Arts
Hadar Jacobson2012—2013
Metal clay manipulation and design.
Experience
Nancyrosenro@etsy.com2014 - Present
Nancyrose&RoJanuary 2012 - Present
Ruth Carter
Greater Los Angeles Area
Costume Designer
Entertainment
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
Hampton University1980—1984
BA, Speech Communication and Theater Arts
Experience
Fox TelevisionMay 2011 - Present
Lions Gate FilmsMay 2010 - Present
ML Management1989 - Present
Ruth, Costume Design, Inc.September 1986 - Present
40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks1986 - Present
"SPARKLE"August 2012 - 2012
Silver PicturesMarch 2011 - April 2011
DreamWorks SKG1993 - 2011
Ryan Maher
Washington D.C. Metro Area
Graphic Design/ branding Consultant at Maher Accountancy and Consultancy
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
BFA, Product design, sustainability
Santa Monica College
Experience
Type E DesignNovember 2013 - Present
Fleurir ChocolatesNovember 2013 - Present
EvD MediaOctober 2013 - January 2014
Helen's CyclesSeptember 2009 - September 2013
RefyllMay 2012 - August 2012
Mantra FilmsOctober 2009 - November 2009
Samantha Greenfeld
Los Angeles, California
Fine Art Professional
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Painting
University of the Pacific2006—2008
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fine and Studio Arts
Experience
Roger HermanJuly 2012 - Present
Self-employed2010 - Present
Saltman Art Associates2011 - 2012
BTS Communications2009 - 2010
The Ant FarmMay 2006 - August 2007
Samantha Naumovski
Los Angeles, California
Student at Art Institute of Los Angeles
Design
Education
Art Institute of Los Angeles2013—2014
Associate of Science (AS), Graphic Design
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Foundation/Advertising
Samuel Vidal
Santa Monica, California
Graphic Design and Communications
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
BFA, Communication / Graphic Design
Experience
Graphic Design and Communications2009 - Present
Artist Assistant2008 - Present
Sandra Poole
Los Angeles, California
Freelance Designer
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Istituto Marangoni2009—2009
Summer Program, Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
Freelance Fashion DesignNovember 2014 - Present
Topson DownsAugust 2013 - November 2014
LF USAJune 2012 - August 2012
PrettybirdMay 2012 - May 2012
Sarah Cioffi
Los Angeles, California
Designer at Mattel, Inc.
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Fashion/Apparel Design
Pima Community College2007—2009
Experience
Mattel, Inc.October 2014 - Present
PRO UnlimitedJune 2013 - October 2014
Bob Mackie Design Group, Ltd.November 2012 - May 2013
Christopher WicksAugust 2012 - May 2013
Guess?June 2012 - August 2012
AnthropologieNovember 2011 - May 2012
Red Carter SwimwearSeptember 2011 - May 2012
Brentwood Dance and ActivewearJuly 2011 - May 2012
DillardsAugust 2007 - July 2009
Sarah Sharma
Seattle, Washington
Design Professional
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
Mullally InternationalJanuary 2008 - January 2014
Jupi Corporation2013 - 2014
Sasha Reneau
Greater Los Angeles Area
Artist at Fat Droid
Computer Games
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Digital Media
Experience
Fat DroidAugust 2013 - Present
Tbilisi Commercial NewsFebruary 2012 - October 2013
Shannon Park
Greater Los Angeles Area
Toy Designer
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Toy Design
Experience
netPolarity, Inc.June 2014 - August 2014
Jakks PacificMay 2013 - February 2014
Spin Master Ltd.May 2012 - August 2012
Sharai Corral
Dallas, Texas
Graphic Design/Web Coordinator at Natura Bissé
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Certificate, Web Design and Motion Graphics
The University of Texas at El Paso2004—2008
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Graphic Design, Drawing. Minor in Film
Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey2001—2004
High School, High school
Experience
Natura BisséMarch 2014 - Present
The MillMay 2013 - November 2013
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles CountyFebruary 2012 - May 2013
Stars (Feature Film)November 2011 - November 2011
In Plain Sight (USA Network Tv Show)May 2011 - July 2011
Odd Thomas (Feature Film)February 2011 - March 2011
Tiger Eyes (Feature Film)September 2010 - November 2010
HP Commercial (Tv Commercial)March 2009 - March 2009
Massive Attack (Music Video)September 2008 - September 2008
Inhale (Feature Film)May 2008 - August 2008
Shauna Sinay
Manhattan Beach, California
Interior Designer / Sales
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Interior Design Certificate, Interior Design
Arizona State University1986—2000
BA, English, Minor Spanish
Experience
Ann Sacks Tile & StoneDecember 2011 - Present
Sinay Design StudioAugust 2010 - Present
The Chefs WarehouseDecember 2005 - July 2010
Vi, formerly known as Classic Residence by HyattApril 2004 - September 2005
VRM Bernardus and Quail LodgeFebruary 2002 - December 2003
Bernardus LodgeMay 1999 - February 2002
Montrio BistroFebruary 1998 - July 1998
Portola Plaza Hotel formally known as The DoubleTree HotelFebruary 1997 - February 1998
South Bay Fusion, Spice Coast Inc.October 1994 - December 1996
Related ExperienceOctober 1990 - April 1994
Silvia Juliana Mantilla Ortiz
Greater Los Angeles Area
Interdisciplinary Artist
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Williams College2005—2009
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Fine and Studio Arts, Latin@ Studies
Experience
Queens Museum of ArtJune 2012 - Present
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2011 - Present
Silvia Yom
Los Angeles, California
Freelance Designer and Animator
Broadcast Media
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Digital Media
Experience
OWN: The Oprah Winfrey NetworkAugust 2015 - Present
Mirada StudiosJune 2015 - July 2015
The MillJune 2015 - June 2015
Stardust StudiosJune 2015 - June 2015
TroikaMarch 2015 - April 2015
BlindJanuary 2015 - March 2015
The MillJanuary 2015 - January 2015
Gentleman ScholarSeptember 2014 - December 2014
BlindSeptember 2014 - September 2014
The MillAugust 2014 - August 2014
Simba Joslin
Greater Philadelphia Area
ICC Coordinator at Savannah College of Art and Design
Design
Education
Savannah College of Art and Design2013—2015
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Motion Graphics
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Experience
Savannah College of Art and DesignJanuary 2014 - Present
Otis College of Art and DesignJanuary 2013 - June 2013
Victoria's SecretFebruary 2012 - June 2012
AppleJune 2011 - February 2012
Simone Cummings
Greater Los Angeles Area
Art Director at Zhout LLC
Entertainment
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Digital Arts
Experience
Zhout LLC2011 - Present
Costco WholesaleJune 2006 - Present
VelocityNovember 2013 - February 2014
Sirelle Hammoudian
Greater Los Angeles Area
Assistant Designer at Joie
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
JoieNovember 2013 - Present
Robin PicconeSeptember 2013 - October 2013
AnthropologieJune 2012 - August 2012
Baliey BlueJune 2010 - August 2010
The Kids Fashion Stylists / Costume DesignersJanuary 2010 - August 2010
Somi Oh
Los Angeles, California
New Concepting
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
TOYD, Bachelor's degree
Glendale Community College2008—2010
Associate of Arts (AA)
Experience
MattelSeptember 2012 - September 2012
soonie makaena
Greater Los Angeles Area
Fine Artist
Textiles
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Master's Degree, FINE ARTS
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Master's Degree, Fine/Studio Art
Experience
n/aJanuary 2000 - Present
samsung/caravelSeptember 2005 - February 2012
Lorber IndustriesAugust 1992 - January 1998
SoRam Kim
Pasadena, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
BS, Industrial and Product Design
Srijon Chowdhury
Los Angeles, California
Artist
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Fine and Studio Arts
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities2005—2009
BFA, BA, Art, Journalism
Experience
Art2005 - 2014
Liberation War MuseumJune 2001 - August 2004
Stephen Carballo
Reseda, California
art director at the los angeles river
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor's degree, Industrial and Product Design
Sun Ah Kim
Los Angeles, California
Freelance Animator at brkly
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Digital Arts
Experience
brklyFebruary 2015 - May 2015
Gentleman ScholarJanuary 2015 - January 2015
Logan.tvJanuary 2015 - January 2015
Social ControlMarch 2014 - December 2014
Ketchum LabsDecember 2013 - February 2014
Social ControlAugust 2013 - September 2013
Cantina CreativeMay 2012 - August 2012
Sunny Kim
Greater Los Angeles Area
UI/Graphic Designer at Cloud Communications LLC
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Graphic Design
연세대학교 / Yonsei University2005—2009
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Sociology
Experience
Cloud Communications LLCJanuary 2014 - Present
SDL plcMay 2012 - December 2013
Potion Factory LLCFebruary 2010 - August 2010
Susan Garbett
Greater Los Angeles Area
Marketing & Ticketing at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles at Ace Hotel / Atelier Ace
Nonprofit Organization Management
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Digital Media Arts
University of Utah2001—2003
Social Work
Experience
Ace HotelJuly 2014 - Present
OutfestJuly 2004 - July 2014
Film IndependentApril 2004 - July 2014
AFIAugust 2004 - November 2008
HBONovember 2005 - March 2007
Eric Pieper
Austin, Texas
Designer at PREACHER
Marketing and Advertising
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2007—2013
Continuing Education, Silkscreen, Letterpress, Woodworking
California State University-Long Beach2001—2004
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Graphic Design
The University of Georgia1998—2000
Experience
PREACHERJune 2014 - Present
TOMSJanuary 2013 - February 2014
TOMSNovember 2009 - December 2012
DOMA PropertiesJanuary 2008 - September 2009
FRANK Creative WorkgroupJune 2004 - November 2007
Erin Bolan
Baltimore, Maryland Area
Assistant Executive Director, Temple Oheb Shalom
Religious Institutions
Education
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University of Massachusetts Amherst, Organizational Leadership and Management
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Graphic Design, Graphic Design
Experience
Temple Oheb ShalomSeptember 2015 - Present
Freelance Marketing & Design ConsultantJune 2011 - Present
Hillside Memorial Park and MortuaryJanuary 2014 - August 2015
Jewish Cemetery Association of North AmericaMay 2013 - May 2015
Hillside Memorial Park and MortuaryJune 2011 - January 2014
The Center for Autism and Related Disorders, Inc. (CARD)December 2007 - June 2011
The Center for Autism and Related Disorders, Inc. (CARD)December 2007 - June 2011
Klinky, Inc.November 2005 - December 2007
Becker Eshaya, Inc.November 2004 - November 2005
Eunjin Park
Santa Monica, California
Creative Director, Experiential Graphic Designer, PreEntrepreneur
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
MFA, Graphic Design
Yousei University2006—2010
BFA, Visual Communication Design
ETIC Centre de Formations Artistiques à Blois Blois2007—2007
Experience
SeYoung Group USA SeYoung Engineering & Construction KoreaFebruary 2014 - Present
Sang Am & AssociatesMay 2013 - January 2014
BOXeightJanuary 2013 - March 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2011 - December 2012
Made in SpaceSeptember 2011 - December 2011
The Mary Schiller Myers School of ArtDecember 2008 - January 2009
Grace Hsieh
San Jose, California
Freelance Designer at Tea Collection
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
Tea CollectionJuly 2015 - Present
Abercrombie & FitchFebruary 2014 - February 2015
HurleyJune 2012 - August 2012
Garrett Ives
Greater Los Angeles Area
Freelance at Production Assistant | NonUnion Assistant Director
Entertainment
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) with an emphasis in Drawing, Storyboard for Film and Animation
Arizona State University2008—2012
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Drawing
Beverly Hills High School2004—2008
Experience
Production Assistant Non-Union Assistant DirectorAugust 2013 - Present
Compass Choi ProductionsSeptember 2015 - September 2015
Moving PartsAugust 2015 - August 2015
Moving PartsAugust 2015 - August 2015
The WooMay 2015 - May 2015
PrettybirdApril 2015 - April 2015
PrettybirdApril 2015 - April 2015
PrettybirdApril 2015 - April 2015
Arts and SciencesMarch 2015 - March 2015
CompassMarch 2015 - March 2015
Hana Kim
Diamond Bar, California
UX Design Student at General Assembly
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor's degree, Digital Media
Experience
General AssemblySeptember 2015 - Present
Odd FellowsAugust 2015 - August 2015
Teak DigitalMay 2015 - June 2015
Moving ColourMarch 2015 - April 2015
Moving ColourJanuary 2015 - February 2015
EclipseOctober 2014 - November 2014
MonkeyheadAugust 2014 - August 2014
The Famous GroupJune 2014 - July 2014
Eventure Interactive, Inc.March 2014 - May 2014
Not To ScaleJanuary 2014 - February 2014
Harumi Yoshida
Los Angeles, California
Freelance Designer
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
BA, Digital Media
Orange Coast College2007—2010
AA, Certificate, Graphic Design
Experience
BlindJune 2013 - July 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignOctober 2012 - October 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2011 - September 2011
Rothick Art HausFebruary 2010 - May 2010
Hideyo Kameda
Menlo Park, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
BFA, Architecture/Landscape/Interior Design
Experience
FreelanceAugust 2010 - Present
Perkins+WillJanuary 2011 - May 2011
SCORE! Educational Centers2007 - 2009
Susan Slade Photography
Long Beach, California
Photography
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Master's Degree, Art
California State University-San Bernardino
Bachelor's Degree, Business Administration and Management, General
Experience
Susan Slade PhotographyJanuary 2012 - Present
LA Weekly2011 - 2013
Columbia TriStar Television1997 - 2001
CBS Entertainment1996 - 1996
Suzette Korduner
Los Angeles, California
Buyer & Manager at Jonathan Wright & Company
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Illustration
Saddleback College2005—2008
Fashion/Apparel Design, Graphic Design
Experience
Jonathan Wright & CompanyAugust 2014 - Present
Freelance2004 - Present
Michaels Stores, Inc.September 2008 - December 2009
Tamarind Rossetti
Los Angeles, California
Artist Writer Educator
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Public Practice
University of California, Berkeley1994—1998
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Art Practice, English Literature, summa cum laude
Experience
CaltechMay 2014 - Present
Present2011 - Present
ArtistMarch 1996 - Present
Tammy Kutcher
Greater Los Angeles Area
Director Business Development at South Bay BMW
Retail
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Design and Applied Arts
Santa Ana College2002—2004
Occupational Therapy/Therapist
The University of Texas at Arlington2000—2002
Biology, General
UMUC Asia1998—2000
General Studies
Experience
South Bay BMWJuly 2006 - Present
Business Development ManagerJune 2003 - July 2006
Four Seasons Las ColinasAugust 2000 - May 2003
Dragon Hill HotelMay 1998 - June 2000
Dragon Hill HotelJanuary 1996 - May 1998
Theresa Liu
Greater Los Angeles Area
Freelance Graphic Designer
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Communication Arts, Graphic Design / Minor in Book Arts, Senior
California College of the Arts2009—2010
Graphic Design
Experience
UCLA Art Sci CenterOctober 2014 - Present
LA CANVASFebruary 2014 - October 2015
Period MediaAugust 2013 - February 2014
Echo Park Time Travel MartMay 2012 - August 2012
Tina Hyewon Lim
Brea, California
Soft Joie Assistant Designer at Joie
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Brea Olinda High School2005—2009
Experience
JoieSeptember 2013 - Present
JoieJuly 2012 - August 2012
Vera Esef
Greater New York City Area
Assistant Designer at LF USA (A Li & Fung Company)
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Fashion/Apparel Design
hoover high
Experience
LF USA (A Li & Fung Company)September 2013 - Present
Twelfth Street by Cynthia VincentOctober 2012 - May 2013
Western Costume CompanyNovember 2012 - January 2013
AnthropologieJune 2012 - August 2012
Brighton CollectiblesMay 2011 - December 2011
NikeAugust 2011 - October 2011
Design InternshipJune 2011 - August 2011
Vicki Yuan
Greater Los Angeles Area
Fashion Designer
Higher Education
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
EdgemineNovember 2013 - May 2014
Tadashi ShojiMay 2013 - November 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2009 - May 2013
cerreMay 2012 - August 2012
CerreMay 2012 - August 2012
Vincent Juarez
Corona, California
ACPParaeducator at CNUSD
Education
California State University-Long Beach2014—2017
Graphic Design and Illustration
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Foundation Art
Riverside City College2009—2012
Associate of Arts (AA), Communications, Media & Language
Experience
CNUSDJanuary 2014 - Present
Vincent Than
Greater Los Angeles Area
Freelance Designer at Headspace Inc
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
Certification, Graphic Design
University of California, Riverside2007—2012
Bachelor's Degree, Ethnic Studies
Experience
Headspace IncSeptember 2015 - Present
HYFNJune 2015 - July 2015
YahooNovember 2014 - March 2015
BitTorrent, Inc.May 2014 - August 2014
Lineage InteractiveMay 2014 - May 2014
Los Angeles MagazineNovember 2013 - May 2014
University of California, RiversideSeptember 2009 - June 2010
Wooin Sabrina Kim
New York, New York
Student at Parsons School of Design
Design
Education
Parsons School of Design2014—2017
Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), design management
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Foundation degree, Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
GENTLE MONSTEROctober 2015 - Present
Xinxin Annie Lin
Greater Los Angeles Area
Architecture & Planning
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Architecture/Landscape/Interiors
Ye Lim Shin
Los Angeles, California
Sponsored Project at Mattel
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Toy Design
Cupertino High School2008—2009
High School
Fort Lee High School2005—2008
Experience
Powerhouse Entertainment2014 - 2015
MGA EntertainmentMay 2012 - August 2012
Yi Lin Cheng
Brooklyn, New York
Freelance CAD Designer at Rachel Zoe Creations
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) with Honors, Fashion/Apparel Design
National Junior College2005—2008
General Certificate of Education Advanced Level (GCE A-Level)
Experience
Rachel Zoe CreationsJuly 2015 - Present
Global Brands Group (A member of the Fung Group)January 2014 - July 2015
LF USAJune 2013 - January 2014
RaoulMay 2012 - August 2012
SATURDAY/ Nicholas & Co. Pte LtdJune 2011 - August 2011
Yoojin Choi
Greater Los Angeles Area
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Fashion Design, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Fashion/Apparel Design, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)
Young McGah
Greater Los Angeles Area
Motion Graphics Designer
Motion Pictures and Film
Education
University of California, Santa Barbara1998—2002
BA, Business Economics
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Graphic Design Certificate, Graphic Design
Video Symphony2013—2014
Certification, Motion Graphics
Experience
10x10 ProductionsMay 2014 - Present
Alex KakoyiannisApril 2014 - April 2014
The Culinary Agency: March 2014March 2014 - April 2014
Rogue Atlas ProductionOctober 2012 - February 2013
Yuanshuo (Evelyn) You
Greater New York City Area
Student at Pratt Institute / Freelance Designer
Consumer Goods
Education
Pratt Institute2015—2018
Master of Industrial Design, Industrial Design
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Toy Design
Santa Monica College2009—2010
Business Administration and Management, General; Fine Art
California State University-Los Angeles2008—2009
Language Program
Experience
PRATT INSTITUTESeptember 2015 - Present
PRATT INSTITUTESeptember 2015 - Present
Jakks PacificFebruary 2014 - February 2015
HasbroMay 2013 - August 2013
Jakks PacificMay 2012 - August 2012
YuSun Sunny Mun
La Canada Flintridge, California
Otis College of Art and Design Teacher Assistant Drawing and Composition
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Industrial and Product Design, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)
La Canada High School2005—2009
High School Diploma
Experience
Otis College of Art and DesignJanuary 2012 - May 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignDecember 2010 - June 2011
Ichiban Sushi RestaurentFebruary 2009 - June 2009
Jameise Rozier
Los Angeles, California
Business Manager / Bookkeeper at GoodFight Media
Environmental Services
Education
The George Washington University - School of Business2007—2011
BBA, Marketing
Santa Monica College2013—2014
Certificate, Resource and Recycling Management
Otis College of Art and Design2013—2013
Non-Degree Program, Industrial and Product Design
Sciences Po Paris2009—2009
Business Study Abroad
Experience
GoodFight MediaFebruary 2014 - Present
Goldenbear Media LLCMarch 2012 - Present
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLPApril 2012 - July 2012
Proof RestaurantJune 2011 - June 2012
George Washington UniversityMarch 2010 - January 2012
HSI ProductionsJune 2010 - August 2010
News Generation, Inc.May 2009 - August 2009
Center for a New American Dream2008 - 2009
Jessica Sohee Kim
Los Angeles, California
Graphic Designer / Multimedia Designer FIDM
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Digital Arts/ Graphic Design
Otis College of Art and Design
Experience
FIDMAugust 2013 - Present
Janet No
Glendale, California
Associate Designer at Cartoon Network
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Graphic Design
Experience
Cartoon NetworkJune 2014 - Present
Cartoon NetworkAugust 2013 - June 2014
Orbit IndustriesFebruary 2013 - August 2013
Mobile Mural LabAugust 2011 - January 2013
Jordan-Maeve Garcia
Greater Los Angeles Area
Customer Service Representative at Gravity Interactive, Inc.
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Digital Media / Animation
California State University-Long Beach2006—2011
Bachelor of Arts, Studio Art (Emphasis in Graphic Design)
Torrance High School2002—2006
Experience
Gravity Interactive, Inc.September 2015 - Present
Digital Manga Inc.December 2013 - Present
FreelanceOctober 2009 - Present
GR WorksMarch 2013 - December 2013
Torrance BakeryJuly 2011 - December 2013
Reticon EntertainmentJuly 2011 - August 2012
ASI Communications at Cal State Long BeachJanuary 2011 - May 2011
Summer Studios Arts AcademyJune 2008 - September 2009
Joy Scopa
Greater Los Angeles Area
Senior Designer at Demand Media
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Master of Fine Arts (MFA), MFA Graphic Design/Art
Miami Ad School2002—2004
Portfolio, Graphic Design/Photography/Advertising/Copy Writing
Fordham University1995—1999
BA, Media Studies/Visual Arts
Experience
Demand MediaApril 2013 - Present
University of KarlsruheOctober 2012 - January 2013
American Botanical PharmacyAugust 2008 - October 2012
Mantra FilmsMarch 2007 - August 2008
VarietyDecember 2006 - March 2007
Fourth Wall MarketingMay 2006 - December 2006
Los Angeles TimesJanuary 2006 - May 2006
VirginAugust 2005 - October 2005
Julianne Eckert
Tualatin, Oregon
Artist, Designer, and Animator
Animation
Education
Otis College of Art and Design
BFA Digital Media, Story, Animation, and Film
Grossmont College2003—2005
Experience
StarbucksJuly 2014 - Present
EMPOWERKIDS!December 2014 - January 2015
JumpStart - Knowledge AdventureMarch 2011 - June 2014
Self EmployedOctober 2009 - May 2014
Nickelodeon Animation StudiosJune 2010 - September 2010
CliniqueNovember 2009 - May 2010
Lauren Kessinger
Nashville, Tennessee
Art Director at Parthenon Publishing
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
MFA, Graphic Design
The School of the Art Institute of Chicago1998—2001
BFA, emphasis in Visual Communication/ Graphic Design
Experience
Parthenon PublishingMay 2015 - Present
Gilt.comMay 2015 - Present
Saks Fifth AvenueNovember 2013 - June 2015
Amazon.com; Zappos.comSeptember 2013 - May 2014
Chicago MagazineMay 2013 - August 2013
Time Out ChicagoAugust 2012 - May 2013
Havas WorldwideSeptember 2012 - October 2012
iostudioNovember 2011 - January 2012
Dillards.comSeptember 2010 - December 2011
The Art Institute of Tennessee-NashvilleJuly 2008 - December 2010
Linda Jiang
Greater Los Angeles Area
Designer at Mattel, Inc.
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Toy Design
Experience
The Disney StoreFebruary 2014 - December 2014
Mega BrandsOctober 2013 - February 2014
Little Linda Designs2011 - February 2014
Jakks PacificMay 2012 - August 2012
Jakks PacificMay 2011 - August 2011
Lucas Helmintoller
Pacific Palisades, California
Concept Art Intern at Section Studios
Entertainment
Education
Brainstorm School2015—2015
Advanced Mentorship
Gnomon School of Visual Effects2013—2014
Entertainment Design
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Digital Media
Concept Design Academy
Environment Design
Experience
Section StudiosMarch 2015 - Present
Beantown Productions LLC2010 - January 2015
Matthew Stankevicius
Greater Los Angeles Area
Freelance 3D Modeler and Texture Artist
Entertainment
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), 3D Design, Alumni
El Camino College2006—2010
Associate of Arts (A.A.), Fine/Studio Arts, General
Experience
Big Block MediaSeptember 2015 - Present
MindOverEye a division of TEN: The Enthusiast NetworkAugust 2015 - September 2015
Habitat StudiosJuly 2015 - August 2015
PrologueDecember 2014 - March 2015
MindOverEye a division of TEN: The Enthusiast NetworkApril 2014 - December 2014
Nancy Steinman
Greater Los Angeles Area
Art Director & Visual/UX Designer
Marketing and Advertising
Education
UCLA Extension2013—2013
User Experience Design 1 & 2
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
The Bookshop2008—2010
Art Direction
University of California, Los Angeles
Certificate Program in FIlm and Television
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth
BFA, Advertising/Graphic Design
Experience
FreelanceJanuary 2013 - Present
Sony PIctures TelevisionJanuary 2012 - December 2012
AETN/Lifetime Television NetworksMay 2008 - October 2011
Fashion Institute of Design & MerchandisingMarch 2007 - June 2008
FreelanceJanuary 2005 - February 2008
Belacoso CommunicationsJanuary 2004 - January 2005
Stormcrow Entertainment/Sony PicturesJanuary 2004 - December 2004
FreelanceJanuary 2001 - January 2004
Asher & PartnersMay 1995 - April 2000
Nic Sanchez
Greater New York City Area
Freelance Designer & Cute Boy
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Master of Fine Arts, Graphic Design
La Sierra University2005—2010
Bachelor of Fine Arts; 2010, Graphic Design
Experience
Parsons School for DesignAugust 2015 - Present
Samarskaya & PartnersJune 2015 - Present
Grilli TypeJune 2015 - Present
NYC TACO CLUB2014 - Present
UsAugust 2012 - Present
SelfJanuary 2009 - Present
Project ProjectsMay 2015 - May 2015
The New SchoolDecember 2013 - April 2015
Queens CollegeJanuary 2014 - August 2014
La Sierra UniversitySeptember 2012 - June 2013
Rachel Fishman
Los Angeles, California
Designer, Thinker, Collaborator, Maker
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Graphic Design
Sandberg Instituut
Guest Student, Graphic Design
Michigan State University
Bachelor of Arts, Studio Art
2006 – 2010
Universidad San Francisco de Quito
Bloomfield Hills Lahser High School
Rachel Kaminer
Los Angeles, California
Writer ▵ Editor
Writing and Editing
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
MFA, Writing
Vanderbilt University2003—2007
BA, Spanish, French
Sai Mokhtari
Brooklyn, New York
Photographer
Photography
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Photography
University of California, Berkeley2000—2004
Bachelor's degree, Double Major in Political Science and Mass Communications
Experience
Free-Hand Face & Body PaintingMay 1998 - 2014
Kovel/FullerJune 2008 - March 2012
OMDNovember 2005 - April 2007
OMDMarch 2005 - November 2005
East Bay ConsortiumMarch 2002 - May 2003
Samantha Wei
Greater Los Angeles Area
Art Teacher + Designer
Design
Education
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona2014—2016
Credential Program, Single Subject Art Credential
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Digital Media, Motion Graphics, Senior
Temple City High School2005—2009
Experience
PoketoMarch 2014 - Present
Sam Shon - Full Stack Web Developer
Los Angeles, California
HTML/CSS && JavaScript && Ruby on Rails
Computer Software
Education
University of Southern California2008—2011
Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
General Assembly
Otis College of Art and Design
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Experience
salesforce.comJanuary 2014 - May 2015
Union BankAugust 2012 - January 2014
Rewardy Mobile AppDecember 2010 - May 2011
TokBoxMay 2009 - December 2009
Sanaz Memarian
Greater Los Angeles Area
Senior Lead Designer at HATCHBEAUTY, LLC
Design
Education
The Art Institute of CA-LA2002—2005
Bachelor Degree, Graphic Design
General Assembly2013—2013
Front End Web Design
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Web Page, Digital/Multimedia and Information Resources Design
Experience
Memarian DesignMay 2007 - Present
HATCHBEAUTY, LLCAugust 2013 - September 2015
Sexy Hair ConceptsOctober 2010 - August 2013
Sonny Boy StudiosApril 2008 - May 2010
Tagline CommunicationsJanuary 2007 - February 2008
Ripbang StudiosFebruary 2006 - October 2006
Sarah Park
Los Angeles, California
Marketing/PR Manager at Miss Me Jeans
Apparel & Fashion
Education
University of La Verne2006—2009
Bachelor of Science (BS), Business Administration
2004—2006
Associate of Arts (AA), Merchandise Product Development
Otis College of Art and Design
Graphic Design
Experience
Miss Me Rock Revival Kane & UnkeFebruary 2012 - Present
Conde NastAugust 2011 - February 2012
Miss MeNovember 2009 - August 2011
Shannon McShane
Greater Los Angeles Area
Sr. Community Manager at Murphy O'Brien Public Relations
Marketing and Advertising
Education
Syracuse University2007—2010
B.A., Public Relations & Geography
Otis College of Art and Design2012—2013
Photography
ACUPARI Spanish School
Amauta Spanish School
Experience
Murphy O'Brien Public RelationsJune 2015 - Present
Murphy O'Brien Public RelationsJune 2014 - Present
The Kitchen CollaborativeFebruary 2014 - June 2014
The Kitchen CollaborativeJune 2013 - February 2014
ETC HotelsAugust 2011 - December 2012
Warner Bros. Entertainment Group of CompaniesJanuary 2011 - June 2011
Shelby Peterson
Los Angeles, California
UI Artist at Blind Squirrel Games
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Media
Experience
Blind Squirrel GamesJune 2015 - Present
Iocaine StudiosSeptember 2014 - May 2015
Twistory StudiosMay 2013 - July 2014
The Alexon GroupApril 2012 - June 2013
Section StudiosApril 2013 - May 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2010 - May 2013
Independent Student Film at Chapman UniversityMay 2012 - August 2012
Eleni - Solero Solomou
Los Angeles, California
Editor and Columnist at Cosmopolitan magazine, Hearst Publications DOL Lambrakis Press Ltd
Writing and Editing
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
UCLA2006—2007
Technologiko Ekpaideutiko Idrima, Athinas1997—2003
BS
Egon Hogeschool voor Economisch en Grafisch Onderwijs, Ghent, Belgium1999—2000
Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc)
Arsakeion Psychikou, Philekpaideftiki Etaireia1985—1996
apolytirion
Experience
Marie Claire magazine2006 - Present
Cosmopolitan magazine, Hearst publicationsAugust 2003 - Present
Flaunt MagazineMay 2013 - January 2015
Megsmakeup.comSeptember 2007 - July 2010
Soundpark Magazine2005 - 2007
Indiktos Publications2002 - 2004
Venice BiennaleAugust 2003 - August 2003
Gloman S.A,November 2001 - October 2002
Theo Aretos
Greater Los Angeles Area
Concept Artist at Giant Sparrow
Higher Education
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Digital Media
Experience
Giant SparrowJune 2013 - Present
inXile EntertainmentMarch 2015 - June 2015
Riot GamesJuly 2013 - August 2013
PixelbionicMay 2013 - June 2013
Section StudiosApril 2013 - May 2013
DreamWorks AnimationMarch 2012 - August 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2011 - December 2011
Wing Sze Lee
Los Angeles, California
Motion Pictures and Film
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Digital Media
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor's degree, Digital Media
Experience
BuckJuly 2014 - Present
BuckJanuary 2014 - July 2014
Heartfelt Productions: The Empowerment ProjectDecember 2013 - April 2014
FatdroidDecember 2013 - January 2014
Barnstorm vfxDecember 2013 - January 2014
Pros and Cons StudiosOctober 2013 - October 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2012 - May 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2011 - January 2012
Pacific Gateway CenterAugust 2011 - August 2011
Alyssa's JewelryMay 2010 - August 2010
Emily Ku
Montclair, California
Designer
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Industrial and Product Design
Experience
SGJMay 2015 - Present
ETTV AmericaAugust 2013 - May 2015
Coaster Company of AmericaMarch 2013 - March 2015
ETTV America Corp.August 2013 - January 2014
Gainey CeramicsJune 2011 - August 2011
Ahnsu Irene Jo
Greater Los Angeles Area
Product Development at Jam'n Products Inc.
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Toy Design
Colegio Bilingue New Horizons2002—2009
Experience
Jam'n Products Inc.November 2013 - Present
NewPlans CorporationNovember 2013 - September 2014
5 Elements EntertainmentJune 2013 - November 2013
MattelAugust 2012 - December 2012
Jakks PacificMay 2012 - August 2012
Sock Diggity DogFebruary 2012 - February 2012
Jakks PacificMay 2011 - August 2011
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2010 - December 2010
Alexandra Cantle
Bellingham, Washington
Senior Manager Client Services, Santa Monica CVB
Leisure, Travel & Tourism
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Master of Fine Arts (M.F.A.), Public Practice
UCLA2004—2007
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Fine Art
Experience
Santa Monica Convention and Visitors BureauOctober 2013 - June 2015
Otis College of Art and DesignOctober 2008 - June 2013
Lee Jofa Inc.January 2008 - October 2008
Alexa Younger
Greater Los Angeles Area
MFA Graphic Design Student
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Master of Fine Arts (M.F.A.), Graphic Design
Louisiana College2007—2011
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Design and Visual Communications, General, 3.8
Experience
Greek Girl ShopJanuary 2013 - Present
Brandy Melville2012 - 2013
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2012 - December 2012
Jenny RickerAugust 2011 - November 2012
Louisiana College of Art & DesignJanuary 2008 - May 2011
Alex (Si) Kim
West Covina, California
IT Director, Graphic Designer at Wave
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2008—2013
Bachelor's degree, Digital Communication and Media/Multimedia/Motion Graphics, Senior
Experience
WaveApril 2014 - Present
Otis College of Art and DesignAugust 2008 - Present
Ovation TVMay 2011 - July 2011
Ji's StudioJanuary 2007 - June 2008
Alia Al-Harithi
Playa Del Rey, California
Art Director at Davis Elen Advertising
Marketing and Advertising
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Graphic Design
University of Southern California2006—2009
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Design and painting
Experience
Davis Elen Advertising
Alise Mongeon
Greater Los Angeles Area
Visual Lead at Alternative Apparel and Freelance Photographer
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Photography
2008—2010
Associate of Arts (AA), Visual Communications
Experience
Alternative ApparelFebruary 2013 - Present
Zen Sekizawa-Photographer and FilmmakerMarch 2014 - April 2015
SisterstylingMay 2014 - May 2014
QuiksilverNovember 2011 - November 2012
Lucky BrandDecember 2009 - August 2011
Alison Tsztoo
Los Angeles, California
Freelancer at MN Design
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Product Design
Experience
RipBang StudiosOctober 2013 - Present
MN DesignApril 2013 - Present
CoolhausDecember 2011 - February 2012
Otis College of Art and DesignSeptember 2011 - December 2011
Allen Jue
Los Angeles, California
Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), toy design
Experience
Spin Master Ltd.May 2014 - Present
Alyssa Paine
Orange County, California Area
Freelance Artist and CoFounder of NHL Cause
Fine Art
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fine and Studio Arts
2012—2012
Qualified for a BFA, Fine and Studio Arts
Experience
Anaheim DucksSeptember 2013 - Present
NHL CauseSeptember 2011 - Present
Orange County Children's Therapeutic Art CenterMarch 2013 - June 2013
TAG GalleryOctober 2012 - April 2013
Amber Sanders
Greater Los Angeles Area
BLTomato Communications,Concept Artist
Entertainment
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2010—2013
Bachelor of Arts Digital Media, Concept Art, GPA 3.4 On Dean's list 4 years in row.
Notre Dame Preparatory2006—2009
HIgh School Diploma, Preparatory HIgh School, 3.7 GPA - Dean’s list , 3 years consecutive
Experience
BLT Communications, LLCJune 2013 - Present
Section StudiosMay 2013 - June 2013
PROJECT HOLODECK-WILD SKIESNovember 2012 - January 2013
Amelia Parks
Greater Los Angeles Area
Associate Designer at Thomas Wylde
Apparel & Fashion
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Fashion/Apparel Design
Pasadena City College2004—2009
Fashion/Apparel Design
Experience
Thomas Wylde2013 - Present
LF USAJune 2012 - August 2012
The Paper Bag Princess2007 - 2012
Amy J. Lee
Los Angeles, California
Student at Otis College of Art and Design
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2006—2013
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Communication Arts, Graphic Design
Experience
AgronMay 2012 - August 2012
Los Angeles Nomadic DivisionApril 2012 - August 2012
Amy Neilson
Greater Los Angeles Area
Teacher's Assistant at Otis College of Art and Design
Entertainment
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Graduate Writing, Poetry
New Hope Christian College2000—2004
B.S., Pastoral Studies
Experience
soundlikerstinMarch 2011 - Present
Otis College of Art and DesignJanuary 2011 - Present
Willamette Family2006 - 2010
Amy Woo
Los Angeles, California
Lead Designer at The Santa Monica Pier
Graphic Design
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2009—2013
BFA, Communication Arts; Graphic Design, 3.76
Experience
The Santa Monica PierDecember 2014 - Present
WpromoteDecember 2013 - December 2014
LETTER FOUR, LLC.October 2013 - November 2013
TOMSJuly 2013 - September 2013
Craft and Folk Art MuseumJune 2013 - July 2013
Agron IncMay 2012 - May 2013
SmartDesign GroupJune 2009 - June 2009
Andreas Gurewich
Los Angeles, California
Brand Management, Graphic Design, Reading, Artist, Talent Agent, Art Dealer, Juror, Teacher, Illustrator
Public Relations and Communications
Education
Otis College of Art and Design2011—2013
Master of Fine Arts (MFA)
Wesleyan University2001—2005
B.A., Studio Art/Printmaking
Contact Information
Otis College of Art and Design
- Address:
- 9045 Lincoln Blvd
Los Angeles, California 90045-3505
United States
- Phone:
- 310-665-6820
- Email:
- admissions@otis.edu
- Site:
- http://otis.edu
General Information
Otis is L.A.’s first independent professional school of art and design.
Since 1918, Otis has trained artists and designers who are in the vanguard of Southern California’s cultural and entrepreneurial life. From Mattel to Pixar to the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Otis graduates have made an individual, positive, and lasting mark on the world.
In 1918, General Harrison Gray Otis, the publisher of the Los Angeles Times, bequeathed his L.A. home for "the advancement of the arts." The five-acre main campus is now on L.A.’s Westside near the beach. Fashion Design is downtown, in the heart of the fashion district.
Similar Universities
California College of the ArtsSan Francisco Bay Area
Parsons School of Design - The New SchoolGreater New York City Area
Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah, Georgia Area
Academy of Art UniversitySan Francisco Bay Area
Rhode Island School of DesignProvidence, Rhode Island Area
Otis College of Art and Design Financial Information
- Financial Aid:
- Available
Otis College of Art and Design Additional Information
Explore Careers of 7,791+ Alumni
Year Level: Four or more Years
Institution Type: Private
Alumnius.net is not an official network of, or affiliated with, Otis College of Art and Design.